Calories in Alcohol – Health Implications And Facts
Updated · Jan 02, 2026
Editor
Aruna is an editor at Sci-Tech Today with a strong knowledge of SEO. She is…... | See full bio
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
Introduction
Calories in Alcohol: Drinks that are produced using a fermentation process and have an alcohol-by-volume level are called alcoholic drinks. As of 2023, the global alcoholic drinks market is valued at $1,609 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2023 to 2027. In the alcohol segment, beer is the most consumed alcoholic drink around the world. People enjoy these drinks every day but never care about the calories in alcohol, which may lead to health complications.
Drinking every day has many side effects on the body, but unfortunately, the majority of people around the world fail to embrace it. We have gathered some information on how many calories are in alcohol by type, along with the bonus content of food pairings with alcohol.
Types of Alcohol
1) Undistilled drinks – Undistilled alcoholic drinks include only the process of fermentation of raw materials. The following are the types of the same.
#1. Sake
(Source: jw-webmagzine.com)
This is a famous Japanese drink made by fermenting rice. Sake has around 16% ABV (Alcohol by volume).
#2. Mead
(Source: pinterest.com)
It is a mixture of fermented honey with water and has an ABV of around 10% to 14%.
#3. Hard Cider
(Source: beerconnoisseur.com)
Hard cider is produced by fermenting apple juice and has around 4% to 6% ABV.
#4. Wine
(Source: liquor.com)
Wine is a mixture of fermented crushed grapes with yeast. This is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages around the world, discovered between 7000 – 66000 BCE. Wine has further subcategories, such as red, sparkling, fortified, white, and rosé. In the United States of America, the standard ABV in wine is accepted below 14%.
#5. Beer
(Source: tasteofhome.com)
One of the most consumed types of alcoholic beverages in the world is beer. It is made from brewing and fermentation processes including the ingredients such as wheat, rye, corn, sorghum, rice, cereal grains, and barley. The standard ABV range is between 4% to 6% but some beer contains around 2.5% to 15% of ABV.
2) Distilled drinks – On the other hand, distilled alcoholic drinks are manufactured by distilling the fermented raw materials. Following are the types of the same.
#1. Vodka
(Source: unsobered.com)
Vodka comes with 40% of ABV and is made from fermented potatoes and grains and grapes in some cases. It is later followed by a process to remove taste or color with charcoal.
#2. Tequila
(Source: tendercrate.com)
Tequila has around 40% of ABV. It is made from fermenting blue agave and is called Mexican spirit.
#3. Rum
(Source: forbes.com)
Rum is a blend of fermented molasses and sugarcane. On average, rum has around 40% of ABV while certain rums with higher volume reach around 75.5% of ABV.
#4. Brandy
(Source: nothingsvirginhere.in)
It is said that brandy is useful to treat colds and has around 35% to 60% ABV.
#5. Gin
(Source: tienda.mmh.hn)
Gin comes with an ABV of 35% to 55% and is made from the distillation of fermented grains followed by a redistillation process.
#6. Whiskey
(Source: boiremixology.com)
Whiskey is usually manufactured by fermenting grains and has around 40% to 50% ABV.
#7. Absinthe
(Source: lifestyleasia.com)
Absinthe is made from a blend of herbs and leaves and comes with a high level of alcohol concentration. The ABV in the case of Absinthe ranges between 40% to 90%.
How Many Calories are in Alcohol?
