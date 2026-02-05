Introduction

Comet Browser Statistics: The web browsing experience entered a new era in 2025 when artificial intelligence (AI) became an essential part of web browsing instead of being treated as a separate feature. The Perplexity AI team developed Comet, an AI-powered web browser that serves as the main engine driving this entire new development. Comet launched as a new web navigation system that combined conventional browsing methods with advanced system capabilities to perform automated tasks while enabling users to conduct intelligent searches.

The 2025 Comet browser becomes more fascinating because its usage patterns, customer engagement metrics, market penetration levels, and upcoming developments demonstrate its value to users.

This article will offer the Comet browser statistics, research documents, and market trends to evaluate its performance and its position within the browser industry.

Editor’s Choice

Comet reached 10 million monthly active users by Q3 2025.

monthly active users by Q3 2025. The number of people who used the service every day increased by 320% from the previous year to reach 2.94 million users.

from the previous year to reach users. The Comet browser holds 1.9% global browser market share, up from 0.4%.

global browser market share, up from 74% of users engage with Comet’s AI daily, generating 1M+ chats per day.

of users engage with Comet’s AI daily, generating chats per day. AI summaries appear in 41% of sessions, cutting task time by 31%.

of sessions, cutting task time by 65% of users prefer Comet over Google for factual queries.

of users prefer Comet over Google for factual queries. Enterprise deployments grew 200% in H1 2025.

in H1 2025. Academic usage spans 420+ universities, with 75% QoQ growth.

universities, with QoQ growth. The accessibility score reached 92%, which exceeds the typical standards observed in the industry.

which exceeds the typical standards observed in the industry. Security tests show only 7% phishing detection, highlighting risk gaps.

Perplexity Comet Detection Rate

(Source: layerxsecurity.com)

The Comet browser category shows both its innovative features and its major security vulnerabilities through the Perplexity Comet demonstration.

The agentic browser functions as an automated system that performs tasks across multiple services, but this functionality creates new security vulnerabilities.

The researchers at LayerX discovered a “CometJacking” vulnerability that allows hackers to use basic base64 encoding techniques to extract protected information through malicious URLs, which bypass system security measures.

The following results demonstrate that Comet browsers only achieve 7% success rate for detecting phishing attacks, which presents a critical security flaw that affects all authenticated user sessions.

The research from Brave, which uses steganography to carry out prompt injection attacks, shows that attackers can use concealed commands within images to steal information.

The Comet browser model requires advanced security measures because its current security systems protect against common threats.

Comet AI Engagement Snapshot

The usage metrics show that Comet browser functions as an AI-first browsing platform, which has reached advanced development stages and attracts daily users who rely on it.

Daily usage data shows that 74% of users interact with Comet AI, which results in more than 1 million chat sessions and 32 million AI interactions during the month of September 2025.

The measurement shows that AI summaries reduce session time by 31% because they appear in 41% of all sessio, ns while users request information through Ask Comet at an average rate of 3.8 times.

The preference data shows that 65% of users choose Comet for factual queries, while Google receives a 4.7 out of 5 satisfaction rating for AI chat.

Knowledge work dominates adoption, with 58% of responses aiding citations and 83% usage in educational contexts.

The power users create additional value through their use ofthe multi-tab AI feature, which they use 21% of the time, and they use pinned side panels through 65% of their browsing sessions.

Comet Browser Adoption Momentum

The Comet browser achieves rapid growth because its growth metrics show it to be the fastest expanding AI-native browser during 2025.

The platform reached 10 million active users per month in Q3 2025 while its daily user base increased by 320% to 2.94 million.

Users show strong engagement because they spend an average of 13.4 minutes per session, which results in 48% of users returning after 30 days, a retention rate that exceeds industry standards.

The platform sees adoption through youth participation since 60% of users belong to the 35 and younger age group, while 28% of users are students who drive academic usage upward by 75% each quarter.

The platform shows product-led switching behavior because 43% of users who join the platform do so because they want to use AI summarization, while 72% of early users make it their main browsing tool.

The Comet browser controls 1.9% of the global browser market, while its growth rate exceeds Firefox’s 11.5% monthly expansion.

The Comet browser shows increasing enterprise adoption, which enables its use in both professional and institutional environments,s according to a 200% increase in enterprise deployments during H1 2025.

Comet’s Competitive Market Position

The Comet browser operates as a visible competitor in a market that still shows control by established companies.

The company has achieved a 1.9% global market share, which shows rapid growth after starting with 0.4%.

The company achieved its current market position because 63.1% of online users still prefer Chrome, and 18.4% choose Safari, and now holds 1.9% of the market.

Comet now holds the second position among AI-native browsers, which shows its importance in this developing market that currently accounts for 4.3% of worldwide browser usage.

The two cities of San Francisco and New York both show strong academic and urban user adoption because Comet ranks as the third most popular desktop download and runs on 12% of university lab machines,s which 23 universities support.

The ecosystems of developers and creators both observe that creators prefer this method because 19% of them use it to create summaries, while 7.8% of Stack Overflow threads use it as a reference.

