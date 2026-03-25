Key Takeaways

$9.5M Series A raised by South African fintech littlefish, led by Partech, with TLCOM, Flourish Ventures, and Proparco participating 30x MRR growth since the seed round — all 3 South African Tier 1 banks (Standard Bank, FNB, Absa) are already clients 80 million African SMEs are the ultimate end-market, approached through banks rather than head-on competition Expansion into 10+ African markets including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia funded by the new raise

What Happened?

South African fintech infrastructure startup littlefish has officially closed a $9.5 million Series A funding round, announced on March 24, 2026. The round was led by global venture capital firm Partech, with participation from TLCOM Capital, Flourish Ventures, and Proparco. According to the official announcement from Partech, the raise marks a critical milestone in the company’s strategy to transform how Africa’s financial institutions serve small and mid-sized businesses — not by competing with banks, but by selling them the picks and shovels.

South Africa’s fintech, Littlefish raises $9.5M to sell infrastructure to banks instead of competing with them and that might be the smarter playhttps://t.co/sEMMIZVnaX#funding — Techmoonshot (@techmoonshot_) March 25, 2026

The Platform That Turns Banks Into Fintechs

Founded in Johannesburg in 2021 by Brandon Roberts (CEO) and Miod Davith Kahwa, littlefish builds what it calls a “merchant operating system” — a white-labelled SaaS platform that slots directly into a bank’s existing core infrastructure. Rather than replacing banks or competing with them for SME clients, littlefish arms financial institutions with the technology to offer fintech-grade merchant services under their own brand.

The platform consolidates multiple tools that small businesses previously juggled across fragmented systems:

Front-end: Point-of-sale (POS) applications and merchant portals Back-end: CRM systems, payments orchestration, and core banking APIs Integration: Direct plug-ins into POS devices and core banking systems

The result is a single orchestration layer where banks retain full ownership of the merchant relationship — a key differentiator in a continent where third-party fintechs have long been poaching SME clients away from traditional institutions.

The company’s traction speaks volumes. Since closing its seed round approximately one year ago, littlefish’s monthly recurring revenue has grown 30 times. Its current client roster includes South Africa’s three largest Tier 1 banks — Standard Bank, First National Bank (FNB), and Absa — and Visa has embedded littlefish’s technology directly into its small business onboarding strategy.

As CEO Brandon Roberts put it: “The best way to serve Africa’s small businesses is to work with the institutions they already trust, not around them.”

Why Now? Africa’s 80 Million-SME Opportunity

The timing of this raise is no accident. Africa’s fintech ecosystem is at an inflection point — and the data shows it. African startups raised $575 million across 58 deals in just the first two months of 2026, with infrastructure-focused models increasingly winning investor attention. The continent’s informal economy, where up to 90% of businesses are informal, creates a structural demand for solutions that work through trusted institutions rather than displacing them.

The core market opportunity: 80 million African SMEs who are under-served by both banks (which lack digital merchant tools) and standalone fintechs (which lack institutional trust and distribution). littlefish’s B2B2B model — selling to banks who sell to SMEs — positions it as the connective tissue in this chain.

Partech Principal Matthieu Marchand, who led the investment, framed it bluntly: “littlefish has done something rare: it has built indispensable infrastructure and convinced Africa’s most powerful financial institutions to stake their merchant businesses on it.”

The geographic expansion plan targets East African markets where mobile money ecosystems like M-Pesa dominate, alongside Southern African markets where formal banking penetration is higher. In Kenya alone, gig work — heavily tied to SME merchant activity — is already a $1 billion sector supporting 1.5 million workers, according to IPSOS data cited by Frontier Fintech.

The fresh $9.5M will fund team expansion, accelerated product development, and market entry into 10+ new African countries.

Competitive Landscape

Who Is littlefish Really Up Against?

littlefish’s closest competitors are not the big banks themselves — they are other infrastructure-layer fintechs building plumbing for African financial institutions. The two most relevant challengers operating at comparable scale in the bank-infrastructure-for-SMEs space are Stitch (South Africa) and Mono (Nigeria).

Feature / Metric littlefish Stitch Mono Core Focus Merchant OS for banks (POS, CRM, payments) End-to-end payments infrastructure (PSP + acquiring) Open banking / financial data APIs Business Model B2B2B (white-label SaaS to banks) B2B (direct to enterprise merchants and banks) B2B (API-first, sells to fintechs and banks) Total Funding $9.5M (Series A) $107M (Series B, led by QED Investors) ~$17.6M (Series A, led by Tiger Global) Key Bank Clients Standard Bank, FNB, Absa (SA Tier 1s) Standard Bank Shyft, MTN, Vodacom GTBank, Kuda (Nigeria-focused) Geographic Focus South Africa → 10+ African markets South Africa (enterprise-first expansion) Nigeria → pan-Africa Visa Partnership Yes — embedded in Visa SMB onboarding Not confirmed Not confirmed Revenue Growth 30x MRR since seed round Undisclosed (Series B scale) Undisclosed SME Approach Via banks (white-label) Via enterprise merchants and banks Via data API layer (not direct POS)

littlefish wins decisively in the bank-embedded merchant services category — no competitor has replicated its clean sweep of all three South African Tier 1 banks plus a Visa integration, a distribution moat that would take rivals years to rebuild. Stitch leads in raw payment infrastructure scale and total funding ($107M vs. $9.5M), making it the stronger choice for enterprise merchants needing a full-stack PSP with acquiring capabilities. Mono holds an edge in open banking data access and financial account connectivity in Anglophone West Africa, but its toolset addresses a different layer of the stack — data aggregation rather than merchant commerce enablement.

Sci-Tech Today Takeaway

In my view, this is one of the more quietly significant fintech deals to come out of Africa in 2026 — and I think most people are underestimating it.

I’ve watched a lot of “bank-disruption” narratives play out in emerging markets, and in my experience, the startups that bet on displacing incumbent banks rarely win as fast as the ones arming those same banks with better weapons. littlefish made the smarter bet early, and the 30x MRR growth since seed is the number that tells me this isn’t just a great pitch — it’s a validated model. Getting Standard Bank, FNB, and Absa on board simultaneously is the fintech equivalent of signing three Tier 1 enterprise clients in a single year. I genuinely think this is a big deal because those bank relationships create the kind of compounding distribution advantage that money alone cannot buy.

Is this a bull case for African fintech infrastructure? Absolutely. The $9.5M is a relatively lean Series A, which tells me Partech is buying in early before the valuation reflects the pan-African expansion potential. The Visa partnership is the wildcard that could accelerate adoption across markets dramatically. I generally prefer infrastructure plays over consumer fintech in emerging markets — the B2B2B model is stickier, less CAC-intensive, and regulatorily cleaner.

For Africa’s 80 million SMEs, getting world-class merchant tools through the bank they already trust is a far more realistic path to adoption than downloading yet another fintech app. If the team executes the 10-market expansion without losing product quality, littlefish could become the definitive merchant infrastructure layer on the continent — and that’s a genuinely exciting outcome.