Quick Verdict

Check Point reported adjusted EPS of $2.49, matching expectations, while revenue of $669.8 million missed consensus and declined 1.1% year over year. These results come from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Q3 2026 Earnings report. Shares fell 9.22% in reported premarket trading. Subscription growth and stronger operating cash flow offered support, but management acknowledged that its recovery is taking longer than anticipated

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. trades on Nasdaq under the ticker CHKP. Founded in 1993, the cybersecurity company is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and also maintains a U.S. corporate headquarters in Redwood City, California. Its business centers on protecting enterprise networks, cloud environments, digital workspaces, and artificial-intelligence systems. The company says it serves more than 100,000 organizations worldwide.

Check Point organizes its strategy around four pillars: Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management and AI Security. Its financial reporting separates revenue into products and licenses; security subscriptions; and software updates, maintenance, and services. These are revenue categories rather than separately disclosed operating segments. Subscription sales provided the strongest growth in the latest quarter, while the other two categories declined.

The company’s website lists more than 7,000 employees. A verified November 2 market capitalization and current P/E ratio were not established from the reviewed sources, so neither is estimated here.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue: $669.8 million, down 1.1% from $677.5 million a year earlier. GAAP net income: $185.2 million, compared with $358.7 million in Q3 2025. Non-GAAP net income: $253.8 million, versus $431.4 million a year earlier. Diluted EPS: $1.82 on a GAAP basis and $2.49 on a non-GAAP basis. The adjusted figure matched analyst expectations. Prior-year tax distortion: Q3 2025 included a tax-settlement benefit of approximately $1.47 per share. Excluding that benefit from the comparison, the company said both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS increased approximately 1%. GAAP gross margin: Approximately 85.4%, calculated from revenue of $669.8 million less cost of revenue of $98.1 million, compared with approximately 86.9% a year earlier. Operating income: $177.2 million GAAP and $250.7 million non-GAAP, equivalent to margins of approximately 26.5% and 37.4%, respectively. Operating cash flow: $264.3 million, up from $240.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted free cash flow: $257.9 million, or 38.5% of revenue, versus $74.8 million a year earlier. The prior-year comparison included a $159.9 million campus-related prepaid lease payment. Security subscriptions revenue: $338.6 million, up approximately 10.9%, supported by demand for Email, continuous threat exposure management, or CTEM, and AI Security. Software updates, maintenance and services revenue: $225.7 million, down approximately 6.6%. Products and licenses revenue: $105.5 million, down approximately 19.1%. Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $496.0 million. Including marketable securities and short-term deposits, the broader balance was $4.123 billion; convertible senior notes were carried at $1.976 billion, net. Contracted business and capital returns: Remaining performance obligations reached approximately $2.5 billion, up 5%. Check Point repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares for $325 million during the quarter.

Beat or Miss?

Check Point delivered a revenue miss and in-line adjusted EPS. Consensus revenue figures differed slightly by provider: Investing.com reported $672.1 million, while the Associated Press cited a $672.5 million average from 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks. Both benchmarks place reported revenue below expectations.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $669.8 million $2.3 million, or approximately 0.34%, below the $672.1 million consensus cited by Investing.com. Revenue against Zacks survey $669.8 million $2.7 million, or approximately 0.40%, below the $672.5 million estimate cited by AP. Non-GAAP diluted EPS $2.49 Matched the $2.49 consensus estimate. GAAP diluted EPS $1.82 Comparable GAAP consensus: N/A in the reviewed reporting. GAAP net income $185.2 million Analyst estimate: N/A in the reviewed reporting.

The operating picture was weaker than subscription growth alone suggests. Subscription revenue increased by $33.2 million, but that gain did not fully offset declines in products and licenses and in software updates, maintenance, and services. GAAP operating income consequently fell from $199.1 million to $177.2 million, despite a $25 million reduction in R&D expenses under Israel’s new incentive program.

What Leadership Is Saying

Nadav Zafrir, chief executive officer, outlined the expected recovery path:

“We believe revenues reached a trough in the third quarter, and we expect gradual improvement beginning in the fourth quarter. The recovery is taking longer than anticipated, but we remain confident in our vision.”

The reviewed release contains no directly attributed CFO quotation. Rather than invent one, the following is the company’s financial commentary, not a statement attributed to its CFO:

“Cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2026 was $264 million, which included $10 million in expense related to our currency hedging transactions.”

That distinction matters: management’s recovery forecast is forward-looking, whereas the cash-flow figure describes the completed quarter. The release also identifies R&D incentives and the prior-year tax benefit as important context for interpreting reported profitability.

Historical Performance

Amounts are in U.S. dollars, millions, except EPS and percentages. Changes are calculated from the unrounded-to-whole-million figures in the release.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $669.80 $677.50 −1.1% GAAP net income $185.20 $358.70 −48.4% Total operating expenses, as presented in the release, including cost of revenue $492.60 $478.40 3.00% GAAP operating income $177.20 $199.10 −11.0% GAAP diluted EPS $1.82 $3.28 −44.5% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $2.49 $3.94 −36.8% Operating cash flow $264.30 $240.60 9.90%

The sharp earnings decline needs qualification. In Q3 2025, Check Point recorded a $130.9 million income-tax benefit, compared with a $33.5 million tax expense in Q3 2026. That reversal substantially inflated the year-over-year decline in net income; however, the 11.0% reduction in operating income shows that underlying operating profitability also weakened.

Cash-flow comparisons have a separate distortion. Last year’s $159.9 million campus-related payment depressed free cash flow, so the increase to $257.9 million should not be interpreted entirely as recurring operating improvement. Operating cash flow, which rose 9.9%, offers a less distorted comparison on that particular issue.

Competitor comparison: Fortinet

Fortinet provides a same-calendar-quarter comparison: its Q3 2026 results, released October 28, cover the three months ended September 30, 2026. The table uses GAAP figures to avoid mixing the companies’ different non-GAAP adjustments.

Amounts are in U.S. dollars, millions.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Fortinet revenue $2,078.40 $1,724.90 20.50% Fortinet GAAP net income $635.50 $473.90 34.10% Fortinet operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue $936.60 $845.90 10.70% Fortinet GAAP operating income $704.30 $547.30 28.70%

Fortinet’s revenue and operating income grew substantially, contrasting with Check Point’s declines in both measures. Fortinet also reported 36.8% product-revenue growth, whereas Check Point’s products-and-licenses revenue declined 19.1%. These revenue categories are not identical, so the comparison indicates differing momentum rather than a directly measured change in market share.

Expense definitions also differ: Check Point’s “total operating expenses” line includes cost of revenue, while Fortinet presents cost of revenue separately. The expense totals should therefore be used for each company’s own year-over-year trend, not as a direct cross-company efficiency comparison.

How the Market Reacted?

Check Point shares fell 9.22% in premarket trading following the announcement, according to Investing.com’s November 2 report. This was a premarket reaction—not an after-hours move or a verified closing return. The report linked the decline to the revenue shortfall and the company’s slower-than-anticipated recovery, despite adjusted EPS matching expectations. Subscription growth and stronger operating cash flow offered positive counterpoints, but they did not prevent the negative initial reaction.