Gen Z Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Gen Z Statistics: Gen Z, iGeneration, or Post-millennials are individuals born between the mid-90s and early 2010s. However, many sources have yet to confirm their dates. This generation experienced growing up entirely in the digital era. Therefore, their behavior, thinking, and habits are different from those of other generations.

Surprisingly, it is easier to find a Gen Z with an internet connection, social media, or smartphone. These recent Gen Z Statistics confirm that these people prefer peace of mind and work-life balance and are more educated compared to other generations. These people are diverse in thinking. Therefore, it is difficult to understand their generations, as they are flexible towards everything.

Editor’s Choice

By 2025, Gen Z Statistics estimate that 27% of the workforce will be filled with Gen Zers.

55% of Gen Zers are more likely to choose socially responsible and eco-friendly brands.

In 2024, 26% of the planet’s total population is Gen Zers, compared to all generations.

According to a survey conducted by Statista in the USA, “how to” was the leading query on TikTok searches in January 2023.

Compared to all shoppers, Gen Z’s widest sources of finding new brands are browsing in-store, the brand website, or social media. Each of these represents 42%, 39.8%, and 39%, respectively.

As of 2023, in the USA, 72% of adult Gen Zers were receptive to advertisements shown on social media.

The top priority offered by companies to their Gen Z employees is health insurance, as said by 70% of Gen Zers.

Based on survey findings conducted by Statista in the USA in 2023, e.l.f. is the leading cosmetic brand, followed by Rare Beauty ( 13% ) and Maybelline ( 6% ).

60% of Gen Z shoppers prefer to communicate with brands through messaging platforms.

According to Gen Z Statistics, 75% of Gen Zers find the most relevant information about the cost of living crisis in the USA on TikTok.

You May Also Like To Read

General Gen Z Statistics

According to Gen Z Statistics, more than one-third of the influencers on social media platforms are Gen Zs.

64% of Generation Z people use Instagram at least once every day.

As of today, more than 68.6 million Gen Zs are residing in the USA.

In 2024, 26% of the planet’s total population is Gen Zers, compared to all generations.

In the USA, 40% of all consumers are Gen Zers.

By 2025, Gen Z Statistics estimate that 27% of the workforce will be filled with Gen Zers.

55% of Gen Zers are more likely to choose socially responsible and eco-friendly brands.

Around the world, 58% of Gen Z employees prefer to have a better work-life balance.

In the USA, Gen Zers represent the most ethnically and racially diverse group.

98% of Gen Zs around the world own at least one smartphone.

71% of Gen Z are likely to spend three or more hours watching videos, while 42% play online games every day.

Around 21% of Gen Z people are ready to share about their private lives with their favorite brands.

44% of Gen Z teens live with their parents who have at least one bachelor’s degree.

The top priority offered by companies to their Gen Z employees is health insurance, as said by 70% of Gen Zers.

77% of Gen Zers feel positive about the brand if the company promotes gender equality on various social media platforms

60% of Gen Z shoppers prefer to communicate with brands through messaging platforms.

As of 2023, in the USA, 78% of TikTok users belonged to Generation Z.

According to a survey conducted by Statista in the USA, “how to” was the leading query on TikTok searches in January 2023.

30% of Gen Z spend between $900 to $1,500 on rent.

GIFs, images, and videos are the most preferred types of content on social media, with Gen Z contributing 74%.

According to a report by McKinsey, Mind the Gap 2023, 56% of Gen Z in the USA are more likely to prioritize fitness.

In addition, the McKinsey report states that Gen Zers prefer to shop for beauty products online and in stores

Top Discovery Channels For Gen Z Shoppers

(Reference: eMarketer.com)

Compared to all shoppers, Gen Z’s widest sources of finding new brands are browsing in-store, the brand website, or social media. Each of these represents 42%, 39.8%, and 39%, respectively.

Types of Media Adult Gen Zers in the USA Were Most Open to Ads

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, in the USA, 72% of adult Gen Zers were receptive to advertisements shown on social media. Around 47% and 28% of individuals in similar categories were receptive to ads on streaming TV and cable TV. Less than 25% of Gen Zers had the same perspective on ads on broadcast TV.

Top Beauty Shops Among Gen Z

(Reference: statista.com)

Gen Z Statistics 2023 shows that Sephora (37%), Ulta (32%), and Target (9%) were the leading beauty shopping stores or platforms among Gen Z in the USA. Amazon and Walmart have an equal share of 5%.

