Key Takeaways

€34.4 million (~$40M) Series B raised by Paris-based Pivot, an AI operating system for enterprise procurement, in an oversubscribed round led by Forestay Capital and Notion Capital Total lifetime funding now stands at €60.2 million (~$70M) since the company’s founding in 2023, spanning a €5M pre-seed, €20M Series A, and this latest round Pivot operates across 25+ countries, serving enterprise clients including DoorDash, Lemonade, and Flix, managing the full procurement lifecycle from sourcing to payments on a single platform Funds will accelerate agentic AI development, deepen integrations with ERPs and financial systems, and push into new enterprise markets

Quick Recap

In a deal announced on May 20, 2026, Paris-based Pivot closed a €34.4 million (~$40M) oversubscribed Series B, as first reported by EU Startups and confirmed exclusively to Axios Pro by co-founder Marc-Antoine Lacroix. The round was led by Forestay Capital and Notion Capital, with participation from Greyhound and a roster of procurement industry veterans, including the former Global VP Sales at Ariba and the founder of EcoVadis, alongside returning investors Hedosophia, Visionaries Club, and Emblem.

Pivot, a Paris-based startup building an AI #operating system for #procurement, today announced it has raised €34.4 million in a Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total #funding to €60.2 million. 🇫🇷📊🤖https://t.co/yI24JqInWt — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) May 21, 2026

Tool to Enterprise AI Operating System

Pivot’s positioning is deliberate and pointed: the company targets the gap between bloated legacy procurement platforms and lightweight request intake tools, pitching itself as an enterprise-grade AI operating system built from the system of record up. The platform manages the entire procurement lifecycle in a single interface: sourcing, approvals, purchasing, invoicing, payments, budgets, expenses, and reporting.

What makes this round strategically notable is the “agentic AI” angle. Agentic procurement refers to AI systems that can autonomously trigger multi-step workflows, for example, automatically routing a vendor contract for legal review, cross-checking budget headroom, and issuing a purchase order, all without manual handholding. Pivot is explicitly investing fresh capital into expanding these autonomous agent capabilities and deepening connections with ERPs and financial infrastructure across complex enterprise environments.

The investor syndicate is as telling as the cheque size. Forestay Capital, a Geneva-based enterprise software growth fund, has a track record of backing category-defining B2B platforms. Notion Capital brings European SaaS expertise, while participation from the ex-Ariba VP and EcoVadis founder signals that procurement domain insiders believe Pivot has built something genuinely differentiated from existing spend management tools.

Procurement AI Moment

The timing is not accidental. According to a 2025 Icertis-sponsored study, 90% of global procurement leaders had already considered or actively deployed AI agents in their operations. A separate Zycus analysis found that 63% of enterprises were increasing AI investments in procurement workflows, citing reduced cycle times and better spend visibility as the top drivers.

The broader macro picture amplifies the urgency. Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) face rising input costs, tighter governance demands following tariff disruptions, and supplier base complexity driven by the AI tooling boom itself. Legacy platforms like SAP Ariba and Coupa are widely seen as too rigid and costly for fast-scaling companies, while lightweight intake tools lack the financial controls enterprises require. Pivot’s “AI OS for procurement” framing places it squarely in that vacuum.

France’s startup ecosystem also provides tailwind. French startups raised approximately $7.9 billion in venture capital in 2024, making France the second-largest startup funding market in Europe after the UK. Pivot, founded by former C-level executives from French unicorns Qonto and Swile, fits into a broader pattern of Paris producing category-defining B2B SaaS challengers.

Competitive Landscape

Pivot’s two most direct competitors at a comparable or adjacent scale are Omnea (London, AI-native procurement intake and orchestration) and Zip (San Francisco, AI-based procurement orchestration). Both have recently raised significant rounds and are actively competing for the same enterprise CFO and CPO budget.

Feature / Metric Pivot Omnea Zip Founded 2023, Paris, France 2022, London, UK 2020, San Francisco, USA Latest Round €34.4M Series B (May 2026) $50M Series B (Sep 2025) $190M Series D (Oct 2024) Total Funding ~€60.2M ($70M) ~$75M ~$371M Valuation Undisclosed Undisclosed $2.2 billion Platform Scope Full procurement OS: sourcing, approvals, PO, invoicing, payments, budgets, reporting Intake-to-pay + AI Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Intake-to-pay orchestration + 50 specialized AI agents Agentic AI Capabilities Active investment; autonomous multi-step procurement workflows Expanding; AI SRM with autonomous supplier risk and RFP agents Advanced; 50 deployed AI agents, processed $355B in spend ERP Integrations Deep ERP + financial systems integrations roadmap Full finance tech stack, two-way orchestration Broad enterprise integrations across Fortune 500 clients Notable Clients DoorDash, Lemonade, Flix; 25+ countries Spotify, Adecco, Wise, MongoDB, Monzo Fortune 500 enterprises; 7M+ suppliers; $355B spend Investor DNA Forestay, Notion Capital, Hedosophia, Visionaries Insight Partners, Khosla Ventures, Accel BOND, Y Combinator, DST Global, Tiger Global

Strategic Read

Zip leads clearly on scale, having processed over $355 billion in enterprise spend and earning a $2.2 billion valuation on $371 million in total funding. Omnea holds an edge in the AI supplier relationship management layer, particularly for companies managing complex multi-vendor risk.

Pivot differentiates on platform completeness and a “built from the record up” architecture targeting mid-to-large enterprises that need financial controls, not just intake workflows, without the complexity tax of legacy platforms. For European enterprises specifically, Pivot’s Paris roots and 25-country footprint give it a local-compliance and sales-motion advantage that neither Omnea nor Zip fully replicates at this stage.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be straight: I think this is a genuinely bullish signal for the next wave of enterprise SaaS, and not just for procurement.

In my experience tracking B2B funding patterns, the most interesting rounds are not always the biggest ones. They are the ones where the investor syndicate tells you something. When the ex-Global VP of Ariba and the founder of EcoVadis write personal cheques into a three-year-old startup, that is not trend-chasing. That is people who have spent careers in procurement saying “this architecture is actually different.” That detail alone stood out to me more than the euro amount.

I think Pivot’s specific bet, positioning itself as a “system of record” rather than an intake layer bolted on top of existing tech, is the right one for 2026. Most enterprise procurement failures I have seen are not workflow failures. They are data integrity failures: spend data sitting in five systems, no single source of truth, finance teams running month-end closes off exported CSVs. An AI agent is only as useful as the data pipeline it sits on. Pivot is trying to own that pipe, and this round is funding exactly that.