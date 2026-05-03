Key Takeaways

Dreambase, an Austin, TX-based AI-powered analytics startup, has raised $3.7 million in a seed funding round led by Felicis Ventures, with 7+ institutional and angel co-investors participating. Three Supabase executives, including the CFO, CTO, and COO, invested personally, signaling strong strategic validation from inside the very ecosystem Dreambase is built upon. The platform uses AI data agents to eliminate the need for a dedicated data team, enabling natural language queries directly against PostgreSQL databases with no SQL required. Dreambase will deploy the fresh capital across three areas: deeper engineering capabilities, faster product onboarding, and accelerating enterprise go-to-market efforts.

Quick Recap

Austin-based AI analytics startup Dreambase has officially closed a $3.7 million seed round, as reported exclusively by Crunchbase News and covered by The SaaS News. Founded by Andy Keil and Kyle Ledbetter in August 2024, Dreambase builds AI-native data agents that deliver dashboards, product analytics, and business intelligence directly from a company’s Postgres database without needing a data team or a single line of SQL. The round was led by Felicis Ventures and formally announced in late April 2026.

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Felicis Leads as Supabase Team Backs Investment

The investor lineup for this round is arguably as newsworthy as the raise itself. Felicis Ventures, which is also a key institutional backer of Supabase, led the $3.7 million round, alongside Active Capital, FirstMile Ventures, Darkmode Ventures, Angel Collective, Earl Grey Capital, and Mercury Fund. What set this deal apart was the personal participation of Supabase’s CFO, CTO, and COO as angel investors, a rare signal where executives at a strategic partner put their own money behind a portfolio company they deemed genuinely valuable. Angel investors from companies including Perplexity, Cloudflare, and QuotaPath also joined the round. CEO Andy Keil notably closed the round with a Notion memo rather than a traditional pitch deck, a detail that speaks to the lean, AI-native ethos of the company.

Technically, Dreambase is architected as a Supabase-native solution, plugging directly into PostgreSQL environments to act as the analytics operating layer for teams that run on Supabase. The product auto-generates dashboards, runs analyses, and surfaces real-time business insights via natural language prompts, removing the traditional dependency on a BI stack like Snowflake, Fivetran, or Looker entirely. The company offered early access starting April 2025 and has been iterating on onboarding speed and dashboard templates.

Why This Raise Matters in a Crowded AI Analytics Market?

The timing of Dreambase’s seed is deliberate and market-aware. The broader shift toward AI-native tooling for data is accelerating fast. Rival Definite raised $10 million in a seed round in August 2025, positioning itself as a full-stack replacement for the Snowflake-Fivetran-Looker combination across enterprise teams.

Meanwhile, GobbleCube, an AI-powered brand analytics startup backed by Susquehanna Venture Capital, raised $15 million in a Series A round in April 2026, targeting consumer brands with automated commerce intelligence. Both competitors represent a broader investor thesis: the traditional BI stack is bloated, expensive, and ripe for disruption by AI-native platforms.

What differentiates Dreambase, however, is its deliberate focus on the Supabase ecosystem, a developer-first PostgreSQL backend that has become the default infrastructure layer for a generation of AI-native startups. Rather than competing with every analytics platform everywhere, Dreambase has carved out a highly specific niche where it can own the vertical deeply.

Competitive Landscape

Feature / Metric Dreambase Definite GobbleCube Total Funding $3.7M Seed $10M Seed $20.4M total ($15M Series A) Core Focus AI analytics for Supabase/Postgres teams Full-stack AI data platform replacing BI stacks AI commerce intelligence for consumer brands Target Users Solo founders to enterprise teams on Supabase Mid-to-large enterprises with complex data stacks FMCG/consumer brands with fragmented commerce data Natural Language Querying Yes, no SQL required Yes, AI-powered analyst interface Yes, automated insight generation Database Integration Supabase-native (PostgreSQL) DuckDB + Apache Iceberg data lake Multi-source commerce data aggregation Investor Profile Felicis + strategic angels (Supabase, Perplexity, Cloudflare) Costanoa + Acrew Capital Susquehanna VC + InfoEdge + Kae Capital

Dreambase wins cleanly on ecosystem depth and developer trust within the Supabase community, making it the most friction-free choice for AI-native teams already running on Postgres. Definite holds an edge in enterprise breadth by tackling the full data stack, while GobbleCube leads in vertical depth for consumer-brand revenue analytics and already has 400+ brand clients to show for it.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be honest, this deal stood out to me the moment I saw the investor list. When a company’s CFO, CTO, and COO personally write checks into a startup that integrates with their own product, that is not standard strategic posturing. That is conviction. And in my experience covering early-stage AI funding, that kind of insider validation is rarely performative.

I think this is a big deal not because of the size of the round, $3.7 million is modest by today’s AI standards, but because of what the signal implies. Felicis is deliberately co-weaving its portfolio. Supabase executives are turning their platform’s ecosystem into a defensible moat, and Dreambase is the company they chose to own the analytics layer within it. That is a playbook worth watching.