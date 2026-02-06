Introduction

Clickbank Statistics: In today’s digital world, many people want a simple and trusted way to earn money online. ClickBank is a popular platform that offers digital products designed to solve real problems and create real income opportunities. It works well for beginners starting from scratch and for experienced marketers looking for products that convert. By connecting product creators with affiliates, ClickBank facilitates online earning.

In this article, you’ll discover how ClickBank works, what makes it unique, and how you can use it to get faster results.

Editor’s Choice

According to the ClickBank website, the company has paid out more than USD 7.1 billion in affiliate commissions.

in affiliate commissions. The platform has over 200,000 active affiliate marketers promoting products on its marketplace.

active affiliate marketers promoting products on its marketplace. In December 2025, the majority of traffic (79.75%) comes directly from users typing ClickBank.com or using bookmarks, though this is down 11.57% from the previous period.

comes directly from users typing ClickBank.com or using bookmarks, though this is down from the previous period. Moreover, the website received approximately 2.46 million visits, with an average session duration of 9 minutes and 49 seconds .

visits, with an average session duration of . Brazil accounts for 31.19% of ClickBank’s total traffic, with approximately 768.57K visitors.

of ClickBank’s total traffic, with approximately visitors. The majority of traffic (79.75%) comes directly from users typing ClickBank.com or using bookmarks.

comes directly from users typing ClickBank.com or using bookmarks. After visiting ClickBank, 6.2% of users navigate to Google, a 10.11% decrease.

of users navigate to Google, a decrease. Beginner affiliates typically earn USD 100-500 per month.

per month. The ClickBank product “The Brain Song” has an EPC of USD 0.61 , an average payout (APV) of 55.30 USD , a hop conversion rate of 1.19%, and the seller can be contacted at [email protected].

, an average payout (APV) of , a hop conversion rate of and the seller can be contacted at [email protected]. A total of 73 companies operating in the affiliate marketing industry use ClickBank.

companies operating in the affiliate marketing industry use ClickBank. The United States is the largest market for ClickBank, accounting for 32% of all customers and 1,602 companies.

of all customers and companies. The official ClickBank YouTube channel has been active for 17 years.

ClickBank Marketplace Overview

As of February 2, 2026, the ClickBank marketplace comprises 281 categories, according to CBengine.

Among these, 25 categories are considered top-performing.

There are 28,083 total listings on the marketplace.

Out of all listings, there are 1,247 unique products.

On this day, 6 new unique products were added to the marketplace.

By Categories Distribution (February 2, 2026)

ClickBank Category Number of Products Self-Help 211 Health & Fitness 180 Spirituality, New Age & Alternative Beliefs 88 E-business & E-marketing 56 Betting Systems 38 Green Products 26 Home & Garden 25 Software & Services 18 Business / Investing 15 Sports 14 Cooking, Food & Wine 9 Parenting & Families 8 Arts & Entertainment 7 Employment & Jobs 3 Games 3 Education 2 Reference 2 Computers / Internet 1 Higher Education 1 Languages 1 Mobile 1 Travel 1

ClickBank Performance Statistics (2025 To 2026)

According to the ClickBank website, the company has paid out more than USD 7.1 billion in affiliate commissions.

The platform has over 200,000 active affiliate marketers promoting products on its marketplace.

The most successful product categories include Health & Dietary Supplements (ranked #1), Beauty, and E‑business/Marketing.

Beginner affiliates typically earn USD 100-500 per month.

Platinum affiliates can earn more than USD 250,000 per year.

Diamond‑level affiliates may earn more than USD 5 million per year.

Standard commission rates for ClickBank products are typically 75%, with some products allowed to pay up to 90%.

Semrush reported that in December 2025, ClickBank.com received approximately 2.46 million visits, with an average session duration of 9 minutes and 49 seconds.

Top-Performing ClickBank Offers (October 2025)

Melin (Diet and Weight Loss Offer)

Melin is a high-performing diet offer that is currently leading the charts.

It delivers an earnings per click (EPC) of approximately 150 USD.

The average payout is close to USD 200, making it attractive to affiliates focused on high revenue per sale.

