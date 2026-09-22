Opening

IP Camera Statistics: Security cameras are no longer limited to recording footage on-site. IP cameras now make it possible to monitor homes, offices, shops, and other spaces from almost anywhere. These cameras use a network connection to send digital video, allowing users to view live footage, save recordings, and get alerts when unusual activity is detected. Features such as high-definition video, night vision, motion detection, and remote access have made IP cameras a popular choice for modern surveillance. Their growing use also reflects the shift toward smarter and connected security systems.

In this article, we explore IP cameras, their types, features, benefits, applications, market trends, and key industry statistics.

Best Overall

The global IP camera market is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion in 2025 and grow to USD 18.3 billion in 2026. The non-edge segment held 60.6% of the market in 2025. North America held 28.70% of the global market in 2025, with USD 2 billion in revenue, and is likely to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2026. The U.S. alone made up around USD 1.6 billion. IP Video Surveillance revenue is projected to reach USD 88.03 billion by 2030. In 2026, government and public safety applications are projected to account for 38.84% of global IP camera demand. Fixed cameras are expected to capture 41.64% of the global IP-camera market. The global digital and network camera sales are expected to reach 129.52 million units in 2026. AI-powered systems save 15 monitoring hours weekly while improving threat detection accuracy by 300%. For multi-site enterprises, Axis P-series offers advanced AI, AV1 support, and 7-8-year firmware at USD 900-2,500. WPA3 encryption secures wireless transmissions, reducing the risk of breaches by a claimed 85%.

Global IP Camera Market Size

(Source: market.us)

The global IP camera market is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion in 2025.

The market is projected to grow to USD 18.3 billion in 2026.

By 2033, the market is forecast to reach USD 42.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%.

Segmental Analysis

According to Global Market Insights, the non-edge segment held 60.6% of the market in 2025.

The edge segment is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2035.

Government and public safety led in 2025 with a 28.3% share.

Transportation and logistics are expected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Fixed dome cameras dominated in 2025, reaching USD 5.2 billion.

On the other hand, multi-sensor/panoramic cameras are projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR.

North America held 25.1% of the market in 2025, while Europe generated USD 3.4 billion.

Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications, Hanwha Vision, and Motorola Solutions together held 84.2% of the market in 2025.

Regional Market Snapshot

Fortune Business Insights shows Asia Pacific led the market in 2025 with USD 3.7 billion in revenue, holding a 53.08% share. The market is set to reach USD 4.3 billion in 2026.

Within Asia Pacific, China is valued at USD 2 billion by 2026. Moreover, Japan at USD 0.9 billion, and India at USD 0.6 billion.

North America held 28.70% of the global market in 2025, with USD 2 billion in revenue, and is likely to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2026. The U.S. alone made up around USD 1.6 billion.

Europe remained strong at USD 1.1 billion in 2025, representing a 15.63% share, and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2026. The market is led by Germany at USD 0.3 billion, followed by the UK at USD 0.2 billion.

The Middle East & Africa stood at USD 0.1 billion in 2025, with a 1.30% share, while Latin America recorded USD 0.1 billion with a 1.28% share.

IP Video Surveillance Market Revenue

(Reference: market.us)

IP Video Surveillance revenue reached USD 34.69 billion in 2019 and USD 38.47 billion in 2022.

It is projected to reach USD 88.03 billion by 2030.

IP Camera Applications Statistics

In 2026, government and public safety applications are projected to account for 38.84% of global IP camera demand.

Business research insights state that metropolitan areas drive 70% of demand through expanding surveillance and smart-city projects.

Commercial and public infrastructure applications account for over 44%, spanning offices, banks, hotels, stores, and logistics facilities.

Home applications account for about 21% of the referenced surveillance-camera market.

Persistence Market Research suggested that commercial establishments account for approximately 26.8% of India’s CCTV camera market.

Banking and financial institutions are projected to grow at a CAGR of about 15% from 2026 to 2034.

Meanwhile, India’s defense camera market is projected to grow at a 21.3% CAGR.

Fixed cameras are expected to capture 41.64% of the global IP-camera market.

The AI surveillance market in 2026 is estimated at USD 4.04-8.16 billion.

38% of surveyed organizations use video for business intelligence, while 42% use it to improve operational efficiency.

AI-Enabled IP Camera Shortlist by Use Case

Use case Camera to shortlist Standout AI feature Price/camera(USD) Enterprise, multi-site Axis P-series (ARTPEC-9) ACAP apps, AV1, 7-8-yr firmware 900-2,500 Retail analytics Hanwha Wisenet P Queue + demographics retail AI 700-2,800 Low-light, high-security Bosch Flexidome 8000i Built-in IVA, 0.005 lux low-light 900-3,600 Logistics and LPR Avigilon H6A Self-learning analytics, ANPR 800-3,500 Cloud, no server Verkada / Rhombus SaaS, fast multi-site deploy 800-2,500 Budget, small site Reolink / Anker Eufy On-device person + vehicle 60-280

IP Camera Sales and Market Volume

According to Market.us Scoop, the global digital and network camera sales are expected to reach 129.52 million units in 2026, up from 128.08 million in 2025. It is expected to reach 131.6 million in 2027.

