Quick Verdict

Mech-Mind Robotics reported a narrower adjusted loss of RMB52.5 million and H1 2026 revenue of RMB237.3 million, up 54.7% year over year. Gross margin expanded to 65.0%, while new orders rose 75.3%. No reliable earnings-day stock-price reaction was disclosed; after-hours movement is therefore unavailable.

About Mech-Mind Robotics

Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Co., Ltd. is a China-based intelligent-robotics component provider listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as 09615.HK. Founded in 2016 by a team of Tsinghua University returnees, the company is headquartered in Xiong’an New Area and develops standardized “brain, eyes and hands” capabilities for industrial and embodied-intelligence robots. Its portfolio spans decision-making software, 3D robot-vision systems, dexterous-hand technology, intelligent robotic guidance, and AI-powered inspection and measurement products.

The company’s components are designed for manufacturing and logistics applications and are compatible with more than 1,000 robotic-arm models across over 40 brands. Mech-Mind reports cumulative deployment of more than 30,000 units, a customer base of over 1,600 organizations, and more than 100 Fortune Global 500 customers. Its H1 2026 customer repurchase rate was 93.9%, indicating that existing clients are expanding deployments after initial validation.

As a newly listed company—its Hong Kong Main Board listing occurred on September 1, 2026—traditional valuation metrics require caution. The available market-data page indicates negative trailing EPS and therefore a non-meaningful P/E ratio; Mech-Mind does not report a dividend yield in the supplied sources.

Top Financial Highlights

Total H1 2026 revenue reached RMB237.3 million, rising 54.7% year over year. Gross profit increased 63.6% to RMB154.2 million, from RMB94.3 million in H1 2025. Gross margin expanded to 65.0%, versus 61.4% a year earlier. Net loss was RMB100.3 million, modestly narrower than RMB103.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted loss, a non-IFRS measure, narrowed to RMB52.5 million from RMB55.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of RMB33.0 million, compared with a RMB39.4 million loss in H1 2025. Embodied intelligent robotic guidance revenue was RMB216.3 million, up 49.9% year over year. AI inspection and measurement revenue was RMB21.1 million, up 128.4%; its share of total revenue rose to 8.9% from 6.0%. New-order value reached RMB335.4 million, a 75.3% increase year over year. Order backlog stood at RMB176.5 million as of June 30, 2026, up 102.0% from June 30, 2025. Overseas revenue amounted to RMB99.5 million, up 68.3% and representing 41.9% of group revenue. R&D expense climbed 72.9% to RMB80.1 million, reflecting continued investment in embodied-AI models and “brain-eye-hand” component development. Net operating cash outflow improved to RMB74.4 million, from RMB83.6 million in H1 2025, primarily on stronger cash collections from sales. The company did not disclose a specific revenue, profit, EPS, or cash-balance target for H2 2026 or FY2026 in the release. Its operational outlook is to deliver more than 10,000 units during full-year 2026.

Beat or Miss?

No sell-side consensus revenue, EPS, or net income estimates were included in the company release or in the accessible market summaries. Accordingly, a formal analyst “beat” or “miss” cannot be established.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue RMB237.3 million N/A — no consensus estimate identified; revenue grew 54.7% YoY Gross profit RMB154.2 million N/A — increased 63.6% YoY, faster than revenue Gross margin 65.00% Up 3.6 percentage points from 61.4% in H1 2025 Net loss RMB100.3 million Loss narrowed by about 2.8% YoY Adjusted loss RMB52.5 million Improved from RMB55.8 million, a reduction of about 5.9% New orders RMB335.4 million Up 75.3% YoY, outpacing recognized revenue growth Order backlog RMB176.5 million Up 102.0% YoY, supporting H2 revenue visibility

The clearest positive signal was not a consensus comparison but the combination of accelerating order intake, backlog growth, expanding gross margin, and a narrower adjusted loss. The offset is that operating expenses—particularly R&D—continued to rise sharply, leaving the company loss-making on both statutory and adjusted bases.

What Leadership Is Saying

“We will continue to uphold the principle of ‘no exaggeration, no falsification’, reporting our progress and challenges through solid technology and products and in plain language, and we remain unwavering in our confidence in the Company’s position in this round of industry trends and its long-term prospects.” — Shao Tianlan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

“The loss at the current stage is mainly attributable to the high-intensity R&D investment that the Company has proactively maintained, which is a strategic investment, and the overall scale of the loss remains controllable.”



Historical Performance

Category H1 2026 H1 2025 Change (%) Revenue RMB237.3 million RMB153.4 million* 54.70% Gross profit RMB154.2 million RMB94.3 million 63.60% Gross margin 65.00% 61.40% +3.6 percentage points Net loss RMB100.3 million RMB103.2 million -2.80% Adjusted loss RMB52.5 million RMB55.8 million -5.90% R&D expenses RMB80.1 million RMB46.3 million 72.90% Operating cash outflow RMB74.4 million RMB83.6 million -11.00% New order value RMB335.4 million RMB191.3 million* 75.30% Order backlog RMB176.5 million RMB87.4 million* 102.00%

*Prior-year amounts derived from the company’s reported growth rate and current-period amount; figures are rounded. Revenue, gross profit, margin, R&D, orders, and backlog are company-reported.

Competitor comparison

A precise peer comparison is not appropriate from the available data because Mech-Mind’s release does not define a standardized listed-peer set, and direct competitors may report under different accounting periods, geographies, and business mixes. The company nevertheless states that it ranked first in the global AI + 3D vision-guided non-specialty intelligent robot-component market in 2025, with about 22.1% revenue share and more than 27% shipment share, according to a CIC report cited in its release.

Category Mech-Mind H1 2026 H1 2025 Change (%) Revenue RMB237.3 million RMB153.4 million* 54.70% Net loss RMB100.3 million RMB103.2 million -2.80% R&D expenses RMB80.1 million RMB46.3 million 72.90%

For an apples-to-apples peer table, use the same reporting period and currency for named peers such as Cognex, Keyence, or Chinese industrial-vision suppliers—while clearly distinguishing Mech-Mind’s AI-guided robot-component focus from broader machine-vision, sensing, or factory-automation portfolios.

How the Market Reacted?

No dependable intraday or close-to-close share-price movement tied specifically to the September 24 earnings release was provided in the source materials. The accessible release showed a generic 0.13% quote indicator, but it does not establish an earnings-day market reaction and should not be interpreted as such.

Fundamentally, the report reads as constructively bullish on growth and commercial traction: revenue, new orders, backlog, overseas sales, and gross margin all increased strongly. However, investor sentiment should be tempered by the RMB100.3 million statutory loss, a 72.9% jump in R&D expenditure, and the absence of quantified profit or revenue guidance. The near-term investment case therefore depends on whether robust order growth converts into sustained revenue scale and operating leverage.