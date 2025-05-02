Yelp Statistics By Users, Demographics, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Yelp Statistics: Yelp is a popular online platform that helps users find local businesses based on reviews and ratings from other customers. In 2024, Yelp continues to hold a significant presence, particularly in the U.S., where most of its traffic and revenue are generated. Yelp offers both a website and a mobile app, making it easy for people to access business information and read reviews.

Businesses can also advertise on Yelp, using the platform to reach new customers and manage their online reputation. With its comprehensive review system, Yelp plays a vital role in connecting people with trusted local businesses. This article will help you understand Yelp’s key statistics and trends, providing valuable insights for businesses aiming to optimize their presence on the platform.

Yelp Statistics show that by the second quarter of 2024, Yelp generated a net revenue of USD 357 million .

. Additionally, during this period, Yelp reported USD 38 million in net income, which demonstrates the company’s profitability.

in net income, which demonstrates the company’s profitability. As of 2024, Yelp attracts approximately 178 million unique monthly visitors across its platforms, both mobile and desktop.

unique monthly visitors across its platforms, both mobile and desktop. Mobile access has become a major driving force, with about 92 million monthly mobile users. In contrast, around 45.9 million visitors access Yelp via desktop.

monthly mobile users. In contrast, around visitors access Yelp via desktop. On average, 32 million devices used the Yelp app each month in 2023.

devices used the Yelp app each month in 2023. Meanwhile, around 92% of Yelp’s users are from the United States, reinforcing the platform’s dominance in the American market.

of Yelp’s users are from the United States, reinforcing the platform’s dominance in the American market. In 2024, the largest share of Yelp’s users will be over 55, with around 39% being over 55.

being over 55. Similarly, education levels among users are high, with around 87.2% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. Moreover, according to income data, almost 56% of U.S. Yelp users are currently earning USD 100,000 or more annually.

of U.S. Yelp users are currently earning USD 100,000 or more annually. Yelp Statistics further states that by the end of 2023, Yelp had accumulated over 287 million reviews .

. Yelp reviews shared based on distribution and category: Recommended (74%) and Home & Services (20%).

Interesting Facts About Yelp

A report published by Review42 states that in the United States, Yelp.com is the 44th most visited website.

Yelp has over 200 million reviews worldwide, helping people find local businesses and understand customer experiences easily.

To date, Yelp has about 92 million people using its mobile app every month on average.

In 2024, about 45% of people check Yelp reviews before they decide to visit a business.

Besides, almost 35% of people who search on Yelp visit the business they look up to within 24 hours after their search.​

General Yelp Statistics

Yelp had an average of 531,000 businesses paying for advertising each month in Q2, 2024.

About 35% of people who search for a business on Yelp visit that business within a day.

Yelp users with active profiles write ten times more reviews than anonymous users, helping build trust and visibility.

Yelp is used in 35 countries and supports content in 42 languages worldwide, making it widely accessible.

Although Yelp is growing internationally, 93.4% of its traffic comes from the U.S., 1.18% from the U.K., and smaller amounts from countries like Canada and Australia.

Yelp Statistics also reports that 79% of Yelp users think online reviews are very important when deciding which businesses to visit or use.

In addition, Women wrote around 61% of all reviews on Yelp in 2023.

A recent survey shows that about 12% of American consumers regularly use Yelp to find local businesses and reviews.

79% of Yelp users think online reviews are important when they decide which business to visit or use.

Besides, 83% of people have bought products or services through Yelp after using the platform to find businesses.

Yelp had 4,713 employees in 2023, a decrease from 4,900 employees in 2022.

In 2023, 80% of all searches and 76% of all ad clicks on Yelp were made through mobile devices.

Benefits Of Yelp For Business

Yelp provides businesses with an online platform on which they can create profiles, add information, and attract potential customers.

Positive reviews on Yelp can boost a business’s credibility, as 45% of consumers check Yelp before visiting a company, and a 9% increase in revenue in 2024.

They help businesses get leads through features like quote requests, waitlists, and reservations, making it easier for customers to connect with them.

Yelp offers businesses free exposure by allowing them to claim their business page.

It allows businesses to generate leads through features like quote requests, waitlists, and reservations, making it easier for customers to connect with them.

Yelp Analytics helps businesses track visits, reviews, and customer engagement to make better decisions and improve services.

Also offers paid ads that help businesses reach the top of search results for more visibility.

Yelp lets businesses reply to customer reviews directly, allowing them to engage and improve customer relationships easily.

The mobile app is important for attracting people who use their phones while moving around during the day.

