Quick Verdict

Cango reported Q2 2026 diluted EPS of -$1.99 and revenue of $50.8 million, below reported consensus estimates of -$0.90 EPS and $60.02 million revenue. The Cango Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings report contributed to shares closing at $2.39 on August 31 but falling to roughly $2.23 in after-hours trading, a decline of about 6.7%. This article will review the key details of the Cango Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings results.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Dallas-headquartered Bitcoin-mining company developing an integrated energy and AI-computing infrastructure platform. Its mining footprint spans North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa, while its strategic focus has expanded beyond self-mining toward GPU hosting, colocation, energy infrastructure, and distributed AI compute. Cango also continues to run an international used-car export platform through AutoCango.com.

The company entered the digital-asset business in November 2024 and has since pursued mining-scale deployment and infrastructure diversification. As of August 31, 2026, Cango’s reported market capitalization was approximately $98 million–$100 million, while the company had a negative trailing P/E ratio because it remains loss-making.

Q2 reflected a deliberate transition: Cango retired older S19 mining equipment and shifted part of its capacity toward a hosted-leasing model. The move sharply reduced quarterly revenue but also lowered cash mining costs and positioned the Georgia facility for initial AI-hosting revenue recognition in Q3 2026.

Top Financial Highlights

Total Q2 2026 revenue was $50.8 million, down about 64% year over year from $139.8 million in Q2 2025. Bitcoin-mining revenue totaled $47.4 million, representing approximately 93.4% of quarterly revenue. Other revenue was $3.4 million, up from $1.7 million a year earlier. Cango mined 656 BTC during the quarter, according to the earnings call coverage. The company held 1,056 BTC in digital-asset reserves at quarter-end. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $81.6 million, versus a $335.4 million loss in Q2 2025; the prior-year result included discontinued operations. Net loss from continuing operations was $81.6 million, improving from a $176.8 million continuing-operations loss in the year-earlier period. Diluted loss per ordinary share was $1.99, compared with a loss of $15.67 per ordinary share in Q2 2025. Operating loss narrowed to $80.6 million from $177.1 million a year earlier. Total operating costs and expenses were $131.4 million, including a $42.9 million impairment loss on mining machines and an $8.5 million loss on disposal of mining machines. Cost of revenue excluding depreciation was $50.7 million, while depreciation within cost of revenue was $16.9 million. Gross loss, calculated as revenue less cost of revenue including depreciation, was approximately $16.8 million, implying a gross margin of roughly -33.2%. This is a calculation from the company’s reported income-statement figures. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.7 million, a substantial sequential improvement from a $154.1 million loss in Q1 2026. Average Bitcoin mining cost excluding depreciation was $73,313 per BTC, while all-in cost was $98,405 per BTC. Cash and cash equivalents were $10.1 million as of June 30, 2026, and cryptocurrencies on the balance sheet were $12.9 million. Long-term related-party debt stood at $31.2 million, while total assets were $294.4 million.

Cango Inc. Reconciliations Of Gaap And Non-Gaap Results

(Source: prnewswire.com)

BioLineRx Ltd.’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, with figures reported in USD thousands.

The statement shows that net cash used in operating activities increased from USD 2.77 million in 2025 to USD 5.50 million in 2026, reflecting higher operating cash consumption. Investing activities shifted significantly, from USD 11.88 million of cash used in 2025 to USD 9.05 million of cash provided in 2026, mainly due to maturities of short-term deposits. Financing activities moved in the opposite direction, from USD 11.05 million of cash provided in 2025 to USD 2.32 million of cash used in 2026.

Overall, BioLineRx recorded a USD 1.23 million increase in cash and cash equivalents during 2026, compared with a USD 3.60 million decrease in 2025. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at USD 4.63 million in 2026, compared with USD 7.19 million in 2025.

Beat or Miss?

