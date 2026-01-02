Calories in Alcohol – Health Implications And Facts

Introduction

Calories in Alcohol: Drinks that are produced using a fermentation process and have an alcohol-by-volume level are called alcoholic drinks. As of 2023, the global alcoholic drinks market is valued at $1,609 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2023 to 2027. In the alcohol segment, beer is the most consumed alcoholic drink around the world. People enjoy these drinks every day but never care about the calories in alcohol, which may lead to health complications.

Drinking every day has many side effects on the body, but unfortunately, the majority of people around the world fail to embrace it. We have gathered some information on how many calories are in alcohol by type, along with the bonus content of food pairings with alcohol.

Types of Alcohol

1) Undistilled drinks – Undistilled alcoholic drinks include only the process of fermentation of raw materials. The following are the types of the same.

#1. Sake

This is a famous Japanese drink made by fermenting rice. Sake has around 16% ABV (Alcohol by volume).

#2. Mead

It is a mixture of fermented honey with water and has an ABV of around 10% to 14%.

#3. Hard Cider

Hard cider is produced by fermenting apple juice and has around 4% to 6% ABV.

#4. Wine

Wine is a mixture of fermented crushed grapes with yeast. This is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages around the world, discovered between 7000 – 66000 BCE. Wine has further subcategories, such as red, sparkling, fortified, white, and rosé. In the United States of America, the standard ABV in wine is accepted below 14%.

#5. Beer

One of the most consumed types of alcoholic beverages in the world is beer. It is made from brewing and fermentation processes including the ingredients such as wheat, rye, corn, sorghum, rice, cereal grains, and barley. The standard ABV range is between 4% to 6% but some beer contains around 2.5% to 15% of ABV.

2) Distilled drinks – On the other hand, distilled alcoholic drinks are manufactured by distilling the fermented raw materials. Following are the types of the same.

#1. Vodka

Vodka comes with 40% of ABV and is made from fermented potatoes and grains and grapes in some cases. It is later followed by a process to remove taste or color with charcoal.

#2. Tequila

Tequila has around 40% of ABV. It is made from fermenting blue agave and is called Mexican spirit.

#3. Rum

Rum is a blend of fermented molasses and sugarcane. On average, rum has around 40% of ABV while certain rums with higher volume reach around 75.5% of ABV.

#4. Brandy

It is said that brandy is useful to treat colds and has around 35% to 60% ABV.

#5. Gin

Gin comes with an ABV of 35% to 55% and is made from the distillation of fermented grains followed by a redistillation process.

#6. Whiskey

Whiskey is usually manufactured by fermenting grains and has around 40% to 50% ABV.

#7. Absinthe

Absinthe is made from a blend of herbs and leaves and comes with a high level of alcohol concentration. The ABV in the case of Absinthe ranges between 40% to 90%.

How Many Calories are in Alcohol?

Calories in alcohol by serving

Absinthe – 1 ½ fl. oz (44ml) = 153 calories

Advocate – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 125 calories

Amaretto – 1 shot (25ml) = 78 calories

Applejack -1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories

Asti – 1 glass (100 ml) = 138 calories

Baileys – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 144 calories

Bailey’s Irish Cream = 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 144 calories

Beer – 1 can (355 ml) = 153 calories

Blue Curacao – 1 ½ fl. Oz (30ml) = 73 calories

Bourbon – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories

Canadian Whiskey – 1/ ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 95 calories

Chambord – 1 glass (150ml) = 522 calories

Champagne – 1 glass (100ml) = 75 calories

Cider – 1 glass (150 ml) = 74 calories

Cognac – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories

Cointreau – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 141 calories

Drambuie – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 158 calories

Frangelico – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 105 calories

Gin – 1 shot (25 ml) = 66 calories

Glenfiddich – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 101 calories

Grand Marnier – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 111 calories

Irish Whiskey – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories

Jack Daniel’s – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 64 calories

Jagermeister – 1 shot (25 ml) = 63 calories

Jim Beam – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 98 calories

Kahlua – 1 shot (25ml) = 45 calories

Liqueur – 1 shot (25 ml) = 63 calories

Liquor – 1 shot (25ml) = 63 calories

Midori – 1fl. Oz (30ml) = 80 calories

Prosecco – 1 glass (100ml) = 66 calories

Punch – 1 cup (237 ml) = 147 calories

Red Wine – 1 glass (150ml) =128 calories

Rose Wine – 1 glass (150 ml) = 107 calories

Rum – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 144 calories = 102 calories

