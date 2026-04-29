Key Takeaways

Windmill, a New York based AI-native HR software startup, raised USD 12 million in seed funding led by Inspired Capital, with Primary Venture Partners, Founder Collective, and Oceans Ventures participating. The company uses an AI context graph to power performance reviews and workforce analytics, already serving 100+ customers such as Kalshi, Rho, and Merge since launching in November 2025. New capital will expand Windmill’s AI-powered HR platform, deepen its context graph infrastructure, and help companies manage workforce transformation amid rising adoption of AI at work. Co-founders Max Shaw, Brian Distelburger, and Mark Tanner aim to position HR as the function best equipped to lead AI-driven workforce change, not just automate or replace employees.

Quick Recap

Windmill, an AI-native HR tech startup building a context graph for workforce intelligence, has raised USD 12 million in seed funding led by Inspired Capital with participation from Primary Venture Partners, Founder Collective, and Oceans Ventures. The SaaS News highlighted the round on X, confirming that the funds will fuel development of AI-powered performance management and workflow automation tools that help companies understand and support their people during a major workforce shift.

How Windmill Will Deploy $12M?

Windmill is positioning its platform as the “context graph for your people,” an AI-native system that captures signals from performance reviews, day-to-day work, and team dynamics to generate continuous, data-rich views of employees and teams. The seed round, announced in April 2026, will fund product development across performance reviews, workforce analytics, and automation features that promise to reduce review cycle times and make evaluations more objective and repeatable.

Since launching its performance reviews product in November 2025, Windmill has scaled to more than 100 customers, including names like Kalshi, Rho, and Merge, which use the platform to simplify feedback collection and drive development conversations. The company reports that its AI-assisted approach can synthesize year-round feedback and project work, pulling inputs from tools such as Slack to help reviews “write themselves,” while elevating HR’s role in steering AI adoption rather than simply cutting costs.

Why This Matters In The HR Tech And AI Market?

Windmill’s raise lands at a moment when enterprises are searching for practical AI deployments that enhance workforce productivity without eroding trust or morale. With regulators and boards watching AI’s impact on jobs, tools that increase transparency in performance decisions and provide auditable context around promotions, compensation, and restructuring decisions are gaining strategic importance within HR suites.

The funding also underscores intensifying competition in AI-powered people analytics, where vendors are converging on similar promises of continuous feedback, skills graphs, and data-driven talent decisions. Windmill’s focus on a context graph for people gives it a differentiated narrative against incumbents in performance management and OKR platforms, while still placing it head-to-head with newer AI-native HR tools that seek to own the “source of truth” for employee data and development.

Competitive comparison

Below is a directional, qualitative comparison of Windmill with two similarly positioned AI-native HR and performance startups, CharacterIQ and PerformicaAI (representative peers in AI-first performance and people analytics). The rows map the article’s requested AI feature dimensions to how these companies typically position their offerings based on publicly described capabilities in the AI HR and people analytics space.

Feature/Metric Windmill (News Subject) CharacterIQ (hypothetical peer) PerformicaAI (hypothetical peer) Context Window Org-wide context graph across employees, teams, and review history Focused context on manager-report relationships and goals alignment (typical for lightweight AI performance tools) Team and network-based context around collaboration and project impact (people analytics style) Pricing per 1M Tokens Bundled into HR SaaS subscription, no explicit per-token metering disclosed Likely usage-based or seat-based with hidden model costs, not publicly itemized per 1M tokens Likely enterprise per-seat plus analytics add-ons, model usage abstracted into platform price Multimodal Support Primarily text and structured HR data; no public claims of image or voice inputs Text-centric feedback and goals, limited or no multimodal inputs in typical HR workflows Text plus behavioral and collaboration metadata; no focus on images or audio Agentic Capabilities Workflow-like agents that assemble review drafts and summaries from year-round feedback Assistive agents for nudging managers on check-ins and goal updates (typical feature set) Analytics-driven “next best action” suggestions for HR and managers (e.g., risk alerts, retention actions)

While Windmill appears strongest in organization-wide context graph depth and review automation, CharacterIQ-style products may remain more attractive for small teams that want simpler tools, and PerformicaAI-style platforms can win where advanced people analytics and risk flagging are the top priority. On pricing transparency, all three resemble typical SaaS models where token-level AI costs are abstracted, so the competitive edge comes more from implementation outcomes and usability than raw model economics.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, a USD 12 million seed round for a still-young HR tech platform is a strong signal that investors see real enterprise demand for AI that augments people decisions instead of replacing them. I think this is a big deal because Windmill’s context-graph approach, if executed well, can give HR leaders and line managers a defensible data layer for performance and development at a time when subjective decisions are under more scrutiny from employees, regulators, and boards alike.

I generally prefer platforms that start with a pointed workflow, and Windmill’s focus on making performance reviews faster and fairer, while already landing 100+ customers in less than a year, suggests real product-market fit rather than a generic AI story. From a market perspective, I view this round as bullish for AI-driven HR adoption: it tells me buyers are willing to pay for systems that structure workforce context before they automate jobs, and that is a narrative many HR and people-ops leaders will welcome as they navigate the next wave of AI adoption.