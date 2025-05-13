Weight Loss Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Weight Loss Statistics: In 2024, weight loss remains a prominent concern worldwide, driven by rising obesity rates and an increased focus on health and wellness. As more people become aware of the health risks associated with being overweight, the demand for effective weight loss solutions continues to grow.

This report explores the latest weight loss statistics, highlighting key trends, popular methods, and the economic impact of the industry. With a global market value projected to surpass almost USD 300 billion this year, the weight loss industry is not only a reflection of changing lifestyle choices but also a significant contributor to the global economy.

As mentioned in Weight Loss Statistics, the global weight loss industry is projected to reach over USD 280 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The United States remains the largest market, accounting for approximately 45% of global revenue, equating to around USD 126 billion .

of global revenue, equating to around . The significant increase in obesity rates is one of the main factors in this industry’s growth, as in 2024, more than 30% of the global population is classified as overweight or obese.

of the global population is classified as overweight or obese. In the United States of America, over 10% of the population is diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular issues, with obesity being a primary risk factor.

of the population is diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular issues, with obesity being a primary risk factor. North America, particularly the United States, remains the largest market for weight loss products and services, accounting for 45% of global revenue.

of global revenue. In the same year, dietary programs became particularly popular in the U.S. and Europe, where consumers spend an estimated USD 72 billion annually on meal plans and diet-related products.

annually on meal plans and diet-related products. Weight Loss Statistics further states that women continue to be the primary consumers of weight loss products and services, accounting for 65% of the market.

of the market. In the U.S., the weight loss industry supports over 500,000 jobs, from fitness trainers to dietitians and healthcare professionals.

jobs, from fitness trainers to dietitians and healthcare professionals. High-income earners, representing 25% of the weight loss market, typically spend over USD 1,000 annually on weight loss-related products and services.

of the weight loss market, typically spend over annually on weight loss-related products and services. Moreover, high school graduates are estimated to capture 45% of the weight loss market in 2024.

of the weight loss market in 2024. The global weight management industry is projected to reach a value of USD 423.2 billion by 2027.

General Weight Loss Statistics

The increase in the Weight loss market reflects the increasing demand for weight loss solutions, including dietary programs, fitness regimes, supplements, and medical interventions.

Globally, the industry’s growth is expected to contribute to a 3% increase in health-related expenditures by 2025.

In the U.S., every 12 months, almost 49% of adults are trying to lose weight.

Of these, 56.4% are women, and 41.7% are men.

Exercising and dieting are the top-prioritized methods of weight loss, and 62.9% of people practice each.

Weight Loss Statistics in 2024 also mention that a significant majority, 95% of individuals, express a desire to lose weight primarily for the sake of their well-being.

Achieving a modest weight loss of just 5% to 10% of one’s body weight can lead to significant improvements in overall health, including better blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar control.

Additionally, individuals who lose weight at a gradual pace of 1-2 pounds per week are more likely to maintain their weight loss over the long term.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises individuals to engage in 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week.

As mentioned in Weight Loss Statistics, 75 minutes of vigorous exercise or a blend of moderate and vigorous activities is recommended to achieve the recommended amount of physical activity.

Based on the reports of the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, over 80% of the population consumes diets that lack adequate amounts of vegetables, fruits, and dairy products.

Weight Loss Statistics By Types

Exercise

To achieve the recommended amount of physical activity, people should engage in around 75 minutes of vigorous exercise or a blend of moderate and vigorous activities.

A report published by the World Health Organization, a lack of sufficient exercise can lead to a 20-30% increase in mortality rates.

In 2024, nearly half of all adults, specifically 46.9%, engage in the recommended level of aerobic activity.

Only 24.2% of individuals manage to incorporate the optimal combination of both aerobic and resistance exercises into their fitness routines.

Weight Loss Statistics also show that around 19.3% of Americans participate in sports or engage in exercise.

Among them, men tend to be slightly more active, with 20.7% reporting regular exercise, compared to 18% of women who do the same.

