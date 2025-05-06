Online Review Statistics By B2B Buyers, Industry And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Online Review Statistics: In today’s digital marketplace, Online reviews have become a pivotal factor in consumer decision-making. A significant 95% of consumers read online reviews before making a purchase, and 93% report that these reviews influence their buying decisions. Notably, 49% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. The impact of reviews extends to business performance; for instance, a one-star increase in a restaurant’s rating can boost revenue by 5% to 9%.

Moreover, products with five or more reviews are 270% more likely to be purchased compared to those without reviews. However, the prevalence of fake reviews remains a concern, with 54% of consumers unwilling to buy a product if they detect fraudulent reviews. These statistics underscore the profound influence of online reviews on consumer behavior and the importance for businesses to maintain authentic and positive review profiles.

Statistics show that online reviews have become a powerful force in shaping consumer behavior. This Online Review of Statistics includes several statistical analyses of current trends in 2024 and 2025 and will guide you effectively. Let’s dive into some eye-opening stats to see just how much.

Editor’s Choice

Approximately 60% of global consumers believe that more reviews on business websites clarify the purchasing decision.

Out of 10 shoppers surveyed, 8 checked online reviews of the product via smartphone while in-store.

In online reviews, the minimum acceptable rating in business reviews is 3.3 stars out of 5.

As of 2023, around 56% of B2B buyers have preferred using online review sites before making any purchasing decisions.

buyers have preferred using online review sites before making any purchasing decisions. In 2024, people aged 18 to 34 made up 91% of individuals who trust online reviews over personal recommendations.

who trust online reviews over personal recommendations. 94% of local businesses now implement an online reputation management tool to increase their ROI (return on investment).

Online Review Statistics show that products include more than 100 reviews or more, as claimed by 43% of consumers.

When it comes to business searching, 7 in 10 consumers have used rating filters for online reviews.

have used rating filters for online reviews. Only 2% of buyers never read any online reviews before purchasing a product.

never read any online reviews before purchasing a product. 50% of consumers felt that online reviews kept them 1.5 times more motivated than other discount offers.

Fun Facts About Online Reviews

Globally, in 2024, Google accounted for nearly 57.5% of all online reviews.

In blogs and social media, around 60% of online buyers take an online review consultation via mobile before purchasing any orders.

Online reviews by a non-celebrity blogger or influencer on products and services helped 70% of millennials make a successful purchase.

After being satisfied with online reviews, 78% of people bought products.

As mentioned in Online Review Statistics, every month, out of 2 internet users, 1 shares online reviews.

Every minute, nearly 26,830 new reviews are obtained on Yelp.

Over an AI-written review and a human review, 58% of online buyers preferred an AI-written response.

Negative online reviews are never responded to by 75% of businesses.

There are three types of online review content available. Text-based reviews account for 43% of the share, followed by photo-based reviews (33%) and video-based reviews (24%).

In 2024, Customers’ Photos will be the most preferred type of online review, with a share of 78%, which helps impact the online business.

Other types of photos shared that impact the online review system are Pro Photos (17%) and Influencer Photos (5%).

General Online Review Statistics

As of 2024, before buying any online products, nearly 76.1% of people always check out online reviews, and buying decisions are impacted by such reviews, as stated by 92.8% of people.

7% of people trust online reviews, especially those with 5 stars or more than 1000 average reviews.

In 2024, 93% of online consumers avoid purchasing without checking reviews of those aged 18 to 26, and 63% of consumers aged 59 to 77.

Online Reviews are trusted by more than 49% of consumers.

When it comes to online product reviews, 79% of people (out of 5 buyers 4) have stated that fake reviews were the biggest problem in 2023.

The best-selling products on Amazon had 43% of fake online reviews.

On a scale of 1 to 5, almost 57.8% of people claimed that 4 good online reviews can heavily influence people’s buying decisions.

In 2023, over 170 million policy-violating reviews have been deleted from Google.

47% of buyers stated that when they are reviewing online reviews, they consider ‘Sort by newest.’

On the other hand, 85% of people only believe in fresh reviews rather than 3 months monthly reviews.

Content with ratings but no written reviews is suspected as fake by 47% of consumers.

Online reviews written by user names are considered by 48% of customers, unlike any anonymous online review.

In recent years, the average length of each online written review has been 213 characters.

