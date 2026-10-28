Quick Verdict

Boeing reported third-quarter revenue of $24.19 billion, a GAAP loss of $0.26 per share and an adjusted loss of $0.34. Revenue beat expectations, but adjusted earnings missed. Shares fell 9.6% in afternoon trading as weaker future cash-flow expectations overshadowed improved quarterly profitability, positive free cash flow and record backlog.

About The Boeing Company

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an aerospace manufacturer founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916, and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Its approximately 182,000 employees support businesses spanning commercial jetliners, military aircraft, space systems, and aviation services. Boeing operates through three principal divisions: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services. These businesses combine aircraft manufacturing with maintenance, upgrades, logistics and support for airline and government customers.

Boeing entered the latest reporting period with a substantial order book but continued challenges converting demand into profitable deliveries. Its third-quarter 2026 release reported a record $745.4 billion backlog, including more than 6,300 commercial aircraft. Financial performance remained uneven: services generated an 18.3% operating margin, while commercial aircraft manufacturing remained loss-making.

A verified current market capitalization was unavailable in the retrieved sources; this article does not substitute an unsupported estimate. The release also provides no current valuation multiple

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue: $24.188 billion, up approximately 4% from $23.270 billion a year earlier. Net income/loss: A GAAP net loss of $116 million, compared with a $5.339 billion loss in Q3 2025. GAAP diluted EPS: A loss of $0.26, versus a loss of $7.14 a year earlier. Adjusted EPS: A non-GAAP core loss of $0.34 per share, versus a $7.47 loss in Q3 2025. Gross margin: Approximately 9.0%, calculated as revenue less product and service costs, divided by revenue; Boeing did not separately headline this measure. Operating profitability: GAAP operating earnings of $354 million and an operating margin of 1.5%, versus a $4.781 billion operating loss a year earlier. Operating cash flow: $1.496 billion, up 33% year over year, despite approximately $700 million of Department of Justice settlement payments. Free cash flow: $464 million, compared with $238 million a year earlier, after $1.032 billion of capital expenditure. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Commercial Airplanes: Revenue of $10.720 billion, down 3.4%, with a $697 million operating loss and a negative 6.5% operating margin. Defense, Space & Security: Revenue of $7.935 billion, up 15%, with $492 million of operating earnings; results included a $252 million gain on the HRL Laboratories sale. Global Services: Revenue of $5.574 billion, up 4%, with $1.019 billion of operating earnings and an 18.3% operating margin. Cash on hand: Cash and cash equivalents of $9.498 billion; cash plus marketable securities totaled approximately $20.7 billion. Consolidated debt was $45.9 billion. Deliveries and backlog: Boeing delivered 161 commercial aircraft, versus 160 a year earlier, and ended the quarter with a record $745.4 billion total backlog. Guidance: No standalone Q4 revenue or EPS guidance was identified in the retrieved release. Subsequent call coverage reported a maintained 2026 free-cash-flow target of $2 billion, followed by targets of $3 billion in 2027, $6 billion in 2028, and $10 billion in 2029. These are forward-looking targets, not reported results

Beat or Miss?

Boeing delivered a revenue beat, but its adjusted loss exceeded expectations. The table uses LSEG consensus for revenue and adjusted EPS, as reported by CNBC, and FactSet consensus for free cash flow. Using identified providers avoids mixing different consensus datasets without disclosure.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $24.188 billion LSEG estimate: $23.840 billion. Beat by $348 million, or approximately 1.5%. Core adjusted EPS −$0.34 LSEG estimate: −$0.21. Loss was $0.13 per share larger than expected. Free cash flow $464 million FactSet estimate: $330 million. Beat by $134 million, or approximately 40.6%. GAAP diluted EPS −$0.26 Comparable consensus unavailable in the retrieved sources; no beat/miss assigned. GAAP net loss −$116 million Comparable consensus unavailable in the retrieved sources; no beat/miss assigned.

(Sources: Boeing’s reported results; CNBC’s reporting of LSEG and FactSet estimates. Percentage differences are calculated from those figures.)

The more consequential disappointment concerned the recovery ahead. Reuters reported that Boeing’s $3 billion 2027 free-cash-flow outlook was below a $5.5 billion Wall Street projection cited by Jefferies. CNBC separately cited a $5.7 billion FactSet estimate. Although the providers differed, both comparisons pointed to a materially slower cash-generation recovery than investors expected.

What Leadership Is Saying

“We remain focused on safety and quality as we redouble our efforts on Lean and disciplined execution to deliver on our commitments and build the durable performance our stakeholders expect.”

Ortberg’s statement accompanied milestones including 737-7 certification during the quarter and 737-10 certification in October. However, the commercial aircraft business still recorded a loss, with Boeing citing less favorable delivery mix and higher projected production and supply-chain costs. Certification progress therefore did not immediately translate into sustained commercial profitability.

Discussing Global Services on the earnings call, CFO Jay Malave said:

“both commercial and government businesses delivered double-digit margins in the quarter.”

The quote concerns the commercial and government activities within Global Services—not Boeing’s separate Commercial Airplanes division. Global Services produced $1.019 billion of operating earnings, while Commercial Airplanes lost $697 million. That distinction explains why strength in maintenance and support could coexist with continued manufacturing losses.

Historical Performance

Boeing: Q3 2026 versus Q3 2025

Dollar amounts in millions, except per-share data.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $24,188 $23,270 3.90% Net income/(loss) −$116 −$5,339 Loss narrowed 97.8% Product and service costs $22,021 $25,645 −14.1% General and administrative expense $1,198 $1,522 −21.3% Research and development expense $830 $897 −7.5% Operating income/(loss) $354 −$4,781 Turned profitable; percentage change not meaningful Operating cash flow $1,496 $1,123 33.20% Free cash flow $464 $238 95.00%

(Source: Boeing’s consolidated statements and cash-flow reconciliation. Changes are calculated from reported figures. “Loss narrowed” compares the absolute size of the losses.)

The improvement needs context: Q3 2025 commercial aircraft results included a 777X program charge, making the prior-year comparison unusually weak. In Q3 2026, defense profitability also benefited from the $252 million HRL Laboratories sale gain. The year-over-year recovery was substantial, but neither the prior-year charge nor the current-quarter gain should be mistaken for recurring operating performance

Competitor Comparison: Airbus

Airbus is Boeing’s principal commercial-aircraft competitor. Its Q3 2026 actual results were not available in the retrieved materials at this article’s cutoff; Airbus scheduled its nine-month results release and analyst call for October 28. Consequently, presenting a completed actual-versus-actual comparison would be premature.

The table below preserves that distinction. Q3 2026 entries are analyst expectations, not reported results.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue €17.91 billion expected; actual unavailable €17.83 billion +0.4% expected Net income €1.30 billion expected; actual unavailable €1.12 billion +16.1% expected Adjusted EBIT—alternative operating-performance metric €1.78 billion expected; actual unavailable €1.94 billion −8.2% expected

(Source: MarketWatch’s earnings preview, citing Airbus-provided consensus from 22 analysts. Figures remain in euros; no currency conversion or direct dollar-based size comparison is implied. Adjusted EBIT is not operating expenses.)

Airbus’s official financial-results page is the appropriate source for replacing these expectations with actual figures once its release is available. Its consensus materials expressly state that analyst forecasts are not Airbus management guidance.

How the Market Reacted?

Boeing shares fell 9.6% to $170.23 in October 27 afternoon trading, according to Reuters; that observation is not a verified closing price or after-hours quote. Investors focused on slower production progress and the weaker future cash-flow trajectory rather than the quarterly revenue beat.

Boeing is now expected to stabilize 737 production at 47 aircraft per month in early 2027, while reaching $10 billion of annual free cash flow in 2029—one year later than investor consensus. The reaction was therefore bearish on the pace of recovery, despite narrower losses and positive quarterly free cash flow.