Online Shoppers Statistics By Revenue, Market Share And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Online Shoppers Statistics: Online shopping has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, fundamentally altering consumer purchasing behaviors. In 2024, global e-commerce sales reached approximately USD 6.09 trillion, marking an 8.4% increase from the previous year. This upward trend is expected to continue, with projections estimating sales to rise to USD 6.56 trillion in 2025.

The number of digital buyers worldwide also saw a significant uptick, reaching 2.71 billion in 2024—a 2.7% increase from 2023. By 2025, this figure is anticipated to grow to 2.77 billion. Notably, online sales accounted for 20.1% of total global retail sales in 2024, up from 19.4% in 2023.

These statistics underscore the accelerating shift towards digital commerce, driven by factors such as increased internet accessibility, convenience, and competitive pricing. This article helps businesses understand these trends, allowing them to adapt and meet the growing demands of the digital marketplace.

The global B2C e-commerce market is growing fast, set to almost double from USD 4.8 trillion in 2023 to USD 9 trillion by 2032.

In 2024, 283 million people in America are expected to buy things online.

Online Shoppers Statistics show that by the end of 2024, the total number of digital buyers will reach up to 2.71 billion, representing 33% of the global population.

Experts say 20.1% of all retail sales will be online in 2024, growing to 22.6% by 2027.

In the United States of America, the total number of online shoppers will be around 273.49 million in 2024, up by 5.6% from 2023.

As of February 2024, e-commerce made up 16.0% of monthly retail sales, showing a slight decrease from the peak of 17.4% recorded in November 2023.

Based on recent report analyses in the U.S., 52% of Gen Z prefer shopping online.

Capital One Shopping reports that 30% of American consumers prefer to shop online, citing convenience (78%) and time-saving (69%) as primary reasons.

Online Shoppers Statistics further states that in recent years, free delivery has been the top reason, 63.3% of U.S. consumers choose to shop online for items.

(Source: wisernotify.com)

General Online Shoppers Statistics

In the United States, online e-commerce sales are expected to hit USD 1.204 trillion in 2024, up from USD 1.072 trillion in 2023.

Additionally, Southeast Asia and Latin America are leading in e-commerce growth, with rates of 20.6% and 20.4%, respectively.

(Source: scottmax.com)

Online Shoppers Statistics further states that more than 65.33% of individuals in the United States are engaging in online shopping by clicking and placing orders.

Online sales will reach up to USD 6.767 trillion in 2024, continuing the upward trend from USD 6.151 trillion in 2023.

(Reference: wisernotify.com)

In 2024, there will be 26.6 million e-commerce websites worldwide offering various products and services online, and is estimated to reach around USD 8 trillion by 2027.

Global Retail E-commerce Sales Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Online Shoppers Statistics mentions that the global retail e-commerce market sales in 2024 will reach around USD 6,330 billion, increasing from USD 5,784 billion in 2023.

Furthermore, this figure will substantially increase in the forthcoming years, such as in 2025 (USD 6,876 billion), 2026 (USD 7.467 billion), and 2027 (USD 8,034 billion).

Online Shopping Driving Factor Statistics

In recent years, free delivery has been the top reason 63.3% of U.S. consumers choose to shop online for items.

Coupons and discounts are important to 49.5% of people, followed by fast next-day delivery, preferred by 41.4%.

Capital One Shopping reports that 30% of American consumers prefer to shop online, citing convenience (78%) and time-saving (69%) as primary reasons.

Average American Shopping Habits Statistics

(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

30% of American consumers prefer to shop online due to convenience in 2024.

Meanwhile, 45% of consumers primarily preferred in-store shopping, and 27% preferred hybrid shopping.

Number Of People Shopping Online

(Reference: cdn.shopify.com)

Online Shoppers Statistics further states that by 2024, the total number of digital buyers will reach up to 2.71 billion.

In 2024, there were 70 million more than the year before, showing a 2.7% increase compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the number of online shoppers is expected to continue growing and reach 2.77 billion by 2025.

(Reference: cdn.shopify.com)

Online Shoppers Statistics in 2024 also show that the U.S. will capture around 273.49 million online shoppers, up 5.6% (14.43 million) from last year.

However, from 2020 to 2029, the number of online shoppers in the U.S. will grow by 57.6%, averaging 5.2% each year.

The table below elaborates that this number will grow every year such as:

Year Number of online shoppers (millions) Annual change 2023 259.06 6.10% 2024 273.49 5.60% 2025 288.45 5.50% 2026 301.87 4.70% 2027 313.01 3.70% 2028 323.77 3.40% 2029 333.5 3.00%

Number Of Products Bought Per E-commerce Order

(Reference: statista.com)

Globally, the average number of products bought per e-commerce order in January and February of 2024 was 4.93 units and 5.09 units per transaction, respectively.

However, it was lowest in December 2023, with only 3.87 items per order.

Online Shopping Revenue Statistics By Geography

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Asian countries collectively generated nearly USD 1,644 billion in online retail revenue, positioning the region as the world’s largest e-commerce market.

Meanwhile, Online vs in-store Shopping Statistics also state that other regions‘ revenue was accounted for, such as the Americas (USD 889.1 billion), Europe (USD 533 billion), Australia and Oceania (USD 36.79 billion), and Africa (USD 31.18 billion).

E-commerce Retail Sales Share By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on recent industry projections, Turkey is poised to lead 20 nations globally in retail e-commerce development from 2024 to 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 11.6%.

