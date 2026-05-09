TDS posted Q1 2026 diluted EPS of $1.11 from continuing operations, beating the consensus estimate of -$0.87 by $1.98, while total operating revenues from continuing operations reached $309.5 million, up 6.5% year-over-year. The stock surged to a new 52-week high following the report, driven by a massive spectrum sale gain. After-hours movement was flat at $46.48 following a strong intraday session.

About Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is a Chicago-headquartered diversified telecommunications holding company founded in 1969. The company operates two primary business units: TDS Telecom, which provides broadband, video, and voice services primarily in rural and suburban markets, and Array Digital Infrastructure (formerly the wireless infrastructure arm), which owns and leases tower space to wireless carriers.

As of early May 2026, TDS carries a market capitalization of approximately $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.6x on trailing twelve-month revenues of $1.23 billion. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share (annualized $0.16) yielding roughly 0.3%, reflecting its capital-intensive fiber buildout phase. Wall Street analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a price target of $53.33, and Citigroup recently raised its objective to $56.

Top Financial Highlights

Total operating revenues from continuing operations: $309.5 million, up 7% year-over-year from $290.4 million Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders from continuing operations: $129.3 million, swinging from a loss of $(23.2) million in Q1 2025 Diluted EPS from continuing operations: $1.11, versus a loss of $(0.20) in Q1 2025 Spectrum sale windfall: Array closed on the sale of 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz licenses for $1,018.0 million; TDS recorded a book gain of $150.9 million ($114.7 million net of tax) TDS Telecom revenues: $249.6 million, down 3% year-over-year, partly due to $6 million impact from divestitures of non-strategic assets Array revenues: $52.0 million, up 93% year-over-year, driven by site rental growth Array site rental revenue: $51.0 million, up 92% year-over-year Fiber footprint expanded to 1.1 million marketable addresses with 40,000 added in Q1 2026 Operating cash flows from continuing operations: $68.1 million, compared to $(42.5) million in Q1 2025 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: $1.37 billion, up from $770.2 million at the start of the period Free cash flow from continuing operations: $(81.1) million, improving from $(107.7) million in Q1 2025 Capital expenditures: $126 million in the quarter, reflecting accelerated fiber construction activity Full-year 2026 guidance reaffirmed: TDS Telecom total operating revenues of $1,015 to $1,055 million; Array total operating revenues of $200 to $215 million Acquisition announced: TDS entered an agreement to acquire Granite State Communications in New Hampshire, adding approximately 11,000 fiber service addresses

2026 Estimated Results

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Estimated Difference / Analysis Diluted EPS (continuing ops) $1.11 -$0.87 (consensus) Beat by $1.98 (+227%); driven by $150.9M spectrum gain Total Operating Revenue $309.45M $317.3M (Zacks consensus) Missed by -$7.85M (-2.47%); core telecom softness offset spectrum gains Array Revenue $52.01M $56.07M Missed by -$4.06M (-7.2%); still represents 93% YoY growth zacks TDS Telecom Revenue $249.6M N/A Down 3% YoY due to divestitures; fiber expansion remains on track Operating Cash Flow (cont.) $68.1M N/A Significant improvement vs. $(42.5M) in Q1 2025

What Leadership Is Saying?

“TDS Telecom and Array entered 2026 with momentum. Both business units are making meaningful progress toward their strategic objectives. During the quarter, TDS Telecom expanded its marketable fiber service footprint to 1.1 million addresses, while Array continued to optimize its operations and secure healthy application volume. As part of our fiber growth strategy, we recently announced the acquisition of Granite State Communications in New Hampshire, located adjacent to our existing operations, adding approximately 11,000 additional fiber service addresses.” – Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO “Cash expenses decreased 3%, driven primarily by benefits from our transformation initiatives, including lower costs for billing, circuits, and facilities. Adjusted EBITDA declined 3% in the quarter, driven largely by the revenue losses from divestitures. Capital expenditures totaled $126 million in the quarter, reflecting higher construction activity, a robust funnel of addresses under construction, and accelerated investments in our internal construction crews and equipment.” – Vicki Villacrez, EVP and CFO, TDS

Historical Performance

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) Total Operating Revenue $309.5M $290.4M 6.50% Net Income (loss) to TDS Common Shareholders $129.3M $(23.2)M N/M (turnaround) Total Operating Expenses $165.6M $324.4M -48.90% Operating Income (loss) $143.8M $(33.9)M N/M (turnaround) Diluted EPS (continuing ops) $1.11 ($0.20) N/M (turnaround) TDS Telecom Revenue $249.6M $257.4M -3% Array Revenue $52.0M $27.0M 93% Operating Cash Flow (cont.) $68.1M $(42.5)M N/M (turnaround)

Competitor Performance

Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025 (Telecom Sector Peers)

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) AT&T Total Revenue $31.5B $30.6B 2.90% AT&T Net Income N/A N/A Beat consensus estimates Verizon Total Revenue $34.44B $33.49B 2.80% Verizon Net Income $5.1B $4.88B 3.30% Verizon Diluted EPS $1.20 $1.15 4.30% T-Mobile Total Service Revenue $18.8B $16.9B (est.) 11% T-Mobile Net Income $2.5B $2.94B (prior year) -15% (merger costs) T-Mobile Diluted EPS $2.27 $2.58 (prior year) -12% (merger costs) Lumen Technologies Total Revenue $2.9B $3.18B -9% Lumen Net Income N/A N/A EPS of $0.23 vs. -$0.18 est. Lumen Adjusted EBITDA $849M $929M -8.60%

How the Market Reacted?

TDS shares surged to a new 52-week high of $48.41 on May 8, 2026, the day results were released, up from a prior close of $45.50, before settling at $47.78. The EPS beat of $1.98 above the consensus estimate of -$0.87 was the primary catalyst, representing a +227% positive surprise, even though total revenue came in slightly below the $317.3 million Zacks estimate.

The stock has returned roughly flat over the past month, underperforming the broader S&P 500’s +11% move, but the Q1 print appears to have reinvigorated investor confidence. Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive, with three Buy ratings and a consensus target of $53.33, implying meaningful upside from current levels at approximately $46.48.