Sambuca – 1 shot (25ml) = 83 calories

Sangria – 1 glass (250ml) = 83 calories

Scotch – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 98 calories

Sherry – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 51 calories

Sloe Gin – 1 shot (25ml) = 83 calories

Southern Comfort = 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 109 calories

Tequila – 1 shot (25ml) = 28 calories

Triple Sec – 1 glass (150ml) = 230 calories

Vermouth – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 57 calories

Vodka – 1 shot (25ml) = 58 calories

White Wine – 1 glass (150ml) = 123 calories

Wine – 1 glass (150ml) = 125 calories

Calories in alcohol by alcoholic beverages

By Wine

White table wine – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories

Gewurztraminer – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories

Muscat – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories

Riesling – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories

Chenin Blanc – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories

Chardonnay – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories

Sauvignon Blanc- 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories

Fume Blanc – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories

Pinot Grigio – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories

Dry Dessert wine – 3.5 0z(90ml )= 157 calories

Red table wine – 5 oz (145ml )= 125 calories

Petite Sirah – 5 oz (145ml )= 125 calories

Merlot – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories

Cabernet Sauvignon – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories

Red Zinfandel – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories

Burgundy – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories

Pinot Noir – 5 oz (145ml )= 121 calories

Claret – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories

Syrah – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories

Red dessert wine – 3.5 oz (90 ml) = 165 calories

By Liqueurs

Coffee liqueur – 1.5 oz (45ml) – 160 calories

Coffee liqueur with cream – 1.5 oz (45ml) – 154 calories

Crème de menthe – 1.5 oz (45 ml) – 186 calories

By beer

Beer, light – 12 oz (355 ml) = 103 calories

Beer, regular- 12 oz (355 ml) = 153 calories

Beer, strong / craft beers – 12 oz (355 ml) = 170 to 350 calories

By distilled alcohol

Gin – 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories

Gin 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories

Rum 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories

Rum 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories

Vodka 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories

Vodka 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories

Whiskey 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories

Whiskey 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories

By Mixed drinks

Bloody Mary – 4.6 oz (136 ml) – 120 calories

Chocolate martini – 2.5 oz (74 ml) – 418 calories

Cosmopolitan – 2.75 oz (81 ml) – 146 calories

Daiquiri – 2.7 oz (80 ml) – 137 calories

Highball – 8 oz (235 ml) – 110 calories

Hot buttered rum – 8 oz (235 ml) – 292 calories

Mai Tai – 4.9 oz (145 ml) – 306 calories

Margarita – 4 oz (120 ml) – 168 calories

Mimosa – 4 oz (120 ml) – 75 calories

Mint Julep – 4.5 oz (136 ml) – 165 calories

Mojito – 6 oz (177 ml) – 143 calories

Pina Colada – 6 oz (177 ml) – 143 calories

Rum and Coke – 8 oz (235 ml) – 100 calories

Tequila Sunrise – 6.8 oz (136 ml) – 232 calories

Vodka and tonic – 7 oz (207 ml) – 189 calories

Whiskey sour – 3 oz (89 ml) – 125 calories

Nutritional Facts about Alcohol

#1. Wine- 1fl oz (29.5g)

#2. Beer- 1fl oz (29.5g)

#3. Rum – 80 proof 1fl oz (27.8g)

#4. Vodka – 80 proof 1fl oz (27.8g)

#5. Liquor – 80 proof – 1fl oz (27.8g)

Food Pairings with Alcohol Variants

With beer

Porters – Barbecue, venison, game meats, rabbit, crab, lobster, Mexican mole, and Lobster.