On average, when Americans engage in physical exercise, they report spending approximately half an hour on their workouts.

Additionally, Vermont (28.5%) and Kentucky (15.3%) have the highest and lowest exercise rates, respectively.

Supplement Use

As per Weight Loss Statistics, in 2024, 15% of U.S. adults will rely on supplements to aid in weight loss.

This practice is more common among women, with 21% of them using some form of weight loss supplement, while about 10% of men also turn to these products for their weight management efforts.

Every year, the sale of weight loss supplements alone generates approximately USD 2.1 billion in revenue.

Physical Activity

Approximately 64 million Americans hold gym memberships, representing one-third of the total global figure, which stands at 184.61 million gym memberships worldwide.

Weight Loss Statistics also show that bicycling stands as the most popular form of exercise in the United States, with 51.4 million Americans reporting that they ride a bike at least once a year.

Around 49 million people in the country prefer running or jogging, but the popularity of these activities is gradually decreasing.

Besides, 94% of individuals who achieve weight loss tend to increase their physical activity, with many opting to incorporate more walking into their daily routines.

An average of one hour of physical exercise each day successfully helped 90% of individuals lose weight in 2024.

Diet

In recent years, 40% of American people have dieted to lose weight, and 30% to avoid gaining weight.

Meanwhile, 58% of these individuals report snacking at least once a day, with nearly 25% indicating that they snack multiple times throughout the day.

The International Food Information Council report shows that one out of every ten individuals on a diet relies on calorie counting to manage their weight.

80% of individuals attempt multiple methods to lose weight, and 10 out of the top 11 methods are related to food.

CDC reports further depict that 17.1% of adults are currently on a diet, which is significantly lower than the nearly 30% who are actively engaged in weight-loss efforts.

Global Weight Loss Market

The global weight loss industry, including supplements, beverages, and meals, will collectively be worth around USD 299.1 billion by 2024 and is expected to reach USD 532.5 billion by 2032.

The market will grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Weight Loss Consumers Statistics By Region

North America

The United States remains the largest market for weight loss products and services, accounting for 45% of global revenue.

On the other hand, the country has a high prevalence of obesity, with over 42% of adults classified as obese.

Weight Loss Statistics also show that this region’s annual weight loss expenditures per capita are among the highest globally, averaging USD 430 per person.

As of 2024, Europe is the second-largest weight loss market, contributing to approximately 25% of global revenue.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a projected annual growth rate of 7%.

As per Weight Loss Statistics, other regional weight loss market shares in Latin America represent 10%, followed by the Middle East and Africa (5%)

By Demographics

The percentage of U.S. people trying to lose weight is women (56.4%) and men (41.7%).

Women continue to be the primary consumers of weight loss products and services, accounting for 65% of the market.

In 2024, women in their 30s and 40s are especially focused on finding weight loss solutions, motivated by both health worries and social expectations.

Meanwhile, men have been increasingly focusing on weight management over the last few years, and by year-end, 35% of the weight loss market was comprised of those aged between 25 and 40.

Weight Loss Statistics in 2024 further elaborate that people aged 18 to 24 (young adults) are increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, representing about 15% of the weight loss market.

Furthermore, other age groups in which consumers make a weight loss market share are 25-34 years (25%), 35-50 years (40%), and 50 years+ (20%).

Older adults have the lowest percentage of weight loss success, with only 42.7% achieving it.

In comparison, 50% of adults under 40 and 52% of middle-aged adults manage to lose weight.

Weight Loss Statistics also detailed that around 41.4% of Asian American people are trying to lose weight.

Similarly, other American races willing to lose weight in 2024 are African (48%), Hispanic (49.1%), and white (49.4%).

By Income

As stated in Weight Loss Statistics in 2024, high-income earners, representing 25% of the weight loss market, will typically spend over USD 1,000 annually on weight loss-related products and services such as personalized coaching, organic meal plans, and high-end fitness equipment.

