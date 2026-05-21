Key Takeaways

Manchester-based Imperagen closed a new £5 million (~€5.8M) seed round led by PXN Ventures, bringing total funding to £8.5 million since the 2021 spinout The round also saw participation from existing investors IQ Capital and Northern Gritstone, reflecting continued confidence from the company’s earliest backers Imperagen’s closed-loop platform demonstrated enzyme performance improvements of up to 677x in just five development cycles, outpacing standard trial-and-error methods by orders of magnitude The fresh capital will fund AI team expansion, wet lab build-out, and a go-to-market push across pharmaceuticals, life sciences, personal care, sustainable fine chemicals, and industrial biotech

Quick Recap

Manchester deeptech spinout Imperagen announced a new £5 million (~€5.8 million) seed funding round on May 21, 2026, led by PXN Ventures, with co-participation from IQ Capital and Northern Gritstone. The deal, first flagged by EU Startups on X (formerly Twitter), raises Imperagen’s total venture backing to £8.5 million and marks a significant acceleration for the University of Manchester spinout founded in 2021 by Dr. Andrew Almond, Dr. Andrew Currin, and Dr. Tim Eyes. Alongside the funding, Guy Levy-Yurista, PhD, was named as the company’s new CEO.

Quantum Loops and Robo-Labs

Imperagen’s platform, called Digital Enzyme Evolution, integrates three technologies into a continuous, self-improving system that redefines what enzyme R&D looks like. First, it deploys quantum physics-based simulation to predict the behavior of millions of enzyme mutation combinations on a computer rather than in a wet lab, replacing the costly trial-and-error that slows the industry today.

Those predictions feed into custom-trained AI models, purpose-built for the specific enzyme engineering challenge at hand, rather than being generic large-language-style models applied broadly. Finally, robotic automation executes only the most promising experiments, generating high-quality data that loops back and sharpens the AI on every cycle, a process the company calls closed-loop simulation.

The results are striking in their scale: in a documented case, Imperagen’s system achieved a 677x improvement in enzyme productivity in five iterations alone. New CEO Guy Levy-Yurista, speaking to TechCrunch, described the commercial problem the technology solves: even modern AI-powered tools frequently pass theoretical tests but fail under real industrial conditions.

Imperagen’s model is explicitly designed around that gap, engineering enzymes that perform reliably at scale. The company also received a £350,000 grant from UKRI under the Engineering Biology R&D Fund, further validating its platform’s scientific credibility.

Why Enzyme AI Is Having Its Moment?

The timing of this round is anything but coincidental. The global enzyme engineering services market grew from $3.01 billion in 2025 to an estimated $3.23 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach $4.94 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.32%. Meanwhile the broader AI-generated enzymes segment, a subset the industry is watching closely, is expected to scale from $2.77 billion in 2025 to $19.4 billion by 2034 at a 24.1% CAGR. That means the market that Imperagen is going after is not just growing, it is compounding at a pace that rewards first-mover technical moats.

Regulatory tailwinds are also at play: the EU’s Green Deal industrial strategy and UK government commitments to sustainable manufacturing place engineered biocatalysts, which reduce energy and chemical waste in production, squarely in the policy priority zone. PXN Ventures, which led this round and operates out of a £670 million combined vehicle formed from the merger of Praetura Ventures and Par Equity, is specifically focused on IP-rich deep tech companies in northern England, making Imperagen a natural portfolio fit and a signal that northern UK tech ecosystems are developing genuine venture density.

Competitive Landscape

Imperagen is not operating in a vacuum. Two of its most comparable direct rivals at the AI-driven enzyme engineering layer are Enzymit (Israel) and Arzeda (USA). Here is how they stack up:

Feature / Metric Imperagen Enzymit Arzeda Core Technology Quantum simulation + custom AI + robotic automation (closed-loop) Deep learning + cell-free bio-production platform AI-designed proteins + computational enzyme design Stage Seed (£8.5M total raised) Series A ($15M total raised) Late-stage growth ($86M+ total raised) Primary Sectors Pharma, life sciences, personal care, fine chemicals, industrial biotech Fine chemicals, cosmetics, nutrition, foodtech Food (sweeteners), agriculture, pharma, materials Differentiation Quantum physics modeling of millions of mutations; 677x enzyme improvement in 5 cycles Cell-free production; eliminates live-cell fermentation constraints Commercialized products (ProSweet Enzymes); revenue-generating at scale Notable Backers PXN Ventures, IQ Capital, Northern Gritstone Grove Ventures, Khosla Ventures Sofinnova Partners, W.L. Gore, Bunge Ventures

Strategic Analysis

Imperagen holds a clear technical edge in early-stage engineering precision, particularly through its quantum simulation layer which allows exploration of solution spaces that pure deep-learning models cannot easily access. Arzeda, however, leads decisively on commercialization maturity and revenue generation, having already brought products like ProSweet RebM to a 500 MT/year production scale. Enzymit sits in the middle, with a cell-free manufacturing angle that offers manufacturing scalability advantages once enzymes are designed, while still building its pilot facility.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I will be straightforward here: I think this funding round is quietly one of the more consequential early-stage biotech stories of May 2026, and it is getting far less attention than it deserves. In my experience covering deeptech funding, what stands out about Imperagen is not just the money raised but the architectural elegance of the platform itself. Quantum simulation as a front end to AI training is not a marketing word salad.

It is a genuinely different approach to narrowing down a combinatorially enormous problem before you ever run a physical experiment. The 677x performance improvement figure in five cycles is not a number you see from conventional platforms, and if it holds across commercial engagements, that will be the kind of proof point that brings pharma and fine chemicals customers to the table very quickly.

I am also encouraged by the CEO appointment. Bringing in an experienced commercial operator like Guy Levy-Yurista alongside the founding science team signals that Imperagen is serious about converting its technical lead into contracted revenue, not just publishable results. That pivot from lab credibility to commercial traction is where most deeptech startups stumble.

The enzyme engineering market growing at a CAGR of 24% on the AI-specific segment means the window to capture early territory is wide open right now, but it will not stay that way for long. Overall, I would call this a strongly bullish signal for the UK biotech sector and, more broadly, for the intersection of quantum-physics-informed design and industrial AI. Watch this one closely.