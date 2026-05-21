NetEase delivered a strong beat in Q1 2026, reporting Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 per ADS against a consensus estimate of $2.02, a 26.7% positive surprise. Total net revenue came in at $4.43 billion (RMB 30.6 billion), topping the $4.20 billion estimate. Stock saw after-hours movement following the pre-market release on May 21, 2026.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES | HKEX: 9999) is a leading Chinese internet and game services company headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and founded in 1997 by William Ding (Lei Ding).

​ The company operates across three core business pillars: online games and related value-added services (its largest revenue contributor), the Youdao AI-powered education and advertising platform, and NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive streaming service in China.

Beyond these, NetEase runs an “Innovative Businesses and Others” segment covering e-commerce and advertising. As of Q4 2025, NetEase carried a net cash position of approximately $23.4 billion and a market capitalization of roughly $26–27 billion on NASDAQ. The company employs approximately 31,000 people and has been growing revenues at an average rate of 7.5% per year. ​ Analysts rate the stock a Strong Buy with a 12-month price target of $162.26, implying ~39% upside from pre-earnings levels.​

Top Financial Highlights

Total net revenue reached RMB30.6 billion (US$4.43 billion) in Q1 2026, increasing 6.3% year over year from RMB28.8 billion in Q1 2025. Gross profit rose to RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), reflecting a 14.6% increase from the prior-year quarter. Total operating expenses were RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), up 7.5% year over year but lower than Q4 2025 levels. GAAP net income attributable to shareholders totaled RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion), increasing 3.9% year over year. Non-GAAP net income was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.6 billion), remaining broadly stable compared to Q1 2025. GAAP EPS reached US$0.48 per share (US$2.42 per ADS), up from US$0.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was US$0.51 per share (US$2.56 per ADS), remaining largely unchanged year over year. Games and related value-added services continued to represent the largest revenue segment, supporting strong sequential growth in overall revenue compared to Q4 2025. Youdao net revenue totaled RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million), remaining flat year over year. NetEase Cloud Music generated RMB2.0 billion (US$287.2 million) in revenue, increasing from RMB1.9 billion in Q1 2025. Innovative businesses and other revenue reached RMB1.5 billion (US$224.6 million), slightly lower than the prior-year period. Cost of revenues declined to RMB9.4 billion (US$1.4 billion), representing an 8.7% year-over-year reduction due to lower platform and revenue-sharing costs. The company paid a quarterly dividend of US$0.232 per share (US$1.16 per ADS) during March 2026. As of March 31, 2026, approximately 23.2 million ADSs had been repurchased for a total value of US$2.1 billion, with the repurchase program extended through January 2029.

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Estimated Difference / Analysis Non-GAAP EPS (per ADS) $2.56 $2.02​ +26.7% beat – strongest EPS beat in recent quarters​ Total Revenue $4.43B (RMB 30.6B) $4.20B​ +5.5% beat – above consensus by approximately $230M​ Gross Profit RMB 21.2B ~RMB 18.5B (Q1 2025 baseline) Significant improvement; gross margin expanded YoY​ GAAP EPS (per ADS) $2.42 N/A Comparable to Q1 2025 at $2.35​ Games Revenue (est. segment) Dominant contributor (~79% of total) N/A Sequential and YoY recovery in total revenue confirms gaming resilience​

What Leadership Is Saying?

CEO – William Ding (Strategy and Vision): “For the first quarter of 2026, we delivered another solid quarter across our established gaming portfolio, while continuing to make steady progress advancing our pipeline of new titles. Our recent global launches have demonstrated strong cross-market appeal, supporting the continued execution of our international expansion strategy. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our technological capabilities and focus on innovation across both content and development. By combining evolving technologies with our deep operating expertise, we aim to create exceptional content and experiences that exceed players’ expectations and reach an even broader global audience.”

