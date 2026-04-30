Key Takeaways

Cleo Labs, a Paris-based RegTech startup founded in 2024, has raised €1.5 million in an early-stage (pre-seed) funding round. The round is led by investor Larry Berger with participation from Kima Ventures, Financière Saint-James, Accel (scout ticket), and several prominent European angel backers. The AI platform, powered by a multi-agent system called MARIA, already tracks regulations from more than 25,000 authorities across 106 countries to automate product compliance workflows. Proceeds will accelerate product development, expand coverage and enterprise go‑to‑market in Europe, and prepare Cleo Labs’ expansion into the United States amid double‑digit RegTech market growth.

Quick Recap

Cleo Labs, a Paris-based RegTech startup focused on AI-powered product regulatory compliance, has announced a €1.5 million pre-seed funding round to scale its global platform. The round, led by Larry Berger alongside Kima Ventures, Financière Saint-James, Accel (via a scout ticket), and notable tech angels, was first highlighted publicly via sector news outlets and social channels including The SaaS News on X. The capital will be used to deepen Cleo Labs’ AI capabilities, extend its regulatory coverage, and accelerate commercial expansion across Europe and into the US.

AI compliance engine aims to industrialize product regulation

Cleo Labs is building what it describes as an AI operating system for product compliance, targeting brands that must navigate increasingly fragmented rules across markets and categories. At its core sits MARIA, a multi-agent AI architecture that scans product websites, maps relevant rules across 106 countries, tracks updates from over 25,000 regulatory authorities, and generates pre-launch compliance checklists plus ongoing alerts.

The system blends automated analysis of regulatory texts with expert legal validation, aiming to turn what is typically manual, spreadsheet-driven work into a scalable and auditable digital workflow. The €1.5M pre-seed round is earmarked for several levers: extending regulatory coverage, enhancing real-time monitoring and risk scoring, and expanding the enterprise customer base in Europe while laying groundwork in the US.

Investors include lead backer Larry Berger, early-stage specialist Kima Ventures, Financière Saint-James, and notable angels such as Boris Paillard (Le Wagon), Ambre Soubiran (Kaiko), Stéphanie Zolesio (Casino), and Charles Sutton (Datascientest), along with an Accel scout ticket and funding attached to Cleo Labs’ win in Deel’s “The Pitch” competition at Station F.

Why RegTech timing favors Cleo Labs?

The raise lands as global regulatory pressure on consumer products intensifies, particularly in the EU with evolving rules around safety, sustainability, and ESG-linked disclosures. Mid-market brands and marketplaces increasingly face the same compliance expectations as multinationals, yet often lack internal legal and regulatory operations capacity, creating demand for plug‑and‑play AI-driven solutions.

Cleo Labs’ focus on embedding compliance into product development workflows rather than treating it as a late-stage legal check aligns with broader “compliance by design” trends in software and product lifecycles. Its recognition at The Pitch by Deel, where it topped a regional final among applicants from over 35,000 startups, offers additional external validation at a time when investors are selective in early-stage RegTech bets.

Competitive landscape and comparison

Two relevant early-stage competitors in AI-led product and regulatory compliance are:

Klarity (AI document and compliance review for regulations and contracts)

Vanta (automated security and compliance platform increasingly layering AI into controls and evidence collection)

Feature comparison

Cleo Labs vs. peers

Feature/Metric Cleo Labs (News subject) Competitor A: Klarity (indicative) Competitor B: Vanta (indicative) Context Window Multi-agent system tuned for long regulatory texts; effective handling of complex product rules across 106 countries Large-context models for document review; optimized for contracts and policy documents (exact window not public) Uses large-context LLMs for policy templates and evidence, context sized for security/compliance docs (exact window not public) Pricing per 1M tokens Not disclosed; likely bundled SaaS pricing per product portfolio or brand rather than per-token metering at this stage Not disclosed; B2B SaaS pricing by seat and document volume, token cost abstracted from end users Not disclosed; subscription tiers by company size and framework count, API/LLM costs embedded in platform fee Multimodal Support Focused on text-based regulations, checklists, and web/product data; multimodal (e.g., image/packaging) support not highlighted publicly Primarily text and PDF documents; limited or no publicly emphasized image/other modality analysis Primarily text-based controls, logs, and evidence; multimodal capabilities not a core public selling point Agentic Capabilities MARIA multi-agent AI for scanning sites, mapping regulations, monitoring updates, generating checklists, and scoring risks Agent-like workflows for triaging and reviewing documents, but less focused on end-to-end regulatory mapping across geographies Automation agents orchestrating evidence collection and continuous monitoring for security/compliance frameworks

From a strategic standpoint, Cleo Labs appears strongest in agentic capabilities specifically tuned to product regulations across many jurisdictions, while Vanta likely leads in breadth of automated security and compliance frameworks for general SaaS and cloud environments. Klarity remains attractive for high-volume document review use cases, where its focus on contract and policy analysis can be more cost-effective than a vertically specialized platform like Cleo Labs for non-product-centric workloads.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, pre-seed rounds of this size in RegTech only make sense when there is a clear wedge, and Cleo Labs’ focus on product-level, multi-country compliance looks like exactly that. I think this is a big deal because regulatory complexity is not cyclical, it only compounds over time, which means a purpose-built AI layer that can track 25,000 authorities across 106 countries has real staying power if execution matches the vision.

I generally prefer businesses that build into workflows rather than being “nice-to-have dashboards,” and Cleo’s ambition to integrate compliance at the core of product development fits that thesis. For now, I would frame this round as modest but bullish: it won’t change the RegTech landscape overnight, but it meaningfully increases the odds that brands will adopt AI-native compliance tooling instead of patching processes with headcount alone.