Quick Verdict

Radiant Logistics Q4 Fiscal 2026 Earnings were reported with a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 diluted EPS of $0.15 and revenue of $261.4 million, materially exceeding reported consensus expectations. Revenue rose 18.5% year over year, while net income climbed 53.1%. Shares reportedly rose about 12% in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT) is a technology-enabled third-party logistics provider headquartered in Renton, Washington. Founded in 2001, the company provides domestic and international freight forwarding, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and logistics technology services. Its customer base spans manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other international markets.morningstar+1

Radiant’s business model combines company-owned and agent-owned offices with carrier relationships and operating platforms, including its U.S. forwarding, brokerage, Road & Rail, and international freight operations. Its Navigate technology platform is intended to help customers manage complex supply chains; management said one enterprise customer is now managing more than 1,400 vendors through the platform.

Based on the September 14 market data referenced by Stock Titan, Radiant had an approximate market capitalization of $380.7 million, with its shares near $8.13. MarketBeat listed a trailing P/E ratio of 24.15 based on its then-current figures. The company had reported 1,026 employees as of June 30, 2025; a third-party workforce estimate placed headcount at roughly 1,063 in March 2026.

Top Financial Highlights

Fourth-quarter revenue reached $261.4 million, an increase of $40.8 million, or 18.5%, from $220.6 million in Q4 fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 full-year revenue was $934.4 million, up from $902.7 million in fiscal 2025, a gain of approximately 3.5%. Q4 net income attributable to Radiant Logistics was $7.5 million, up 53.1% from $4.9 million a year earlier. Q4 GAAP EPS was $0.16 basic and $0.15 diluted, compared with $0.10 on both a basic and diluted basis in the prior-year quarter. Full-year GAAP net income attributable to Radiant was $18.8 million, compared with $17.3 million in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 EPS was $0.40 basic and $0.39 diluted, compared with $0.37 basic and $0.35 diluted in fiscal 2025. Q4 GAAP gross profit increased 11.2% to $64.4 million, from $57.9 million a year earlier. Q4 GAAP gross margin was 24.6%, down from 26.2% in Q4 fiscal 2025; adjusted gross margin was 25.6%, versus 27.4%. Q4 adjusted gross profit was $66.8 million, increasing 10.6% from $60.4 million. Q4 adjusted net income rose 34.5% to $7.4 million, versus $5.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.6% to $10.4 million in Q4, from $7.9 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 240 basis points to 15.5%, compared with 13.1% in Q4 fiscal 2025. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $25.6 million as of June 30, 2026, against $25.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility, resulting in no net debt. The company extended and amended its $200 million revolving credit facility through August 7, 2031; the acquisition-focused accordion feature increased from $75 million to $100 million. Full-year operating cash flow was not explicitly reported in the earnings release. A filing-derived data source indicates fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $13.2 million, although that metric should not be treated as a substitute for company-reported operating cash flow.

Beat or Miss?

Radiant’s Q4 fiscal 2026 performance exceeded the consensus figures cited in earnings coverage. The company reported diluted EPS of $0.15, versus consensus around $0.06–$0.07, and revenue of $261.4 million, ahead of estimates of approximately $231.3 million–$231.6 million.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Diluted EPS $0.15 Beat the cited $0.06 consensus by $0.09; MarketBeat separately cited a $0.07 consensus estimate. Revenue $261.4 million Above the cited $231.58 million estimate by roughly $29.8 million, or about 12.9%. Net income attributable to Radiant $7.5 million Up 53.1% year over year from $4.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA $10.4 million Up 31.6% from $7.9 million in Q4 fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.50% Expanded by 240 basis points from 13.1%. Next-quarter guidance Not provided The release contained operational commentary but no quantitative Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue, EPS, or EBITDA outlook.

What Leadership Is Saying

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results delivering $10.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for our fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.” — Bohn Crain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our fourth fiscal quarter results were strong across the board, with revenue up 18.5%, adjusted gross profit up 10.6%, adjusted net income up 34.5%, adjusted EBITDA up 31.6%, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 240 basis points.” — Bohn Crain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The September 14 release did not include a separately attributed quote from a chief financial officer. Consequently, a CFO quotation should not be created or attributed for publication. Management’s financial commentary focused on stronger profitability, a debt-neutral balance sheet position, and the enhanced $200 million credit facility.

Historical Performance

Q4 year-over-year comparison

Category Q4 Fiscal 2026 Q4 Fiscal 2025 Change (%) Revenue $261.4 million $220.6 million 18.50% Net income attributable to Radiant $7.5 million $4.9 million 53.10% Total operating expenses $252.9 million $215.4 million 17.40% Gross profit $64.4 million $57.9 million 11.20% Adjusted EBITDA $10.4 million $7.9 million 31.60% Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.10 50.00%

Operating expenses increased as the company supported a substantially higher revenue base. Revenue growth outpaced operating-expense growth, helping operating income rise to $8.5 million from $5.2 million.

Full-year comparison

Category Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Change (%) Revenue $934.4 million $902.7 million 3.50% Net income attributable to Radiant $18.8 million $17.3 million 8.60% Total operating expenses $909.7 million $881.6 million 3.20% Income from operations $24.6 million $21.1 million 16.90% Adjusted EBITDA $36.7 million $38.8 million −5.3% Diluted EPS $0.39 $0.35 11.40%

The company noted that fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA would have been $35.4 million after excluding a $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, versus reported adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million.

Competitor Comparison

A fully like-for-like competitor table is not available from Radiant’s earnings release because peer companies use different fiscal calendars, reporting dates, revenue-recognition practices, scale, and segment structures. The most defensible comparison within this article is therefore Radiant’s own fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter performance rather than combining unmatched peer-period figures.

Category Radiant Q4 Fiscal 2026 Radiant Q4 Fiscal 2025 Change (%) Revenue $261.4 million $220.6 million 18.50% Net income attributable to Radiant $7.5 million $4.9 million 53.10% Total operating expenses $252.9 million $215.4 million 17.40% Adjusted EBITDA $10.4 million $7.9 million 31.60% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.50% 13.10% +240 bps

For competitive benchmarking, relevant public-company reference points may include asset-light logistics and freight-brokerage peers such as Hub Group, Forward Air, C.H. Robinson, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services. However, their reported results should be aligned by quarter-end and accounting basis before drawing direct performance conclusions.

How the Market Reacted?

The report was received positively in after-hours trading. Investing.com said RLGT shares rose 12% after hours after the results, while another earnings report cited a 6.83% gain to $8.771 from a regular-session close of $8.21; the difference likely reflects measurement at different points in after-hours trading.

The positive reaction reflected the magnitude of the earnings and revenue beat, accelerating Q4 revenue growth, a 31.6% rise in adjusted EBITDA, and 240 basis points of adjusted EBITDA-margin expansion. Investors also appeared to respond favorably to the extended credit facility and management’s statement that the company entered fiscal 2027 with no net debt.