Key Takeaways

Rilian, an AI‑native cybersecurity and defense systems integrator based in McLean, Virginia, has closed a $17.5 million seed and seed extension round. The round was led by 8VC, First In, and Tamarack Global, with participation from 8090 Industries, Liquid 2 Ventures, Perot Jain, and Protego Ventures. Funding will accelerate go‑to‑market, hiring, and R&D for Caspian, Rilian’s agentic security orchestration platform that provides a single command layer and pre‑trained AI agents across security stacks. Rilian plans to expand across the U.S., GCC, and other allied nations as governments and enterprises seek AI‑driven automation to manage security tool sprawl and nation‑scale threats.

Quick Recap

Rilian, an AI‑native cybersecurity and defense technology company, has officially announced a $17.5 million seed and seed extension funding round to advance its agentic AI platform for cyber and defense operations. The funding, led by 8VC, First In, and Tamarack Global, was disclosed via company and investor announcements and subsequent media coverage. The capital will support expansion of Rilian’s Caspian platform, which aims to give security teams a unified, AI‑driven command layer over complex, mission‑critical environments.

Agentic AI for Cyber and Defense Operations

Rilian positions itself as an agentic systems integrator, building AI‑native orchestration that sits above existing cyber and defense tools to automate procurement, deployment, and operations. Its flagship platform, Caspian, provides a single command layer across an organization’s security stack, with pre‑trained agents that amplify analysts, capture institutional knowledge, and operate in air‑gapped and compliance‑restricted environments.

The $17.5 million in seed and seed extension capital will be used to scale engineering, expand product capabilities, and drive go‑to‑market across U.S. federal, allied governments, and commercial customers. The round is led by defense‑focused investors 8VC, First In, and Tamarack Global, joined by 8090 Industries, Liquid 2 Ventures, Perot Jain, and Protego Ventures, underscoring strong sector conviction in agentic AI for national security.

Founded around 2023-2024 by experienced security and defense operators, including Christian Schnedler, Nick Pompeo, and Dan Fischer, Rilian is targeting sovereign‑controlled and nation‑scale environments that require both automation and strict compliance. The company’s McLean, Virginia base and focus on U.S. and allied markets align it with the growing ecosystem of dual‑use defense tech startups working at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and government missions.

Why This Round Matters Now?

Security teams in government and large enterprises are grappling with “tool sprawl,” where dozens of overlapping products create data noise and operational bottlenecks rather than clear, actionable defense. Rilian’s Caspian platform responds by using agentic AI to autonomously coordinate best‑in‑class tools, helping customers adopt and automate complex capabilities faster while remaining compliant with sovereign and regulatory requirements.

As geopolitical tensions rise and cyber threats against critical infrastructure intensify, investors are increasingly channeling capital into AI‑driven defense platforms that can operate at nation‑scale and across allied networks. In this context, a $17.5 million seed round is meaningful for a still‑young company, putting Rilian into the upper tier of early‑stage funding for defense‑oriented AI orchestration startups.

The participation of specialized defense funds like Protego and multi‑stage platforms like 8VC signals that agentic security orchestration is seen not just as a feature but as a foundational layer for the next generation of cyber operations. If Rilian can demonstrate measurable reductions in deployment time, analyst workload, and incident response gaps, it is well‑positioned to benefit from expanding defense and cybersecurity budgets.

Competitive comparison

Rilian vs peer platforms

Below is a conceptual comparison with two relevant early‑stage competitors in AI‑native security orchestration: Hypothetical peers “VectorGuard AI” and “SentinelGrid,” representing similar‑scale specialized agentic security platforms rather than hyperscaler products.



Feature/Metric Rilian (Caspian) Competitor A: VectorGuard AI Competitor B: SentinelGrid Context Window Large, task‑tuned windows optimized for security playbooks and telemetry streams (tens of thousands of tokens equivalent). Medium to large windows oriented around SOC triage workflows (estimated mid‑range). Large windows focused on log analytics and incident timelines (estimated upper‑mid range). Pricing per 1M Tokens Enterprise and government contracts, bundled into platform and deployment fees, not public; likely premium per‑token effective rate due to sovereign and air‑gapped requirements. Usage‑based SaaS with mid‑market pricing tiers, generally lower effective per‑token cost for cloud‑only deployments (indicative). Hybrid pricing with discounts at scale, competitive for high‑volume log and alert processing (indicative). Multimodal Support Focused primarily on structured and unstructured security data; roadmap multimodal for sensor, document, and geospatial inputs in defense contexts. Strong text and log support, limited multimodal beyond basic file ingestion (indicative). Emerging multimodal for network telemetry and endpoint signals, still early for rich media (indicative). Agentic Capabilities Deep agentic orchestration across procurement, deployment, and operations, with pre‑trained agents that automate security workflows in air‑gapped and compliance‑restricted environments. Agentic triage and alert routing within cloud SOC environments, narrower mission scope (indicative). Playbook‑driven agents for incident response and remediation, less focused on procurement and acquisition (indicative).

From a strategic perspective, Rilian appears to “win” on depth of agentic capabilities in regulated, sovereign, and air‑gapped environments, trading off against potentially higher effective pricing and more complex deployments. Representative cloud‑centric competitors tend to be more cost‑efficient and simpler to adopt for mid‑market SOC teams, but they usually lack the same focus on nation‑scale operations and secure procurement automation.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, seed rounds of this size in defense‑focused AI are a strong signal that institutional investors see both technical differentiation and clear demand from government buyers. I think this is a big deal because Rilian is not just another SOC tool; it is trying to become the command layer that makes existing security investments actually usable at scale, especially in allied defense environments.

I generally prefer platforms that tackle integration and automation over point products, and Caspian’s agentic approach to procurement and deployment fits that thesis. While execution risk is high and sales cycles in defense are notoriously long, this round looks bullish for Rilian’s adoption prospects and suggests that agentic AI orchestration is moving from concept into funded reality in cyber and national security markets.