Similarly, middle-income earners make up the largest portion of the weight loss market, accounting for 55% of consumers, spending around USD 500 annually.

Individuals with lower incomes represent 20% of the weight loss market and spend an average of USD 200 every year.

By Educational Qualification

The highest weight loss market in 2024 is estimated to be captured by high school graduates, who make up 45% of the total. They mostly rely on fitness apps and community exercise programs.

Followed by college graduates represent 40% of the weight loss market, and high school education will account for 15% of the weight loss market share.

Current Weight Loss Program Statistics

In 2024, approximately 63% of people worldwide are actively engaged in efforts to lose weight.

On the other hand, other weight goal shares are followed by weight gain (16%), maintain weight (14%), and no specific goal (7%).

Weight Loss Statistics also explains that around 46% of people have been practicing different weight loss techniques and programs for the last year or more to get into exact shape.

Besides, in 2024, only 27% of people started their weight loss program a few months ago, followed by a few weeks (15%), and just starting (12%).

In 2024, one out of every ten individuals on a diet relies on calorie counting to manage their weight.

During the same period, nearly 85% of people worldwide have been actively monitoring their calorie intake.

40% of people count their calories regularly, followed by 20% (often), 25% (occasionally), and 15% (never).

Weight Loss Statistics By Popular Methods

Dietary programs:

Programs such as keto, intermittent fasting, and plant-based diets are particularly popular in the U.S. and Europe.

In these countries, consumers spend an estimated USD 72 billion on meal plans and diet-related products annually.

In 2024, around 50.4% of people preferred eating more fruits and vegetables.

In contrast, 42.7% of people tried to consume less junk food.

Nearly 44.7% of individuals attempt to lose weight by increasing their water intake, believing that staying well-hydrated can help manage hunger and boost metabolism as part of their weight-loss efforts.

Changing eating habits was clarified by 38.7% of people.

Meanwhile, other shares of people who changed their eating habits to lose weight include less sugar (38.6%), lower calorie foods (35.3%), fewer carbs (30.4%), less fat (29.2%), and skipping meals (16.4%).

Fitness and Exercise:

Exercising and dieting are the top-prioritized methods of weight loss, and 62.9% of people practice each.

The fitness industry is still growing strong. By the end of 2024, gym memberships, personal training, and home workout programs will total USD 56 billion worldwide.

In the U.S., 20% of adults regularly exercise to lose weight, and many use wearable fitness devices to monitor their progress.

Supplements:

Including fat burners, appetite suppressants, and metabolism boosters has become a staple for many.

As mentioned in Weight Loss Statistics, this market is estimated to reach about USD 52 billion by the end of the year, with nearly half of the sales coming from North America.

Medical Interventions:

Bariatric surgery and prescription medications are becoming increasingly common.

The global market for weight loss surgeries will reach USD 15 billion in 2024, with the U.S. performing the most procedures.

Weight Loss Statistics By Success Rates

Successful long-term weight loss is typically described as achieving a 10% reduction of one’s initial body weight and maintaining that reduced weight for a minimum of one year.

Approximately 20% of individuals who were previously overweight successfully sustain a healthier weight in the long term.

In 2024, obtaining a weight loss of 2 pounds per week for six months is a realistic and encouraging strategy that can help foster long-term motivation to keep the new weight stable.

A comprehensive meta-analysis of 29 long-term weight loss studies published on PubMed revealed that within five years, over 80% of the weight lost by participants had been regained.

After five years, individuals tend to regain 75% of the weight they initially lost, largely due to reverting to their previous unhealthy habits.

Conclusion

In summary, based on Weight Loss Statistics, this is not just about shedding pounds; it’s about creating sustainable, long-term health solutions that align with modern consumer values. The weight loss industry remains a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, driven by increasing global concerns about health, obesity, and chronic diseases.

The industry’s ongoing evolution reflects a broader shift towards holistic wellness, with an increasing focus on combining diet, exercise, and technology to achieve lasting results.

