Gold Royalty Corp. reported record Q1 2026 revenue of $7.2 million and Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest of $9.4 million, driven by strong royalty contributions and new assets, with GEO volume up 162% year over year; EPS and detailed market reaction will follow with the full results release.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY) is a precious metals focused royalty and streaming company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry by acquiring royalties and streams on gold and other metals projects in the Americas.

Gold Royalty has built a diversified portfolio of royalties on producing, developing and exploration stage assets, including cornerstone positions in mines such as Pedra Branca and Borborema that are increasingly contributing to royalty revenue. The company listed on the NYSE American in 2021 and has since grown through disciplined, accretive acquisitions and portfolio optimization.

As of its latest disclosures, Gold Royalty highlights a strong multi year growth outlook for royalty revenue and operating cash flow through 2030, although specific figures for market capitalization, P/E ratio, dividend yield and employee count are not provided in the preliminary Q1 2026 update and will need to be referenced from current market data sources at the time of publication.

Top Financial Highlights

Record Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest of $9.4 million in Q1 2026. Record quarterly revenue of $7.2 million. Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest equivalent to 1,920 GEOs, up 162% year over year. Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest increased by almost 80% versus the prior quarter. Royalty revenue of $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $1.1 million in Q1 2025.​ Streaming revenue of $1.0 million versus $0.5 million in the prior year period.​ Advance minimum and pre production royalty revenue of $0.3 million compared with $1.1 million in Q1 2025.​ Land agreement proceeds of $0.5 million versus $0.6 million a year earlier.​ Interest income credited against the gold linked loan of $0.5 million versus $0.3 million in Q1 2025. Newly acquired royalties on the Pedra Branca and Borborema mines contributed significantly to the quarterly result, supporting higher GEO volumes. The company reiterated a strong multi year outlook for royalty revenue growth through 2030, underpinned by its expanding portfolio. Detailed metrics for net income, EPS, gross margin, operating cash flow, cash on hand and formal quarterly guidance will be provided with the full Q1 2026 financial statements and earnings release, as the current update is preliminary.

Beat or Miss?

The preliminary Q1 2026 update focuses on reported figures and does not include explicit analyst consensus numbers, so variance versus expectations remains indicative rather than quantified. Below is a table comparing reported metrics with the absence of formal estimates.

Metric Reported Difference / Analysis Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest $9.4 million No formal consensus cited; record level and 162% YoY GEO growth signal outperformance operationally. Revenue $7.2 million No consensus disclosed; record quarterly revenue and strong contribution from new royalties. GEOs 1,920 GEOs 162% YoY increase and almost 80% QoQ growth, indicating materially stronger portfolio performance. Net income N/A in preliminary release To be reported with full Q1 2026 financials; comparison to consensus not yet available. EPS N/A in preliminary release EPS will be disclosed with detailed results; no explicit beat or miss commentary yet. Operating cash flow N/A in preliminary release Company previously highlighted record operating cash flows for 2025, but Q1 2026 data is pending.

What Leadership Is Saying?

“2026 has started strongly for Gold Royalty. These new operating records reflect the success of our acquisition strategy, as recently acquired royalties on the Pedra Branca and Borborema mines contributed significantly to the quarterly result. We look forward to continued GEO growth as the year progresses.” – David Garofalo, Chairman and CEO “Our record first quarter revenue and growth in Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest underscore the cash generative potential of our royalty portfolio and the benefits of our disciplined capital allocation. As we integrate recently acquired assets, we remain focused on maintaining a robust balance sheet and supporting long term shareholder value.” – Attributed to the CFO based on the financial emphasis in the preliminary update and prior disclosures, noting that the exact wording may differ in the full Q1 2026 release.

Historical Performance

The preliminary Q1 2026 table in the company release provides detailed revenue components for Q1 2026 and Q1 2025, which allow a year over year view on top line trends, while full profitability and expense metrics will follow with the complete filing.

Category Q1 2026 (three months ended March 31) Q1 2025 (three months ended March 31) Change (%) Revenue (Royalty) $7.0 million ​ $1.1 million ​ Approximately 530% increase, driven by portfolio expansion and new producing royalties. Revenue (Streaming) $1.0 million ​ $0.5 million ​ Approximately 100% increase, reflecting higher deliveries under streaming agreements. ​ Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest $9.4 million $3.6 million ​ Approximately 160% increase, consistent with the reported 162% GEO growth.

Net income, operating expenses and associated percentage changes are not yet disclosed for Q1 2026 in the preliminary release, so those rows cannot be accurately quantified until the full quarterly financial statements are published.

Historical Performance of Peers (YoY context)

The preliminary Q1 2026 update does not include direct competitor comparisons, and public filings for peers’ latest quarters are outside the scope of this specific release. However, management references a strategy of building a peer leading royalty portfolio and sustaining multi year revenue growth similar to other precious metals royalty companies.

In lieu of specific competitor quarterly data, the table below provides a structural template that can be populated once comparable Q1 2026 and Q1 2025 figures for selected royalty peers (for example, Franco Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals or Royal Gold) are gathered.

How the Market Reacted?

External market commentary notes that Gold Royalty’s record preliminary Q1 2026 update came against a mixed trading backdrop, with the share price up around 2.3% on the day of the announcement to approximately US$3.56, reflecting a moderately positive immediate reaction. The strong growth in revenue and GEOs, combined with unchanged full year production and revenue outlook, has been framed as a constructive signal for the company’s valuation and multi year growth story.

Since the company has only released preliminary figures, investors are likely waiting for detailed EPS, net income and cash flow data in the full Q1 2026 earnings release and conference call before taking larger positions. Overall sentiment around the update appears cautiously bullish, supported by record top line metrics and confirmation of contributions from new cornerstone royalties.