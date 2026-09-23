Quick Verdict

Ocean Power Technologies reported Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of $1.703 million, up 44% year over year but slightly below the reported $1.8 million FactSet estimate. These results were highlighted in the Ocean Power Technologies Q1 Fiscal 2027 Earnings release. Net loss was $10.537 million, or $1.28 per share, unchanged year over year on a per-share basis. OPTT shares fell sharply after the release.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) is a Monroe Township, New Jersey-based maritime-technology company that develops autonomous ocean systems, offshore power platforms, unmanned surface vehicles, data communications and AI-enabled maritime software. The company’s portfolio includes PowerBuoy offshore platforms, WAM-V autonomous surface vehicles, marine robotics services and the Merrows maritime-domain-awareness software platform.

In the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2026, OPT was transitioning from a primarily ocean-energy-oriented technology provider toward a broader “persistent maritime infrastructure” model serving defense and security, oil and gas, research and offshore-wind customers. Its market capitalization was approximately $20.7 million in late September 2026. The company reported no dividend and a negative P/E ratio because it remains loss-making.

The quarter also came with a material leadership change: on September 14, Philipp Stratmann stepped down as President, CEO, and director, while Tracy Pagliara became Acting CEO and President. Jason Weed was appointed COO, with responsibility spanning commercial sales, operations, and technology execution.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue rose 44.1% year over year to $1.703 million, from $1.182 million in Q1 fiscal 2026. Product and service revenue was $1.046 million, down from $1.115 million a year earlier. Lease revenue surged to $657,000, versus $67,000 in the prior-year quarter, accounting for the overall revenue increase. Cost of revenues rose to $4.534 million, from $1.205 million. Gross loss widened to $2.831 million, compared with a gross loss of $23,000 in the year-ago period; reported gross margin was approximately -166.2%. Operating expenses increased 73.6% to $12.246 million, from $7.055 million. Operating loss widened to $15.077 million, versus $7.078 million in Q1 fiscal 2026. Net loss expanded to $10.537 million, from $7.388 million. Basic and diluted loss per share remained $1.28, as the increased loss was offset by a higher weighted-average share count of 8.24 million shares. Net cash used in operating activities increased to $10.240 million, versus $5.605 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $7.356 million at July 31, 2026; including short-term restricted cash, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $7.510 million. Combined unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were reported at $7.4 million. Backlog increased to $19.1 million, up 27% from $15.0 million a year earlier. The release’s reference to a 58% increase appears inconsistent with its stated year-ago backlog comparator and percentage calculation. Sales pipeline reached $150.8 million, up 13% from $133.5 million at July 31, 2025. Pipeline is non-GAAP and does not represent contracted revenue.

Beat or Miss?

OPTT’s reported revenue was marginally below the $1.8 million FactSet estimate cited in market coverage. The company’s earnings release itself did not disclose an analyst EPS consensus, so no formal EPS beat/miss can be calculated from the available source material.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Revenue $1.703 million Below reported FactSet estimate of $1.8 million by about $97,000, or 5.4% Revenue growth 44.1% YoY Growth was driven by higher lease revenue, which climbed to $657,000 from $67,000 Net loss $(10.537) million Loss widened by 42.6% from $(7.388) million in Q1 fiscal 2026 EPS ($1.28) Unchanged from $(1.28) a year earlier; no consensus EPS estimate was disclosed in the release Gross margin -166.20% Cost of revenues of $4.534 million materially exceeded quarterly revenue of $1.703 million Operating cash flow $(10.240) million Cash outflow widened by 82.7% versus $(5.605) million a year earlier

What Leadership Is Saying

The earnings release featured commentary from Philipp Stratmann, then President and CEO. It did not include a separate CFO quotation; accordingly, the second excerpt below reflects the financial rationale management gave in the release rather than a CFO-attributed statement.

“During the first quarter, we continued advancing our technology development to repeatable operational execution. Our PowerBuoy systems operated as an integrated offshore network supporting a U.S. Coast Guard maritime domain awareness mission, while our teams completed additional customer deployments and demonstrated autonomous docking and charging capabilities that we believe are essential to persistent maritime autonomy.” — Philipp Stratmann, President and Chief Executive Officer at the time of the release.

“Operating expenses included continued investment in personnel, technology development and operational infrastructure, as well as non-cash expenses of approximately $1.8 million related to stock-based compensation, $2.2 million of product development expenses related to the C-Power acquisition and $0.8 million related to asset write downs.” — Company financial commentary; no CFO quote was provided in the release.

Historical Performance

Category Q1 Fiscal 2027 Q1 Fiscal 2026 Change (%) Revenue $1.703 million $1.182 million 44.10% Product and service revenue $1.046 million $1.115 million -6.20% Lease revenue $0.657 million $0.067 million 880.60% Gross loss $(2.831) million $(0.023) million Loss widened materially Operating expenses $12.246 million $7.055 million 73.60% Operating loss $(15.077) million $(7.078) million Loss widened 113.0% Net loss $(10.537) million $(7.388) million Loss widened 42.6% Net cash used in operations $(10.240) million $(5.605) million Outflow widened 82.7% Backlog $19.1 million $15.0 million 27.30% Sales pipeline $150.8 million $133.5 million 13.00%

Competitor Comparison

A direct quarterly financial comparison with competitors is not meaningful from the available company disclosure. OPT operates in the niche overlap of autonomous maritime systems, offshore energy infrastructure, defense technology and marine robotics; its relevant peers are not necessarily directly comparable public companies with matching fiscal calendars, business models or reporting periods.

Instead, the principal competitive indicators disclosed by OPT are commercial pipeline, funded backlog and defense-market positioning:

Category Q1 Fiscal 2027 Q1 Fiscal 2026 Change (%) OPT backlog $19.1 million $15.0 million 27.30% OPT sales pipeline $150.8 million $133.5 million 13.00% Potential Naval Oceanographic Office IDIQ ceiling $40.0 million aggregate ceiling N/A N/A Number of potential IDIQ awardees 6 N/A N/A DHS PowerBuoy systems operating concurrently 3 N/A N/A

The $40 million Naval Oceanographic Office IDIQ award is an aggregate ceiling shared among six potential awardees, not a booked contract or revenue award for OPT. The company was selected after quarter-end to compete for individual task orders involving ocean-floor mapping with long-endurance unmanned surface vehicles.

How the Market Reacted?

Market reaction was sharply negative immediately following the September 14 earnings announcement. OPTT declined 26.01% in the September 15 trading session, with StockTitan tracking an intraday trough of 34.4% below the starting point of its event-monitoring window. The selloff coincided with the slightly lower-than-expected revenue result, a wider net loss, sharply higher operating cash burn, limited cash resources, and the company’s strategic-alternatives review.

Subsequently, the stock experienced a modest rebound, closing at $2.30 on September 21, up 9% for that session, following a 1-for-30 reverse stock split that began trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 14. The reverse split changes the share count and per-share price mechanically; it does not, by itself, alter the company’s underlying enterprise value.