The organization faces a problem because only 4% of privacy-first users choose Comet instead of Brave.

The Comet browser has become a rising competitor because it achieved better user interaction rates than Brave, alongside its 19% monthly expansion in Southeast Asia.

Comet Speed And System Performance Snapshot

The Comet browser provides users with a straightforward speed-intelligence trade-off, according to an analyst evaluation.

The platform achieves page loading speeds which exceed Chrome’s performance without AI technology by 18% because background caching delivers 17% speed improvement, ts and the system maintains 97.8% web standards compliance.

The introduction of AI technology changes the operational metrics because it increases load times by 25% while user interactivity improves by 43% since users experience greater responsiveness than actual system speed.

The system maintains competitive AI response times, which average 1.6 seconds, while cold-start optimization technology decreases response times by 40%.

The main expense comes from resource consumption because the system needs 12% more RAM than Firefox, while CPU activity increases by 38% during chat functions,s and users experience 14% more battery drain when they activate AI features.

The system delivers exceptional mobile performance because it uses 8% less data than Safari, while offline caching technology decreases waiting times by 33%.

The Comet browser delivers superior performance on high-end systems because it provides 22% improved speed on machines with 16GB of RAM while maintaining 95% of Chrome’s 4K video playback capability, which establishes it as an advanced AI-enabled performance browser.

Academic Adoption And Research Impact

The Comet browser has established itself as a vital tool for educational institutions and research organizations worldwide.

The platform has achieved institutional-level acceptance through its implementation at more than 420 universities and its usage in more than 100 academic conferences.

Student behavior demonstrates its value because 65% of students use Comet to summarize papers, and 20% of students have completely switched from Google to Comet for their research work, which indicates a trend toward AI-based research methods.

The use of AI outlines productivity results in a 22% increasinof draft submissions, while group projects achieve completion 29% faster, and educators use summaries to complete grading 32% quicker.

The research findings show improved depth because readers achieve better comprehension results, and 79% of PhD students at specific institutions use the research method on a regular basis.

The integration of tools creates better user retention because 78% of educational accounts provide citation help, and over 190000 students use the Zotero integration feature.

The Comet browser has grown into essential academic infrastructure, re which improves learning research outcomes and institutional productivity because of its 94% satisfaction rate with lecture summarization and its 400% annual growth in academic repository usage.

User Profile And Engagement Trends

The Comet browser attracts a young group of digitally skilled users who show exceptional academic performance in urban areas.

Users aged 18–24 account for 35% of the base, while students and academics drive 27% of total usage, reinforcing Comet’s positioning as a knowledge-first tool.

The majority of U.S. users use desktop systems, which account for 61% of their access, but 18% of users access the internet through mobile devices only, which shows they test different devices instead of choosing one.

Users demonstrate significant engagement through their behavior because they watch 11.7 pages during each session, and 14% of users dedicate more than five hours each week to online activities.

The usage of the system reaches its highest point during productivity periods because users generate 48% of their work during office hours,s and weekend usage decreases by 2.6%, which results in Comet being used for task-related purposes.

The platform now serves users from 39% of its sessions who come from non-English speaking areas. The user experience UX of the product creates a competitive advantage because 45% of users find the interface to be highly intuitive, which gives them a better experience than they find in Firefox.

Neurodiverse users demonstrate 31% better satisfaction with the Comet browser because it provides them with research and learning environments that inclusively support their cognitive needs.

Inclusive Design And Accessibility Adoption Trends

The Comet browser establishes accessibility as a fundamental product benefit that goes beyond basic compliance requirements, according to analyst evaluations.

The Comet browser offers a 92% accessibility score, which exceeds the industry average and meets WCAG 2.1 AA standards for its main tools.

The focus on this accessibility needs assessment exists because 69% of users choose dark mode, and 11% of users select colorblind mode, and 6% of users use keyboard navigation only.

The use of assistive AI technology has increased because users access text-to-speech summaries in 8% of cases, and AI-generated captions are available in 5% of video content.

Neurodivergent users show 15% better page understanding because the simplified user interface design reduced their cognitive requirements by 17%.

The platform now enables global reach through its support for 37 different languages and its low-bandwidth mode, which decreases feature requirements by 42%.

The Comet browser has transformed into an accessible AI browsing platform through its 117% annual growth of accessibility plugin installations.

Conclusion

Comet Browser Statistics: The Comet browser functions as a fundamental shift, which creates AI-based web navigation for 2025 because it merges searching with document creation and automated work execution into one complete process. The intelligent browsing solution requires 10 million monthly active users who experience fast user growth while academics use the system throughout their research work. The system delivers productivity advantages together with market-leading accessibility features, which result in high customer satisfaction to establish its value.

The system faces two major challenges, which include essential security flaws and users who prioritize privacy protections showing low trust in the system. The market challenger work of Comet browser technology has progressed from an experimental phase to its current state, but its future success depends on developing better security systems and maintaining artificial intelligence capabilities that users trust.

FAQ