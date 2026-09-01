Quick Verdict

BioLineRx reported a Q2 2026 net loss of $4.3 million and basic/diluted loss per ordinary share rounded to $0.00, on revenue of $0.3 million, unchanged year over year. Shares were reported up 4.49% to $2.675 in recent trading after the release, following prior financing-related pressure.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for oncology and rare diseases. Incorporated in 2003, the company is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel, with a U.S. commercial presence in Waltham, Massachusetts. Its lead investigational asset, GLIX1, is an oral small molecule targeting DNA-damage response pathways and is in a Phase 1/2a study for glioblastoma (GBM) and potentially other solid tumors.

The company’s first approved product is APHEXDA (motixafortide), which is approved in the United States for mobilizing hematopoietic stem cells before autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. APHEXDA is commercialized by Ayrmid outside Asia and Gloria Biosciences in Asia, while BioLineRx retains development rights for motixafortide in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

BioLineRx had 24 full-time and four part-time employees as of March 16, 2025, according to its SEC filing. A conventional P/E ratio is not meaningful because the company is loss-making, and it does not report a dividend. The company’s quarter-end cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits were $13.1 million; that balance does not include the gross proceeds from a subsequent $3.75 million registered direct offering announced in late August.

Top Financial Highlights

Total Q2 2026 royalty revenue was $0.294 million, effectively flat versus $0.304 million in Q2 2025. Reported revenue rounded to $0.3 million, matching the prior-year quarter on a rounded basis. Gross profit was $0.235 million, compared with $0.232 million in Q2 2025. Calculated gross margin was approximately 79.9%, versus 76.3% a year earlier, based on royalty revenue less cost of revenue. Q2 net loss widened to $4.339 million, from $3.940 million in Q2 2025—an approximately 10.1% increase in the loss. Net loss attributable to BioLineRx shareholders was $3.026 million, while $1.313 million was attributed to non-controlling interests. Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share attributable to owners rounded to $0.00, reflecting the company’s very large ordinary-share count; it did not publish an ADS-based EPS figure in the release. R&D expense rose 26.5% year over year to $2.943 million, primarily because of GLIX1 development, partly offset by lower motixafortide spending. G&A expense increased to $0.865 million from $0.209 million. The unusually low 2025 comparator included reversal of an $0.8 million doubtful-accounts provision after a milestone payment from Gloria was received. Operating loss was $3.573 million, compared with $2.303 million in the year-earlier quarter. Non-operating expenses narrowed to $0.690 million from $1.851 million, largely due to changes in fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities. APHEXDA sales reported by the commercial partner were $1.6 million in Q2, generating BioLineRx royalty revenue of approximately $0.3 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits totaled $13.1 million at June 30, 2026. For the first six months of 2026, net cash used in operating activities was $5.497 million, compared with $2.768 million used in H1 2025. Management maintained its cash-runway outlook into the first half of 2027. Subsequently, BioLineRx agreed to a financing expected to produce $3.75 million in gross proceeds before fees and expenses.

(Source: prnewswire.com)

The image presents BioLineRx Ltd.’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, with figures reported in USD thousands.

The statement shows that net cash used in operating activities increased from USD 2.77 million in 2025 to USD 5.50 million in 2026, reflecting higher operating cash consumption. Investing activities shifted significantly, from USD 11.88 million of cash used in 2025 to USD 9.05 million of cash provided in 2026, mainly due to maturities of short-term deposits. Financing activities moved in the opposite direction, from USD 11.05 million of cash provided in 2025 to USD 2.32 million of cash used in 2026.

Overall, BioLineRx recorded a USD 1.23 million increase in cash and cash equivalents during 2026, compared with a USD 3.60 million decrease in 2025. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at USD 4.63 million in 2026, compared with USD 7.19 million in 2025.

Beat or Miss?

