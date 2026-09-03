Quick Verdict

Music Broadcast Limited (NSE: RADIOCITY; BSE: 540366) reported FY26 revenue of ₹174.4 crore, down 26% year-on-year, and a reported loss of ₹53.3 crore, or ₹1.54 per share. A ₹49 crore asset-impairment charge drove the loss, while operating EBITDA margin improved to 18%. Shares were down 0.32% on September 2.

About Music Broadcast Limited

Music Broadcast Limited operates the Radio City brand, a private FM-radio network in India, while also providing integrated advertising, content, events, activations, and digital-media solutions. The company is listed on the NSE as RADIOCITY and on the BSE as 540366. Its registered corporate identity is CIN L64200MH1999PLC137729, and its headquarters are in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The company’s FY26 performance reflects a difficult radio-advertising environment and a strategic reset toward lower costs and non-radio revenue opportunities. Revenue from conventional advertising and inventory monetisation weakened, but management’s restructuring programme cut total operating costs by ₹52 crore. Employee expenses declined 24% to ₹60.4 crore, helping annual operating EBITDA margin expand to 18.0% from 16.8% in FY25. The company had 458 employees after a roughly 20% headcount reduction during the year.

At the September 2, 2026 AGM, shareholders approved the FY26 audited financial statements and all other ordinary resolutions with more than 99.99% support. The AGM also confirmed the earlier interim dividend on preference shares and reappointed Rahul Gupta as a director retiring by rotation.

Top Financial Highlights

Revenue from operations: ₹174.4 crore, down 25.6% YoY from ₹234.5 crore. Total income: ₹201.2 crore, down 23.0% YoY from ₹261.3 crore. Reported net loss: ₹53.3 crore, versus a loss of ₹33.8 crore in FY25. Reported EPS: ₹(1.54) per share, versus ₹(0.98) per share in FY25. Operating EBITDA: ₹31.3 crore, down from ₹39.5 crore, but still positive despite the sharp revenue contraction. Operating EBITDA margin: 18.0%, an improvement from 16.8% in FY25. Operating EBIT: ₹3.8 crore, compared with ₹4.9 crore a year earlier. Impairment charge: ₹49.0 crore on non-financial assets, including property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, and intangibles. Total expenses: ₹256.8 crore, down 15.2% YoY from ₹302.9 crore. Employee expenses: ₹60.4 crore, down 24% YoY from ₹79.0 crore. Office-running costs: ₹41.4 crore, down 10% YoY from ₹45.9 crore. Cash generated from operating activities: ₹21.7 crore, compared with ₹16.6 crore in FY25. Cash and cash equivalents: ₹4.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with ₹9.1 crore a year earlier. Current investments: ₹98.0 crore; non-current investments were ₹152.5 crore at year-end. Borrowings: The company reported no long-term or short-term borrowings at March 31, 2026, while lease liabilities remained on the balance sheet. Capital structure action: Music Broadcast redeemed all 89.70 lakh NCRPS on January 19, 2026, at ₹120 per share, reducing the preference-share overhang and improving leverage metrics.

Revenue mix and operations

Music Broadcast does not disclose conventional reportable operating segments in the cited FY26 investor presentation, so a formal segment-revenue split is unavailable. However, the company identified two important diversification areas:

Events and activations / non-FCT revenue: 22% of total revenue .

. Digital revenue: 8% of total revenue.

Radio advertising remains the principal revenue driver, leaving the company exposed to softness in advertising demand and the continuing migration of advertiser budgets to digital channels.

FY27 guidance

Management did not issue quantified FY27 revenue, EBITDA, EPS, or cash-flow guidance in the FY26 investor presentation or AGM-related disclosures reviewed. The strategic emphasis is on sustaining cost discipline, rebuilding advertising revenue, growing “Radio Plus” creative services, and expanding digital, events, and activation offerings.nsearchives.nseindia+1

Beat or Miss?

No analyst-consensus estimates were included in the company’s FY26 earnings materials reviewed. Therefore, the results cannot be classified formally as a consensus beat or miss.

