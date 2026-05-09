Key Takeaways

Copenhagen’s Reel secured €15 million (~USD $17.6 million) in a Series A round led by Future Energy Ventures, a Berlin-based energy-transition investor The raise brings Reel’s total venture capital raised to approximately €22.3 million, following a €2.3M pre-seed in 2022 and a €5M seed in 2024 The fresh capital will fund Reel’s expansion into Germany, Europe’s largest electricity market, with a full commercial team targeted to be in place by end of 2026 Reel’s platform serves both sides of the equation: giving businesses fixed-price, 5 to 10-year renewable PPAs while enabling solar, wind, and battery operators to improve project profitability through algorithmic trading

Quick Recap

Copenhagen-based electricity supplier and trader Reel has closed a €15 million Series A funding round, as officially announced on May 7, 2026, and reported by EU Startups. The round was led by Future Energy Ventures, with existing investors Transition VC, UVC Partners, and The Footprint Firm participating again. The capital injection is earmarked to take Reel’s renewable energy predictability platform into Germany, the continent’s most volatile and highest-volume power market.

Reel, a Copenhagen-based #electricity supplier and trader accelerating the #energy transition, has raised €15 million in Series A funding to refine its products, grow its portfolio and build a commercial team in Germany. 🇩🇰 ⚡🌱https://t.co/5jmTv3nAfc — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) May 8, 2026

Solving the Two-Sided Energy Dilemma

The core tension in Europe’s energy market is structural: businesses face unpredictable electricity bills as price volatility rises, while renewable energy producers watch project returns shrink because subsidies are shifting and power prices swing wildly. Reel’s model attacks both problems simultaneously. For corporate buyers, the company offers Power Purchase Agreements with fixed electricity prices tied directly to solar and wind farm output, covering 5 to 10-year contract terms.

For producers, Reel deploys algorithmic trading and optimization tools for solar, wind, battery, and hybrid assets, letting operators extract more value from the same installed capacity. Founded in 2020 as a spinoff of the Technical University of Denmark, Reel has already won Startup of the Year at DTU and counts over 58 employees across its Copenhagen headquarters. In Germany, the company is already active, handling energy marketing for producers including Blue Elephant Energy and Greenwind, and this Series A formally enables it to build a local sales team from the ground up.

Why Germany, Why Now?

Europe is deploying renewables at record pace, yet the economics of that buildout are paradoxically getting worse for everyone involved. Germany sits at the epicentre of this contradiction. It is Europe’s largest electricity market, and it faces some of the continent’s highest price volatility driven by a grid increasingly dominated by variable solar and wind generation. Reel’s CEO Jon Sigvert noted in his Series A announcement that the transition risks stalling “right when we need it most” if businesses cannot get predictable pricing and producers cannot get predictable revenue.

Regulatory tailwinds support Reel’s timing: subsidy regimes across Europe are shifting away from feed-in tariffs toward market-based contracts, precisely the environment where Reel’s PPA structuring and trading layer becomes most valuable. A large share of Reel’s existing Danish customers already have German operations, giving the company a warm pipeline rather than a cold-start market entry.

Competitive Landscape

Reel operates in a crowded but still maturing segment of the European energy transition stack. Its two most direct peers are Pexapark (Zurich-based, PPA analytics and risk management software) and LevelTen Energy (Seattle-based, PPA transaction marketplace).

Feature/Metric Reel Pexapark LevelTen Energy Primary Model End-to-end renewable electricity supplier and trader PPA analytics, price intelligence, and risk management software PPA and clean-energy asset transaction marketplace Total Funding Raised ~€22.3M ~€39M (Series B + C) ~$125M+ (Series D) Current Stage Series A (May 2026) Series C (2023) Series D (2024) Geography Denmark, expanding to Germany 19+ European markets 21+ countries across North America and Europe Core Differentiator Acts as direct electricity supplier with algorithmic asset optimization Reference price benchmarking and PPA structuring advisory Largest online hub for PPA and clean energy asset deals Battery/Flexibility Integration Yes, including battery and hybrid asset optimization Yes, BESS flexibility purchase agreements Limited; primarily PPA and asset transactions B2B Target Customer SMEs and corporates unable to access PPAs independently Independent Power Producers and investment funds Large corporates, advisors, developers

Strategic Analysis

Reel’s edge over Pexapark lies in its full-stack supplier model. It doesn’t just advise on PPAs but actually delivers electricity, making it stickier with mid-market businesses that lack the internal expertise to manage complex contracts. LevelTen leads on transaction volume and geographic scale, having facilitated over $14.8 billion in clean energy deals, but its marketplace model does not address the day-to-day supply and asset optimization layer where Reel plays.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be direct: I think this is one of the more interesting Series A announcements in the European climate tech space this year, and not just because of the number. What strikes me about Reel’s story is how cleanly it identifies a double-sided failure in the market and builds a single platform to fix both sides at once. In my experience covering energy and infrastructure funding rounds, startups that try to serve two customers simultaneously often end up serving neither well.

Reel seems to have figured out the flywheel: the more corporate buyers they lock into long-term PPAs, the more revenue certainty they can offer to renewable producers, which in turn attracts better-quality energy assets onto their platform, which lets them offer even better pricing to buyers. That is a genuine compounding loop, not a marketing slide. The Germany move is bullish. It is the hardest market to crack in European energy given its regulatory complexity and entrenched incumbents, but it is also the market where volatility is highest and the pain is most acute.