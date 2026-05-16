Key takeaways

Saudi Arabia-based Aumet raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Riyadh-based Emkan Capital, bringing total capital raised to approximately $20 million across all rounds. The round saw participation from Qatar Development Bank, SABAH VC (Azerbaijan), AAIC (Japan/Singapore), Shorooq Partners, Right Side Capital Management, Cigalah Group, and Salehiya Trading Company, reflecting both regional and international investor conviction. Founded in 2016 by Yahya Aqel, Adel Haddad, and Shahed Jaber, Aumet has processed over $1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) across its platform, serving pharmacies, hospitals, and national health systems. The capital will be deployed to expand AI capabilities including demand forecasting and automated purchasing workflows, scale the Pulse platform globally, grow enterprise deployments across the GCC, and enter new international markets.

Quick recap

Saudi healthtech Aumet has closed a $12 million Series A funding round led by Emkan Capital to scale its AI-first procurement operating system for healthcare providers and pharmacies across the GCC and beyond.

The raise, announced on May 13, 2026 and officially confirmed via Zawya and Wamda, marks one of the most significant healthtech funding events in MENA so far this year, following a $7 million pre-Series A completed in 2023. The company plans to channel the new capital into advancing its AI capabilities, scaling the Pulse platform globally, and deepening enterprise deployments in Saudi Arabia and neighboring markets.

Building an AI procurement OS for healthcare

Aumet has evolved significantly from its original B2B marketplace roots into a full-stack AI-first procurement operating system, structured across three product tiers. The flagship Pulse platform covers individual pharmacy management, combining POS, inventory, smart reordering, and a B2B marketplace network into a single cloud-based system accessible with no setup requirements.

Above that layer, the platform scales to enterprise hospital deployments and national health infrastructure, as demonstrated by live rollouts with Al-Bashir Hospital and Jordan’s Ministry of Health, which reported saving 2.3 million JOD in just three months with zero medicine shortages. The AI engine underpinning Aumet’s platform centers on demand forecasting, seasonal inventory prediction, automated reordering triggers, and real-time stock visibility across single and multi-branch networks.

This is particularly valuable in the GCC, where healthcare supply chains have historically been fragmented, heavily reliant on manual processes, and exposed to drug shortage risks. With the fresh $12 million, Aumet will further develop these AI layers, including procurement automation and advanced inventory optimization workflows that can operate at both the pharmacy and national health system level.

The investor composition of this round stands out for its geographic and strategic breadth, including development finance institutions like Qatar Development Bank alongside pharmaceutical distribution heavyweights Cigalah Group and Salehiya Trading Company. Strategic healthcare operators joining a funding round is a strong signal that Aumet is being viewed not just as a software vendor but as core infrastructure for supply chain operations.

Why this moment matters for GCC healthtech?

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Program has placed digitization of healthcare supply chains, real-time medical records, and AI-enabled procurement among its explicit national targets, including a goal of 100% unified digital medical record coverage for the entire population.

This makes Aumet’s timing particularly well-aligned with government priorities, and its existing enterprise deployments at the national level in Jordan suggest it has a replicable model ready to be applied across Saudi Arabia’s accelerating healthcare transformation agenda.

The broader MENA startup funding environment also provides a favorable backdrop. Saudi Arabia recorded significant funding activity in 2025, with healthcare and SaaS sectors attracting growing shares of deal flow, and Series A rounds in the region collectively accounted for a substantial portion of total capital deployed.

Regulatory momentum around healthcare data interoperability, procurement transparency, and drug supply traceability is pushing healthcare providers to move away from spreadsheet-based or manual procurement toward verified, AI-augmented systems, directly strengthening the business case for platforms like Aumet.

Competitive landscape

For this comparison, the two most relevant direct-scale competitors to Aumet in the MENA and emerging markets context are Hybrent, a US-based healthcare supply chain and procurement SaaS serving ambulatory and critical access facilities, and Cloudpital, a Saudi-based cloud-based EMR and ERP solution gaining traction across GCC clinical settings including NEOM. Both operate in overlapping segments of the healthcare procurement and operations stack without matching Aumet’s MENA-native AI-first positioning.

AI healthcare procurement platforms comparison

Feature / Metric Aumet Hybrent Cloudpital Platform scope End-to-end AI procurement OS spanning pharmacy POS, B2B marketplace, demand forecasting, and national health system deployment. Supply chain management focused on purchasing, inventory, and invoicing for ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals, primarily US-market. Cloud EMR, ERP, HR, and patient wellness suite for clinics and hospitals in Saudi Arabia and GCC, selected for NEOM’s EHR program. Pricing model Subscription tiers; entry-level pharmacy access is available as a free trial with no setup, scaling to enterprise contracts. Custom pricing based on facility size and module selection; no publicly listed standard tier. Custom enterprise pricing based on clinic size and module configuration, targeted at mid-to-large GCC facilities. Multimodal / multi-tier support Covers individual pharmacies, multi-branch chains, hospitals, and national health ministries in a single unified platform. Primarily focuses on facility-level procurement for ambulatory and critical access care settings, with limited national-scale deployment. Focuses on clinical and admin operations within a single facility or chain, without a dedicated procurement marketplace layer. AI capabilities Demand forecasting, seasonal trend analysis, automated reordering, real-time stock alerts, and procurement workflow automation. Workflow automation for purchasing and invoicing; limited AI-native forecasting compared to purpose-built systems. AI-enhanced clinical documentation and scheduling within the EMR layer; not AI-first for procurement operations.

Aumet leads clearly in MENA-native deployability and AI-driven procurement depth, with validated national-scale rollouts that neither Hybrent nor Cloudpital have demonstrated in the region. Hybrent retains a structural advantage for US-based healthcare facilities requiring procurement-focused point solutions, while Cloudpital is better positioned for GCC facilities seeking a broader clinical software suite rather than a procurement-first operating system.

Sci-Tech Today’s takeaway

In my experience covering healthtech funding across emerging markets, a $12 million Series A with this investor mix is not just a financial milestone but a credibility signal for the entire MENA healthtech ecosystem. I think this is a big deal because Aumet is not pitching a generic procurement tool; it is pitching verified, live national-scale impact, and that 2.3 million JOD saved by Jordan’s Ministry of Health in three months is the kind of proof point that makes institutional investors move fast.

The participation of Cigalah Group and Salehiya Trading Company, two of the region’s most established healthcare distribution players, as strategic investors in a startup round is a particularly bullish sign that the incumbents are choosing to join rather than compete.

I generally prefer funding stories backed by real deployment traction over early-stage pilots, and Aumet’s $1 billion GMV processed and government-level partnerships put it firmly in the category of startups with genuine product-market fit rather than just a compelling pitch deck. For anyone tracking the future of healthcare infrastructure in the GCC and MENA, this round is worth watching closely.