Metric Reported FY26 Difference / Analysis Revenue from operations ₹174.4 crore N/A — revenue fell 25.6% YoY amid weak advertising demand Total income ₹201.2 crore N/A — declined 23.0% YoY Operating EBITDA ₹31.3 crore N/A — down 20.8% YoY, though margin improved Operating EBITDA margin 18.00% Increased from 16.8%, reflecting successful cost reduction Reported net loss ₹53.3 crore N/A — loss widened due chiefly to ₹49.0 crore impairment EPS ₹(1.54) N/A — deteriorated from ₹(0.98) in FY25 Operating cash flow ₹21.7 crore Improved from ₹16.6 crore in FY25

The principal analytical takeaway is that the company’s underlying operating profile improved more than its statutory loss suggests. Excluding the impairment and the preference-share interest adjustment, FY26 adjusted PAT loss was ₹45.9 crore; operating EBITDA remained positive and the margin expanded. Still, the revenue decline was material, and the impairment signals pressure on the recoverable value of the company’s physical and intangible asset base.

What Leadership Is Saying

The available investor presentation contains strategy and performance commentary but does not provide attributable, verbatim CEO or CFO quotations. To avoid fabricating quotes, the following are management statements as presented by the company, not direct executive quotations:

“Sequential improvement story post the restructuring.”

The presentation highlights restructuring-led operating improvement, including ₹52 crore of total cost savings in FY26 and a reduction in annual operating costs despite the revenue contraction.

“Operating margins for the year improved from 16.8% in FY25 to 18% in FY26.”

The financial outcome points to cost rationalisation as management’s principal lever: manpower costs were reduced by 24%, office-running costs by 10%, and quarterly total operating costs fell to ₹39 crore in both Q3 and Q4 FY26 from ₹65 crore in Q4 FY25.

Historical Performance

Category FY26 FY25 Change (%) Revenue from operations ₹174.4 crore ₹234.5 crore -25.60% Total income ₹201.2 crore ₹261.3 crore -23.00% Operating EBITDA ₹31.3 crore ₹39.5 crore -20.80% Operating EBITDA margin 18.00% 16.80% +120 bps Operating expenses ₹256.8 crore ₹302.9 crore -15.20% Reported net loss ₹53.3 crore ₹33.8 crore loss Loss widened 57.6% Operating cash flow ₹21.7 crore ₹16.6 crore 30.70% Cash and cash equivalents ₹4.3 crore ₹9.1 crore -52.70%

A key distinction for readers is that the FY26 reported loss was not driven only by operations. The ₹49 crore impairment had a substantial non-cash impact. In contrast, the operating business generated ₹21.7 crore of cash from operations and recorded a positive ₹31.3 crore EBITDA, although both revenue and EBITDA declined from FY25.

Competitor Comparison

A directly comparable FY26-versus-FY25 financial table for listed radio peers was not available in the reviewed primary sources. Moreover, companies such as ENIL/Radio Mirchi, TV Today Network, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, and Saregama have materially different revenue mixes, asset structures, and reporting periods, making an unadjusted competitor table potentially misleading.

The most defensible competitive benchmark available from Music Broadcast’s own disclosures is operational rather than financial:

Category FY26 / Latest disclosed FY25 / Prior comparison Change (%) Music Broadcast revenue ₹174.4 crore ₹234.5 crore -25.60% Music Broadcast reported PAT ₹(53.3) crore ₹(33.8) crore Loss widened Music Broadcast operating EBITDA margin 18.00% 16.80% +120 bps Radio City volume market share 17.5% in March 2026 Not specified Increased, per company commentary Industry growth/decline Industry declined 2% N/A Indicates weak sector backdrop

The company stated that its volume market share increased to 17.5% in March 2026 even as the industry declined by 2%. This suggests competitive resilience in radio inventory volumes, but it did not prevent the revenue decline, which indicates that pricing, advertiser mix, or monetisation conditions remained challenging.

How the Market Reacted?

There was no material earnings-day stock-price reaction cited in the AGM announcement itself. On September 2, 2026, ScanX showed Music Broadcast shares at ₹6.30, down ₹0.02, or 0.32%, with five-day performance down 4.83%; the report therefore points to muted-to-cautious investor sentiment rather than a decisive rerating.

The market’s likely focus remains split between two opposing trends: first, the company’s improved EBITDA margin, meaningful cost savings, debt-free borrowing position, and FY27 Q1 profit turnaround; second, the steep FY26 revenue contraction, widened reported loss, and ₹49 crore impairment. In Q1 FY27, Music Broadcast subsequently reported PAT of ₹9.22 crore against a ₹2.18 crore loss in Q1 FY26, while revenue fell 10% to ₹44.5 crore—evidence that cost discipline may be supporting profitability even before revenue recovery.