Based on comments, the annual rise in reviews is accompanied by 5.95%.

Online Review Statistics By B2B Buyers

The above graph shows that 56% of B2B buyers have always preferred using online review sites before making any purchasing decisions in 2023.

However, 33% of B2B buyers often go through online review sites, and 11% sometimes.

B2B and B2C Buyers Statistics During All Stages of the Buying Journey

Online Review Statistics further state that in the awareness stage, almost 64% of B2B buyers and 60% of B2C buyers use online reviews.

By the end of 2023, the second stage of the buying journey is the consideration stage, in which online reviews were used by B2B buyers (68%) and B2C buyers (65%).

Lastly, during the decision-making stage, 60% of B2C customers and 54% of B2B customers prefer an online review.

Product Reviews Statistics By Built Trust

According to online review statistics, 66% of consumers claim that online reviews are an effective factor in building online trust in a brand.

A website or product without any negative reviews is considered genuine by 68% of online buyers.

Businesses without online reviews are not trusted by 15% of online buyers.

If there are no fake reviews, then 95% of users suspect that the website has many unauthentic reviews by the company itself.

By Online Conversions

Without any online product review, 72% of customers won’t buy any products or services.

The total conversion rate increased by 3% by adding product reviews to your online stores.

As per Online Review Statistics, a single review can increase conversion rates by 10% or more.

Besides, other percentages of improved conversions include 30 online reviews (25%) and 100 online reviews (37%).

For higher-priced, cheaper, and more expensive products, online reviews helped increase conversion rates by 380%, 190%, and 380%, respectively.

Online Products Buying Statistics

According to Online Review Statistics, 76.1% of consumers always check online reviews before buying products in 2024.

Furthermore, before buying any online products, 21.4% of people check online reviews sometimes, and 2.5% of people never check reviews.

Online reviews helped 99.2% of people buy a product at least every few months, and 36.9% of people purchased an online product once a week.

Moreover, based on online reviews show that people buy online products multiple times a week (25.3%) and a few times a month (30.1%).

Online Review Statistics By Number of Reviews



The above graph shows that in the United States of America, 36.4% of consumers read 1 to 3 online reviews before making a purchase.

4 to 6 reviews and 10 or more reviews are observed before purchasing any product or service by 31% and 14.6% of consumers, respectively.

1% of consumers preferred reading 10 or more reviews, and 8.7% of consumers did not read reviews.

In 2023, worldwide, only 1% of online consumers claimed that a product must contain more than 10K online reviews, followed by 2% (5000 to 100,000).

In addition, the total number of expected online reviews by consumers shared was 1 to 25 (18%), 26 to 50 (17%), 51 to 100 (22%), 101 to 500 (20%), 501 to 1000 (11%), and 1000 to 5000 (9%).

By Sources

In contrast to Online Review Statistics, if it’s about a B2B buyer’s trustworthy source that allows for enhancing the overall buying process, it is called an indirect Information Source, which is preferred by 16% over ‘Direct Information Sources.’

The indirect sources are peer connections, online communities, online review sites, partners, consultants, App marketplaces, etc.

Whereas direct sources are vendor websites, sales references, and sales representatives.

The trust ratings of direct and indirect sources were 3.09% and 3.58%, respectively.

By Social Platforms

(Reference: birdeye.com)

In 2023, Google-based reviews captured 79% of the share across all other online reviews, an increase of 3% from last year.

In each business, Google reviews have received up to 66 reviews on average.

The top three Google reviews based on the industry in 2024 are Retail (97%), Consumer Goods (95%), and Beauty and Wellness (95%).

Other industries shared by Google review: Healthcare (94%), Legal (92%), Home services (90%), Automotive (88%), Hospitality (81%), Finance (81%), and Property Management (80%).

The above graph shows that the average conversion rate of Twitter’s online reviews remained the highest in 2023, resulting in 6.46%.

Facebook (2.58%) and LinkedIn (2.49%) have the second and third-highest conversion rates for online review share.

Popular Local Businesses By Platform

Based on Online Review Statistics 2024, 81% of the online­ reviewers visit Google.

Meanwhile, reviews from Facebook are preferred by 45% of people, and by these reviews, 52% of them purchase both online and offline.