Yelp Revenue Statistics

In the second quarter of 2024, Yelp generated a net revenue of USD 357 million.

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graph, published by Statista, shows that Yelp’s revenue was USD 332.75 million in Q1 2024.

For the full year 2023, Yelp’s advertising revenue reached USD 1.276 billion, an increase from USD 1.13 billion in 2022.

Quarterly revenue of 2023 was Q1 (USD 312.44 million), Q2 (USD 337.12 million), Q3 (USD 345.12 million), and Q4 (USD 343.38 million).

By Segments

(Reference: statista.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, Yelp’s net revenue was segmented into two different segments: advertising (USD 317.64 million) and other services revenue (USD 15.3 million).

The table includes Yelp’s quarterly net revenue of 2023 by segments stated below:

2023

(USD million) Advertising Revenue Transaction

Revenue Other Services

Revenue Q1 297.14 3.56 11.74 Q2 321.97 3.38 11.77 Q3 330.03 3.15 11.95 Q4 327.37 2.93 12.08

By Region

Yelp Statistics further elaborates that In 2023, Yelp made USD 1.277 billion in total revenue, with USD 1.327 billion of that coming from the United States market.

Similarly, Yelp’s International revenue accounted for around USD 9.80 million.

Yelp Market Share Statistics

(Reference: wallstreetzen.com)

In 2023, Yelp will hold 6% of the online review market, while Google will lead with 73%, making Google Yelp its largest competitor by a significant margin.

Other platforms share are followed by Facebook (3%), TripAdvisor (3%), and others (12%).

Yelp Costs And Expenses Statistics By Type

Types Costs and Expenses

(USD million) Sales and marketing 556.61 Product development 332.57 General and administrative 212.43 Cost of revenue 114.23 Depreciation and amortisation 42.18

Yelp User Statistics By U.S. Demographics

Yelp Statistics in 2024 show that the largest share of Yelp’s users will be over 55, with around 39% being over 55.

However, other user shares of Yelp are followed by 35 to 54 years (35%) and 18 to 34 years (26%).

By Education

Similarly, education levels among users are high, with around 87.2% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

As of June 2024, U.S. Yelp users share by education a college degree (62%), no college degree (27%), and graduate school (11%).

By Income

In the same year, around 56% of American Yelp users are currently earning above USD 100 K.

In contrast, other Yelp users’ annual incomes are stated as 23% (USD 60K to 99K) and 22% (USD 0 to 59K).

Yelp Advertising Revenue Statistics By Category

(Reference: yelp-press.com)

As per Yelp Statistics, the services segment of Yelp will capture the highest share, around 65%, in 2024.

On the other hand, restaurants, retail establishments, and others will secure 35% of the advertising share.

(Reference: statista.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, Yelp earned USD 203.29 million in advertising revenue from service businesses, such as home, local, professional, and pet services.

However, in total, businesses in the United States, including restaurants, retail, fitness, and health and beauty, generated 114.35 million U.S. dollars through Yelp.

Yelp Statistics By Review Distribution

(Reference: yelp-press.com)

Based on distribution, around 74% of the share is currently secured by recommended reviews on Yelp.

Meanwhile, Not-Recommended and Removed had a review distribution share of 17% and 9%, respectively.

By Distribution Of Review Star Ratings

(Reference: yelp-press.com)

On Yelp, 52% of all reviews have a 5-star rating, showing most users leave high ratings.

Yelp Statistics by 2023 end further states that Yelp’s distribution share by star ratings is 18% (1 Star), 16% (4 Stars), 8% (3 stars), and 6% (2 stars).

By Distribution Of Average Business Ratings

(Reference: yelp-press.com)

On December 31, 2023, the average of 38% of U.S. business ratings on Yelp secured 4 and 4.5 stars.

Similarly, other businesses share by ratings: 24% (3 and 3.5 stars), 16% (5 stars), 16% (2 and 2.5 stars), and 5% (1 star and 1.5 stars).

Yelp’s Reviewed Business Statistics By Category

(Reference: yelp-press.com)

As mentioned in Yelp Statistics 2024, in Yelp’s reviewed businesses, the Home & Local Services category captured the largest share, accounting for 20%.

Furthermore, other categories with a high share of Yelp-reviewed businesses are Restaurants (17%), Shopping (15%), Beauty and Fitness (11%), Health (9%), Auto (6%), Travel and hotel (4%), Arts, Entertainment & Events (4%), and Nightlife (2%).

Yelp App Unique Devices Statistics By Usage

(Reference: wallstreetzen.com)

According to Yelp Statistics, in 2023, around 31.909 million devices used the Yelp app, a drop from 33.026 million devices in 2022.

