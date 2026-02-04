Microsoft delivered a blockbuster Q4 FY2025 with revenue of $76.4 billion (+18% YoY) and diluted EPS of $3.65 (+24% YoY), both significantly beating Wall Street estimates. The company crushed expectations driven by explosive Azure growth (+39%), Microsoft Cloud reaching $46.7 billion (+27%), and strong adoption across all business segments. Microsoft’s stock surged over 7% in after-hours trading on July 30, 2025, pushing the company’s market capitalization past the $4 trillion mark, this is a historic milestone achieved by only two companies globally.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is a global technology powerhouse headquartered in Redmond, Washington, with a market capitalization of approximately $3.06-3.15 trillion USD as of February 2026. Founded in 1975, the company has evolved into a diversified technology enterprise with over 221,000 employees across 190 countries. Microsoft operates across three primary business segments: Productivity and Business Processes (Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, Dynamics), Intelligent Cloud (Azure, Server Products), and More Personal Computing (Windows, Xbox, Search & News). With a P/E ratio of approximately 30.65x and a dividend yield near 0.85%, Microsoft stands as the world’s 4th most valuable company by market capitalization. The technology leader is committed to making artificial intelligence broadly available and responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Top Financial Highlights: Q4 FY2025 & Full Year Performance

Q4 FY2025 (Quarter Ended June 30, 2025):

Total Revenue: $76.4 billion (+18% YoY; +17% constant currency) Operating Income: $34.3 billion (+23% YoY; +22% constant currency) Net Income: $27.2 billion (+24% YoY; +22% constant currency) Diluted Earnings Per Share: $3.65 (+24% YoY; +22% constant currency) Gross Profit: ~$45.0 billion (estimated; 58.8% gross margin) Operating Margin: 45.1% Microsoft Cloud Revenue: $46.7 billion (+27% YoY; +25% constant currency) Azure & Cloud Services Growth: +39% (strongest segment performer) Shareholder Returns (Dividends & Buybacks): $9.4 billion in Q4

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results (Ended June 30, 2025):

Total Revenue: $281.7 billion (+15% YoY) Operating Income: $128.5 billion (+17% YoY; +18% constant currency) Net Income: $101.8 billion (+16% YoY; +15% constant currency) Diluted EPS: $13.64 (+16% YoY) Annual Microsoft Cloud Revenue: $168 billion (+23% YoY) Azure Annual Revenue: Surpassed $75 billion (+34% YoY)—first time crossing this milestone Operating Cash Flow: $118.5 billion (for full year) Capital Expenditures: $64.6 billion (+45% YoY)—major investment in AI infrastructure Total Stockholders’ Equity: $268.5 billion

Segment Revenue Breakdown (FY2025):

Productivity and Business Processes: $106.8 billion Intelligent Cloud: $87.5 billion More Personal Computing: $50.8 billion

Beat or Miss? Q4 Performance vs. Wall Street Expectations

Metric Reported (Q4 FY2025) Consensus Estimate Difference Analysis Revenue $76.44 billion $73.71–73.87 billion +$2.57–2.73 billion beat Exceeded expectations by 3.5–3.7%; driven by Azure acceleration and Microsoft Cloud strength Diluted EPS (GAAP) $3.65 $3.35–3.38 +$0.27–0.30 beat Beat by 8–9%; reflects operational leverage and AI business acceleration Operating Income $34.3 billion ~$36.62 billion estimate Beat consensus Strong operational execution and margin expansion across cloud segments Gross Margin ~58.8% ~58–59% (est.) Consistent Stable profitability amid heavy infrastructure investment Operating Margin 45.10% ~45% (est.) Positive Margin improvement despite significant capex for AI capacity

Microsoft delivered a “beat across the board,” with revenue exceeding estimates by $2.57–2.73 billion and EPS surpassing expectations by $0.27–0.30. This marked a significant outperformance driven by broader-than-expected adoption of cloud and AI services across all customer segments.

What Leadership Is Saying: Key Quotes from Management



“Cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector. We’re innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era, and this year, Azure surpassed $75 billion in revenue, up 34 percent, driven by growth across all workloads. In our largest quarter of the year, we significantly exceeded expectations.” — Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nadella’s remarks underscore Microsoft’s strategic positioning in the AI and cloud computing market. His emphasis on “innovation across the tech stack” signals the company’s comprehensive approach, from infrastructure (Azure) to productivity applications (Microsoft 365) to AI tools (Copilot). The acceleration of Azure to $75 billion annually demonstrates the company’s ability to capture market share in enterprise cloud computing.

“We closed out the fiscal year with a strong quarter, highlighted by Microsoft Cloud revenue reaching $46.7 billion, up 27% (up 25% in constant currency) year-over-year. Our operating income reached record levels as we continue to drive efficiency and innovation across the business. The strong execution across all three segments reflects robust customer demand for our cloud and AI solutions.” — Amy Hood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hood’s commentary emphasizes financial discipline and operational leverage. Microsoft Cloud’s 27% YoY growth, significantly outpacing the 18% total revenue growth, illustrates the company’s shift toward higher-margin recurring revenue models. Her reference to “record level” operating income highlights the company’s ability to grow profits faster than revenue, a critical metric for mature technology platforms.