Market Growth reported that IP camera shipments exceeded 132 million units in 2024.

The global number of surveillance camera installations reached 198 million units in 2025, as per S&S Insider.

The reported global figure for households with smart security cameras is 1.64 billion in 2026.

Prominent IP Camera Companies Snapshot

Hikvision reported RMB 92.51 billion (about USD 12.95 billion) in revenue for 2025. Its market valuation was about RMB 298.9 billion (USD 44.5 billion), and it employed 57,202 people.

Dahua Technology generated RMB 32.74 billion (about USD 4.88 billion) in revenue in 2025, with a market value of roughly RMB 52.46 billion (USD 7.8 billion) and 22,131 employees.

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

Honeywell International reported USD 37.44 billion in revenue in 2025 and had a market valuation of about USD 63.8 billion. The company employs 101,000 people and is headquartered in Charlotte, USA.

(Source: macrotrends.net)

Motorola Solutions recorded USD 11.68 billion in revenue in 2025 and a market valuation of approximately USD 68.9 billion. It has 23,000 employees and is based in Chicago, USA.

(Source: axis.com)

Axis Communications generated about USD 2.1 billion in revenue in 2025, based on SEK 20.8 billion, and employs roughly 5,000 people.

(Source: bosch.com)

Bosch Security Systems is a parent group. Bosch reported EUR 91.0 billion (about USD 106 billion) in revenue in 2025 and had approximately 413,000 employees.

(Source: stockanalysis.com)

Hanwha Vision reported KRW 1.8 trillion (about USD 1.29 billion) in revenue in 2025, with a valuation of around KRW 2.24 trillion (USD 1.62 billion).

(Source: alfafinder.com)

Aditya Infotech reported 2026 revenue of ₹4,220.8 crore (about USD 4.4 billion) and a valuation of about ₹40,896 crore (USD 4.3 billion), with 1,402 employees.

IDIS reported KRW 313.65 billion (about USD 0.23 billion) in revenue and a valuation of approximately KRW 163.7 billion (USD 0.12 billion). It has 428 employees and is based in Daejeon, South Korea.

Mobotix recorded EUR 56.62 million (about USD 64.98 million) in revenue in 2024/25 and had a valuation of roughly EUR 15.3 million (USD 17.9 million). The company employs 260 people and is headquartered in Langmeil, Germany.

AI-Powered IP Camera Analytics and Security

AI-powered IP cameras detect real threats while filtering out everyday movements in real time.

According to Jer-tech, AI integration is growing at a 13% CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Meanwhile, deep learning can achieve 95% accuracy in person and vehicle detection.

Person detection reaches 95%+ accuracy with an 85% reduction in false alarms.

Moreover, vehicle detection reaches 95%+ accuracy with an 80% reduction.

Facial recognition can reach 99.7% accuracy, and people counting can achieve 98% accuracy with a 90% reduction in false alarms.

Behavioral analytics detects loitering, crowds, and abandoned objects, cutting workloads by 60% and response times by 75%.

AI-powered systems save 15 monitoring hours weekly while improving threat detection accuracy by 300%.

Essential Security Features for IP Cameras

Security Feature Protection Area Claimed Breach-Risk Reduction WPA3 encryption Wireless transmission 85% AES-256 encryption Stored data 90% Secure boot Firmware integrity 95% Multi-factor authentication Account access 99%

IP Camera Ingress Protection Ratings

IP Rating Protection level Temperature Range Failure Rate Reduction IP66 Dust-tight; protected against heavy rain and powerful water jets -40°C to +60°C 70% IP67 Dust-tight; protected against temporary water immersion -40°C to +60°C 85% IP68 Dust-tight; protected during continuous underwater use Varies by model 95%

Wi-Fi IP Camera Market Analysis

(Source: cognitivemarketresearch.com)

The global Wi-Fi IP camera market is estimated at USD 3,522.92 million in 2026.

The market is projected to reach USD 7,131.63 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033.

In 2025, North America generated USD 998.43 million, followed by Europe (USD 772.77 million) and Asia-Pacific (USD 569.95 million).

South America accounted for USD 396.87 million, while the Middle East and Africa contributed USD 254.42 million and USD 192.86 million, respectively.

The United States market reached USD 686.39 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 1,480.07 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.081%.

IP Camera System Buying Guide for 2026

Businesses should choose an IP camera system based on compliance, analytics, and 5-year costs, rather than megapixels alone.

A typical 16-camera system may cost USD 9,000-48,000 over five years, depending on the setup.

H.265 can reduce file size by more than 25% compared with H.264.

For license plates and entry details, businesses can choose 4K/8MP cameras over 4MP.

Edge AI is becoming practical, with Hailo-8 delivering 26 TOPS at about 2.5W for real-time inference.

Businesses should evaluate AI accuracy, latency, storage, and compliance before deployment.

Bottom Line

IP cameras have made security easier and more convenient for homes and businesses. Users can watch live footage, receive alerts, and monitor their property from anywhere with an internet connection.

Better image quality and smart features are also improving their use in daily security. With growing demand for connected devices, IP cameras will continue to develop. Still, buyers should consider security, privacy, storage, and overall cost before making a choice.

FAQ