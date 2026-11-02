First Glance

Strategy Games Statistics: Strategy games are all about planning, making smart choices, and using limited resources well. They do not need fast reflexes. Instead, they reward patience, good timing, and clear thinking. Their roots go back to board games like chess, and today they are a big part of digital gaming.

There are many types of strategy games, such as real-time strategy, turn-based strategy, 4X, tower defense, and grand strategy. Players build armies, run cities, trade goods, or play against others online on PC, console, and mobile. Mobile has made the genre easy for casual players, while PC is still the home of longer and deeper games.

This report shares key numbers on player counts, spending habits, popular platforms, and genre trends. These figures show why strategy games keep loyal fans and where the genre may grow next.

Hand-Selected Takeaways by the Editor

The global strategy games market was valued at USD 20.6 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 38.4 billion by 2033, at an 8.1% CAGR. Strategy earned USD 17.5 billion in mobile IAP revenue in 2025, up 20%, or 21.4% of the total from about 4% of downloads. In H1 2026, strategy-led mobile genres generated USD 9.3 billion in IAP revenue, ahead of puzzle (USD 8.1 billion) and RPG (USD 6.1 billion). Mobile strategy-game downloads rose from 1.8 billion in 2025 to 2.1 billion, up 18.2% year over year. Industry reporting cites roughly 290 million monthly active players across strategy games. PC accounts for 42% of strategy gaming engagement, followed by mobile at 38%, tablet at 12%, and others at 8%. App Store strategy players have an ARPPU 4–5 times higher than Google Play players, and US iOS paying users spend about USD 600 by day 90. Paradox Interactive reported FY2025 revenue of SEK 2,191.9 million (roughly USD 208 million) and 6 million monthly players across 14 games.

Recent Strategy Games Developments

Paradox Interactive reported FY2025 revenue of SEK 2,191.9 million, roughly USD 208 million, while reaching 6 million monthly players across 14 games.

Paradox acquired Haemimont Games on February 6, 2025, adding a studio known for Surviving Mars, Tropico, and Jagged Alliance to strengthen management-game development.

Ubisoft acquired Amazon’s Montreal team behind the free-to-play strategy title March of Giants on December 15, 2025, retaining the studio for continued development and a major update.

Frost Giant Studios raised USD 35 million in Series B funding in Q1 2025 to accelerate development of its upcoming online strategy game.

Mika Games raised USD 10 million in October 2026, expanding its portfolio from 3 to 5 studios, including Wargard developer Bulberry Studio.

Global gaming M&A reached 51 deals and over USD 100 billion in disclosed value in Q1 2026, including Savvy Games’ USD 6 billion Moonton acquisition.

Global games revenue is projected to reach USD 188.8 billion in 2025, providing the broader market context for strategy-title investment and launches.

Strategy Games Player Base and Adoption

Industry reporting cites roughly 290 million monthly active players across strategy games.

Mobile remains the main adoption channel: about 3 billion people play mobile games globally, roughly 83% of all gamers, giving strategy titles a very large reachable audience.

Sensor Tower identified strategy as the only genre to increase revenue, downloads, and time spent in 2025, led by survival-strategy titles such as Last War: Survival and Whiteout Survival.

Real-time strategy led online strategy-game revenue with a 58.10% share in 2025; mobile accounted for 47.10%, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow fastest at 9.95% CAGR.

PC strategy adoption remains strong: Slay the Spire 2 reached over 362,000 peak concurrent Steam players during its 2026 early-access launch window.

Adoption is being supported by cross-platform play, live-service models, AI-driven opponents, data-driven balancing, and cloud delivery that lowers hardware barriers for new players.

Strategy Games by Number of Downloads

Mobile strategy-game downloads rose from 1.8 billion in 2025 to 2.1 billion, up 18.2% year over year.

Sensor Tower says strategy was the only genre to gain downloads, revenue, and playtime in its 2026 State of Gaming report.

Last War: Survival and Whiteout Survival led strategy growth as 2025’s top two revenue-generating games.

Block Blast! reached more than 830 million lifetime downloads by April 2026.

Global mobile-game downloads reached 3.77 billion in May 2026, up 5% month over month.

India generated 703 million mobile-game downloads in May 2026, representing 18.7% of the worldwide total.

Metric Value Mobile strategy-game downloads (2025) 1.8 billion Mobile strategy-game downloads (2026) 2.1 billion Year-over-year growth in strategy-game downloads 18.2% Block Blast! lifetime downloads (by April 2026) 830 million+ Global mobile-game downloads (May 2026) 3.77 billion Month-over-month growth in global downloads (May 2026) 5% India’s mobile-game downloads (May 2026) 703 million India’s share of worldwide downloads (May 2026) 18.7%

Mobile Strategy Games Statistics

Strategy generated USD 17.5 billion in mobile in-app purchase revenue in 2025, up 20% year over year, according to Sensor Tower’s State of Gaming 2026.

Strategy accounted for 21.4% of total mobile gaming IAP revenue while representing only about 4 percent of global mobile game downloads.

It was the only mobile genre to grow simultaneously in revenue, downloads, and time spent, led by 4X titles such as Last War: Survival and Whiteout Survival.

In the first half of 2026, strategy led all mobile genres with USD 9.3 billion in IAP revenue, ahead of puzzle at USD 8.1 billion and RPG at USD 6.1 billion.

PC Strategy Games Statistics

One of the top PC strategy games, Slay the Spire 2, hit a monthly peak of over 362,000 concurrent Steam players in its 2026 early access opening window, with a 24-hour peak of 173,000.

The top 250 PC strategy games are ranked from 24,384 critic and player ratings, with Satisfactory leading at a critic score of 95/100.

