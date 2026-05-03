Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) delivered a standout Q1 2026, reporting diluted EPS of $1.81 and Core FFO of $1.88 per share, beating analyst estimates by roughly 3.5%. Total revenue hit $341.1 million, up 10% year-over-year. Shares jumped to a new 52-week high of $113.72, rising approximately 4% after the announcement.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is one of the oldest and most established retail-focused real estate investment trusts in the United States. Founded in 1962 and headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, the company owns, operates, and redevelops high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties in major coastal markets across the country.

Its portfolio includes 104 properties encompassing approximately 29.0 million commercial square feet and roughly 2,500 residential units, home to about 3,800 tenants. The company employs approximately 304 people and carries a current market capitalization of approximately $9.85 billion, making it an S&P 500 index member. FRT’s dividend yield stands near 3.9%, supported by 58 consecutive years of dividend growth, the longest streak in the entire REIT industry, and its P/E ratio currently sits around 24.7.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue reached $341.1 million, increasing 10.3% year over year from $309.2 million in Q1 2025. Rental income was $332.7 million, up from $302.3 million in the prior-year period. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $157.1 million, compared to $61.8 million in Q1 2025. Diluted EPS stood at $1.81, significantly exceeding the consensus estimate of approximately $0.73. Core FFO per diluted share was $1.88, beating estimates by 3.48% and growing 10.6% year over year. Total operating expenses were $224.8 million, rising from $202.2 million in Q1 2025. Gain on sale of real estate was $92.7 million, driven by asset divestments completed during the quarter. Comparable property operating income increased 4.7% on a GAAP basis and 5.1% on an adjusted basis. Portfolio leased rate reached 96.1%, improving by 40 basis points, with occupancy at 93.8%. Leasing activity remained strong with 101 leases covering 649,078 square feet, supported by rent growth of 13% on a cash basis and 23% on a straight-line basis. Quarterly dividend was set at $1.13 per share, equivalent to an annualized $4.52, payable on July 15, 2026. Full-year 2026 core FFO guidance has been raised to a range of $7.46 to $7.55 per diluted share, indicating approximately 6.3% growth at the midpoint. Cash on hand stood at $115.6 million as of March 31, 2026.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Estimated Difference / Analysis Total Revenue $341.1M $332.1M (FactSet) Beat by $9.0M (+2.7%) Core FFO per Diluted Share $1.88 $1.82 (Zacks Consensus) Beat by $0.06 (+3.48%) Diluted EPS (GAAP) $1.81 $0.73 (consensus) Significant beat; includes $92.7M real estate gain Full-Year 2026 Core FFO Guidance $7.46 to $7.55 $7.43 (FactSet) Raised above prior estimates Comparable POI Growth 4.70% N/A Exceeded internal guidance midpoint

What Leadership Is Saying?

“We delivered a strong start to the year, exceeding expectations and continuing the momentum we built in 2025. Our portfolio is performing well amid a volatile macro environment, reflecting both the strength of our platform and the resilience of the higher-income consumer we serve. With this performance, we are increasing our outlook for 2026, reinforcing our confidence in the consistency and durability of our earnings growth.” – Donald C. Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Federal Realty Investment Trust “Our FFO per share of $1.88 for the first quarter reflects almost 11% growth versus last year and highlights an exceptionally strong quarter operationally. This result came in $0.06 plus, or 3.6% above the midpoint of our guidance range, a result which reflects a business plan firing on all cylinders.” – Daniel Guglielmone, Chief Financial Officer, Federal Realty Investment Trust

Historical Performance

Federal Realty Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) Total Revenue $341.1M $309.2M 10.30% Rental Income $332.7M $302.3M 10.10% Net Income (Available to Common) $157.1M $61.8M 154.20% Diluted EPS (GAAP) $1.81 $0.72 151.40% Core FFO per Diluted Share $1.88 $1.70 10.60% Total Operating Expenses $224.8M $202.2M 11.20% Operating Income $209.0M $108.1M 93.30% Comparable POI Growth 4.7% N/A Record Q1 leasing

Competitor Performance Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025

Company Q1 2026 Revenue Q1 2025 Revenue Change (%) Q1 2026 FFO/EPS Q1 2025 FFO/EPS YoY Change Federal Realty (FRT) $341.1M $309.2M 10.30% $1.88 Core FFO $1.70 Core FFO 10.60% Kimco Realty (KIM) $558.0M $536.6M 4.00% $0.46 FFO $0.44 FFO 4.50% Regency Centers (REG) $412.5M $380.9M 8.30% $1.20 Nareit FFO $1.09 Core Op. Earnings 10.10%

Among its retail REIT peers reporting Q1 2026, Federal Realty posted the highest year-over-year revenue growth rate at 10.3%, and its Core FFO growth of 10.6% outpaced Kimco Realty’s FFO growth of 4.5%. Regency Centers showed comparable FFO growth momentum at approximately 10%, while Kimco, the largest by revenue, reported the slowest revenue growth at 4%.

How the Market Reacted?

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust rose approximately 4% on May 1, 2026, the day earnings were released, with the stock hitting a new 52-week high of $113.72 intraday before closing around $113.29. This gave the company a market capitalization of roughly $9.85 billion on the day.

The positive price reaction reflected investor confidence in both the operational beat and the raised full-year guidance, with analysts maintaining an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a price target near $112.43. The rally was further supported by Federal Realty’s announcement of a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, reinforcing its status as the REIT industry’s longest consecutive dividend grower with 58 straight years of increases.