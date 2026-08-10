Quick Verdict

LifeMD reported Q2 2026 revenue of $47.3 million and a GAAP loss of $0.16 per share, missing consensus revenue by $1.88 million and EPS expectations by $0.01. Shares fell 12.23% in after-hours trading following the release, as investors focused on the earnings shortfall and reduced full-year outlook.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD) is a New York-based virtual-care company that combines telehealth consultations, an affiliated 50-state medical group, laboratory services, in-house pharmacy fulfillment, and U.S.-based patient support. Its platform supports care across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, weight management, men’s and women’s health, and hormone therapy. The company was founded in 1987 and had an indicated market capitalization of approximately $171.9 million as of August 9, 2026.

LifeMD’s business is increasingly oriented toward recurring subscription revenue and branded GLP-1 therapies rather than compounded medications. It reported about 356,000 active subscribers at the end of Q2, with recurring subscriptions representing about 84% of quarterly revenue. The company has no meaningful positive P/E because it remains loss-making; a market-data provider listed its P/E at -6.90 and reported no dividend yield.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $47.3 million, down from $49.0 million in Q2 2025. Reported telehealth revenue was $47.28 million; LifeMD did not disclose revenue by Weight Management, Women’s Health, or Men’s Health business line. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.9 million, versus a $2.4 million loss in the comparable prior-year period. GAAP loss from continuing operations was $0.16 per share, compared with a $0.09 loss per share a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.5 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in Q2 2025. Gross profit was $42.0 million, essentially unchanged year over year despite lower revenue. Gross margin expanded to approximately 89%, from 86% a year earlier, helped by lower fulfillment costs, provider efficiency, and pharmacy scale. Operating cash flow was negative $6.9 million, versus positive $8.6 million including discontinued operations in Q2 2025. Selling and marketing expense increased 27% year over year to $28.0 million, though it fell $1.8 million sequentially. General and administrative expense declined 5% year over year to $13.6 million. Cash totaled $25.1 million at June 30, with no debt and an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility. Total active subscribers rose 20% year over year to approximately 356,000; Weight Management subscribers reached approximately 108,000. About 95% of new Weight Management patients began on branded GLP-1 therapies, signaling the near-completion of LifeMD’s transition away from compounded GLP-1s. Q3 guidance calls for revenue of $48 million–$51 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $1 million to positive $2 million. Full-year 2026 guidance was reduced to revenue of $205.5 million–$212.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $6 million to breakeven.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $47.28 million Missed the $49.16 million consensus estimate by $1.88 million, or about 3.8%. GAAP EPS ($0.16) Missed the $(0.15) consensus estimate by $0.01per share. Company revenue guidance $47.3 million Within LifeMD’s own prior range of $47 million–$50 million. Adjusted EBITDA $(3.5 million) Below the company’s prior EBITDA expectations; management attributed the outcome to elevated acquisition costs and lower upfront cash collection from its $39 introductory offer. Gross margin ~89% Improved about 280 basis points year over year, providing a positive counterpoint to the revenue and EBITDA miss.

Consensus data indicate that LifeMD missed external expectations despite delivering revenue within its internal guidance range. The more consequential change was the reduction in 2026 guidance from $220 million–$230 million in revenue and $12 million–$17 million of adjusted EBITDA.

What Leadership Is Saying

“We are building around longer patient relationships and a more diversified acquisition model, with increasing contributions over time from pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, insurers, Medicare, referrals, and cross-care within our existing patient base.” — Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO

“Revenue aligned with our expectations in the quarter, and gross margin expanded to approximately 89%, driven by lower shipping and fulfillment costs, improved provider efficiency, and the continued scaling of our in-house pharmacy.” — Atul Kavthekar, Chief Financial Officer

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $47.3 million $49.0 million -3.50% Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(7.9 million) $(2.4 million) Loss widened 228.1% Total operating expenses $49.1 million $44.5 million 10.30% Selling and marketing expense $28.0 million $22.2 million 26.60% Gross margin 88.80% 86.10% +270 bps Operating cash flow $(6.9 million) $8.6 million Deteriorated by $15.6 million

The prior-year comparison excludes WorkSimpli, which LifeMD divested in November 2025 and classifies as discontinued operations. The year-over-year revenue decline reflected the transition toward branded GLP-1 drugs and pricing/mix decisions that reduced upfront revenue; meanwhile, gross margin expanded as the pharmacy business scaled.

Competitor Historical Performance

Teladoc Health is used as a broad listed virtual-care peer; it is much larger and operates a materially different business mix, so the comparison is directional rather than like-for-like. Hims & Hers had not yet released Q2 2026 results as of LifeMD’s August 5 announcement; its scheduled release date was August 10.

Category Teladoc Q2 2026 Teladoc Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $606.9 million $631.9 million -4.00% Net loss $(38.9 million) $(32.7 million) Loss widened 19.1% Adjusted EBITDA $65.7 million $69.3 million -5.20% Integrated Care revenue $394.3 million ~$391.6 million 0.70% BetterHelp revenue $212.6 million ~$241.6 million -12.00%

Like LifeMD, Teladoc posted lower year-over-year revenue in Q2 2026. However, Teladoc remained adjusted EBITDA profitable, while LifeMD’s smaller revenue base and elevated acquisition spending resulted in a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss.

How the Market Reacted?

LifeMD shares declined 5.64% in regular trading to $3.68 on August 5 and then fell a further 12.23% after hours to $3.23 after the earnings release. The reaction reflected concern about the revenue and EPS misses, the adjusted EBITDA loss, and sharply lower full-year guidance, despite stronger gross margin and subscriber growth. By August 7, shares had recovered to a reported $3.56 close, underscoring the stock’s volatility; its 52-week range was $2.56 to $7.32.