Key takeaways

QuoIntelligence has closed a €7.3 million Series A round to expand its Unified Risk Intelligence platform across Europe. The round is led by Elevator Ventures (Raiffeisen Bank International’s VC arm) with BMH as co‑lead, plus eCAPITAL and Mercurius Private Equity joining. Funding will support go‑to‑market expansion, product development, and team growth focused on EU‑law‑compliant threat and risk intelligence. QuoIntelligence aims to turn NIS2 and DORA compliance pressure on over 160,000 EU organisations into demand for converged cyber, physical, and geopolitical risk insights.

Quick Recap

Frankfurt based QuoIntelligence has announced a €7.3 million Series A funding round to scale its EU‑compliant Unified Risk Intelligence platform, which fuses cyber threats, physical risks, and geopolitical signals for European organisations. The investment, first highlighted publicly via EU‑Startups, is led by Elevator Ventures with BMH as co‑lead, joined by returning investor eCAPITAL and Mercurius Private Equity, and is geared toward accelerating go‑to‑market, product roadmap, and hiring across the EU.

Frankfurt-based @QuoIntelligence, a provider of Unified Risk Intelligence, today announced the close of a €7.3 million Series A funding round to support go-to-market expansion, product development, and team growth. 🇩🇪 🔐 🇪🇺https://t.co/gYWy60lGWz — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) April 27, 2026

Compliance to Risk Intelligence

QuoIntelligence positions itself as a provider of Unified Risk Intelligence, bringing together cyber threats, physical security incidents, and geopolitical developments into a single decision workflow rather than siloed alert streams. CEO and founder Marco Riccardi argues that “world‑class threat intelligence” no longer requires large in‑house teams, because QuoIntelligence can onboard organisations within hours while keeping all data under European law.

The €7.3 million Series A round is led by Elevator Ventures, the VC arm of Raiffeisen Bank International, with BMH Beteiligungs‑Management Hessen as co‑lead and participation from eCAPITAL Entrepreneurial Partners and Mercurius Private Equity. Capital will be used to expand QuoIntelligence’s footprint across Europe, accelerate product development, and grow its team, building on an earlier €5 million seed round in 2023 that funded its AI‑enhanced threat intelligence service.

The company, headquartered in Germany with offices in Spain and Italy, keeps intelligence data stored within the EU, which gives it a regulatory and data sovereignty angle against global rivals.

Why this funding matters now?

QuoIntelligence’s raise lands at a moment when EU regulations like NIS2 and DORA have made actionable threat intelligence a formal requirement for over 160,000 organisations across financial services, manufacturing, government, and critical infrastructure. These directives are forcing boards and CISOs to move from ad‑hoc cyber monitoring toward structured, auditable risk intelligence that can be demonstrated to regulators and supervisors.

The startup directly targets this shift by promising a single workflow for cyber, supplier, and geopolitical risks, an area where many incumbents still operate separate tools and data streams. Competitors such as Recorded Future, Sekoia.io, Silobreaker, and Flashpoint are also racing to capture NIS2 and DORA‑driven budgets, but QuoIntelligence’s EU registration, in‑region data handling, and focus on European regulatory frameworks are cited as key differentiators.

Competitive landscape

Below is a simplified competitive comparison focused on three EU‑oriented threat intelligence players.

Feature and positioning snapshot



Feature/Metric QuoIntelligence (news subject) Competitor A: Sekoia.io Competitor B: Silobreaker Core focus Unified Risk Intelligence for EU‑regulated organisations. Threat detection and response platform with TI. Intelligence platform for OSINT and risk insights. Data location Intelligence data stored within EU; German entity. EU based infrastructure and SOC focus. Mix of EU and non‑EU operations (disclosed broadly). Regulatory emphasis Explicit alignment with NIS2 and DORA requirements. Strong focus on SOC operations and MDR use cases. Broad enterprise and government use, less NIS2‑specific. Workflow scope Cyber, physical, and geopolitical risk in one workflow. Primarily cyber and SOC‑centric telemetry. Geopolitical and OSINT heavy, plus cyber context. Target customers Banks, Mittelstand, critical infrastructure across EU. Security teams needing detection and response. Intelligence, risk, and security analysts.

Given current public information, QuoIntelligence appears strongest on explicit EU compliance alignment and converged risk workflows, while Sekoia.io is more mature in SOC‑centric detection and response and Silobreaker remains a powerful choice for open‑source and geopolitical intelligence use cases. For heavily regulated EU financial institutions and critical infrastructure that want all risk signals under one EU‑law‑compliant roof, QuoIntelligence looks structurally advantaged; for global, multi‑region programmes, the broader ecosystems of established vendors may remain attractive.

Sci-Tech Today’s takeaway

In my experience, this kind of targeted Series A is exactly what separates niche cybersecurity tools from platforms that can actually keep up with fast‑moving regulation. I think this is a big deal because NIS2 and DORA do not just create “nice to have” demand, they hard‑code threat intelligence into the compliance checklist for tens of thousands of EU organisations, and QuoIntelligence is building natively around that reality.

I generally prefer players that keep data resident in the same jurisdiction where regulators sit, and here QuoIntelligence’s EU‑first footprint, plus a cap table anchored by regional investors, sends a strong signal. Net‑net, I see this round as bullish for EU‑built threat intelligence: if the team can turn regulatory pressure into simple workflows for banks and Mittelstand clients, the €7.3 million could be a stepping stone to much larger growth rounds in the next two to three years.