PC accounts for 42%, mobile 38%, tablet 12%, and others 8% of strategy gaming engagement across all platforms.

Casual strategy players average 3–5 hours of weekly gameplay, while PC competitive players invest 30–50 hours weekly into ranked progression and tournament preparation.

Strategy Games Market Size

The global strategy games market was valued at USD 20.6 billion in 2025.

In 2026, the market is likely to grow further to USD 22.2 billion.

By 2033, the market is expected to achieve a value of USD 38.4 billion.

This market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during this period.

Strategy Games Spending Per Player

US iOS paying strategy-game users: approximately USD 600 spent by day 90 in strategy titles.

Google Play strategy-game average transaction: below USD 7, while Google Play users convert to paying more often but spend less per transaction.

Apple App Store strategy-game first purchases: many players make their first purchase above USD 15, contributing to much higher ARPPU than Google Play.

ARPPU gap: App Store strategy players have an ARPPU 4–5 times higher than Google Play strategy players; the 2026 report says this gap has widened further.

Typical lowest in-app purchase entry point: USD 0.99 across both app stores, used as a low-friction conversion offer.

Top-tier mobile strategy purchase prices: the former common ceiling of USD 99.99 is being exceeded in 2026, with offers such as USD 149, USD 199.99, and USD 249 appearing in titles including Total Battle, High Seas Hero, and Puzzles & Survival.

Mid-tier spending: Total Battle’s revenue is reported to come mainly from offers in the USD 19– USD 49 range; purchases above USD 249 account for less than 10% of its revenue.

High-value offer concentration: In Evony: The King’s Return, the USD 99.99 pack accounts for more than 50% of all in-app purchase revenue.

Turn-Based Strategy Games Statistics

The global turn-based strategy games market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2025.

The market is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2026.

The market is projected to rise to USD 10.7 billion in 2033 and USD 11.8 billion in 2034.

By 2035, the market is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion, which is USD 7.7 billion higher than its 2025 value.

From 2026 to 2035, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The market is divided into four platforms: mobile, PC, console, and others. Mobile and PC make up the largest portions, while console and other platforms contribute smaller shares.

Top Strategy Game Publishers

Top Publishers Key Insights Nintendo – Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard Entertainment is listed among the leading strategy-game companies. SEGA / Creative Assembly SEGA and Creative Assembly serve as key publishers of the Total War franchise. Paradox Interactive Paradox Interactive is a leader in grand-strategy games. The company reported FY2025 sales of MSEK 2,191.9, along with six million monthly active players. Firaxis Games Firaxis Games is the publisher of the popular Civilization series. The company is included among the major strategy-game companies for 2026. Ubisoft – Square Enix Square Enix is a leading publisher of tactics and RPG strategy games. Electronic Arts Electronic Arts is a major publisher in the gaming industry. The company’s gaming revenue reached USD 7.46 billion in FY2025. Slitherine Slitherine is a specialist strategy game publisher. The company is named among the principal companies in the 2026 strategy market. Stardock Stardock is a PC strategy game publisher. The company is included in the top-company list for 2026.

Strategy Games Monetization and In-App Purchases

Strategy games generated USD 9.3 billion in mobile IAP revenue in H1 2026, the largest genre.

Strategy remained the top mobile genre by IAP revenue, ahead of puzzle at USD 8.1 billion and RPG at USD 6.1 billion.

In-app purchases held a 54.7% share of the mobile games market in 2026.

Subscription and season-pass monetization is forecast to grow fastest, at a 17.6% CAGR from 2027 to 2032.

Mobile-game IAP revenue is projected at USD 82 billion in 2026; Q1 2026 alone generated about USD 14.1 billion.

Paid installs contributed 59% of gaming IAP revenue, highlighting the importance of user acquisition in strategy-game monetization.

Typical mobile-game payer conversion is 2–5%, while top-performing titles reach 6–8%.

Strategy games accounted for 21.4% of total mobile IAP revenue from only 4% of downloads in the latest Sensor Tower data cited for 2025.

Strategy and RPG titles together generated USD 17.5 billion and USD 16.8 billion, respectively, in IAP revenue, about 42% of all mobile IAP revenue.

Major strategy monetization drivers include upgrades, seasonal content, battle passes, virtual goods, and progression boosters.

Esports and Competitive Strategy Games

Esports Charts tracked USD 152.34 million across 86 games and 11,171 tournaments during 2026.

The 2026 Esports World Cup distributed USD 75 million across 25 tournaments and 24 games.

Individual EWC game championships received over USD 39 million; the Club Championship received USD 30 million.

AG.AL earned USD 7 million and 5,300 points for winning the EWC Club Championship.

EWC featured 2,000-plus players, 200-plus clubs, 100-plus nationalities, and seven competitive weeks.

EWC reached 850 million viewers and 440 million watched hours, rising 13% and 26% year-over-year.

EWC sold 175,000 competition tickets, increasing 94%, while recording 2 million total visits.

Road to EWC attracted 1.5 million players across 330 qualifying tournaments.

EWC broadcasts used 100-plus partners, 47 languages, and 5,000 co-streamers worldwide.

League of Legends recorded 2.316 million peak viewers and USD 7.347 million in 2026 prizes.

The Takeaway

Strategy games are one of gaming’s strongest growth stories, with market value forecast to rise steadily and mobile leading revenue. Strategy was the only mobile genre to grow in revenue, downloads, and playtime in 2025, even though it draws only a small share of downloads. Spending per player is high, and prices keep climbing.

Publishers that balance deep gameplay with fair monetization and strong live support are best placed to keep loyal players engaged.

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