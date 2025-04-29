Online Interview Statistics By App Used, Country And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Online Interview Statistics: In recent years, online interviews have become a crucial part of the hiring process, driven by advancements in technology and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2024, 79% of hiring managers use video technology to interview and evaluate candidates, marking a substantial increase from earlier years.

Video interviews are also more popular among candidates, with nearly 50% preferring video over in-person interviews. This method has streamlined the interview process, especially for remote or international candidates, allowing recruiters to conduct multiple interviews efficiently. However, technical issues, like internet disruptions, remain a common challenge in online interviews.

General Online Interview Statistics

47% use online interviews to speed up hiring, and 22% use them for candidates outside their local area.

Job seekers have a 36.89% chance of getting a job offer after completing just one interview.

Nearly half of the people applying for up to 10 jobs and over a third applying for 11 to 20 jobs get 1 to 2 interviews.

After an online job interview, getting a job offer takes 20 to 40 days, while rejections come 5 to 8 weeks later.

Interviewees with no knowledge of the company were rejected by 47% of recruiters.

As of 2024, almost 60% of recruiters and hiring managers are using video technology to help with the recruitment process.

Companies reduce hiring costs by 2.7 times when they use online interviews for their recruitment process.

Online recruiting agencies state that job postings with videos get an 800% higher engagement rate.

In 2024, Live video interviews are six times quicker than phone interviews, making them a much faster option for interviews.

A 5-minute live video interview equals answering a 200-question written test in terms of assessment.

During the online interview, around 80% of job seekers prefer a job because of personal connections.

More than 91% of candidates think video interviews improve how they positively view the employer.

Meanwhile, online interviews help 74% of U.S. recruiters interview and shortlist candidates more easily.

Positive Impacts Of Online Hiring

Using video interviews lowers hiring costs by 20% by cutting travel, accommodation, and logistics expenses for candidates and recruiters.

As mentioned in Online Interview Statistics, about 40% of companies hire candidates from different locations, expanding their talent pool.

Online interviews save about 40 minutes each, making the process faster and cutting hiring time by 50%.

Candidates are 30% more satisfied with remote interviews because they enjoy the flexibility and comfort of their surroundings.

By 2024, 81% of companies will still use virtual interviews for hiring, showing its lasting popularity after the pandemic.

Online Interview Statistics By App Used

Zoom remains the most popular app for online interviews, with about 55% of recruiters using it in 2024.

Microsoft Teams captured the second position, with about 20% of the global market share for collaboration platforms.

Google Meet holds 15% of the global market share and is popular among small and mid-sized companies using Google’s tools.

Skype, once a top video conferencing tool, now has only about 5% of the market for online interviews.

Platforms like Cisco Webex and HireVue make up 5% of the total. HireVue is especially popular for AI-based video interviews in tech and finance.

By Age Demographics

Online Interview Statistics in 2024 elaborates that the age groups most actively participating in online interviews are Millennials (ages 28-43), who make up about 41% of the candidates attending online interviews.

Additionally, Gen Z is also a significant portion of this group, comprising 30% or more, depending on the industry.

How long will it take to hire online for different functional areas in 2024?

Sectors Time Required Features Technology 20 to 40 days Tech hiring is typically longer due to multiple interview rounds and skill assessments. Finance 30 to 45 days The process involves background checks and multiple rounds of interviews Marketing 25 to 30 days This is relatively fast, as these roles often require creative assessments and interviews. Healthcare 15 to 30 days Due to high demand, hiring for healthcare is often expedited​ Sales 15 to 25 days Shorter timelines due to fewer interview rounds and high turnover Human Resources 25 to 35 days Involves multiple interviews and assessments​

Interviews Received Statistics By Online Application Sent

Online Interview Statistics: people applying to 21 to 80 jobs have a 30.89% chance of getting hired, while applying to 81+ jobs drops that to 20.36%.

Furthermore, the numbers of interviews received by applications sent are detailed in the table below:

Number of Jobs Applying Number of Interviews 0 1 or 2 3 to 7 Eight or more Share of Candidates 1-10 38.3% 47.3% 12.6% 1.8% 11-20 26.7% 35.1% 32.0% 6.2% 21-80 19.2% 32.7% 33.4% 14.7% 81 or more 14.8% 19.9% 35.4% 29.9%

Video Interview Statistics

In recent years, 79% of hiring managers use video technology to interview and assess candidates, a significant increase.

