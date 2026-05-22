Key Takeaways

Munich-based ClearOps has closed an €8.6 million (~$9.7M) Series A, its first-ever institutional funding round after six years of bootstrapping The round was led by Hitachi Ventures, with participation from Schoeller Group and Barkawi Group, three investors with deep roots in industrial operations and supply chain ClearOps currently connects thousands of dealers and millions of machines across clients including AGCO, Terex, Jungheinrich, and Lippert, and has delivered up to 40% improvements in parts availability across its customer networks The capital will fund global go-to-market expansion, deeper AI capabilities, and strategic ecosystem partnerships across agriculture, construction, material handling, and trucking

Quick Recap

Munich-based enterprise SaaS startup ClearOps officially announced the closing of an €8.6 million Series A funding round on May 20, 2026, as reported by EU Startups and confirmed via the company’s own blog.

The round, led by Hitachi Ventures and joined by Schoeller Group and Barkawi Group, marks ClearOps’ first institutional capital raise after six years of bootstrapped growth. The company is on a mission to build the definitive AI operating system for industrial after-sales, connecting OEMs, dealers, service partners, and machines on one unified platform.

Munich-based @ClearOps_hq, an #enterprise #SaaS startup building an AI-powered after-sales platform for #industrial OEMs, has today announced the closing of an €8.6 million Series A funding round. 🇩🇪 🛠️🏭https://t.co/Ds67MFTbyh — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) May 21, 2026

What ClearOps Is Actually Building?

ClearOps is not a simple field-service ticketing tool. The platform operates as a connectivity and intelligence layer for the entire industrial after-sales supply chain, integrating with over 80 ERP and DMS systems without replacing a company’s existing IT infrastructure. By aggregating data from OEM systems, dealer ERPs, and connected machines, ClearOps enables predictive demand planning, automated parts replenishment, and real-time service orchestration.

The platform’s documented results are notable: across its network, ClearOps has increased customer utilization rates by 43%, grown parts sales by 5-15%, and reduced repair times by up to two days. It also claims to reduce working capital tied up in inventory by up to 20%. These are not marginal efficiency gains. For an agriculture OEM where a combine harvester sits idle during harvest season, or a construction firm watching a jobsite stop because of a missing hydraulic part, these numbers translate directly into revenue protection.

The investor composition tells its own story. Hitachi Ventures, the CVC arm of one of the world’s foremost industrial technology conglomerates, has been doubling down on industrial AI and specifically Series A deals, reserving around 55% of its $400M fourth fund for follow-on investment. Pete Bastien, Partner at Hitachi Ventures, called ClearOps “the operational intelligence layer needed for this next era”. Schoeller Group brings global supply chain expertise, while Barkawi Group, which has supported ClearOps since day one, adds deep after-sales consulting credibility.

After-Sales Software Market Remains Fragmented

The industrial after-sales software market was pegged at approximately $5.7 billion in addressable size in 2025, growing at a meaningful year-on-year rate. Yet despite the scale, the landscape is largely still served by heavyweight ERP bolt-ons from SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce’s Field Service Lightning, or specialist tools like ServiceMax (now a PTC company) and IFS. These platforms are built for large enterprise deployments and are notoriously expensive and slow to implement across complex, multi-tier dealer networks.

ClearOps is operating in a sweet spot: industrial OEMs that are too operationally complex for lightweight SME tools, yet underserved by the implementation timelines and cost structures of Tier 1 ERP vendors. The timing is also significant. Industrial machines are increasingly IoT-connected, generating real-time telemetry data that platforms like ClearOps can use to shift from reactive to predictive service.

ClearOps’ September 2025 partnership with Celonis, the process mining leader, shows the company is already embedding itself within the broader industrial intelligence ecosystem. Europe’s B2B SaaS funding environment in 2025-2026 has remained active for companies with clear revenue models and enterprise contracts, making ClearOps’ first institutional close a timely signal that industrial-vertical AI platforms with demonstrable ROI are finding strong conviction from strategic investors.

Competitive Landscape

ClearOps operates in a space alongside both legacy enterprise players and a new generation of purpose-built aftermarket platforms. The two most directly comparable emerging competitors are Syncron (Stockholm-based, OEM aftermarket SaaS) and Makula (Berlin-based, SME-focused aftersales platform).

Feature / Metric ClearOps Syncron Makula Core Focus AI OS for OEM after-sales: parts planning, field service, dealer connectivity OEM aftermarket: parts pricing, inventory, warranty management SME machinery dealers: digitizing customer service workflows AI / Predictive Capabilities AI demand forecasting, predictive service, automated replenishment across 80+ ERP integrations AI-assisted parts planning and demand forecasting Digitization-first; AI features in early stages Target Customer Industrial OEMs + global dealer networks (agriculture, construction, trucking, material handling) Large global OEM manufacturers (automotive, agriculture, construction) SME machinery suppliers and dealers ERP/DMS Integrations 80+ ERP and DMS partners Integrates with major ERP systems; enterprise-grade Focused on SME-compatible systems Funding Raised €8.6M Series A (first institutional round, 2026) $87M across 3 rounds (latest 2025) Strategic investment from Rieckermann Group (undisclosed, 2023) Geographic Presence Munich, Lisbon, Atlanta, San Jose; global OEM clients Stockholm HQ; serves global OEM base Germany-focused, SME market Notable Clients AGCO, Terex, Jungheinrich, Lippert Toyota, BSH, Bileko among references Rieckermann Group ecosystem

ClearOps holds a distinct edge in end-to-end dealer network connectivity and AI-driven workflow orchestration across multi-tier industrial supply chains, a gap that Syncron, despite its larger funding base and warranty management depth, does not directly address at the dealer execution layer. Makula, while targeting the same machinery aftermarket, plays in the SME segment and lacks the enterprise OEM integration depth that positions ClearOps for seven-figure contract value deals.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I find this raise genuinely compelling, and not for the headline number. €8.6M is modest in today’s venture landscape. What makes this interesting to me is the six-year bootstrapped journey before the first institutional euro came in. William Barkawi and the ClearOps team essentially built proof of concept the hard way: by shipping product, signing enterprise OEM contracts, and earning the right to scale. I generally prefer this origin story over a pre-revenue company raising a big seed on a pitch deck.

In my experience analyzing B2B industrial software markets, the after-sales segment is chronically underinvested relative to its economic weight. After-sales can represent 30-50% of an OEM’s total profit pool, yet many manufacturers still run it on spreadsheets and legacy DMS tools. ClearOps is not just a software vendor here; it is positioning as the connective tissue between OEMs, thousands of dealers, and millions of deployed machines. That network effect, if it compounds, is extremely hard to dislodge.