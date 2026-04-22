Key Takeaways

Dutch pre‑seed VC firm DFF Ventures has closed its third fund, DFF Ventures III, at €70 million, above the original €60 million target. Fund III focuses on software and AI startups building digital infrastructure for “physical economy” sectors such as logistics, trade, and operations, with ticket sizes from €250,000 to €2.5 million. The vehicle was launched in September 2025 with €50 million already committed and reached a final close in around six months, highlighting strong LP appetite for European pre‑seed exposure. The announcement, first highlighted by EU‑Startups on X, underscores a broader uptick in European pre‑seed and early‑stage fund activity in 2026.

Quick recap

Dutch pre‑seed venture capital firm DFF Ventures has announced the final close of its DFF Ventures III fund at €70 million, strengthening its position as one of Europe’s most active pre‑seed investors.

The Amsterdam‑based firm, formerly known as Dutch Founders Fund, will deploy the capital into software and AI startups serving under‑digitised, “real‑world” industries, continuing a strategy first outlined when the fund launched in September 2025 with €50 million already committed. The news was flagged publicly via a post from EU‑Startups on X, providing official confirmation of the final close and the €70 million fund size.

#Dutch #preSeed VC firm #DFFVentures has just announced the close of their €70 million DFF Ventures III fund – investing in startups building software and AI solutions for underdigitised industries 🇳🇱 🚀https://t.co/YzKkodZsos — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) April 21, 2026

DFF Backs Physical Economy Software

DFF Ventures III represents both continuity and expansion for the Amsterdam‑based investor, which was founded by entrepreneurs behind WeTransfer, fonQ, Just Eat, and Treatwell. While its first two funds concentrated heavily on marketplace models in Europe, the new €70 million vehicle broadens the strategy to include Vertical AI and recommerce businesses, reflecting the growing convergence of AI and traditional sectors. The firm’s investment thesis is centered on software and AI that touch logistics, trade, and operations, where defensibility comes from accumulated sector insight, networks, and data rather than pure technology novelty.

The fund was initially launched in September 2025 with €50 million committed out of a targeted €60 million and has now closed oversubscribed at €70 million, slightly above its original hard cap. DFF Ventures will continue to invest from inception, often pre‑product, writing checks between €250,000 and €2.5 million (with some sources citing an upper range of €3 million) into pre‑seed and seed‑stage companies.

The LP base is composed largely of entrepreneurs and family offices, who, according to founding partner Patrick Kerssemakers, share the conviction around backing software that underpins real‑world operations and cannot be easily copied. Fund III has already made at least seven investments since its launch, indicating that deployment is well underway as the final close is announced.

Why this fund matters in the 2026 European market?

The timing of DFF Ventures III’s final close aligns with an evident uptick in European pre‑seed and early‑stage fund formation, particularly in AI and infrastructure‑style software. EU‑Startups’ recent coverage pairs the DFF news with new funds such as London’s Passion Capital €46 million seed fund targeting AI and fintech, signalling that limited partners are again willing to back specialized early‑stage vehicles after a more cautious 2023–2024 period.

By explicitly opening its geographic remit “from anywhere in the world” while still anchoring itself in Amsterdam and European founder networks, DFF Ventures is positioning Fund III as a bridge between European capital and global software opportunities in under‑digitised industries.

This focus on the “physical economy” is particularly relevant as AI infrastructure and vertical AI tools move from pilots to deployment in logistics, industrial operations, and recommerce. Rather than competing head‑on in crowded horizontal AI tooling, DFF Ventures is targeting sectors where product defensibility is built over years via proprietary data and operational know‑how, which can be attractive for both follow‑on investors and eventual acquirers.

The relatively modest fund size of €70 million allows the firm to remain deeply involved at inception and maintain founder‑friendly ownership targets, while still having sufficient capital to follow on into the most promising portfolio companies.

Competitive landscape

Below is a comparison of DFF Ventures III with two other Europe‑focused early‑stage funds that have been active in 2025–2026: Passion Capital’s latest seed fund and Frontline Ventures’ pre‑seed/seed vehicle

Fund profile comparison

Feature/Metric DFF Ventures III Passion Capital Fund IV* Frontline Ventures pre‑seed/seed Fund size (latest vehicle) €70 million final close €46 million seed fund Approx. €70–80 million recent fund (publicly reported range) Stage focus Pre‑seed, Seed Seed, early Series A in UK/Europe Pre‑seed, Seed with B2B focus Sector focus Vertical AI, recommerce, marketplaces for physical industries AI, fintech, broader digital startups B2B SaaS and enterprise software Geography Amsterdam‑based, global mandate; strong European roots London‑based, primarily UK and Europe Europe and US transatlantic focus Typical ticket size €250k – €2.5m (up to c. €3m) Roughly €250k – €1.5m (typical disclosed seed range) Roughly €250k – €2m (typical early‑stage range) LP base Entrepreneurs and family offices Mix of institutional LPs and founders Institutional LPs plus founders

From a strategic standpoint, DFF Ventures appears strongest where deep domain expertise and access to operators in logistics, trade, and recommerce are critical, while Passion Capital retains an edge for UK‑centric AI and fintech founders seeking a more generalist partner. Frontline Ventures, with its transatlantic orientation, still looks more compelling for B2B SaaS teams targeting both Europe and the US early on, but it does not compete as directly in DFF’s niche of “software for the physical economy.”

Sci-Tech Today’s takeaway

In my experience, the funds that age best are the ones that pick a clear lane, and DFF Ventures III is making a deliberate bet on software for the physical economy at exactly the moment vertical AI is moving from hype to deployment. I think this is a big deal because a €70 million, oversubscribed pre‑seed vehicle dedicated to under‑digitised sectors can catalyse dozens of European startups that might otherwise struggle to find lead investors who understand their operational complexity.

My read is firmly bullish: the combination of entrepreneurial LPs, a focused thesis, and early traction from seven already‑backed companies suggests this fund will be a meaningful signal for early‑stage capital flows in 2026. For founders building AI‑driven tools in logistics, trade, or recommerce, I generally prefer specialised investors like DFF Ventures III over larger, more generalist funds, because alignment on timelines and sector dynamics tends to be stronger from day one.