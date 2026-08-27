Quick Verdict

CrowdStrike posted Q2 FY2027 adjusted EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $1.47 billion, beating consensus estimates of $0.29 and $1.44 billion. Strong ARR growth, record cash generation, and raised full-year guidance drove shares roughly 10.4% higher in after-hours trading, signaling a decisively bullish investor response.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) is an Austin, Texas-headquartered cybersecurity company founded in 2011. It provides the cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which protects enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, data, and AI environments through threat intelligence, real-time telemetry, automated detection, remediation, and managed security services. The company’s platform uses a single lightweight agent and AI-driven analytics to help customers prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks.

CrowdStrike closed Q2 FY2027 with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $5.84 billion, up 25% year over year, demonstrating the recurring-revenue scale underpinning its business model. The company reported $5.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2026. Its current market capitalization and valuation multiples can fluctuate materially with CRWD’s share price; the company does not pay a dividend. The company had approximately 11,157 employees in recent company data listings.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue reached $1.47 billion , up 26% year over year from $1.17 billion .

, up year over year from . Subscription revenue was $1.40 billion , increasing 27% from $1.10 billion a year earlier.

, increasing from a year earlier. Professional-services revenue totaled $70.6 million , up from $66.0 million .

, up from . GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $5.3 million , versus a $70.2 million loss in Q2 FY2026.

, versus a in Q2 FY2026. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.01 , compared with a $0.07 loss per share a year ago.

, compared with a a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $322.9 million , up from $237.4 million .

, up from . Non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.31 from $0.23.

from GAAP subscription gross margin improved to 78% , from 77%; non-GAAP subscription gross margin reached 81% , from 80%.

, from non-GAAP subscription gross margin reached , from GAAP loss from operations narrowed to $33.2 million , from a $105.5 million loss; non-GAAP operating income increased to $371.6 million from $255.0 million .

, from a loss; non-GAAP operating income increased to from . Operating cash flow hit a quarterly record of $530.3 million , up from $332.8 million.

, up from Free cash flow reached a quarterly record of $377.4 million , versus $283.6 million.

, versus Ending ARR was $5.84 billion , up 25% year over year; net new ARR was a record $332.8 million , up 51% .

, up year over year; net new ARR was a record , up . Falcon Flex-related ending ARR exceeded $2.29 billion , growing 101% year over year.

, growing year over year. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $5.01 billion as of July 31, 2026.

as of July 31, 2026. Q3 FY2027 guidance calls for revenue of $1.523 billion–$1.529 billion , non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 , and ARR of $6.184 billion–$6.188 billion .

, non-GAAP EPS of , and ARR of . FY2027 revenue guidance was raised to $5.991 billion–$6.011 billion, alongside non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.26.

Beat or Miss?

CrowdStrike cleared Wall Street expectations on both adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also projected FY2027 revenue above the then-current analyst consensus, reinforcing the market’s favorable reaction.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Adjusted diluted EPS $0.31 Beat consensus of $0.29 by $0.02, or about 6.9% Total revenue $1.47 billion Beat consensus of $1.44 billion by about $30 million, or 2.1% Ending ARR $5.84 billion Above Bloomberg’s average estimate of $5.79 billion FY2027 revenue outlook $5.991 billion–$6.011 billion Above consensus near $5.93 billion FY2027 adjusted EPS outlook $1.25–$1.26 Above analyst estimate of $1.23

What Leadership Is Saying

“Q2 was the best quarter in CrowdStrike’s history. Delivering record Falcon Flex results, record net new ARR, and accelerating growth—the Falcon is soaring.”

— George Kurtz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

“Q2 was a record-breaking quarter. We achieved record net new ARR of $333 million alongside record net new ARR from new logos, increased dollar-based gross and net retention rates, and Q2 record cash flow from operations and free cash flow.”

— Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer

Historical Performance

The year-over-year comparison illustrates meaningful revenue expansion and a swing to GAAP profitability. Operating expenses increased as CrowdStrike continued to invest in sales capacity, research and development, and platform expansion, but grew more slowly than gross profit in absolute terms.

Category Q2 FY2027 Q2 FY2026 Change (%) Total revenue $1.471 billion $1.169 billion 25.80% GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $5.3 million $(70.2) million Profit swing of $75.5 million Total operating expenses $1.130 billion $965.9 million 17.00% Gross profit $1.097 billion $860.4 million 27.50%

Competitor Comparison

A direct Q2 FY2027 peer comparison is not fully available as competitors report on different fiscal calendars and release dates. For that reason, the table below uses CrowdStrike’s own year-over-year operating performance rather than mixing non-comparable quarterly reporting periods from Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Zscaler, or SentinelOne. A peer comparison should normalize fiscal-quarter end dates, GAAP versus non-GAAP reporting, and revenue-recognition mix before publication.

Category CrowdStrike Q2 FY2027 CrowdStrike Q2 FY2026 Change (%) Revenue $1.471 billion $1.169 billion 25.80% GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $5.3 million $(70.2) million Profit swing Total operating expenses $1.130 billion $965.9 million 17.00%

How the Market Reacted

Investors reacted strongly to the earnings beat, record net new ARR, and upgraded outlook. CRWD shares rose 2.05% in the regular session to $189.18 and then climbed 10.38% in after-hours trading to $208.81 following the release; other reports described the immediate move as more than 9% to as much as 12%. The variation reflects different observations during extended trading, but the direction was clearly positive.

The core catalyst was not solely the Q2 beat: CrowdStrike raised full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, while also increasing its FY2027 net-new-ARR growth outlook to 34% at the midpoint. That combination suggested accelerating demand for its AI- and cloud-security platform rather than a one-quarter outperformance.