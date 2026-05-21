Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) delivered Q1 2026 GAAP EPS of $0.01 against a consensus of $0.13, missing on the bottom line, while total net revenue of approximately $413.13 million (RMB 2.85 billion) beat the consensus estimate of $388.67 million by $24.46 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS came in at RMB 1.15 per ADS, down from RMB 1.32 a year earlier. Pre-market after-hours trading showed shares up 3.30% to $8.70 following the report.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is China’s leading digital freight platform, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guiyang, Guizhou Province. The company connects shippers with truckers across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types through a mobile and web-based interface, effectively functioning as the “Uber for trucks” in China. Its core services span freight listing, freight brokerage, and transaction services, while its value-added segment covers credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, energy (fueling) services, and AI-driven logistics tools.

The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2021 under the ticker YMM, with each ADS representing 20 Class A ordinary shares. As of May 2026, YMM carries a market capitalization of approximately $8.9 billion, a trailing P/E ratio of around 14.71, a dividend yield of roughly 3.97% (following a declared dividend of $0.34 per ADS), and approximately 1.04 billion shares outstanding. The platform serves diverse industries including manufacturing, retail, construction, and agriculture across mainland China, and has begun expanding internationally through its qmove product into four markets.

Top Financial Highlights

Total net revenues rose 5.5% year over year to RMB 2.85 billion (approximately $413.13 million) in Q1 2026, surpassing the consensus estimate of $388.67 million. Excluding freight brokerage services, net revenues reached RMB 2.02 billion, up 17% year over year, reflecting strong underlying platform growth. Transaction service revenues, the core monetization engine, reached RMB 1.39 billion, a surge of more than 33% year over year. Commission penetration rate exceeded 94% in Q1 2026, up approximately 9% points year over year, driven by ecosystem governance cleaning out low-quality orders. Average monetization per order reached approximately RMB 26.9, sustaining a steady upward trend year over year. Fulfilled orders reached 50.0 million, up more than 14% year over year (specifically 14.3% year over year per CFO commentary), beating company expectations. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS came in at RMB 1.15 per ADS, down from RMB 1.32 in Q1 2025, reflecting higher operating investments.​ Net cash provided by operating activities increased significantly year over year to RMB 1.56 billion, compared with RMB 325.6 million in Q1 2025, underscoring improved cash generation. Freight payment protection was extended to the full trucker base, now covering more than 90% of freight listings on the platform. FTA entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Sinopec in late April 2026, with over 3,000 Sinopec stations now accessible through its fueling network of approximately 12,000 gas stations.​ The company targets at least 50% of non-GAAP adjusted net income as shareholder returns in 2026, representing at least US$400 million.​

Beat or Miss?

Metric Reported Consensus Estimate Difference / Analysis Total Revenue (USD) $413.13 million $388.67 million Beat by +$24.46 million (+6.3%)​ Total Revenue (RMB) RMB 2.85 billion RMB 2.70B to RMB 2.80B guidance range Beat the high end of company’s own guidance GAAP EPS (per ADS) $0.01 $0.13 Missed by -$0.12 (GAAP basis)​ Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS (per ADS) RMB 1.15 RMB 1.32 (Q1 2025 comparable) Down ~13% YoY; reflects lower adjusted profitability​ Fulfilled Orders 50.0 million N/A Accelerated to +14.3% YoY, above company expectations​ Fulfillment Rate 44.10% N/A New record; up 4.9 ppts YoY​ Shipper MAUs 3.11 million N/A Up 12.7% YoY​ Operating Cash Flow RMB 1.56 billion N/A Significant beat vs RMB 325.6M in Q1 2025​

What Leadership Is Saying?

CEO Quote (Strategy and Vision): “In the first quarter of 2026, amid a complex and rapidly evolving market environment, we remained committed to high-quality growth and digital innovation driving steady business growth across the board. Fulfilled orders reached 50.0 million this quarter, up over 14% year over year. Our AI shipper assistant is now deeply integrated into key workflows including shipment posting, freight matching and shipment tracking, helping shippers reduce costs and operate more efficiently.” – Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Full Truck Alliance​ CFO Quote (Financials and Margins): “First quarter fulfilled order growth accelerated to 14.3%, ahead of our expectations, primarily driven by three key factors: the easing impact of our platform governance initiatives, oil price volatility highlighting our platform’s price discovery advantages, and enhanced operational efficiency. Every shipper segment, including both broker and direct shippers, delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in fulfilled orders in the first quarter, reflecting steady gains in user stickiness and repeat order frequency within an increasingly healthy platform ecosystem.” – Simon Tai, Chief Financing and Investment Officer, Full Truck Alliance

​

Historical Performance

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) Total Net Revenue RMB 2.85 billion (~$413M) RMB 2.70 billion (~$372M) 5.50% Transaction Service Revenue RMB 1.39 billion RMB 1.05 billion 33.30% Net Income (GAAP) N/A (Q1 2026 full detail pending) RMB 1.28 billion (~$176M) Material decline implied by EPS miss Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS (per ADS) RMB 1.15 RMB 1.32 -12.9%​ Fulfilled Orders 50.0 million ~43.8 million (est. from 14.3% growth) 14.30% Shipper MAUs 3.11 million 2.76 million 12.70% Fulfillment Rate 44.10% ~39.2% +4.9 ppts​ Operating Cash Flow RMB 1.56 billion RMB 325.6 million 379.00%

Competitor Comparison (YoY)

Direct public competitors to FTA in the digital freight and logistics platform space are limited. Lalamove’s parent LALATECH (unlisted, IPO pending on HKEX) and GoGoX are the closest regional comparables, while ZIM and UPS provide broader logistics context. The table below uses the most recently available comparable quarterly figures.

Company Q1 2026 Revenue Q1 2025 Revenue YoY Change (%) Full Truck Alliance (YMM) $413.13M (RMB 2.85B) $372.1M (RMB 2.70B) +5.5% (revenue); transaction revenue +33% Lalamove (LALATECH, private) ~$399M est. (1H 2025 non-IFRS adj. profit: $272M) FY 2024 revenue: $1.593B N/A (not separately reported Q1) ZIM Integrated Shipping $1.40 billion $2.01 billion -30.3%​ UPS (US logistics bellwether) $21.2 billion $21.5 billion -1.40%

How the Market Reacted?

YMM shares closed at $8.43 on May 20, 2026, down 0.18% on the day before the earnings release. In pre-market extended trading following the Q1 2026 results announcement on May 21, 2026, the stock moved up 3.30% to $8.70, reflecting an initial positive reception to the revenue beat despite the GAAP EPS miss.

The market appeared to reward the top-line outperformance and the dramatic improvement in operating cash flow (RMB 1.56 billion vs. RMB 325.6 million a year ago), while the non-GAAP adjusted EPS decline from RMB 1.32 to RMB 1.15 introduced some caution. Over the past 12 months, YMM has lost approximately 30% of its value, and analyst price targets range from $7 to $13 with a consensus of approximately $12.46, reflecting a broadly bullish longer-term view tempered by regulatory and macro concerns in China.