Yelp Paying Advertising Location By Number Of Businesses

(Reference: wallstreetzen.com)

At the end of 2023, 544,000 businesses advertised on Yelp, a slight drop from 545,000 businesses advertising in 2022.

In contrast, Yelp had an average of 531,000 businesses paying for advertising each month in Q2 2024.

Yelp Employee Statistics

Yelp Statistics show that Yelp had 4,713 employees in 2023, a decrease from 4,900 employees in 2022.

The sales and marketing segment captured the highest employment share, resulting in 63%.

Furthermore, Yelp’s other departments’ employment share includes product development (28%) and General and administrative (9%).

In 2023, Yelp’s largest employment share by race was captured by whites (51.60%), followed by Asians (14.28%), Blacks (10.99%), Latinos (13.50%), Native Americans (0.20%), and Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders (0.42%).

Based on gender, Yelp’s employees shares in the same duration were men (51.13%), women (46.18%), non-binary (0.29%), and not disclosed (2.4%).

By age group, employees aged 30 to 50 years secured a share of 65.27% in 2023, followed by those below 30 years (28.28%) and 50 and above (6.44%).

Yelp Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of August 2024, the total number of website visits to Yelp.com had reached 148.4 million, down 1.69% from last month and securing a 49.79% bounce rate.

In the past three months, Yelp.com’s global ranking improved from 210 to 213, showing a significant rise in its position.

Yelp Statistics further show that yelp.com’s desktop traffic went down by 1.69% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Yelp Statistics 2024: The United States had 93.49% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 1.88%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: the United Kingdom: 0.94% (-6.35%), Canada: 0.64% (+19.26%), Australia: 0.62% (+7.59%), and the Philippines: 0.45% (-0.71%).

Other countries together made up around 3.86% of visitors shared on yelp.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of July 2024, traffic to Yelp’s official website is largely driven by mobile devices, with 50.07% of visitors using mobile devices, while desktop users account for 49.93% of the total visits.

Yelp.com users make up around 86.43% of the United States user base, which is 123.08 million. Of these, 51.1% have access to the desktop version, and 48.9% have mobile devices.

In the United Kingdom, the website secured 2.95 million users and 2.07% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 43.34% and 56.66%, respectively.

Canada and the Philippines each have around 1.56 million and 1.5 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 1.09% and 1.05%.

In Canada, around 60.76% and 39.24% of people accessed yelp.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Moreover, in the Philippines, 68.12% of users accessed the website via desktop and 31.88% via mobile devices.

Besides, Australia had 1.4 million users on the Yelp website, with a user share of 0.99%, while 41.45% of these came via desktop and 58.55% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2024, male and female users of Yelp.com were 51.88% and 48.12%, respectively.

Similarly, Yelp Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 26.87%.

18.58% of Yelp website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 17.83% and 15.19% belong to individuals aged 45 to 54 and 55 to 64, respectively.

Around 11.68% of website users are aged from 18 to 24 years.

65-year-old users and those above age contributed 9.85% of user shares of yelp.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Yelp Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to yelp.com, accounting for 71.24%.

Almost 24.35% of the share comprises direct traffic searches, while 3.24% is from referrals.

Others are followed by paid searches (0.25%), social media (0.81%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.06%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Reddit had the highest social media referral rate, with a 30.13% share compared to other social network traffic on the Yelp website.

YouTube and Facebook each contributed a share of 28.65% and 18.18% on Yelp.com.

In July 2024, Instagram and Facebook Messenger accounted for around 6% and 4.91% of website traffic, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 12.13% of the Yelp website.