Cango missed the widely reported Q2 consensus on both earnings and revenue. Consensus comparisons should be treated cautiously because the company’s restructuring, impairment charges, Bitcoin prices, mining difficulty, and changes in self-mining versus leasing activity can produce substantial quarter-to-quarter volatility.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $50.8 million Missed reported consensus of $60.02 million by about $9.2 million, or roughly 15.4%. Diluted EPS ($1.99) Missed reported consensus loss of -$0.90 by -$1.09 per share. Net loss -$81.6 million Loss reflected primarily non-cash mining-machine impairment and disposal losses. Adjusted EBITDA -$10.7 million No consensus figure cited in the release; materially improved sequentially versus a $154.1 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 2026. Bitcoin-mining revenue $47.4 million Revenue declined as Cango reduced operating hashrate, removed older S19 units, and transitioned some capacity to hosted leasing. Q3 outlook No numeric guidance AI-hosting revenue from the Georgia site is expected to begin being recognized in Q3, subject to customer onboarding and ramp-up.

What Leadership Is Saying

“In our Bitcoin mining business, we continue to focus on unit economics rather than scale. At the same time, we continued to deliver on our AI modular build at our LN mining site.” — Paul Yu, Chief Executive Officer

“During the quarter, we recorded a net loss of US$81.6 million, mainly driven by non-cash impairment and disposal losses on our mining machines. During the quarter, we also launched a Bitcoin hedging program designed to manage our exposure to Bitcoin price volatility and enhance the predictability of operating cash flows.” — Simon Tang, Chief Financial Officer

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $50.8 million $139.8 million -63.70% Bitcoin-mining income $47.4 million $138.1 million -65.70% Other revenue $3.4 million $1.7 million 96.00% Net loss attributable to shareholders -$81.6 million -$335.4 million 75.7% improvement Net loss from continuing operations -$81.6 million -$176.8 million 53.8% improvement Operating loss -$80.6 million -$177.1 million 54.5% improvement Operating costs and expenses $131.4 million $316.9 million -58.50% Mining-machine impairment $42.9 million $256.9 million -83.30%

The revenue decline was steep because Bitcoin mining income fell by nearly two-thirds year over year. However, losses from continuing operations and total costs improved materially, largely because Q2 2025 carried much heavier impairment charges and because Cango reduced its exposure to less-efficient mining equipment.

Competitor Comparison

A direct Q2 2026 versus Q2 2025 financial comparison for named peer miners is not included in Cango’s release and cannot be constructed reliably from the provided company source alone. Bitcoin-mining peer performance also varies substantially based on installed hashrate, fleet efficiency, power-cost structures, Bitcoin production, reserve policies, curtailments, and accounting treatments for digital assets.

Category Cango Q2 2026 Cango Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue $50.8 million $139.8 million -63.70% Net loss attributable to shareholders -$81.6 million -$335.4 million 75.7% improvement Operating costs and expenses $131.4 million $316.9 million -58.50%

For a peer-benchmarking article, the most meaningful competitors would be publicly listed Bitcoin miners with comparable North American operations and/or AI/HPC hosting ambitions. Their comparable quarterly revenue, net income, EBITDA, realized mining cost per BTC, BTC production, deployed hashrate, and AI/HPC revenue should be sourced from their respective Q2 filings rather than inferred from Cango’s data.

How the Market Reacted?

Cango shares closed at $2.39, up 7.17% during regular trading on August 31, before falling to about $2.23 after the earnings release, a decline of roughly 6.7% in after-hours activity. The negative reaction was consistent with the earnings and revenue miss relative to reported consensus expectations.

The report contained mixed signals for investors. The near-term picture was weak because revenue fell 50% sequentially and Cango remained deeply unprofitable. Yet the operating-loss reduction, lower cash mining cost, debt reduction versus the prior year-end balance sheet, Bitcoin reserve position, hedging initiative, and anticipated Q3 AI-hosting revenue offered evidence that the company is repositioning toward a potentially more diversified infrastructure model.