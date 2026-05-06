Key Takeaways

New York-based Dandelion Health closed a $14 million Series A round in May 2026, led by Healthier Capital The round included participation from Colle Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Moxxie Ventures, and Convergent Ventures Dandelion’s platform covers data from millions of patients across partnered health systems, combining clinical notes, imaging, and waveforms into research-ready multimodal datasets Funds will go toward expanding pharmaceutical partnerships, scaling data and engineering infrastructure, and growing commercial and scientific teams

Quick Recap

Dandelion Health, a New York-based clinical intelligence startup, officially announced on May 5, 2026, that it has closed a $14 million Series A funding round. The announcement, confirmed via PRWeb and widely circulated across social platforms, marks a pivotal step for the company as it looks to scale its multimodal real-world data (RWD) and clinical AI platform deeper into pharmaceutical drug development and clinical trial optimization.

Inside the Round: What the Capital Will Power?

The Series A was led by Healthier Capital, a Menlo Park-based venture capital firm focused on healthcare technology and digital health startups that invest in early-stage companies leveraging AI, data infrastructure, and automation to improve healthcare outcomes. Colle Capital joined as a co-investor alongside returning backers Primary Venture Partners, Moxxie Ventures, and Convergent Ventures.

Dandelion Health operates at the intersection of real-world clinical data and artificial intelligence, offering life sciences companies a platform that transforms unstructured data, including clinical notes, medical images, and physiological waveforms, into structured, research-ready datasets. The company has built data partnerships with major non-academic health systems, initially collaborating with Sharp HealthCare, Sanford Health, and Texas Health Resources, collectively representing millions of patient records.

In September 2024, the company launched its Clinical AI Marketplace, which merges third-party validated algorithms with its proprietary data platform, enabling life sciences companies to run studies in a fraction of the time typically required for a randomized controlled trial. A proof-of-concept study on GLP-1 drug efficacy covering 4 million patients was completed in just six weeks, a process that would ordinarily take years. The fresh Series A capital will directly fund the expansion of pharma partnerships, deeper data infrastructure buildout, and growth of commercial and scientific teams.

Elliott Green, CEO of Dandelion Health, underscored in a LinkedIn post that the core problem being addressed is the outdated infrastructure of clinical trial design, where the biological baselines used to design trials are lagging behind the actual disease trajectories seen in modern patients, leading to “long, bloated, and expensive trials”. Healthier Capital’s Amir Dan Rubin confirmed the firm’s thesis, noting the investment is aimed at advancing Dandelion’s platform of multimodal clinical data and AI models to deepen scientific insights for drug development, trial optimization, and precision medicine.

Funding the Next Phase of Real-World Data

The life sciences industry is under mounting pressure to reduce the time and cost of drug development. Clinical trials remain one of the most expensive and time-consuming steps in bringing a new therapy to market, and regulators including the FDA have progressively signaled openness to real-world evidence (RWE) as a supplement to randomized controlled trials. Dandelion’s approach, anchoring research in high-fidelity longitudinal data from actual patient encounters rather than claims data or narrow EMR exports, positions it squarely in the center of this regulatory and commercial shift.

The clinical AI sector has seen significant capital deployment in 2025 and 2026. Abridge reached a reported $5.3 billion valuation after major 2025 financing, and Tempus AI reported more than $1.27 billion in FY25 revenue after going public in 2024. While these names dominate the broader healthcare AI conversation, the specialized niche of multimodal RWD platforms for pharma-grade research remains considerably less crowded, giving early movers like Dandelion a strong positioning advantage.

Competitive Landscape: Multimodal Clinical AI Platforms

Dandelion’s closest direct competitors in the real-world clinical data and AI platform space are Truveta and nference, both of which serve life sciences clients with AI-powered clinical data infrastructure.

Feature / Metric Dandelion Health Truveta nference Primary Focus Multimodal RWD + Clinical AI Marketplace for pharma drug development EHR-based RWD analytics; genomics data platform Biomedical knowledge synthesis; clinical AI for life sciences Data Scale Millions of patients across partnered non-academic health systems 120M+ de-identified patients; 900+ hospitals Mayo Clinic-anchored; large biomedical literature synthesis Data Modalities Clinical notes, imaging, waveforms, structured EHR (true multimodal) Primarily EHR; adding genomics via Truveta Genome Project Clinical + biomedical literature synthesis; EHR-linked Total Funding Raised $14M (Series A, May 2026) ~$515M+ across multiple rounds; unicorn status $130M+ through Series C Key Pharma Use Cases Drug development, trial optimization, precision medicine, GLP-1 research Drug discovery, genomic research, cohort identification Evidence synthesis, clinical trial design, therapeutic development Notable Investors / Partners Healthier Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Moxxie Ventures Microsoft, Regeneron, Illumina, 17 health systems Matrix Capital Management, Mayo Clinic Ventures, NTTVC

Dandelion leads in the depth and diversity of unstructured, truly multimodal clinical data, particularly waveforms and imaging linked directly to longitudinal patient records, giving it a scientific edge for algorithm validation and trial design that claims-only platforms cannot replicate. Truveta, however, wins decisively on scale and institutional backing, with 120 million patient records and unicorn-level capitalization, making it the default choice for large pharma players running population-level studies.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be direct: I think this Series A is more meaningful than the $14 million headline suggests. In my experience covering healthcare AI funding rounds, the real signal is almost never the dollar amount at this stage. It is the investor composition and the founder’s articulation of the problem. What Healthier Capital and Colle Capital are backing here is not just another RWD vendor. They are backing a team that has identified a structurally broken workflow in clinical trial design and built genuine, hard-to-replicate infrastructure around fixing it.

The fact that existing investors including Primary Venture Partners, Moxxie Ventures, and Convergent Ventures all re-upped in this round tells me conviction inside the cap table is strong. I generally prefer to watch companies that are solving problems that the industry has been quietly ignoring rather than loudly complaining about. Dandelion fits that profile.

The trial design gap that CEO Elliott Green described, where the biology of disease progression has shifted but trial infrastructure has not, is one of those expensive-but-invisible problems. I am bullish on this company’s trajectory, not because the check is large, but because the problem is real, the data moat is genuine, and the timing relative to FDA’s openness to real-world evidence could not be better calibrated.