Historical Performance: Q4 FY2025 vs. Q4 FY2024

Category Q4 FY2025 Q4 FY2024 Change % Change Total Revenue $76.4B $64.7B +$11.7B 18.10% Operating Income (GAAP) $34.3B $27.9B +$6.4B 23.00% Net Income $27.2B $22.0B +$5.2B 24.00% Diluted EPS $3.65 $2.95 +$0.70 23.70% Gross Profit ~$45.0B ~$39.8B +$5.2B ~13.0% Operating Expenses (R&D + S&M + G&A) ~$17.1B ~$16.4B +$0.7B ~4.3%

Operating Performance Summary:

Revenue growth of 18.1% outpaced by operating income growth of 23% and net income growth of 24%, demonstrating strong operational leverage.

EPS growth (23.7%) accelerated faster than revenue growth, reflecting both improved profitability and disciplined capital allocation.

Operating margin expanded from 43.2% (Q4 FY2024) to 45.1% (Q4 FY2025), a 190-basis-point improvement despite substantial infrastructure investments.

Competitor Comparison: How Microsoft Stacks Up Against Big Tech (Q4/Calendar 2025)

Company Q4 2025 Revenue YoY Growth Operating Income EPS (GAAP) Key Segment Growth Microsoft $76.4B (FY Q4) 18% $34.3B $3.65 Azure +39%; Cloud +27% Apple $143.8B (CY Q4) 15.70% $50.85B $2.84 Products +5.2%; Services mixed Alphabet (Google) ~$102–111B* (Q3 2025) +16% (Q3) $31.2B (Q3) $2.87 (Q3) Google Cloud +34%; Ads +13% Amazon $180.2B (Q3 2025) +13% (Q3) $17.4B (Q3) N/A (Q3) AWS +20%; Retail flat YoY AWS (Amazon’s Cloud) $33B (Q3 2025) +20% (Q3) $11.4B (Q3) N/A Cloud operations

*Note: Alphabet Q4 2025 results anticipated as of research date; Q3 figures shown.

Competitive Analysis:

vs. Apple: Microsoft’s cloud and AI-driven revenue growth of 18% significantly outpaces Apple’s 15.7%, positioning Microsoft as the faster-growing platform company. While Apple’s absolute revenue ($143.8B) and operating income ($50.85B) exceed Microsoft’s, the margin of growth favors Microsoft, driven by cloud transformation. vs. Google/Alphabet: Both companies exhibit similar revenue growth (~15–16%), but Microsoft’s cloud segment (Azure +39%) is growing faster than Google Cloud (+34%), though Google maintains a higher advertising revenue base. Google’s Q3 operating margin (~30.5%) remains compressed compared to Microsoft’s Q4 margin (45.1%). vs. Amazon/AWS: Amazon’s total revenue ($180.2B) far exceeds Microsoft’s, but AWS growth (+20%) slightly trails Microsoft’s cloud business (+27% for Microsoft Cloud), suggesting Microsoft is gaining relative momentum in cloud market share. AWS remains the market leader by absolute size, with $33B quarterly revenue. Key Differentiation: Microsoft’s diversified cloud, productivity, and gaming portfolio creates multiple revenue streams, reducing dependency on a single business line. In contrast, competitors remain more concentrated (Apple in devices, Google in advertising, Amazon in retail).

How Wall Street Responded to Q4 Results?

Microsoft’s Q4 earnings announcement on July 30, 2025, triggered an immediate and enthusiastic market response. The stock surged more than 7% in after-hours trading, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s cloud and AI strategy. This surge pushed Microsoft’s market capitalization past the $4 trillion threshold—a historic milestone achieved by only two companies globally (the other being Nvidia). The strong reaction underscores Wall Street’s confidence in management’s execution and the company’s strategic positioning in the AI-driven technology landscape.

As of February 2026, Microsoft’s stock price stands at approximately $411.16, with a market capitalization of $3.06–3.15 trillion USD and a trailing P/E ratio of approximately 30.65x. Analyst sentiment remains solidly bullish, with consensus estimates predicting continued earnings growth of 13–14% through fiscal 2026. The market clearly views Microsoft as well-positioned to capitalize on accelerating AI adoption, driven by Azure’s exceptional 39% growth rate and Microsoft Cloud’s 27% expansion. The company’s disciplined capital allocation—returning $9.4 billion to shareholders in Q4 while simultaneously investing $64.6 billion annually in infrastructure—demonstrates confidence in both near-term profitability and long-term growth prospects.

Investment Implications & Key Takeaways

Strengths:

Explosive Azure Growth (+39%): Azure’s nearly 40% YoY growth positions Microsoft as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout.

Azure’s nearly 40% YoY growth positions Microsoft as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Microsoft Cloud Acceleration (+27%): The company’s bundled cloud and software services are gaining traction, creating cross-selling opportunities and higher switching costs for customers.

The company’s bundled cloud and software services are gaining traction, creating cross-selling opportunities and higher switching costs for customers. Operational Leverage: Operating income and net income growth (23–24%) significantly outpaced revenue growth (18%), indicating improving unit economics and margin expansion.

Operating income and net income growth (23–24%) significantly outpaced revenue growth (18%), indicating improving unit economics and margin expansion. Diversified Revenue Base: Three well-balanced segments (Productivity, Cloud, Personal Computing) reduce business concentration risk.

Three well-balanced segments (Productivity, Cloud, Personal Computing) reduce business concentration risk. Strong Capital Returns: $9.4 billion in shareholder returns while maintaining significant investment in AI infrastructure.

Concerns: