Introduction

Johnson & Johnson Statistics: Johnson & Johnson is one of the world’s most trusted healthcare companies. Since its founding in 1886, the company has worked to improve people’s lives through medicines, medical devices, and healthcare products. Its focus on innovation, quality, and patient care has helped millions of people around the world. With a presence in many countries, Johnson & Johnson continues to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions that meet changing medical needs.

The company’s strong values and commitment to better health have made it a global leader in the healthcare industry. This article explores its history, growth, achievements, and its impact on healthcare worldwide.

Editor’s Selected Facts

Johnson & Johnson’s revenue is expected to reach USD 105,758.79 million in 2026 , reflecting another 5.15% annual increase.

, reflecting another annual increase. The company recorded USD 24.1 billion in Q1 2026 sales, reflecting a 9.9% reported growth and 6.4% operational growth.

sales, reflecting a reported growth and operational growth. In the same period, the United States sales increased to USD 13.330 billion from USD 12.305 billion , with 8.3% reported and operational growth.

from , with reported and operational growth. Johnson & Johnson’s oncology portfolio generated USD 6,973 million in worldwide sales during Q1 2026, up 22.8 % year-over-year from USD 5,678 million in Q1 2025.

in worldwide sales during Q1 2026, up % year-over-year from in Q1 2025. The immunology portfolio generated USD 3,380 million in worldwide sales during Q1 2026.

in worldwide sales during Q1 2026. The Neuroscience segment generated USD 2,175 million in worldwide sales during Q1 2026.

in worldwide sales during Q1 2026. Other Therapeutic Areas, including Pulmonary Hypertension, Infectious Diseases, and Cardiovascular treatments, generated USD 2,899 million in Q1 202 6.

6. As of June 15, 2026, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at USD 240.87 , reflecting a gain of USD 2.54, or +1.07% , on the day.

, reflecting a gain of , on the day. Johnson & Johnson also acquired Firefly Bio, partnered with Nosis Bio, and announced a USD 1 billion cell therapy facility.

cell therapy facility. Johnson & Johnson sources approximately 88% of its global electricity from renewable energy, with 100% of its electricity already renewable across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Top Five Cool Facts from Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson was among the first to mass-produce sterile surgical supplies. In 1886, it introduced ready-to-use dressings and sutures, which greatly reduced surgery-related infections.

Johnson & Johnson invented the first commercial first-aid kit in 1888, originally for railroad workers.

In 1920, J&J employee Earle Dickson invented the Band-Aid for his wife. It soon became a huge success, with over 100 billion sold worldwide, making it a healthcare icon.

Johnson & Johnson introduced Johnson’s Baby Powder in 1894 as the first of its kind, and it quickly became a popular baby care product known for soothing skin irritations.

In the 1960s, Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon developed a special adhesive for sealing wounds in space, which was used during Apollo missions to ensure astronaut safety.

Demand-Influencing Factors

Demand for Johnson & Johnson’s products continues to grow due to an aging population, rising rates of chronic disease, and rising cancer cases worldwide.

The Innovative Medicine business remained strong, supported by 22% growth in oncology in 2025, new therapies such as Icotyde and Tremfya, and a 62% increase in behavioral health service use since 2018.

MedTech demand improved, with 15.8% cardiovascular growth in 2025, the expansion of pulsed field ablation technology, and the FDA submission of the Ottava robotic surgery in January 2026.

U.S. healthcare spending reached USD 5.3 trillion, while hospital drug spending increased 13.6% in 2025.

Johnson & Johnson launched 15 MedTech products and advanced 10+ pharmaceutical assets with over USD 5 billion peak sales potential, despite pricing pressure, USD 500 million tariff exposure, and biosimilar competition.

The company continues to focus on six strategic areas: Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Surgery, Cardiovascular, and Vision.

General Johnson & Johnson Statistics

Johnson & Johnson was founded in the year 1886 and has grown to become one of the most recognised names in healthcare worldwide.

The company is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA.

The company recorded USD 24.1 billion in Q1 2026 sales, reflecting a 9.9% reported growth and 6.4% operational growth.

Industry data indicate that Johnson & Johnson was the highest-ranked U.S. pharmaceutical company by revenue in the United States, and that the company generated around USD 94.2 billion worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson employs approximately 150,000 people globally.

Johnson & Johnson operates across three primary business segments, the pharmaceuticals segment of which will account for the highest revenue, USD 52 billion.

Top products include oncology drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex, as well as immunology drugs such as Stelara.

Johnson & Johnson made strategic acquisitions in the biotechnology and gene therapy sectors to expand its product portfolio and enhance its innovation capabilities.

The company has invested in programs targeting improving healthcare access in underserved regions and advancing medical research.

The company aimed to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2025, a goal it has aggressively pursued.

Johnson & Johnson’s Financial Report

Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter 2026 sales of USD 24.062 billion, up 9.9% from USD 21.893 billion in Q1 2025.

Net earnings declined to USD 5.235 billion from USD 10.999 billion, a decrease of 52.4%.

Diluted earnings per share fell to USD 2.14 from USD 4.54, down 52.9%.

Operational sales increased 6.4%, while adjusted operational sales grew 5.3%.

Adjusted net earnings were USD 6.614 billion, down 1.4%, and adjusted EPS declined 2.5% to USD 2.70.

Free cash flow was approximately USD 1.5 billion, compared with USD 3.379 billion a year earlier.

Revenue Analyses

(Source: res.cloudinary.com)

Johnson & Johnson generated USD 100,581 million in revenue during 2025, up 5.15% from USD 94,193 million in 2024.

Moreover, revenue is expected to reach USD 105,758.79 million in 2026, reflecting another 5.15% annual increase.

By 2030, the company’s revenue is projected to grow to USD 125,604.67 million.

Performance, Valuation, and Earnings Outlook

Johnson & Johnson’s share price increased 43.4% over the past year, outperforming the pharmaceutical industry’s 17.5% gain, according to Trading View.

The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.04, above the industry average of 16.84 and its five-year average of 15.65.

Analysts raised the 2026 earnings estimate from USD 11.54 to USD 11.57 per share during the last 30 days.

The 2027 earnings estimate also increased from USD 12.44 to USD 12.57 per share over the same period.

Johnson & Johnson currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting analysts expect stable performance in the near term.

Investor Checklist, 2026

According to a report shared by Simply Wall St, Johnson & Johnson’s share price of USD 232.77 is 7.9% below the analyst target of USD 252.87 and remains within the 10% fair value range.

Simply Wall St estimates the stock is trading 37.8% below its fair value.

The share price gained 3.6% over the last 30 days, reflecting positive short-term market momentum.

Strong ASCO 2026 results supported the company’s oncology and autoimmune pipeline, while the stock traded at a P/E ratio of 26.6.

Investors should monitor regulatory updates for nipocalimab, new therapy launches, and the company’s debt level, which remains a key financial risk.

Johnson & Johnson’s Sales Statistics By Region

Johnson & Johnson reported that the United States sales increased to USD 13.330 billion from USD 12.305 billion, with 8.3% reported and operational growth.

International sales reached USD 10.732 billion from USD 9.588 billion, recording 11.9% reported growth, 3.9% operational growth, 8.0% currency impact, and 4.0% adjusted operational growth.

Full-Year 2025 Regional Sales

Region Sales (USD Millions) Total Share United States 53,752 57.1% Europe 21,535 22.9% Asia-Pacific, Africa 14,031 14.9% Western Hemisphere (ex. U.S.) 4,875 5.2% International (Total) 40,441 42.9% Worldwide Total 94,193 100%

By Segments

The Innovative Medicine segment generated USD 15.426 billion in Q1 2026, up from USD 13.873 billion in Q1 2025, with reported growth of 11.2% and operational growth of 7.4%.

Currency contributed 3.8% to Innovative Medicine sales, while adjusted operational growth reached 5.6%.

The MedTech segment reported sales of USD 8.636 billion, compared with USD 8.020 billion a year earlier.

MedTech recorded 7.7% reported growth, 4.6% operational growth, 3.1% currency impact, and 4.7% adjusted operational growth.

Top Pharmaceutical Product Sales Statistics

Oncology

Product Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change (USD million) DARZALEX (daratumumab) 3,964 3,237 +22.5% ERLEADA (apalutamide) 949 771 +23.1% CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene) 597 369 +61.8% IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) 660 709 -6.9% TECVAYLI (teclistamab) 202 151 +33.5% TALVEY (talquetamab) 152 86 +76.7% RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE (amivantamab) 257 141 +82.7%

Immunology

Product Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change (USD million) TREMFYA (guselkumab) 1,608 956 +68.3% STELARA (ustekinumab) 656 1,625 -59.7% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) 647 659 -1.7% REMICADE (infliximab) 422 467 -9.5%

Neuroscience

Product Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change (USD million) INVEGA SUSTENNA / TRINZA / TREVICTA (paliperidone) 1,038 903 +15.0% SPRAVATO (esketamine) 468 320 +46.4% CAPLYTA (lumateperone) 270 – – CONCERTA / Methylphenidate 136 148 -8%

Other Therapeutic Areas

Product Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change (USD million) OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI (macitentan) 606 522 +16.1% UPTRAVI (selexipag) 483 451 +7.1% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / SYMTUZA 443 403 +10% EDURANT / rilpivirine 409 358 +14.1% XARELTO (rivaroxaban) 642 690 -7%

Johnson & Johnson Price Overview

(Source: tradingview.com)

As of June 15, 2026, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at USD 240.87, reflecting a gain of USD 2.54, or +1.07%, on the day.

