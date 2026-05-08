Key Takeaways

London based CodeWords closed a $9 million seed round led by Visionaries, with participation from firstminute capital, Sequel and Illusian, alongside several high profile angel investors. Founded in 2023, the startup builds Cody, an AI agent that learns how a business operates and proactively automates repetitive workflows for non technical users. The new capital will fund product development, including contextual memory, new Cody modes and WhatsApp support, and expansion of engineering and go to market teams across Europe. CodeWords is explicitly targeting no code automation incumbents like Zapier and n8n as it looks to capture a share of the multi billion dollar workflow automation market.

Quick Recap

AI automation startup CodeWords has secured a $9 million seed round to accelerate Cody, its proactive AI agent that helps non technical teams build and run automations using plain language, according to The SaaS News and supporting announcements from investors. The Visionaries led round, joined by firstminute capital, Sequel and Illusian, gives the London based company fresh capital to deepen its platform and expand its commercial footprint across Europe and beyond.

Turning everyday language into live automations

CodeWords’ core proposition is Cody, an AI agent that can translate natural language instructions into running workflows that connect tools like CRMs, support systems and communication apps without any code. Users describe the processes they want automated, or allow Cody to observe existing operations, and the agent then creates, deploys and maintains the automations on CodeWords’ infrastructure.

With the new funding, CodeWords is rolling out contextual memory so Cody can retain knowledge of a company’s processes, along with different agent modes and WhatsApp integration to support customer facing and internal use cases. The startup plans to scale its engineering and go to market teams to support growing demand from marketing, operations and agency teams that want to run on what is effectively AI autopilot rather than stitching together manual workflows.

Why this seed round matters now?

This raise lands as businesses look to cut manual back office tasks and accelerate experimentation with AI, even when in house engineering resources are constrained. No code and low code automation markets have been led by players like Zapier and n8n, but many tools still require users to think in terms of triggers, actions and logic rather than conversational intent.

CodeWords is betting that a generation of AI agents with persistent memory and proactive behavior can lower the barrier further by handling the design, deployment and upkeep of automations. The backing of Visionaries and repeat investor firstminute capital signals confidence that the next phase of workflow software will be agent led rather than purely rule based.

Competitive landscape

For context, here is an illustrative comparison of CodeWords against automation focused AI agent platforms like Relay and Robomotion that also target non technical users.

Feature/Metric CodeWords Relay Robomotion Core focus Proactive AI agent Cody for business workflow automation via natural language. AI powered workflow automation for teams with human in the loop approvals. Robotic process automation platform with cloud and on premise bots. Context Window Optimized around company specific documents, tools and historical tasks Cody observes over time. Primarily task and workflow context within supported SaaS tools. Process level context tied to recorded user actions and scripts. Pricing per 1M Tokens SaaS pricing tied to seats and workflow usage, no public per token schedule. Tiered SaaS pricing by workflows and team size, not per token. Subscription pricing based on number of bots and runs. Multimodal Support Text and structured data across apps, with new WhatsApp channel support for conversational workflows. Text and structured app data, focuses on approvals and notifications. Primarily structured data and UI interactions via bots. Agentic Capabilities Autonomous agent that designs, deploys and maintains automations, with contextual memory and different operating modes. Workflow engine with automation and routing, more rules driven than fully autonomous. Bots execute scripted tasks; autonomy depends on predefined flows rather than learning.

CodeWords appears to lean furthest into autonomous, memory based agents that evolve with a customer’s business, which could translate into stronger leverage for non technical teams once deployed. Relay and Robomotion remain compelling for teams that want more deterministic, workflow first control and governance, especially in environments with strict process compliance.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, the most interesting AI companies at seed stage are the ones that hide complexity rather than celebrate it, and CodeWords fits that pattern. I think this is a big deal because a $9 million seed round, led by a specialist firm like Visionaries and backed by repeat investors, gives the team enough runway to prove that Cody can handle real world, messy workflows for non technical staff. I generally prefer automation platforms that own deployment and maintenance on their own infrastructure, and if CodeWords can keep that experience reliable while expanding channels like WhatsApp, this funding looks bullish for broader user adoption and could put pressure on more established no code tools to respond.