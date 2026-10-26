Quick Verdict

SJ Corporation reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹60.40 crore, net profit of ₹2.21 crore, and EPS of ₹0.51 for Q2 FY2026–27. These SJ Corporation Q2 FY2026–27 Earnings reflect continued growth momentum, and investors are closely watching the details of the SJ Corporation Q2 FY2026–27 Earnings this season. Shares were quoted 0.99% higher on October 26. Rubber operations drove performance, while an interim dividend and stronger first-half operating cash flow supported the earnings picture.

About SJ Corporation Limited

SJ Corporation Limited, incorporated in 1981 and based in Mumbai, trades on the BSE under security code 504398 and the identifier SJCORP. Its established activities include diamond-studded jewellery manufacturing, polished-diamond trading and real estate development. These legacy descriptions, however, no longer fully capture the group’s consolidated earnings profile.

Fishfa Rubbers Limited became a subsidiary in March 2026, substantially expanding SJ Corporation’s exposure to rubber manufacturing. In the September quarter, rubber products generated ₹58.36 crore of consolidated revenue, making them the group’s dominant business. Investors therefore need to distinguish the parent company’s standalone performance from the much larger consolidated operation.

Screener’s October 26 snapshot showed a market capitalisation of approximately ₹845 crore. Its standalone page displayed a P/E ratio of 960 times; this is a standalone valuation measure, not a consolidated earnings multiple. Employee numbers were not available in the accessible results material. The newly announced interim dividend is ₹0.05 per share.

Top Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue from operations: ₹60.40 crore, compared with ₹55.43 crore in Q1 FY2026–27. Total income, including other income: approximately ₹61.46 crore. This differs from revenue from operations and should not be used interchangeably with it. Consolidated net profit: ₹2.21 crore, up from ₹1.54 crore in the preceding quarter. Basic and diluted EPS: ₹0.51 for the September quarter. Operating profit: ₹6.96 crore, with an operating margin of 11.52%, versus ₹5.92 crore and 10.68% in Q1. Rubber products revenue: ₹58.36 crore, the largest disclosed segment contribution. RCB products revenue: ₹2.04 crore; the segment recorded a loss of ₹98.34 lakh. Standalone revenue: ₹8.27 crore, compared with ₹3.77 crore in Q2 FY2025–26. Standalone net profit: ₹37.34 lakh, reversing a year-earlier loss of ₹6.03 lakh. Operating cash flow: Positive ₹17.76 crore for the six months ended September 2026—not for the second quarter alone. Cash and cash equivalents: ₹12.00 crore at September 30, compared with ₹1.96 crore at the end of FY2025–26. Capital work-in-progress: ₹84.14 crore, indicating substantial projects still under development. Interim dividend: ₹0.05 per share, with October 30, 2026, as the record date and payment scheduled on or before November 22.

Beat or Miss?

A beat or miss cannot be established because the retrieved sources did not provide analyst consensus estimates. Moneycontrol’s page also displayed no consensus or earnings hit/miss data. Sequential improvement is measurable, but it is not evidence that the company exceeded market expectations.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue from operations ₹60.40 crore Expected: N/A; higher than Q1 revenue of ₹55.43 crore. Total income ₹61.46 crore Expected: N/A; includes other income, unlike operating revenue. Consolidated net profit ₹2.21 crore Expected: N/A; up from ₹1.54 crore sequentially. Basic and diluted EPS ₹0.51 Expected: N/A; no verified consensus comparison available. Operating margin 11.52% Up from 10.68% in Q1, an improvement of 0.84 percentage points. Interim dividend ₹0.05 per share Announced alongside the results; no expectation benchmark identified.

Historical Performance

SJ Corporation: Q2 FY2026–27 versus Q2 FY2025–26

The table uses standalone figures for both periods. This avoids presenting current consolidated results against prior-year standalone figures as though the reporting scope were unchanged. Fishfa Rubbers entered the group in March 2026, materially changing the consolidated business.

Category Q2 FY2026–27 Q2 FY2025–26 Change (%) Revenue from operations ₹8.27 crore ₹3.77 crore Approximately +119.4%. Net income ₹37.34 lakh Loss of ₹6.03 lakh Loss-to-profit turnaround; percentage growth is not meaningful. Operating expenses, as aggregated by Screener ₹7.88 crore ₹3.82 crore Approximately +106.3%. Purchases of stock-in-trade ₹7.71 crore ₹3.70 crore Approximately +108.4%

Percentage changes use the displayed, rounded figures. Operating expenses are Screener’s aggregated expense measure, not necessarily the filing’s total-expenses line.

Standalone revenue increased faster than the aggregated operating-expense measure, alongside a return to profitability. At group level, however, the much larger revenue base primarily reflects the changed business mix following Fishfa’s inclusion. A headline comparison of ₹60.40 crore consolidated revenue with ₹3.77 crore prior-year standalone revenue would obscure that distinction.

How the Market Reacted?

Moneycontrol’s October 26 snapshot quoted SJ Corporation at ₹194.80, up ₹1.90, or 0.99%, with reported volume of 1,566 shares; this was a dated quote, not a verified closing price. The positive move followed the October 24 results announcement, but the available evidence does not establish that earnings alone caused it.

The report’s operating signals were constructive—higher sequential revenue, increased operating profit, and positive first-half operating cash flow—although the RCB segment loss and ₹84.14 crore of capital work-in-progress remain important counterweights.