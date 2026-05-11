Key Takeaways

Lagos-based credit management startup Bfree has raised $3.1 million in fresh funding from undisclosed backers, announced April 23, 2026, bringing its total capital raised to over $12 million since its 2020 founding Bfree has processed more than $740 million in distressed loans and engaged 6.6 million borrowers across Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, partnering with 30+ financial institutions The company deploys machine learning, chatbots, and callbots to restructure defaulted loans without aggressive or coercive recovery tactics, replacing Africa’s historically predatory debt collection culture New capital will fuel larger non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio acquisitions, deeper forward flow partnerships with banks and fintechs, and exploration of blockchain-based secondary markets for distressed debt

Quick Recap

Lagos-based credit management company Bfree has secured $3.1 million in a new funding round from undisclosed investors, as confirmed by the startup and widely reported across African fintech media in late April 2026. The raise extends a multi-year funding run that previously included a $2.95 million equity round led by Capria Ventures in 2024, a $3 million debt facility from TLG Capital, and a further $3 million from the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund, cumulatively pushing total raised capital beyond the $12 million mark.

What Bfree Is Building?

Founded in 2020 by Julian Flosbach (CEO), Moses Nmor (CPO), and Chukwudi Enyi (COO), Bfree was born out of the founders’ firsthand frustration with predatory debt recovery practices in African digital lending, specifically the “debt-shaming” and incessant calling tactics common among microlenders.

The company has since evolved from a pure collections software provider into an institutional-grade portfolio buyer, closing more than 35 transactions and accumulating a dataset covering over 11 million borrower accounts, one of the largest proprietary distressed-debt datasets on the continent outside formal credit bureaus.

The $3.1 million round follows the close of a separate, undisclosed growth equity round led by AfricInvest through its Financial Inclusion Vehicle (FIVE), with Algebra Ventures joining as a new institutional backer marking its first investment in a Nigeria-headquartered company. Existing investors including Capria Ventures, VestedWorld, Axian CVC, Angaza Capital, 4Di Capital, and DotExe Ventures also participated in that broader fundraising cycle.

The layered capital structure, mixing equity, venture debt, and growth rounds, reflects Bfree’s dual mandate: technology development on one side and direct loan book acquisition on the other. The new $3.1 million will be deployed toward acquiring larger delinquent loan portfolios directly from lenders, scaling forward flow arrangements where financial institutions commit to selling newly non-performing accounts on a recurring basis, and piloting blockchain-based infrastructure for transparent pricing and secondary trading of distressed debt assets.

Africa’s Distressed Credit Gap

Africa’s digital lending boom has created a structural problem: billions of dollars in retail and SME loans go unresolved every year because legal recovery is economically unviable for small-ticket debt, leaving lenders to simply write off the loans and carry them indefinitely. African fintech funding reached a record $3.42 billion in 2025, and Q1 2026 alone saw $705 million in deals across 59 transactions, with fintech accounting for the highest number of individual deals at 20 out of 59.

This capital surge has accelerated the origination of digital loans far faster than recovery infrastructure has kept pace, which is precisely the gap Bfree targets. Regulatory tailwinds are also aligning. Across Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, financial regulators have cracked down on predatory collection practices, making ethical, technology-led recovery not just a values play but a compliance advantage. Bfree’s model, which prioritizes transparent repayment restructuring over coercive tactics, positions the company to become a preferred institutional partner as African central banks increasingly scrutinize how non-performing loans are resolved.

Competitive Landscape

Bfree operates in a niche but growing segment of African fintech focused on credit resolution infrastructure. Its two most comparable regional competitors at a similar scale are Pezesha (Kenya/Nigeria-based SME lending infrastructure) and Credolab (Singapore-founded, with significant Africa operations in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa).

Feature/Metric Bfree Pezesha Credolab Core Focus Distressed NPL acquisition and ethical debt recovery Embedded credit infrastructure for SME working capital Alternative credit scoring via mobile behavioral data Total Funding Raised $12M+ (equity + debt) $11M+ (pre-Series A, 2022) Undisclosed Series A, global backers Markets Active Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa + 15+ countries Technology Stack ML, chatbots, callbots, predictive analytics, blockchain exploration APIs, credit scoring models, embedded finance infrastructure Mobile SDK, micro-behavioral data, AI risk scoring Business Model Portfolio buyer + collections servicer (commission-based) B2B lending infrastructure + on-lending liquidity B2B SaaS credit scoring API for lenders Borrower Accounts Managed 6.6M+ engaged, 11M+ total accounts SME-focused, MSME lending chains Consumer-facing via lender integrations Institutional Partners 30+ financial institutions GreenHouse Capital, VGG, Consonance Banks, fintechs, telcos globally

Bfree clearly leads in distressed portfolio acquisition and direct borrower rehabilitation, areas where Pezesha and Credolab do not compete, though Credolab holds an edge in upfront credit risk prevention across more geographies. Pezesha remains the stronger player for SMEs seeking working capital origination infrastructure rather than post-default resolution.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I will be direct here: I think this $3.1 million raise is a bigger deal than the headline number suggests. In my experience covering African fintech, most investors chase origination, the glamorous end of lending where apps get downloaded and loan disbursements feel like growth metrics. Very few people want to talk about what happens when those loans go bad. Bfree is building in that unglamorous but structurally essential space, and the fact that it has now crossed $12 million in total capital with a growing roster of institutional backers tells me the market is finally acknowledging that you cannot have a healthy credit economy without a functioning resolution layer.