Calories in alcohol by serving
- Absinthe – 1 ½ fl. oz (44ml) = 153 calories
- Advocate – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 125 calories
- Amaretto – 1 shot (25ml) = 78 calories
- Applejack -1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories
- Asti – 1 glass (100 ml) = 138 calories
- Baileys – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 144 calories
- Bailey’s Irish Cream = 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 144 calories
- Beer – 1 can (355 ml) = 153 calories
- Blue Curacao – 1 ½ fl. Oz (30ml) = 73 calories
- Bourbon – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories
- Canadian Whiskey – 1/ ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 95 calories
- Chambord – 1 glass (150ml) = 522 calories
- Champagne – 1 glass (100ml) = 75 calories
- Cider – 1 glass (150 ml) = 74 calories
- Cognac – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories
- Cointreau – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 141 calories
- Drambuie – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 158 calories
- Frangelico – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 105 calories
- Gin – 1 shot (25 ml) = 66 calories
- Glenfiddich – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 101 calories
- Grand Marnier – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 111 calories
- Irish Whiskey – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 103 calories
- Jack Daniel’s – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 64 calories
- Jagermeister – 1 shot (25 ml) = 63 calories
- Jim Beam – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 98 calories
- Kahlua – 1 shot (25ml) = 45 calories
- Liqueur – 1 shot (25 ml) = 63 calories
- Liquor – 1 shot (25ml) = 63 calories
- Midori – 1fl. Oz (30ml) = 80 calories
- Prosecco – 1 glass (100ml) = 66 calories
- Punch – 1 cup (237 ml) = 147 calories
- Red Wine – 1 glass (150ml) =128 calories
- Rose Wine – 1 glass (150 ml) = 107 calories
- Rum – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 144 calories = 102 calories
- Sambuca – 1 shot (25ml) = 83 calories
- Sangria – 1 glass (250ml) = 83 calories
- Scotch – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 98 calories
- Sherry – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 51 calories
- Sloe Gin – 1 shot (25ml) = 83 calories
- Southern Comfort = 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 109 calories
- Tequila – 1 shot (25ml) = 28 calories
- Triple Sec – 1 glass (150ml) = 230 calories
- Vermouth – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 57 calories
Vodka – 1 shot (25ml) = 58 calories
- Whiskey – 1 ½ fl. Oz (44ml) = 110 calories
- White Wine – 1 glass (150ml) = 123 calories
- Wine – 1 glass (150ml) = 125 calories
Calories in alcohol by alcoholic beverages
By Wine
- White table wine – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories
- Gewurztraminer – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories
- Muscat – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories
- Riesling – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories
- Chenin Blanc – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories
- Chardonnay – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories
- Sauvignon Blanc- 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories
- Fume Blanc – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories
- Pinot Grigio – 5 oz (145ml )= 128 calories
- Dry Dessert wine – 3.5 0z(90ml )= 157 calories
- Red table wine – 5 oz (145ml )= 125 calories
- Petite Sirah – 5 oz (145ml )= 125 calories
- Merlot – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories
- Cabernet Sauvignon – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories
- Red Zinfandel – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories
- Burgundy – 5 oz (145ml )= 129 calories
- Pinot Noir – 5 oz (145ml )= 121 calories
- Claret – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories
- Syrah – 5 oz (145ml )= 122 calories
- Red dessert wine – 3.5 oz (90 ml) = 165 calories
By Liqueurs
- Coffee liqueur – 1.5 oz (45ml) – 160 calories
- Coffee liqueur with cream – 1.5 oz (45ml) – 154 calories
- Crème de menthe – 1.5 oz (45 ml) – 186 calories
By beer
- Beer, light – 12 oz (355 ml) = 103 calories
- Beer, regular- 12 oz (355 ml) = 153 calories
- Beer, strong / craft beers – 12 oz (355 ml) = 170 to 350 calories
By distilled alcohol
- Gin – 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories
- Gin 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories
- Rum 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories
- Rum 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories
- Vodka 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories
- Vodka 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories
- Whiskey 80 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 97 calories
- Whiskey 94 proof – 1.5 oz (45 ml) = 116 calories
By Mixed drinks
- Bloody Mary – 4.6 oz (136 ml) – 120 calories
- Chocolate martini – 2.5 oz (74 ml) – 418 calories
- Cosmopolitan – 2.75 oz (81 ml) – 146 calories
- Daiquiri – 2.7 oz (80 ml) – 137 calories
- Highball – 8 oz (235 ml) – 110 calories
- Hot buttered rum – 8 oz (235 ml) – 292 calories
- Mai Tai – 4.9 oz (145 ml) – 306 calories
- Margarita – 4 oz (120 ml) – 168 calories
- Mimosa – 4 oz (120 ml) – 75 calories
- Mint Julep – 4.5 oz (136 ml) – 165 calories
- Mojito – 6 oz (177 ml) – 143 calories
- Pina Colada – 6 oz (177 ml) – 143 calories
- Rum and Coke – 8 oz (235 ml) – 100 calories
- Tequila Sunrise – 6.8 oz (136 ml) – 232 calories
- Vodka and tonic – 7 oz (207 ml) – 189 calories
Whiskey sour – 3 oz (89 ml) – 125 calories
- White Russian – 8 oz (235 ml) – 568 calories
Nutritional Facts about Alcohol
#1. Wine- 1fl oz (29.5g)
#2. Beer- 1fl oz (29.5g)
#3. Rum – 80 proof 1fl oz (27.8g)
#4. Vodka – 80 proof 1fl oz (27.8g)
#5. Liquor – 80 proof – 1fl oz (27.8g)
Food Pairings with Alcohol Variants
With beer
- Porters – Barbecue, venison, game meats, rabbit, crab, lobster, Mexican mole, and Lobster.