60% of recruiters use video interviews regularly, regardless of whether the job is remote or in-office.

There was a nearly 67% increase in video interviews compared to pre-pandemic levels. Video interviews have gained significant traction and are now a staple in many recruitment processes, even for non-remote roles.

Online Interview Statistics further states that around 82% of employers plan to continue using virtual interviews in their recruitment process post-COVID.

Around 74% of recruiters say that video interviews have made the process easier for them by streamlining candidate assessment and reducing scheduling issues.

Online Interview Statistics Based On Duration

Around 61% of senior executives say the best time for interviews is between 9 AM and 11 AM.

Phone interviews usually take about 15 minutes to complete, giving enough time for quick questions and answers.

In 2024, the average length of the job interview process in the United States remains around 23.8 days.

In most cases, it usually takes 20 to 40 days to get a job offer after an interview.

Recruiters typically spend about two-thirds of their total hiring time conducting job interviews during the recruitment process.

Online Interview Statistics By Country, 2024

In the United States, around 60% of hiring managers use video interviews as part of their recruitment process, and this method has grown by 49% over the last decade.

The U.S. market for video interviewing software, such as HireVue and Zoom, will reach around USD 3.3 billion by 2025.

In the U.K., the use of video interviews has increased by 57% since 2019, with over half of employers continuing to rely on virtual methods post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, in countries like India, 84% of organizations use online interviews to connect with candidates from different regions, making recruitment faster and more efficient.

Average Time Recruiter Spend Statistics By Time On Online Interviewing One Candidate In 2024

Types Average Time Recruiter Spend Video Interviews Recruiters typically spend 30 minutes to 1 hour conducting a video interview. AI-Assisted Interviews Recruiters may spend as little as 10 to 20 minutes reviewing results and assessing responses​. Live Coding Interviews Recruiters may spend around 1 to 2 hours conducting live coding or technical assessments.​ Automated Interview Scheduling Automated systems help recruiters save up to 10 hours per week, reducing the overall time spent managing interview logistics.

Challenges Statistics In The Online Interview Process In 2024

Online Interview Statistics show that up to 62% of candidates faced technical problems during online interviews, such as bad internet, sound issues, or software glitches.

Studies show that 45% of interviewers are influenced by a candidate’s background, video quality, or clothing, which raises concerns about bias.

About 55% of candidates find it harder to connect and communicate well in online interviews than in in-person ones.

Most candidates (68%) prefer hybrid or in-person interviews, meaning a fully virtual process might hurt their experience.

In comparison, 48% of recruiters need help to assess soft skills like teamwork and leadership online.

About 30% of candidates are concerned about their data privacy during online interviews.

By 2024, 38% of companies will use AI for initial interviews, which could raise fairness concerns.

Interview fatigue is rising, as 42% of candidates say easier online scheduling creates longer, tougher interview processes with many rounds.

Moreover, 35% of candidates from low-income backgrounds feel disadvantaged by needing better equipment or stable internet.

Conclusion

This online interview statistics article covers detailed analyses of online interviews along with recent data. Online interviews have become an essential part of modern hiring processes. This shift has brought many advantages, such as improved flexibility, quicker hiring timelines, and the ability to interview remote candidates.

However, challenges like technical glitches and internet issues persist. As companies and candidates adapt to this format, online interviews are expected to continue to play a significant role in recruitment, offering a more streamlined and efficient way to connect with talent globally.

FAQ . Are online interviews here to stay?



Over 80% of recruiters now regularly use virtual interviews, and they plan to keep using them as a common hiring method. How can I prepare for an online interview?



For an online interview, check your internet, sit in a quiet, bright room, test equipment, and dress professionally. Can online interviews be recorded?



Many companies record online interviews with permission so managers can review, share, and compare candidates more easily later. Do all industries use online interviews?



While many industries use online interviews, fields like hospitality and retail still prefer in-person interviews for local applicants.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