BioLineRx’s release did not provide Wall Street consensus estimates for revenue, EPS, or net loss. Therefore, a formal earnings “beat” or “miss” cannot be determined from company-disclosed information. Operationally, revenue was in line with the prior-year quarter, while the net loss widened because development and administrative spending increased.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $0.294 million No consensus estimate disclosed; essentially unchanged from $0.304 million in Q2 2025 Net loss $4.339 million Loss widened by $0.399 million, or about 10.1%, year over year EPS/loss per ordinary share $(0.00), rounded No analyst consensus disclosed; ordinary-share figure rounds due to the share count Gross profit $0.235 million Increased slightly from $0.232 million year over year R&D expense $2.943 million Increased 26.5%, principally from GLIX1 activity Cash and deposits $13.1 million Management reaffirmed runway into H1 2027; subsequent financing was expected to add $3.75 million gross

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Philip Serlin focused on GLIX1’s clinical progression and expansion potential beyond GBM:

“Our Phase 1/2a study in glioblastoma is advancing as planned, with the second cohort in the Phase 1 part now being dosed, and the third cohort expected to commence dosing in September. To date, a little more than four months into the study, we have been very pleased with the drug’s safety and tolerability.”

He also highlighted preclinical evidence supporting a potential ovarian-cancer development path:

“We also generated data showing strong synergy between GLIX1 and PARP inhibitors in an HR-proficient patient-derived ovarian cancer in-vivo model, and based upon these excellent findings, we are planning to add an ovarian cancer arm to the Phase 2a expansion phase of the trial.”

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Revenue/royalty revenue $0.294 million $0.304 million -3.30% Gross profit $0.235 million $0.232 million 1.30% Net loss $(4.339) million $(3.940) million Loss widened 10.1% Operating loss $(3.573) million $(2.303) million Loss widened 55.1% R&D expenses $2.943 million $2.326 million 26.50% G&A expenses $0.865 million $0.209 million 313.90% Non-operating expenses $0.690 million $1.851 million -62.70%

Source financial statements are unaudited and use U.S. dollars. Percentages above are calculated from the company’s reported figures; a higher net-loss percentage represents deterioration rather than growth.<

Competitor Performance

A directly comparable “competitor Q2 2026” table cannot be prepared reliably from BioLineRx’s earnings release alone because it does not identify a consistent peer set, nor does it provide peers’ Q2 financial statements. BioLineRx is a small clinical-stage oncology company whose economics differ materially from commercial-stage specialty-pharma companies: its revenue principally comes from APHEXDA royalties, whereas its valuation and operating outlook are highly dependent on GLIX1 clinical milestones and financing access.

The closest relevant comparison is therefore internal program performance, rather than a like-for-like financial competitor comparison:

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) APHEXDA partner sales $1.6 million Not disclosed in the release N/A BioLineRx APHEXDA royalty revenue $0.294 million $0.304 million -3.30% GLIX1 clinical status Second of five dose-escalation cohorts dosing Program not in Q2 2025 stage disclosed here N/A

The competitive takeaway is that BioLineRx’s near-term differentiation rests on whether GLIX1’s early safety, dose-selection, and preliminary-efficacy data validate the preclinical signals in GBM and HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company expects the third Phase 1 cohort to begin dosing in September and continues to expect an interim/futility analysis in the mPDAC trial during 2026.

How the Market Reacted?

The company’s own earnings release did not state an intraday or after-hours share-price reaction. Third-party market coverage published after the results reported that BLRX shares rose 4.49% to $2.675 in recent trading, from a prior close of $2.60; however, the shares had reportedly fallen after the August 28 announcement of the discounted $3.75 million equity financing.

Investor sentiment therefore appears mixed but cautiously constructive: the market reacted positively to the GLIX1 update and stable royalty revenue, yet the small financing underscores continued dependence on external capital. The $3.75 million offering priced at $2.78 per ADS includes 1,348,921 ADSs or ADS equivalents and warrants for up to 2,023,382 additional ADSs, creating potential future dilution if exercised.