Stouts – Chocolate mousse, Lobster, barbecue, Shellfish, and Chocolate truffles

Dark Lagers – Pizza, Bangers and mash, goulash, sausage, and burgers

Brown Ales – Sushi, roast pork, fish, sausage, and barbecue

India Pale Ales – Fajitas, Steak, Curry, barbecue ribs, french fries, and burritos

Amber Ales – Brisket, jerk chicken, barbecue pulled pork, and pizza

Light Lagers – Fried fish, hot dogs, noodles, french fries, and buffalo wings (with or without bone),

Wheat Beers – Buffalo wings, pastries, fruit tarts, salads, and spicy noodles

Pairing Methods By Type of Food (Beer)

Stouts – burgers, salads, or spicy food

Brown Ales – fish, sushi, or sausage

Porters- game meats, seafood, or coffee-flavored desserts

Amber ales- smoked pork, pizza, or fried food

Light lagers – salads, burgers, or spicy food

Wheat beers – fruity desserts or spicy food

India pale ales – Mexican food, steak, or barbecue

Dark lagers – hearty stews, pizza, or burgers

With Wine

Sweet White (Müller – Thurgau, Malvasia, Riesling, Moscato, Gewürztraminer) – Soft Cheese, Hard Cheese, Curd meat, sweets

Rich white (Chardonnay, Viognier, Roussanne, Marsanne) – Soft Cheese, Starch-inclusive food, fish, rich fish, white meat

Dry White (Sauvignon Blanc, White table wine, Pinot Grigio, Albariño, Grüner Veltliner) – Vegetables, roasted vegetables, and starch-inclusive food

Medium red (Red table wine, Merlot, Grenache, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Tempranillo) – white meat, red meat, cured meat, roasted vegetables

Sparkling (Cava, Champagne, Prosecco, Sparkling Wine) – fish, starch-included food, soft and hard cheese

Light red (Garnay, St. Laurent, Pinot noir, Zweigelt) – Roasted vegetables, starch-included food, rich fish, white meat.

Dessert (Ice Wine, Sherry, Late Harvest, Port) – sweets, cured meat, starch included food

Bold Red (Cabernet, Monastrell, Malbec, Syrah) – cured meat, red meat, hard cheese

With Vodka (triple sec, licorice, amaretto, Kahlùa, maraschino liqueur)

Juice – beet, carrot, tomato, pineapple, orange, apple, pomegranate, grapefruit, lime, lemon

Vegetables – cucumber, celery, root, jalapeño

Snacks – smoked fish, sauerkraut, dumplings, shrimp cocktail, savory pancakes, rye bread, sashimi, pumpernickel

Dairy items – cream

Grains – oats

Seafood – oysters, smoked fish

Food – beef

Fruits – raspberries, black currants, mangoes, coconut, apples, melon

Herbs – lemon verbena, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, thyme

Condiments – olives, horseradish, honey, caviar, sugar, vanilla

Cheese – Swiss, cheddar, creamy

Mixed cocktail Drinks

Moscoe – double pumpkin with shrimp

Bloody Mary – katsu curry

Piña colada – thai coconut rice

Mojito – ceviche

Long Island iced tea – club sandwich

Cuba Libre – Pizza

Espresso martini – tiramisu

Sangria – Paella

Aperol Spritz – cold cuts

Tequila Sunrise – tacos

Pornstar martini – sushi

French 75 – Oysters

Old fashioned – Charcuterie, hard cheeses

Caipirinha- lobster roll

Negroni – porchetta roast

With Rum

Dairy – ice cream, butter, cream

Beverages- coca-cola

Liqueur – vermouth, maraschino

Spices – nutmeg, star anise, ginger, cinnamon, allspice

Vegetables – pumpkin

Meat – seafood, beef

Cheese – blue, brie, goat

Nuts – walnuts, almonds, chestnuts, cashews

Condiments – chocolate, butterscotch

Snacks – popcorn with caramel sauce, dark chocolate bars, brownies, sweet and spices mini pretzels, cured meats

Fruits -grapefruit, lime, orange, lemon, raisins, cherries, apples, pineapples, coconut, passion fruit, bananas

Conclusion

Although some people say, we measure the calories in alcohol then drink it. But are you an occasional drinker? If not, it may cause some serious health problems such as liver disease, high blood pressure, unbalanced blood sugar levels, mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, and immunity problems.

You must follow the standard drink such as beer that has 5% of ABV, malt liquor with 7% alcoholic content, wine with 12% ABV and 40% for whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin followed by one-time consumption in a week.

FAQ . How much alcohol is safe?



Alcohol is safe when men should not drink more than 10 standard drinks a week and women with 4 standard drinks on any one day. The most fit answer would be to drink occasionally for both of the genders. What is alcohol?



Distilled or distilled drinks that have ingredients produced from fermentation, give a feeling of dizziness, and are called alcohol. What is the legal age of drinking alcohol in the US?



In the United States of America, the legal age of drinking alcohol is 21 years.