Other online review sites or apps used by consumers in the 1st quarter of 2024 are Yelp (44%), Tripadvisor (21%), Better Business Bureau (20%), Apple Maps (16%), Trustpilot (10%), Healthgrades (9%), Agni (7%), Yellow Pages (6%), and none of them (3%).

In businesses, reviews with photos and videos help enhance the click-through rate by 35%.

In the small business se­ctors, Yelp recorded more than 244 million online, making it a significant player, with a profit of 9%.

In mobile devices, approximately 48% of Yelp revie­wers enable top ratings.

In 2023, 34% and 23% of online buyers used Instagram and TikTok for online reviews, respectively.

With respect, on TrustRadius and Co,plaintsBoard+, the longest reviews are observed.

In 2024, almost 10% of online customers are currently using GenAI and ChatGPT tools to analyze online reviews.

Important Factors in Purchasing Decisions

For B2C consumers, a high online review score or rating is the most important factor, holding a share of 32.1%.

The next factors that play the most important role in online shopping are free shipping (24.2%), Coupons or discounts (22.1%), loyalty or rewards programs (6.5%), and others (16%).

Additionally, 23% of B2B buyers preferred faster delivery, followed by easier returns (22%) and online reviews (20%).

Online Review Ratings During Offline Shopping

According to Online Review Statistics, while shopping in-store, around 85% of B2C consumers follow up on online reviews and ratings about the products.

Moreover, 89% of B2C respondents mostly go through online reviews before making any purchase.

78% of offline buyers have claimed that online product reviews are one of the most influential factors in their purchasing decisions.

Popular Online Platform to Post Reviews

As of 2024, the most popular online platform used by 56% of people to post their reviews is the website of the product or service.

3% of people used independent review sites like Reviews.io, followed by 48.4% (Google Reviews or Yelp) and 33.8% (on social media).

Online Review Statistics By Vendors





Online reviews are considered more by B2B buyers than B2C buyers in 2023.

The above graph elaborates that 40% of B2C buyers and 27% of B2B buyers shortlist an average of 3 vendors.

In addition, online reviews by some vendors are followed by 1 (B2C: 1% and B2B: 2%), 2 (B2C: 4% and B2B: 17%), 4 (B2C: 17% and B2B: 14%), 5 (B2C: 20% and B2B: 12%), 6 (B2C: 5% and B2B: 6%), 7 (B2C: 3% and B2B: 8%), 8 (B2B: 6%), 9 (B2C: 1% and B2B: 3%), and 10 or more (B2C: 8% and B2B: 4%).

By Demographics

According to a report published by Statista, 52% of online reviewers are 25 to 34 years old.

Other online reviewers share that by age distribution is 47% (16 to 24 years), 45% (35 to 44 years), 34% (45 to 54 years), and 28% (55 to 64 years).

As mentioned in Online Review Statistics, 64% of younger B2B buyers aged 26 years or below prefer using online reviews, while 31% of them often go through online reviews, and 5% sometimes.

Moreover, online review preferences of online consumers between 27 and 42 years of age include 63% (always), 27% (often), and 10% (sometimes).

Other B2B buyers’ preferences for online reviews by age group are 43 to 58 years: 40% (always), 47% (often), and sometimes (13%).

59 years and older: 47% (always), 34% (often), and 18% (sometimes).

By Buyers Criteria





Based on an Online Review of Statistics 2023 depicts the top five things B2B buyers look for in online reviews are product quality (66%), ease of use (61%), cost-effectiveness (52%), security of the product (52%), and customer support (46%).

Furthermore, other buyer criteria for online reviews are integration capabilities (43%), implementation time and ease (39%), reporting and analytics (31%), and ROI/business results (31%).

Online Review Vs. Online Ratings Statistics

(Reference: couponbirds.com)

In 2024, in business websites, people trust online ratings over the number of online reviews.

7% of people trust product reviews from an online retailer’s website.

On the other hand, platform shoppers trust the most when reading online product reviews, followed by the company’s website (52.5%), independent review sites (45.8%), Google Reviews (39.3%), and Facebook (16.2%).

Online Review Recency Expectations for Consumers

Online Review Statistics 2024 elaborates that 33% of online consumers always read reviews that are 1 to 3 months old, and 20% of people like to read reviews from the last 15 days.