​ CFO – Financial Commentary (Cost and Margins): The company highlighted that cost of revenues for Q1 2026 fell to RMB 9.4 billion compared with RMB 10.3 billion in the same quarter of 2025 – a year-over-year reduction driven by lower revenue-sharing costs related to platforms. Total operating expenses also came in below the prior-quarter level of RMB 9.4 billion, primarily reflecting fluctuations in marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.​

Note: NetEase’s formal CFO commentary was not separately quoted in the press release. The above reflects management’s stated financial position as disclosed in the Q1 2026 earnings release.

Historical Performance

NetEase YoY Comparison

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) Total Net Revenue RMB 30.6B (US$4.43B)​ RMB 28.8B (US$4.0B)​ +6.3% YoY Gross Profit RMB 21.2B (US$3.1B)​ RMB 18.5B (US$2.5B)​ +14.6% YoY Total Operating Expenses RMB 8.6B (US$1.2B)​ RMB 8.0B (US$1.1B)​ +7.5% YoY Net Income (GAAP) RMB 10.7B (US$1.5B)​ RMB 10.3B (US$1.4B)​ +3.9% YoY Non-GAAP Net Income RMB 11.3B (US$1.6B)​ RMB 11.2B (US$1.5B)​ +0.9% YoY GAAP EPS (per ADS) US$2.42​ US$2.35​ +3.0% YoY Non-GAAP EPS (per ADS) US$2.56​ US$2.57​ -0.4% YoY Cost of Revenues RMB 9.4B (US$1.4B)​ RMB 10.3B (US$1.4B)​ -8.7% YoY Games Revenue Dominant segment (total rev +6.3%) RMB 24.0B​ Estimated ~3–8% growth (total Q1 revenue implies gaming recovery)​ Youdao Revenue RMB 1.3B (US$195.4M)​ RMB 1.3B (US$178.9M)​ +9.2% YoY (USD basis) Cloud Music Revenue RMB 2.0B (US$287.2M)​ RMB 1.9B (US$256.1M)​ +5.5% YoY (USD basis)

Competitor YoY Comparison

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) Total Revenue RMB 196.5B (US$27.5B)​ RMB 180.0B (US$25.2B)​ +9.1% YoY Gross Profit RMB 111.3B​ RMB 100.5B​ +10.7% YoY IFRS Net Income (attributable) RMB 58.1B​ RMB 47.8B​ +21.5% YoY Non-IFRS Net Income (attributable) RMB 67.9B​ RMB 61.3B​ +10.8% YoY Total Operating Expenses RMB 45.1B (selling + G&A)​ RMB 41.5B​ +8.7% YoY Operating Profit (IFRS) RMB 67.4B​ RMB 57.6B​ +17.0% YoY Domestic Games Revenue RMB 45.4B​ RMB 42.9B (est.)​ +5.8% YoY International Games Revenue RMB 18.8B​ ~RMB 16.6B​ +13.3% YoY

While Tencent’s absolute revenue and profit figures dwarf NetEase by scale (Tencent is roughly 6x larger by revenue), NetEase demonstrated stronger gross margin expansion in Q1 2026, improving its gross margin significantly on a cost-control basis. Tencent slightly missed total revenue consensus ($196.5B vs. estimated $199.4B), while NetEase beat on both top and bottom lines.

How the Market Reacted?

NetEase released its Q1 2026 results before the U.S. market open on May 21, 2026, with the earnings call hosted at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Ahead of the release, NTES shares had closed at approximately $116.82 on May 20, 2026, with the stock trading near the higher end of its 52-week range of $108.67 to $159.55.

The quarter delivered a substantial 26.7% EPS beat over the consensus estimate of $2.02, and revenue also exceeded the $4.20 billion consensus by roughly 5.5%. Given that NetEase’s prior quarter (Q4 2025) had disappointed with a 22% EPS miss and triggered a 4.1% stock decline the following day, the Q1 2026 beat represents a meaningful reversal in momentum.

Market sentiment heading into this report was cautious, with analysts forecasting an 11% drop in first-quarter profit, making the actual result a positive surprise that sets a more constructive tone for the balance of 2026.