The conversion rate is 0.83 %, which is solid for a high-ticket offer.

Affiliates can earn up to 85% revenue share or a USD 200 CPA, making this offer especially strong for payout-focused campaigns.

Rocket Languages (Online Education Offer)

Rocket Languages is a well-established brand in the online language learning market.

It generates an EPC of USD 5.31 and an average payout of USD 92.67per sale.

The offer has global, evergreen demand, supporting long-term scalability.

Affiliates must apply for approval, as the advertiser is selective.

The brand reputation and optimised funnel make it suitable for experienced affiliates aiming to scale traffic.

Aqua Sculpt (Weight Loss Offer)

Aqua Sculpt is trending in the weight loss niche due to its unique product positioning.

The offer reports an EPC of USD 1.19 and an average payout of USD 175.77.

It shows a very high conversion rate of 76 %, which is notable in the health category.

This offer performs well with mainstream health audiences and short-form traffic sources such as TikTok.

Pro Nail Complex (Health and Beauty Offer)

Pro Nail Complex targets nail fungus and overall nail health, addressing both health and beauty.

It produces an EPC of 1.25 USD with an average payout of 174 USD.

The conversion rate is strong at 74 %, indicating broad audience acceptance.

The offer converts consistently across multiple traffic sources, including paid and organic channels.

Emerging Offers (Examples: Vitamotion, Braywind, Mochalene, Fem)

These offers are new to the marketplace and currently face low competition.

Early performance data shows strong initial conversion results.

They are already being tested and validated by high-level affiliate partners.

These offers present an opportunity to enter early and scale before the market becomes saturated.

ClickBank Top Products of 2026

ClickBank Website Traffic Statistics By Sources (December 2025)

(Source: semrush.com)

The majority of traffic (79.75%) comes directly from users typing ClickBank.com or using bookmarks, though this is down 11.57% from the previous period.

Approximately 8.96% of visitors find ClickBank via Google organic search, down 19.58%.

Only 0.67% comes from Bing searches, up 20.64%.

Approximately 56% of traffic originates from mail links (mail.google.com), followed by 4%.

By Destinations

After visiting ClickBank, 6.2% of users navigate to Google, a 10.11% decrease.

5.24% of users go to Amazon AWS (cb-prod-xmission.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com), down 29.47%.

3.93% of visitors move to Mitolyn.com after visiting ClickBank, down 7.06%.

Approximately 2.72% of visitors remain or return to ClickBank, down 20.99%.

Only 2.7% of users go to SparkByClickBank.com, down 14.83%.

By Country

Country All devices Desktop Mobile Brazil 31.19% 768.57K 79.49% 20.51% United States 22.34% 550.52K 49.38% 50.62% India 14.48% 356.92K 64.63% 35.37% United Kingdom 5.17% 127.36K 24.21% 75.79% Colombia 1.86% 45.86K 10.80% 89.20%

(Source: semrush.com)

Brazil accounts for 31.19% of ClickBank’s total traffic, with approximately 768.57K visitors. Most of these users access the site via desktop devices (79.49%), while 20.51% use mobile devices.

The United States accounts for 22.34% of total traffic, with approximately 550.52K visitors. Traffic is fairly balanced between desktop (49.38%) and mobile (50.62%) devices.

India accounts for 14.48% of traffic, totalling approximately 356.92K visitors. Most users access ClickBank via desktop (64.63%), while 35.37% use mobile.

The United Kingdom contributes 5.17% of traffic, with approximately 127.36K visitors. A significant portion of users access the site via mobile devices (75.79%), while 24.21% use desktops.

Colombia accounts for 1.86% of total traffic, around 45.86K visitors. The majority of users access ClickBank through mobile devices (89.2%), while only 10.8% use desktops.

Companies Using ClickBank

A total of 73 companies operating in the affiliate marketing industry use ClickBank.

According to Their Stack, in February 2026, ClickBank users include enterprise IT firm Programmers.io (1,200 employees), EPC Network advertising (181 employees), and Malaberg’s UK health retail team (90 employees).