Moreover, consumers’ review recency expectations are 8 to 14 days (13%), 4 to 6 months (13%), the same week (11%), 10 to 12 months (5%), 7 to 9 months (2%), 1 to 2 years (2%), and 2 years and above (1%).

Online Review Statistics By Industry

Based on the e-commerce industry, in 2024, on average,10% of American online consumers share online reviews.

Furthermore, the top five industries of the United States by online review submission rates are services and consulting (32%), food and drink (18%), jewelry (18%), home and furniture (16%), and plants and garden (15%).

On the other hand, online reviews submitted by industries are sports and recreation (13%), fashion and apparel (12%), electronics and gadgets (11%), gifts and collectibles (11%), automotive (10%), beauty and cosmetics (10%), pets and animals (9%), health care (7%), toys and games (6%), art and photography (5%), and stationary and office (4%).

Online Review Management by Top Priority

Not only online reviews, but 97% of people mostly focus on those businesses that respond to feedback.

According to Online Business Statistics, 88% of buyers choose businesses that respond to all their reviews.

In contrast, email, in-person, and social media captured the most popular ways to request reviews at 32%, 28%, and 27%, respectively.

Automated review responses covered up a share of 42%.

Automated review responses covered up a share of 42%.

After leaving a review on a website, 34% of people expected to receive a response within 2-3 days.

Online Review Statistics By Healthcare

59% of online comments have positively influenced the healthcare­ sector as their providers are directly dependent on online reviews.

Online review reading is an initial and straightforward approach because these reviews are used by 94% of healthcare patients.

Healthcare providers with excellent online reviews helped out 50% of all surveyed patients.

The highest number of reviews is obtained in healthcare businesses.

Patients usually form an opinion based on 5 to 6 online reviews.

Manually responded online reviews accounted for a share of 51%.

By Retail

Positive reviews on expensive products within retail and online shopping sites help enhance the­ conversion rates by up to 380%.

While shopping in-store, 57% of shoppers follow up on online reviews and ratings about the products.

In smartphones, 10 out of 8 shoppers checked out product details both in online and offline sales.

On online shopping platforms, online reviews are not trusted by 65% of consumers.

Retail sectors utilize 98% of SMS for review requests, but only 95% of them respond to the link within 3 minutes of delivery.

The above graph represents the retailer’s share of those who mostly benefited from online reviews in 2024.

The musical instruments segment and consumer appliances secured 47.3% and 38% benefits, respectively.

Other retail sectors that benefited from online reviews are gift and gadgets (32%), department stores (30.5%), shoes (28.5%), apparel and accessories (23%), health and beauty (19.2%), and furniture (19%).

By Hospitality

As stated in Online Review Statistics, 86% of individuals overlook the sectors with more negative reviews.

When the promotion is made by any reputed brand, almost 78% of travelers share online reviews.

Out of 5 hoteliers, 4 actively respond to every negative online review, along with responding to their issues.

In 2024, before booking a hotel, nearly 80% of travelers reviewed feedback.

In Hospitality, manually written reviews have covered up a share of 53%.

Globally, only by addressing the online reviews segment have 31% of hotels assigned an individual employee.

By the Food Industry

In this industry, online reviews are known to be the pillars of a restaurant because good and bad reviews can make or break a restaurant.

In food and drink businesses, 29% of buyers believed Yelp reviews.

In 2023, local restaurants were the most searched topic, made up by 73% of people worldwide.

A study published by Harvard Business School stated that online reviews on Yelp, with an increment of one star, result in revenue growth for the restaurant by 5 to 9%.

70% of Gen Z never visit those restaurants with more negative online reviews.

Due to negative online reviews, around 59% of people avoid visiting restaurants for dinner.

By the Automotive Industry

80% of online reviews include staff behavior, and 70% of them were positive.

37% of online reviews are about poor communication, which is one of the main factors in negative reviews.

8% of positive and 2.1% of negative online reviews impact the overall experience of dealing with customers.

Manual and Automatic Online Review Statistics By Industry

In 2024, the Home Service industry will have 79% automated online reviews and only 21% manual reviews.

Other industries online review share individually by manual and automatic response: Legal (29% and 71%), Automotive (32% and 68%), Real Estate (33% and 67%), Beauty and Wellness (37% and 63%), Finance (55% and 45%), Healthcare (51% and 49%), Hospitality (53% and 47%), and Retail (61% and 39%).