Yelp Achievement Statistics

Year Achievements July, 2004 Jeremy Stoppelman and Russel Simmons first founded Yelp. October, 2004 Launched Yelp.com March, 2005 In San Francisco, the Yelp Elite Squad was started. May, 2007 Yelp hits the Milestone of 1M reviews. July, 2008 Launch Yelp iPhone. December, 2009 Steve Jobs called Jeremy and demanded that he not sell the company. June, 2010 Yelp opened a Scottsdale, AZ office. October, 2011 Opened New York City office. November, 2011 Launched Yelp Foundation with 1% of company equity to support local communities. March, 2012 Yelp went public ($YELP) July, 2012 Opened the London office July, 2013 Acquired online reservation startup SeatMe, which is termed Yelp Reservations. January, 2015 Opened the Chicago office. February, 2015 Acquires Eat24, an online food ordering service. March, 2016 Secured 100 million review milestone. April, 2016 Launched Request A Quote September, 2016 Opened Hamburg office March, 2017 Acquired restaurant waitlist startup Nowait, now known as Yelp Waitlist. April, 2017 Completed sales of Eat24 to Grubhub and announced a long-term partnership. January, 2018 Opened Washington D.C. office August, 2019 Launched a new personalised app experience September, 2019 launched Yelp Connect October, 2019 Review Milestone hit 200 million. May, 2020 Started a new Yelp for Business experience June, 2020 Yelp helps businesses reopen safely with a new COVID-19 section. August, 2020 Launched nearby jobs and a new hiring experience for services pros. Jan-21 Displayed user feedback on businesses’ health & safety practices. February, 2021 Announced that it will operate as a remote-first, distributed workforce. September, 2021 Launched Guest Manager May, 2022 Announced another Request for A Quote June, 2022 Started fully embracing remote work December, 2022 Released its first ESG report Launches ‘Projects’ experience April, 2023 Introduced Yelp Guaranteed, AI-enhanced search, and video in reviews January, 2024 Released a new visual home feed and search experience, AI-powered business summaries, and review Recognitions April, 2024 AI-powered Yelp Assistant was released, and the AI API was a fusion for third-party partners. July, 2024 Introduced Request for A Quote for Brands with Leads API.

Yelp Consumer Statistics

Yelp has closed nearly 1,700 user accounts for posting fake reviews or participating in dishonest activities.

Yelp Statistics reports that in 2023, legal sources requested information from Yelp about 9 out of 10 consumers.

In the U.S., about 2,700 Yelp users reported alerts, with 3% involving paid review activities.

Customer alert reasons include compensated activity (3%), legal threats (2%), suspicious reviews (15%), and media attention (80%).

Yelp’s Fastest Growing Brands, 2024

(Source: data.yelp.com)

As per Yelp Statistics, Home services brands saw more searches and reviews, with Yelp users increasing reviews by 9% to find local service providers more easily.

Consumer interest in health and beauty brands like gyms, salons, and wellness centers increased by 7% during recent months.

Restaurants are very popular on Yelp, with 60% of page views coming from food-related businesses in 2024.

Yelp’s User Statistics By Top Driver of Brands Online

(Reference: marketsplash.com)

Top Recommended Drivers Yelp’s User Share Brands and companies online like the product 77% Products and services are online because they like the brand 67% A brand or company because of good customer service 54% Products and services due to discounts and giveaways 46% Products and services when they relate to the brand 40% Products and services online to support their favorite brand 36%

Top Topics Discussed By Yelpers Online

Yelp Statistics in 2024 further show that approximately 74% of Yelpers engage in conversations about food, whether reviewing restaurants, sharing culinary experiences, or recommending local eateries.

Travel follows closely, with 68% of users discussing destinations, hotels, and vacation experiences.

Music is another popular subject, attracting 65% of users. These users often review live performances, share playlists, or discuss local music venues.

Health and fitness also appear frequently in Yelp discussions, with 51% of users showing interest in gyms, fitness programs, and wellness services.

Similarly, reading and writing are discussed by 51% of Yelpers, who contribute to conversations around local bookstores, author events, or writing workshops.

Consumers’ Most Used Review Sites Or Apps For Evaluating Local Businesses

(Reference: embedsocial.com)

Around 81% of people prefer Google for online reviews, while 45% of consumers use Facebook as their second choice for checking reviews.

Additionally, Yelp captured the third position, with a share of 44%, as of the first quarter of 2024.

Others are followed as Triadvisor (21%), Better Business Bureau (20%), Apple Maps (16%), Trustpilot (10%), Heartgrades (9%), Agni (7%), Yellow Pages (6%), and others (3%).

Yelp Statistics By Content, Trust and Safety Between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023

Yelp removed over 28,800 reviews for threats, hate speech, lewdness, or other harmful content to keep it safe.

Yelp’s team rejected over 40,700 new business pages for spam-related activities that violated the platform’s policies.

It received 22 million reviews, but 20% were not recommended or removed by Yelp’s automated system and team.

Meanwhile, Yelp closed over 278,600 user accounts due to breaking the rules, such as deceptive or abusive behavior, and violating its terms.

Yelp placed over 1,680 Consumer Alerts on business pages to warn users about fake reviews or misleading activity.

Conclusion

Yelp is a strong platform that helps connect people with local businesses. Businesses can benefit a lot from Yelp because good reviews can increase their sales. Yelp makes a lot of money from ads, making it a leader in the review market. Businesses need to keep their Yelp profiles up to date, especially for mobile users, to attract more customers. In today’s digital world, having a good presence on Yelp is key to business success.