As per Online Shoppers Statistics, e-commerce sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2029 by Country will be Turkey (11.58%), Brazil (11.56%), India (11.45%), Mexico (11.26%), Russia (10.95%), Argentina (10.55%), South Africa (10.42%), China (9.95%), Italy (9.94%) Canada (9.76%), Spain (9.72%), Indonesia (9.57%), Global (9.49%), Australia (9.36%), Japan (9.23%), United States (8.99%), Germany (8.23%), France (8.1%), United Kingdom (7.8%), and South Korea (4.47%).

U.S. Online Shoppers Statistics By Top Categories

(Reference: cdn.shopify.com)

In the e-commerce category, around 43% of United States consumers have purchased clothing items to date in 2024.

Furthermore, other top shopping categories purchased in 2024 by American people are followed by shoes (33%), Food and beverages (26%), Cosmetics and body care (24%), Pet products (22%), Books, movies, music & games (21%), Accessories (20%), Drugstore and health products (18%), Consumer electronics (17%), and Toys and baby products (14%).

Online Shopping Frequency Statistics

(Reference: cdn.shopify.com)

As per Online Shoppers Statistics in 2024, 64% of U.S. ecommerce shoppers have already purchased things more than once in a month.

Moreover, in the same year, online shopping frequency statistics by U.S. people shared once a week or more (43%), once a month or less (30%), once a day or more (10%), and never (6%).

By Time

(Reference: cdn.shopify.com)

The above graph shows that people shop online most at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., with activity levels at 151 and 149, making these the busiest shopping times of the day.

The second busiest time for online shopping is around lunchtime. The activity index is 145 at 3 p.m., and it is 142 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

(Reference: cdn.shopify.com)

Online Shopping Statistics further analyse that shopping slows down slightly, reaching 132 at 8 p.m., then rises to 134 at 9 p.m., peaking before 10 p.m.

In contrast, online shopping is still active at 11 p.m., with an index of 123, but it drops to 104 at midnight.

Online Shoppers Statistics By Demographics

(Source: optinmonster.com)

Online Shopper Statistics shows that the share of male and female shoppers is 68% and 72%, respectively, showing a small gap.

In travel and holiday accommodations, almost 37% of men and 35% of women are interested.

Additionally, other online shopping categories by men and women each share are stated as Household goods (32% & 30%), Tickets for events (27% & 26%), Film/Music (22% & 16%), Computer/Technologies (39% & 18%), Food/Groceries (14% & 18%), Clothes/Sports goods (40% & 46%), Books/Magazines/E-learning material (23% & 25%), and Medicine (8% & 10%).

By Generation

Currently, 93% of parents say their Gen Z kids influence family spending, and soon, they’ll make up 40% of shoppers.

95% of people today own a smartphone and spend about 10 hours daily using it, making them twice as likely to shop online.

Online Shoppers Statistics also states that around 54% of Gen Z spend 4+ hours daily on social media, with 88% using YouTube.

85% of Gen Z use social media to discover new products, making it a popular learning tool.

By Payment Method

Around 70% of most online shoppers prefer using cards because they are convenient, secure, and accepted almost everywhere.

Usage of digital wallets like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Wallet has grown by 40% in two years.

60% of millennials and Gen Z prefer them for online shopping because they are fast and easy.

As of 2024, in Europe and parts of Asia, 25% of online shoppers prefer bank transfers for expensive items.

In China and India, QR code payments are popular, with 55% of online transactions made using this method.

Online Retail Website Visits And Orders Statistics By Device

(Reference: statista.com)

A Statista insight further reports that smartphones had the highest online traffic share, accounting for 77% of the share, followed by desktops (21%) and tablets (2%) in Q1 of 2024.

Meanwhile, Online Shoppers Statistics also states that the distribution of retail website visits and orders by device at the same time are smartphones (66%), desktops (33%), and tablets (1%).

Leading E-commerce And Online Shopping Websites Statistics By Visit Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Online Shoppers Statistics further indicates that globally, Amazon.com is the leading online shopping website, resulting in 14.06% of desktop visits in December 2023.

During the same duration, the most popular e-commerce and shopping websites were ebay.com (3.01%), amazon.co.jp (2.79%), aliexpress.com (2.24%), and amazon.de (2.2%).

The Top 5 Online Retailers Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Online Shoppers Statistics for fiscal year 2024 report that Amazon secured the top retailer market share in the U.S., holding a share of 37.6%, followed by a market minority, which resulted in 47.5%.

Moreover, other retailers’ market share is followed by Walmart (6.4%), Apple (3.6%), eBay (3.0%), and Target (1.9%).

Leading E-commerce Startup Companies Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of January 2024, Flipkart (Walmart) accounted for around USD 16 billion in the top three valuations of e-commerce startup acquisitions, followed by Wolt (USD 8.1 billion) and Ancestry (USD 4.7 billion).

Meanwhile, other leading e-commerce startup acquisition companies by valuation are Birkenstock (USD 4.5 billion), Jet (USD 3 billion), Postmates (USD 2.7 billion), Mobike (USD 2.7 billion), Magento (USD 1.7 billion), Depop (USD 1.6 billion), Gorillas (USD 1.2 billion).

Top Disadvantages of Online Shopping, 2024

Reasons Respondents Share No way to touch/feel products 46% Shipping delays or problems 32% Do not support local retailers 23% Quality Issue 45% No sales assistance/the shopping experience isn’t as good 13% Risk of fraud 31% Bad for the environment 16%

(Source: cdn.shopify.com)

Conclusion

Online shopping is growing fast all over the world because more people have internet access, use mobile devices, and enjoy easy payment options. Shoppers like e-commerce because it’s convenient, offers many choices, and often has better prices. Trends like shopping on mobile phones, buying through social media, and getting personalized experiences are shaping the future of online stores.

Companies that focus on improving the shopping experience and fast delivery will do well in this growing market.

