Key Takeaways:

Perplexity has added Claude Opus 4.6 as a selectable model for its Max subscribers on the web interface. The model becomes the new default for Perplexity’s browser agent, strengthening research‑grade use cases for complex, long‑context tasks. Users can run Opus 4.6 inside Model Council, which orchestrates three frontier models in parallel to boost answer accuracy and confidence. Model Council access is bundled into Perplexity Max, priced at around 200 dollars per month or 2,000 dollars per year for individual users.

Quick Recap

Perplexity announced that Anthropic’s flagship Claude Opus 4.6 model is now live for Max subscribers and can be tested inside its new Model Council feature. The update makes Opus 4.6 the default model for Perplexity’s browser agent and is currently available on the web version of the service. The news was shared via Perplexity’s official X account, which encouraged users to compare Opus 4.6 against other frontier models in real time.

Opus 4.6 is now available on Perplexity for Max subscribers.



Try it in Model Council to compare it with other frontier models. https://t.co/SAyuUgqnzy — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 6, 2026

Opus 4.6 Joins Perplexity’s Multi‑Model “Council”

With this rollout, Perplexity is effectively wiring Anthropic’s latest flagship into a multi‑model workflow that lets users pit Opus 4.6 against rival systems on the same question. Model Council allows Max subscribers to run three frontier models in parallel, compare their responses side by side, and synthesize a higher‑confidence answer, positioning Perplexity more as an AI research console than a single‑model chat app. Under the hood, Opus 4.6 brings a one‑million‑token context window (in beta), adaptive reasoning controls, and support for multi‑agent “agent teams,” features aimed at large document review and complex software or research workflows.

Perplexity is not charging extra specifically for Model Council; instead, the feature is bundled into the Max tier, which is listed at about 200 dollars per month or 2,000 dollars per year and is also included with Enterprise Max. Within Perplexity, Max users can now select Opus 4.6 as the model powering the browser agent, elevating it to default status over previous Claude versions and enabling more demanding enterprise‑style use cases directly from the consumer interface.

Why This Matters in the AI Platform Race?

The timing of Opus 4.6’s arrival on Perplexity is notable because the model itself is only just rolling out across Anthropic’s own API and major cloud distributors like Amazon Bedrock and Microsoft Azure. By moving quickly to integrate the newest Opus release, Perplexity positions itself as a neutral “front‑end” where power users can evaluate not just Anthropic’s progress, but also how it stacks up against models from OpenAI, Google, and others within the same workflow.

More broadly, the move underscores a growing industry trend toward multi‑model orchestration and “council”‑style systems that lean on ensembles rather than a single system’s judgment. For regulators and enterprise buyers who care about reliability, auditability, and bias mitigation, the ability to compare and cross‑check frontier models on the fly could become a key differentiator in procurement decisions and AI governance strategies.

Competitive Landscape and Model Comparison

For this launch, the most relevant competitors to “Opus 4.6 on Perplexity Model Council” are GPT‑5‑class frontier model accessed via a leading chat platform or API (representing OpenAI’s latest high‑end model) and Gemini Ultra‑class frontier model accessed through Google’s AI interface (representing Google DeepMind’s top‑tier model).

Feature/Metric Opus 4.6 on Perplexity Max (Model Council) GPT‑5‑class Frontier Model Gemini Ultra‑class Frontier Model Context Window Up to 1,000,000 tokens (beta, Opus 4.6) for long‑form and multi‑document workloads. High but undisclosed multi‑hundred‑thousand‑token range; optimized for general chat and code (assumed frontier positioning).​ High but undisclosed multi‑hundred‑thousand‑token range; tuned for search, reasoning, and multimodal tasks.​ Pricing per 1M Tokens Around 5 dollars per 1M input and 25 dollars per 1M output tokens for Opus 4.6 API; Max plan at 200 dollars per month bundles usage inside Perplexity. Premium pricing at upper end of market for flagship reasoning models; optimized plans for API scale (indicative frontier positioning).​ Competitive flagship pricing with integration into Google Cloud and Workspace ecosystems; details vary by deployment.​ Multimodal Support Strong text and code; image and broader multimodal support via Anthropic stack and Perplexity’s browsing‑plus‑context features. Full multimodal (text, images, likely audio and video) across consumer and API surfaces.​ Full multimodal with tight integration into search, YouTube, and productivity tools.​ Agentic Capabilities “Agent teams” enable multi‑agent collaboration; Model Council adds a meta‑layer that compares three frontier models for higher‑confidence answers. Advanced agent frameworks for tools, function calling, and multi‑step workflows through a dedicated agent platform.​ Agentic behaviors embedded into search, workspace automations, and tool‑calling within Google’s ecosystem.​

From a strategic perspective, Opus 4.6 inside Perplexity’s Model Council “wins” on ultra‑long context and council‑style multi‑model consensus, especially for research and enterprise‑grade investigation. GPT‑5‑ and Gemini Ultra‑class models, by contrast, still hold the edge on deeply integrated multimodal and agent platforms tied to their respective cloud and productivity ecosystems, making them more attractive for end‑to‑end automation at massive scale.

Sci‑Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, the real story here is less about a single model upgrade and more about Perplexity doubling down on an ensemble‑first future where no one model gets to be “the oracle.” I think this is a big deal because Opus 4.6’s huge context window and agent‑team features, when routed through Model Council, turn Perplexity into a kind of neutral referee that can weigh multiple frontier models on tough research problems. I generally prefer platforms that let me compare systems side by side, and this move feels bullish for power users, analysts, and enterprises who care more about answer quality than vendor loyalty. For everyday users, the Max price tag will keep this a premium feature, but if history is any guide, the council‑style approach Perplexity is championing today is likely to drift down‑market as multi‑model orchestration becomes the default way we all interact with AI.