Furthermore, other companies of ClickBank by number of employees are stated in the table below:

Company Name Number of Employees ST Global LLC 30 LinkYou Inc. 23 Fella Health 14 Digitsonly 13 Svelte Media 13 Colette Baron-Reid 6 TryMagenta.com 1

Top Countries Using ClickBank

(Reference: enlyft.com)

The United States is the largest market for ClickBank, accounting for 32% of all customers and 1,602 companies.

Furthermore, by number of companies, other countries using Clickbank are the United Kingdom (145), Canada (92), India (67), Australia (55), Spain (24), Malaysia (21), New Zealand (16), Singapore, and Germany (13 each).

By Company Size

The largest group of ClickBank users consists of very small companies with 2-10 employees, totalling 1,474 companies, according to Enlyft.

Additionally, the ClickBank Company’s adoption by employee size

Company Size (Employees) Number of Companies 10-50 353 50-200 152 200-500 14 500-1,000 10 1,000-5,000 7 5,000-10,000 2 More than 10,000 8

ClickBank YouTube Channel Statistics

A Vidiq report found that the official ClickBank YouTube channel has been active for 17 years.

Meanwhile, the channel has published 614 videos.

ClickBank’s YouTube channel has accumulated approximately 150,000 subscribers.

The total number of video views across the channel is approximately 4.57 million.

The estimated monthly earnings from the YouTube channel range between USD 149 and USD 447.

The average video length on the channel is 17 minutes.

(Source: vidiq.com)

Date Subscribers Total Views Daily View Change Estimated Daily Earnings

(USD) 2026-02-01 150K 4,574,347 +533 2.64-7.91 2026-01-31 4,573,814 +1693 8.37-25.12 2026-01-30 4,572,121 +805 3.98-11.94 2026-01-29 4,571,316 +826 4.08-12.25 2026-01-28 4,570,490 +1072 5.30-15.90 2026-01-27 4,569,418 +927 4.58-13.75 2026-01-26 4,568,491 +927 4.81-14.42

Advantages And Disadvantages Of ClickBank

Advantages

It is completely free to join, so you don’t need to pay anything to start promoting products.

Signing up is quick, often taking just a few minutes, which lets you start earning right away.

Many products offer high commissions, typically 50%-75% per sale.

The platform has a 60-day cookie duration, giving you more time to earn from your referrals.

ClickBank also provides useful tools for affiliates, including tracking, analytics, and fast payouts.

Additionally, it supports sellers and affiliates worldwide, making it a global online marketing platform.

Disadvantages

For product owners, there is a one-time activation fee of USD 49.95, which may be a barrier for some.

Product quality is inconsistent, and some items may be low quality or overhyped.

Digital products often have higher refund rates, and fewer physical products are sold than digital goods and online courses.

Popular niches can be highly competitive, making it harder for new affiliates to stand out.

Lastly, some vendors manually review affiliate applications, which can delay approval to promote certain products.

How To Get Started With ClickBank

Step 1: Visit ClickBank.com and create a free account by entering your name, email, password, and country. Complete your profile with an accurate address and tax info. (support.clickbank.com)

Step 2: Add payment info in the Accounts tab to receive commissions via direct deposit, check, or Payoneer.

Step 3: Decide your focus (health, education, lifestyle, etc.) and browse the ClickBank Marketplace.

Step 4: Review product details, including average payout, Gravity score, and vendor reputation, to identify high-converting offers.

Step 5: Click “Promote” on your chosen product and copy your unique affiliate tracking link.

Step 6: Share HopLinks through blogs, social media, email lists, or paid ads.

Step 7: Use ClickBank analytics to monitor clicks, conversions, and revenue, then refine your strategies.

Step 8: Receive payouts once you hit your payment threshold.

Conclusion

After reviewing the ClickBank Statistics article, it is now clear that ClickBank is a strong choice for individuals seeking to earn money online by promoting products or selling their own digital content worldwide. It is easy to get started, offers a wide range of products, and accurately tracks sales. Both beginners and experienced marketers can find good opportunities in this platform.

But results don’t come instantly; users need to pick the right products, know their audience, and use simple, smart marketing. When used correctly, ClickBank can help generate steady, long-term online income.

FAQ