Shoppers’ Online Review Reading Statistics

Online Reviews Statistics further show that 43% of shoppers go through regular reviews.

Besides, shoppers always read online reviews before making a purchase, which holds a share of 33%.

Meanwhile, occasional review readers are 22%, and never review (2%).

Online Review Consumer Engagement Statistics

Before trusting any local business, consumers read approximately 10 online reviews and spend an average of 13 minutes and 45 seconds.

Online Review Statistics also depicted that consumers who never write online reviews captured a share of only 4%.

Online reviews written within the previous two weeks are only read by 48% of online consumers.

To provide an exceptional experience in particular businesses, 81% of consumers write down reviews.

What People Look for in Reviews

Honesty is Key: People can spot fake reviews a mile away. Consumers value authenticity and real experiences in the reviews they read.

Focus on the Experience: The most helpful information in reviews is about overall product performance and customer satisfaction [statista.com]. People want to know if the product worked as expected and if the customer had a positive experience.

Don’t Fear the Negative: Interestingly, 96% of consumers look for negative reviews specifically [searchenginejournal.com]! People want to see a balanced view of a product or service and understand potential downsides.

Reviews Rule the Shopping Journey

Imagine you’re browsing for a new pair of headphones. Do you just pick the coolest-looking one? Not likely! Studies show that a whopping 93% of consumers say online reviews influenced their buying decisions. That’s right, nearly everyone considers reviews before swiping their credit card.

This influence is even stronger for online purchases, where you can’t physically touch the product. Over 99.9% of online shoppers say they at least occasionally read reviews before buying something online. It’s like having a million tiny salespeople whispering buying advice in your ear!

Reviews Build Trust (and Break It Too)

So, why do reviews hold so much power? Because they come from everyday people, just like you. Nearly half (49%) of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations from friends and family [trustpulse.com]. Think about it – you’d trust your best friend’s opinion on a new restaurant, wouldn’t you? Reviews offer that same sense of authenticity.

But reviews are a double-edged sword. While positive reviews can boost sales, negative ones can sink a product or service. A whopping 94% of consumers say negative reviews have convinced them to avoid a business altogether. Ouch! That means one bad review can turn away a lot of potential customers.

What Makes a Good Review?

Not all reviews are created equal. Consumers tend to focus on detailed and specific reviews. They want to hear about the reviewer’s experience, both the good and the bad. Reviews that say “great product” or “terrible service” aren’t very helpful.

People also look for recent reviews. A review from two years ago might not be relevant to a constantly updated product. Additionally, many consumers are wary of reviews that seem fake or overly positive. A healthy mix of positive and negative reviews, with constructive criticism, is often seen as more trustworthy.

Reviews Go Beyond Shopping

The impact of online reviews goes far beyond just buying products. An impressive 86% of employees and job seekers check online reviews and ratings before applying for a job. So, a company with a bad reputation online might struggle to attract top talent.

Online reviews are also important for local businesses. A staggering 81% of consumers use Google to find and evaluate local businesses like restaurants, plumbers, and mechanics. Good reviews on Google Maps and Yelp can mean a lot more customers walking through the door.

The Future of Reviews

The world of online reviews is constantly evolving. With the rise of social media, reviews are becoming more interactive and social. People are sharing their experiences on platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which can have a big impact on buying decisions.

Looking ahead, we can expect to see even more emphasis on visual content in reviews. People are increasingly drawn to photos and videos that showcase products and services. So, the next time you write a review, consider adding a picture or a short video to make it even more impactful.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a consumer looking for the best deal or a business owner trying to build trust, online reviews are a force to be reckoned with. By understanding the power of reviews and how they influence behavior, both consumers and businesses can navigate the online marketplace more effectively. This will also help you to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve in today’s digital age.

FAQ . What is the importance of online review?



Online reviews attract customers within businesses and increase customer spending by 30% in 2024. How many people leave online reviews?



The amount is very low. Only 47% of online purchasers leave a review even after a good buying experience. What is the purpose or review?



This is a public outlet where consumers can express their opinions about the purchased item, which may be good or bad. Where do people mostly look for reviews?



Currently, for checking online reviews, 64% of people are likely to check Google Business Profiles.