- Stouts – Chocolate mousse, Lobster, barbecue, Shellfish, and Chocolate truffles
- Dark Lagers – Pizza, Bangers and mash, goulash, sausage, and burgers
- Brown Ales – Sushi, roast pork, fish, sausage, and barbecue
- India Pale Ales – Fajitas, Steak, Curry, barbecue ribs, french fries, and burritos
- Amber Ales – Brisket, jerk chicken, barbecue pulled pork, and pizza
- Light Lagers – Fried fish, hot dogs, noodles, french fries, and buffalo wings (with or without bone),
- Wheat Beers – Buffalo wings, pastries, fruit tarts, salads, and spicy noodles
Pairing Methods By Type of Food (Beer)
- Stouts – burgers, salads, or spicy food
- Brown Ales – fish, sushi, or sausage
- Porters- game meats, seafood, or coffee-flavored desserts
- Amber ales- smoked pork, pizza, or fried food
- Light lagers – salads, burgers, or spicy food
- Wheat beers – fruity desserts or spicy food
- India pale ales – Mexican food, steak, or barbecue
- Dark lagers – hearty stews, pizza, or burgers
With Wine
- Sweet White (Müller – Thurgau, Malvasia, Riesling, Moscato, Gewürztraminer) – Soft Cheese, Hard Cheese, Curd meat, sweets
- Rich white (Chardonnay, Viognier, Roussanne, Marsanne) – Soft Cheese, Starch-inclusive food, fish, rich fish, white meat
- Dry White (Sauvignon Blanc, White table wine, Pinot Grigio, Albariño, Grüner Veltliner) – Vegetables, roasted vegetables, and starch-inclusive food
- Medium red (Red table wine, Merlot, Grenache, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Tempranillo) – white meat, red meat, cured meat, roasted vegetables
- Sparkling (Cava, Champagne, Prosecco, Sparkling Wine) – fish, starch-included food, soft and hard cheese
- Light red (Garnay, St. Laurent, Pinot noir, Zweigelt) – Roasted vegetables, starch-included food, rich fish, white meat.
- Dessert (Ice Wine, Sherry, Late Harvest, Port) – sweets, cured meat, starch included food
- Bold Red (Cabernet, Monastrell, Malbec, Syrah) – cured meat, red meat, hard cheese
With Vodka (triple sec, licorice, amaretto, Kahlùa, maraschino liqueur)
- Juice – beet, carrot, tomato, pineapple, orange, apple, pomegranate, grapefruit, lime, lemon
- Vegetables – cucumber, celery, root, jalapeño
- Snacks – smoked fish, sauerkraut, dumplings, shrimp cocktail, savory pancakes, rye bread, sashimi, pumpernickel
- Dairy items – cream
- Grains – oats
- Seafood – oysters, smoked fish
- Food – beef
- Fruits – raspberries, black currants, mangoes, coconut, apples, melon
- Herbs – lemon verbena, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, cilantro, thyme
- Condiments – olives, horseradish, honey, caviar, sugar, vanilla
- Cheese – Swiss, cheddar, creamy
Mixed cocktail Drinks
- Moscoe – double pumpkin with shrimp
- Bloody Mary – katsu curry
- Piña colada – thai coconut rice
- Mojito – ceviche
- Long Island iced tea – club sandwich
- Cuba Libre – Pizza
- Espresso martini – tiramisu
- Sangria – Paella
- Aperol Spritz – cold cuts
- Tequila Sunrise – tacos
- Pornstar martini – sushi
- French 75 – Oysters
- Old fashioned – Charcuterie, hard cheeses
- Caipirinha- lobster roll
- Negroni – porchetta roast
With Rum
- Dairy – ice cream, butter, cream
- Beverages- coca-cola
- Liqueur – vermouth, maraschino
- Spices – nutmeg, star anise, ginger, cinnamon, allspice
- Vegetables – pumpkin
- Meat – seafood, beef
- Cheese – blue, brie, goat
- Nuts – walnuts, almonds, chestnuts, cashews
- Condiments – chocolate, butterscotch
- Snacks – popcorn with caramel sauce, dark chocolate bars, brownies, sweet and spices mini pretzels, cured meats
- Fruits -grapefruit, lime, orange, lemon, raisins, cherries, apples, pineapples, coconut, passion fruit, bananas
Conclusion
Although some people say, we measure the calories in alcohol then drink it. But are you an occasional drinker? If not, it may cause some serious health problems such as liver disease, high blood pressure, unbalanced blood sugar levels, mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, and immunity problems.
You must follow the standard drink such as beer that has 5% of ABV, malt liquor with 7% alcoholic content, wine with 12% ABV and 40% for whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin followed by one-time consumption in a week.
Sources
FAQ.
Alcohol is safe when men should not drink more than 10 standard drinks a week and women with 4 standard drinks on any one day. The most fit answer would be to drink occasionally for both of the genders.
Distilled or distilled drinks that have ingredients produced from fermentation, give a feeling of dizziness, and are called alcohol.
In the United States of America, the legal age of drinking alcohol is 21 years.
Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.