The session opened at USD 240.00, reached a high of USD 240.91, and touched a low of USD 237.52.

Daily trading volume stands at 6.46 million shares.

The stock appears to be recovering from a May trough near USD 222 and is now approaching the USD 241-243 resistance zone.

Johnson & Johnson’s Expenditure Statistics On Research and Development

In 2025, R&D spend was actually USD 14.665 billion (per JNJ’s full-year earnings).

Moreover, R&D accounted for 15.6% of the company’s USD 94.2 billion annual revenue.

During Q4 2025, R&D spending was USD 4.252 billion, equal to 17.3% of quarterly sales, compared with USD 5.298 billion or 23.5% in Q4 2024.

In Q1 2026, R&D investment increased to USD 3.527 billion, representing 14.7% of quarterly sales of USD 24.1 billion and a 9.4% year-over-year increase.

The company also recorded USD 36 million in in-process R&D impairments. It announced an investment of more than USD 55 billion across U.S. manufacturing, R&D, and technology during 2025-2029, a 25% increase from the previous four-year period.

Revenue Ranking of Leading U.S. Pharmaceutical Companies

By the end of 2025, Johnson & Johnson ranked first with USD 94.2 billion in revenue (+6.0%), maintaining its leadership among U.S. pharmaceutical companies.

Eli Lilly generated USD 65.2 billion (+45%), while Merck reported USD 65.0 billion in revenue, recording 1% annual growth.

Company FY2025 Revenue (USD Billion) YoY Change Pfizer 62.6 -2% AbbVie 61.2 +8.6% Bristol-Myers Squibb 48.2 Flat Amgen 36.8 +10% Gilead Sciences 29.4 +2% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 14.3 +1% Biogen 9.9 +2%

Recent Product Launches and Strategic Updates

Johnson & Johnson expanded its Innovative Medicine portfolio with approvals for ICOTYDE, TECVAYLI + DARZALEX FASPRO, DARZALEX FASPRO quadruplet therapy, and RYBREVANT FASPRO.

At the same time, ERLEADA Phase 3 data showed patients were 9 times more likely to achieve minimal residual cancer and reduced metastasis or death risk by 20%.

In immunology, IMAAVY advanced toward FDA approval with positive Phase 2/3 results, while TREMFYA continued toward potential U.S. and EU approvals in 2026.

The MedTech business launched VARIPULSE Pro, TECNIS PureSee IOL, and VELYS Hip Navigation with AI, while INLEXZO progressed toward EU approval.

Johnson & Johnson also acquired Firefly Bio, partnered with Nosis Bio, announced a USD 1 billion cell therapy facility, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook to USD 100.8 billion.

Sustainable Initiatives of Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson sources approximately 88% of its global electricity from renewable energy, with 100% of its electricity already renewable across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The company targets a 44% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, carbon-neutral operations by 2030, net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2045, and 80% of suppliers adopting science-based climate targets by 2028.

The company diverts 85% of global waste from landfills, has recycled more than 13.3 million contact lenses, reduced plastic in lens packaging by 40%, and collaborates with 20+ organizations through the DiCE initiative.

Johnson & Johnson has reduced global water withdrawals by 10%, committed USD 1 million to improve air quality in 90 cities, and supported 70,000 healthcare workers across Latin America.

The company has also invested USD 5 million in AI training for U.S. rural health workers in 2026, and announced USD 55 billion in U.S. manufacturing, R&D, and technology investments for 2025-2029, a 25% increase over the previous four-year period.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson Statistics has explained a robust performance across its key business segments, driven by strategic product launches, technological innovation, and a strong focus on sustainability. The company’s financial performance also played an effective role, marked by a 6% increase in overall revenue, demonstrating its strong ability to navigate a complex global market while effectively meeting the changing needs of healthcare providers and consumers.

As J&J moves forward, the company’s potential to innovate and adapt to changing market algorithms will be important in maintaining its competitive edge and driving continued growth in the years to come.