Top Sources of Fashion Inspiration Among Gen Z

(Reference: statista.com)

Social media is the prime source of fashion inspiration among Gen Z people in the USA. With minor differences, friends and family and TV/movies represent 35% and 34%, respectively. Around 42% of the inspiration comes from fashion websites, blogs, and magazines collectively.

Top Cosmetics Brands Among Gen Z

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on survey findings conducted by Statista in the USA in 2023, e.l.f. is the leading cosmetic brand, followed by Rare Beauty (13%) and Maybelline (6%). Charlotte Tilbury and L’Oréal represent equal popularity with a mere 5%.

Top 10 Social Media Platforms For Cost-of-Living Information in the USA

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Gen Z Statistics, 75% of Gen Zers find the most relevant information about the cost of living crisis in the USA on TikTok. YouTube and Instagram are followed by 56% and 47%. Other social media platforms providing similar information are Facebook , Foursquare, Reddit, Twitter, Flickr, Twitch, and Snapchat.

Gen Zers Are Ready to Share Personal Information With Brands

(Reference: truelist.co)

Based on the Gen Z Statistics, 62% of the people in the mentioned generation are ready to share their purchase history. Furthermore, contact details (42%) and online history (28%) are other leading information types for the same purpose. Other information includes photos and videos, location, health and wellness information, personal life information, and payment information.

Leading Sources of Information For Product Research

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, search engines such as Google are the leading source for product research among Gen Z shoppers in the USA, resulting in 48%. Social media, Amazon, communicating with friends, family, and colleagues, and reading customer reviews on the website are other crucial sources for the same. Considering technological advancements, chatbots have gained less popularity, resulting in 5%.

Weekly Notifications Received By Gen Z on Selected Social Media Platforms

Statista survey 2023 states that Gen Z users received a greater number of notifications on messages, Snapchat, and Discord. Additionally, the following chart indicates more data on the same.

Social media platform Number of notifications (Weekly Average) Messages 161 Snapchat 156 Discord 135 WhatsApp 113 Instagram 98 X/Twitter 84 Messenger 73 Twitch 46 TikTok 40 YouTube 40 Threads 20 Facebook 16

(Source: statista.com)

The Rise Of The Eco-Hackers

Within the vast and diverse population of Generation Z, a particularly fascinating sub-group is emerging: the Eco-Hackers. These young people, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, are not just environmentally conscious; they’re actively using their digital prowess and entrepreneurial spirit to tackle climate change and environmental degradation.

Fueling the Fire – Witnessing a Planet in Distress

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z hasn’t known a world untouched by environmental issues. From the ever-present threat of wildfires to rising sea levels and extreme weather events, the climate crisis has been a constant backdrop to their lives. This harsh reality has instilled in them a deep sense of urgency and a determination to find solutions.

The Power of Tech – Hacking the System for Sustainability

Eco-Hackers are leveraging technology in innovative ways to promote sustainability:

Data-Driven Advocacy: Equipped with a keen understanding of data analysis, Eco-Hackers utilize platforms like TikTok and Instagram to spread awareness about environmental issues. They translate complex data into easily digestible infographics and videos, mobilizing their peers and influencing public opinion.



Sustainable Shopping Apps: Frustrated by greenwashing and a lack of transparency in the market, Eco-Hackers are developing apps that help consumers make informed choices. These apps analyze the environmental impact of products, from manufacturing to disposal, empowering individuals to choose sustainable options.



The Sharing Economy Goes Green: Recognizing the environmental footprint of mass production and excessive consumption, Eco-Hackers are promoting circular economy models. Peer-to-peer clothing and equipment rentals, online platforms for buying and selling used goods, and community gardens are just some examples of how Eco-Hackers are extending the lifespan of products and resources.



Citizen Science on Steroids: Technology allows Eco-Hackers to participate in citizen science initiatives on a global scale. Apps that track air quality, monitor water pollution, or map deforestation empower them to collect valuable data for environmental research and advocacy.



Beyond Technology – Building a Greener Future

The Eco-Hackers’ approach extends beyond the digital realm. They are actively pushing for change through on-the-ground activism:

Community Gardens and Urban Farming: Recognizing the disconnect between consumers and food production, Eco-Hackers are promoting urban farming initiatives. These community gardens not only provide access to fresh, local produce but also create green spaces in urban environments.



DIY Sustainability Solutions: Eco-Hackers are all about practical solutions. From creating their eco-friendly cleaning products to upcycling discarded materials, they promote a DIY approach to sustainability, making eco-friendly practices accessible and affordable.



Fashion Revolutionaries: The environmentally damaging practices of the The environmentally damaging practices of the fashion industry are a major concern for Eco-Hackers. They are promoting sustainable fashion choices by supporting ethically sourced and eco-conscious brands. They also embrace clothing swaps and second-hand clothing stores, extending the life cycle of garments.



Political Engagement with a Green Focus: Eco-Hackers understand that systemic change is needed to address the climate crisis. They are actively engaging in the political process, holding elected officials accountable for environmental policies and advocating for sustainable solutions.



Challenges And The Road Ahead

Despite their enthusiasm and innovative ideas, Eco-Hackers face challenges:

Limited Resources: Many Eco-Hackers are young and need more financial resources to implement large-scale projects. Finding funding and partnerships with established organizations is crucial for their initiatives to gain traction.



Greenwashing and Corporate Resistance: Eco-Hackers often face resistance from corporations whose practices they criticize. Discerning genuine sustainability efforts from “greenwashing” can be difficult for consumers, making it harder for Eco-Hackers to have an impact.



Combating Information Overload: The sheer volume of information available online can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to complex issues like climate change. Eco-hackers need to find ways to cut through the noise and deliver their message effectively.



The Power Of Collaboration And Collective Action

Despite the challenges, the collaborative spirit of Gen Z gives hope. Eco-hackers around the world are connecting online, sharing ideas, and working together on projects. This global network strengthens their efforts and allows them to achieve a greater impact.

A Generation Defined by Action

Generation Z, and particularly the Eco-Hackers within it, represents a shift in environmental consciousness. This generation isn’t just concerned; they are actively working towards solutions. By leveraging technology, promoting sustainable practices, and demanding change, they are paving the way for a greener future. Their ingenuity, passion, and collaborative spirit offer a glimpse of hope in the fight against climate change. As they continue to grow and gain influence, the impact of the Eco-Hackers on the world stage promises to be significant. Here are some additional thoughts on the future of Eco-Hackers:

Monetization for Good: There’s potential for Eco-Hackers to turn their initiatives into sustainable businesses. Imagine subscription boxes with curated eco-friendly products, consulting services for businesses seeking to become more sustainable, or educational platforms teaching people about green living. These businesses could not only generate income for Eco-Hackers but also further promote their mission.



Policy and Change from Within: As Eco-Hackers enter the workforce and positions of power, they have the potential to influence policy and corporate practices from within. Imagine an Eco-Hacker becoming a sustainability director at a major corporation, pushing for environmentally friendly production methods. Or an Eco-Hacker runs for office, advocating for green legislation. Their firsthand experience and passion for sustainability could lead to significant changes in various sectors.



The Rise of Ecopreneurship: Entrepreneurship is a defining characteristic of Gen Z, and Eco-Hackers are no exception. We can expect to see a surge in Ecopreneurship, with young people creating innovative startups focused on addressing environmental challenges. This could involve developing new technologies for renewable energy, creating sustainable materials, or designing eco-friendly products.



The future of the Eco-Hackers movement is undoubtedly bright. Their innovative spirit, combined with the power of technology and a collaborative global network, positions them to be a driving force in creating a more sustainable future. As they continue to learn, adapt, and collaborate, their impact on the environment has the potential to be truly transformative.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gen Z is diverse in every aspect of life, including lifestyle, thinking, habits, knowledge, and much more. Moreover, Gen Z is going through the most challenging era, managing their jobs and family life, handling social media trends, and dealing with such issues. It is important to understand and adjust to their values and collaborate with them.

Shared On:



Sources Explodingtopics Truelist Mckinsey Statista Rentcafe Mckinsey

FAQ . What generation is called Gen Z?



Generation Z consists of people born between 1997 and 2012. As of 2024, adults or the oldest Gen Z people are 27 years old. What are the before and after Generations of Gen Z?



Individuals born between 1981 and 1996 are considered to be millennials, which comes before Gen Z, while people born after 2012 are Generation Alpha. What is the biggest problem for Gen Z?



Most of the Gen Z people are suffering from severe mental health issues.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar