Video Marketing Statistics By Usage, Social Media, Consumption And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Video Marketing Statistics: Video marketing has emerged as a cornerstone of digital strategies, leveraging the power of visual content to engage audiences and drive business growth. As video consumption continues to rise, companies across various industries increasingly adopt video as a critical component of their marketing efforts. The statistics surrounding video marketing reflect its growing influence, with metrics highlighting the effectiveness of different video formats, audience preferences, and the impact on consumer behavior.

From how-to guides to thought leadership pieces, video marketing is an essential tool for brands looking to connect more dynamically and impactfully with their target audiences.

Editor’s Choice

A significant 68% of marketers needing to incorporate video into their strategies intend to begin utilizing this medium in 2024.

of marketers needing to incorporate video into their strategies intend to begin utilizing this medium in 2024. Video marketing continues to be a cornerstone of the digital sphere, adopted by more than 90% of enterprises.

of enterprises. In the same year, adoption is poised for significant growth, with nearly 70% of current non-users intending to incorporate video into their strategies.

of current non-users intending to incorporate video into their strategies. Around 85% of video marketers are poised to either sustain or escalate their investment in video content throughout 2024.

of video marketers are poised to either sustain or escalate their investment in video content throughout 2024. 69% of marketers have allocated a budget towards video advertising, while the remaining 31% have opted to depend solely on organic reach.

of marketers have allocated a budget towards video advertising, while the remaining have opted to depend solely on organic reach. Nearly half of marketers ( 49% ) perceive an upward trend in video marketing costs, contrasted with 29% who observe a decline in expenses.

) perceive an upward trend in video marketing costs, contrasted with who observe a decline in expenses. General Video Marketing Statistics: 21% of marketers perceive that the expenses associated with video marketing remain relatively stable.

of marketers perceive that the expenses associated with video marketing remain relatively stable. 90% of marketers report that video marketing has yielded a substantial return on investment, underscoring its effectiveness as a strategic tool in their campaigns.

of marketers report that video marketing has yielded a substantial return on investment, underscoring its effectiveness as a strategic tool in their campaigns. A substantial 88% of marketers utilizing video content report that it has significantly enhanced user comprehension of their offerings.

of marketers utilizing video content report that it has significantly enhanced user comprehension of their offerings. In the current year, approximately 86% of video marketers report that utilizing video content has significantly boosted their website traffic.

You May Also Like To Read

General Video Marketing Statistics

A majority of video marketers, around 87%, attribute video content to enhancing their lead-generation efforts.

Meanwhile, 87% of marketers report a direct boost in sales attributable to the strategic use of video content.

82% of digital marketers report that utilizing video content has effectively prolonged visitor engagement on their websites.

On the other hand, 66% of marketers specializing in video reports said that utilizing this medium has significantly decreased support inquiries, marking an all-time high and reflecting a notable 13% increase from the previous year.

As per Video Marketing Statistics 2024, around 91% of individuals have engaged with an explainer video to gain a deeper understanding of a product or service.

After watching a video, almost 82% of people were convinced to buy a service or product.

77% of individuals have made a purchase or downloaded an application following exposure to a video showcasing it.

In 2024, an overwhelming 89% of consumers expressed a strong desire for brands to increase their presence in video content.

87% of consumers indicate that the caliber of video content directly influences their confidence in a brand.

In 2022, global search advertising expenditures are anticipated to reach around USD 190.5 billion by the close of 2024.

Video Marketing Usage Statistics

(Reference: wyzowl.com)

As of 2024, approximately 91% of businesses leverage video as a marketing tool, sustaining a record high since this trend was first observed in 2016.

In the same fiscal year, 88% of video marketers regard video as a crucial component of their overall strategy, though this represents a slight decline compared to 2023.

Video Viewership Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista states that in 2020, over 3.1 billion internet users of all ages streamed or downloaded video content across various devices at least once per month.

This number is expected to rise consistently each year, reaching 3.26 million in 2021, followed by 2022 (3.37 million) and 2023 (3.48 million).

(Reference: optimise2.assets-servd.host)

Video Marketing Statistics show that in 2023, an estimated 161.4 million individuals actively engaged in live video streaming in the United States.

By the end of 2024, around 164.6 million American people will be using video for marketing purposes.

Leading Video Content Type By Usage Reach

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fourth quarter of 2023, online videos reached a substantial audience of approximately 92.3% of global internet users.

The most popular video content type worldwide in the 4th quarter of 2023, by weekly usage reach, is music video (49.6%), comedy, meme, or viral video (35.2%), video live stream (28.5%), educational video (26.4%), sport clips or highlights video (26.4%), product review video (25.7%), tutorial or how-to video (25.5%), influencer videos and vlogs (23.8%), and gaming video (23.1%).

Leading Types Of Video Used In Marketing

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, testimonial videos emerged as the predominant format in global marketing, with 39% of marketers integrating them into their strategies.

38% of marketers globally closely follow and utilize explainer videos, while 34% highlighted the adoption of social media videos in their campaigns.

As mentioned in Video Marketing Statistics, other leading types of video used in marketing worldwide in 2023 were product demo videos (32%), sales videos (30%), video ads (30%), customer services videos (28%), video graphics (25%), customer onboarding videos (22%), staff training videos (22%), and app demo videos (22%).

By Types of Video Created

(Reference: wyzowl.com)

Live-action video remains the predominant format in video marketing, with 48% of video marketers primarily focusing on this type.

Following closely, animated videos account for 24%, while screen-recorded content constitutes 22% of the videos produced.

A substantial 40% of content generated by customer experience teams takes the form of instructional videos.

Type s of video followed by organization’s share are leadership material (20%), visual content comprises presentations (65%), explainer videos (40%), product demos (32%), testimonials (50%), synchronous video content via live webinars (53%), and short-form video content (95%).

By Use Cases For Videos

As per Video Marketing Statistics, in 2024, video testimonials emerged as the leading application for video marketing, with 39% of marketers incorporating them into their strategies.

Close behind are explainer videos, utilized by 38%, followed by a presentation and social media videos, each at 34%, product demos (32%), video ads, sales videos, and teaser videos (each at 30%), also featured prominently.

Additionally, 28% of marketers used customer service videos, while 25% employed video graphics and employee onboarding videos.

Training, customer onboarding, and app demo videos, each adopted by 22% of marketers, round out the list.

By Video Length Works Best

Video Marketing Statistics further state that the majority of marketers indicate that short-form videos yield significant success.

According to 39% of these professionals, the optimal video length is between 30 and 60 seconds, followed by 1-2 minutes, preferred by 28%, and videos of 30 seconds or shorter, preferred by 18%.

10% of videos lasting 2-3 minutes are deemed effective, while only 5% consider videos exceeding 3 minutes to be impactful.

Ways To Create Videos In Businesses

Video Marketing Statistics further states that a significant shift occurred in the video marketing landscape in 2024, with only 38% of video marketers now producing content in-house, a notable decline from 60% in 2023.

The proportion of video marketers who exclusively rely on external vendors for content creation has surged to 24%, a significant increase of 11% from last year.

In 2023, around 38% of video marketers strategically combined in-house resources with external teams for content creation, a 29% increase from previous years.

Watch Time of Online Videos Statistics

(Source:cloudfront.net)

Approximately 23% of individuals consume a significant amount of video content daily.

Video Marketing Statistics declares that 34% of the population dedicates 30 to 60 minutes to viewing online videos.

Whereas the majority of internet users engage with video content for under 30 minutes each day.

Impacts of AI On Video Marketing

Around 75% of video marketers report leveraging AI tools to assist in the creation or editing of marketing videos.

On the other hand, 25% of them have yet to use any AI tools for video marketing in 2024.

By 2030, approximately 35% of user-generated content is expected to be produced using AI tools.

By Financial Analyses

In recent years, almost 16% of marketers have allocated marketing budgets to video content, varying significantly between 21% and 30% of their overall expenditure to this medium.

Similarly, the other percentages of the marketing budget allocated to videos are 11-20% (14%), 31-40% (14%), 41-50% (15%), 51-60% (11%), 61-70% (8%), 71-80% (6%), 81- 90% (3%), 91-100% (2%), and 0-10% (7%).

By ROI

A significant 60% of video marketers measure return on investment (ROI) via metrics of video engagement, including likes, shares, and reposts.

Meanwhile, 42% evaluate ROI through metrics of customer interaction and loyalty.

40% use video views as an ROI metric, while 39% assess it through the lens of brand awareness and public relations.

Additionally, 32% of marketers link ROI to direct sales impact, and 28% rely on leads or clicks as their key indicators.

Countries With The Most YouTube Users

(Reference: statista.com)

As of April 2024, India stood as the leading nation in terms of YouTube viewership, boasting an impressive 476 million active users on the platform.

The United States trailed behind with a substantial 238 million viewers, while Brazil secured the third position with 147 million engaged users.

During the same period, leading countries based on YouTube audience size were followed by Indonesia (139 million), Mexico (84.2 million), Japan (79.4 million), Pakistan (66.1 million), Germany (65.7 million), Vietnam (63 million), Philippines (58.1 million), Turkey (58.1 million), United Kingdom (55.7 million), France (50.2 million), Egypt (48.1 million), Thailand (44.2 million), South Korea (43.6 million), Italy (41.5 million), Spain (39.1 million), Bangladesh (36.8 million), and Argentina (31.1 million).

Leading Social Video Platforms And Features Statistics By Video Views

In the first quarter of 2024, TikTok content garnered an average of 18,173 views, solidifying its status as the premier platform for social and brief video content.

Instagram followed closely, with its Reels amassing 16,152 average views.

Facebook’s short-form videos, also known as Reels, secured the third position.

In contrast, YouTube Shorts exhibited the least engagement, averaging around 650 views during the period under review.

Social Video Platforms Engagement Rate

In Q1 2024, YouTube Shorts achieved the highest engagement rate among all analyzed short video platforms and in-app features.

Short content on YouTube garnered an impressive 5.91% engagement, surpassing TikTok’s rate of approximately 5.75%.

Facebook Reels, by contrast, lagged with an engagement level of around 2%, positioning it at the bottom in terms of short-format user interaction.

Video Marketing Statistics For Social Media

Social media platforms experience a 48% higher viewership for videos compared to other channels.

A notable 17% of businesses integrate live streaming into their social media marketing plans.

YouTube emerges as the top choice for 88% of marketers when it comes to video uploads.

Additionally, 16% of users on these platforms favor vlogs as a means to explore products.

Video Marketing Statistics further show that over 500 hours of video content are uploaded daily.

62% of Google’s search outcomes feature video content.

A remarkable 90% of individuals on Instagram are connected to at least one business account.

Video Marketing Statistics also states that on Facebook, daily video views exceed 8 billion.

Over 73% of marketers leverage Facebook video ads to boost their products or services.

Notably, the most effective conversion rates are achieved with ads lasting between 16 to 20 seconds.

Furthermore, 58% of Instagram users report a stronger connection to a brand after viewing its story.

On LinkedIn, 38% of marketers produce video content, with 75% of them reporting successful outcomes.

By Facebook

Video Marketing Statistics also elaborates that Facebook users engage with over 8 billion video views each day.

Facebook users, on average, dedicate 26 minutes daily to viewing video content on the platform.

Socialinsider observed that a significant 71% of posts from Facebook profiles boasting over 100K followers consist of video content.

Socialinsider observed that a significant 71% of posts from Facebook profiles boasting over 100K followers consist of video content.

Over 73% of marketers utilize Facebook video advertisements to promote their offerings effectively.

The recall rate for Facebook video advertisements by companies increases by 23% when the brand name is displayed within the initial 3 seconds, as per Video Marketing Statistics.

Mobile-optimized vertical videos have demonstrated the highest levels of engagement on Facebook.

In Facebook video advertisements, the optimal conversion rate is observed to be between 16 and 20 seconds.

By Instagram

Research conducted by YetPo disclosed that 30% of Instagram users purchased after encountering the product on the platform.

For IGTV, nearly 77% of marketers create video content.

Research indicates that 79% of newly acquired clientele for brands or businesses was gained via Instagram.

Incorporating stickers into Instagram stories can elevate engagement levels by an impressive 83%.

Approximately 70% of individuals engage with Instagram stories by swiping up to access the links provided by brands.

By LinkedIn

In recent years, on LinkedIn, the most shared posts are video content.

Research done by Wyzowl reveals that 38% of marketers produce visual content specifically for LinkedIn, with 75% of them reporting it as highly successful.

Approximately 80% of LinkedIn members favor viewing videos with the audio muted.

In 2024, as per video marketing statistics, LinkedIn videos ranging from 30 to 90 seconds have demonstrated optimal outcomes for enterprises.

Live broadcasts on LinkedIn have the potential to drive higher engagement levels than pre-recorded videos.

By Twitter

Tweets that include video content can generate ten times more engagement compared to those without videos.

Video Marketing Statistics In 2024, approximately 2 million videos are viewed daily on Twitter.

The third most common reason for social media users to engage with Twitter is to consume video content.

Videos in promoted tweets lead to a reduction of over 50% in cost-per-engagement.

TikToks filmed in vertical format (9:16) achieve a 25% greater average 6-second watch-through rate compared to those shot horizontally.

By TikTok

Videos that achieve the highest click-through rates typically start emphasizing the product or main message within the first 3 seconds, accounting for 63% of such content.

TikTok remains largely untapped, with only about 10% of video marketers experimenting with the platform.

Of those who have ventured into it, 66% have reported positive outcomes.

By Snapchat

In the fiscal year 2024, on Snapchat, 65% of advertisements are watched with sound enabled.

Vertical videos on Snapchat performed nine times better than their horizontal counterparts.

Snapchat amasses over 10 billion views daily.

Video Marketing Statistics By Ad Spending

By the end of 2025, video ad expenditures are projected to soar to USD 456 billion.

Each year, marketers are boosting their allocations for video marketing by 25%.

Incorporating video into marketing strategies has resulted in a remarkable 34% uptick in conversion rates.

Video Marketing Statistics also states that utilizing video within full-page advertisements can enhance engagement by 22%.

Conversely, in fiscal year 2024, almost 35% of companies now employ sophisticated video analytics tools to assess the effectiveness of their visual content.

Video Marketing Platforms Statistics

(Reference: wyzowl.com)

In 2024, video marketing statistics further reported that YouTube dominated the premier video marketing platform, with 90% of companies placing their confidence in the leading global video site. This was followed by Facebook (86%), Instagram (79%), LinkedIn (76%), Webinar (70%), Twitter (69%), TikTok (69%), Facebook Live (68%), and Interactive Video (65%).

Moreover, the other least-used video marketing platforms by companies are Snapchat (57%), 360 Video (56%), and Virtual Reality (56%).

On the other hand, YouTube continues to dominate as the premier video marketing platform, with 78% of marketers affirming its effectiveness. It is followed by Facebook videos (71%), Instagram videos (64%), webinars (61%), interactive videos (60%), and Twitter videos (60%).

The least effective video marketing platforms are Facebook videos (71%), Instagram videos (64%), webinars (61%), interactive videos (60%), and Twitter/X videos (60%).

Video Marketing Statistics By Consumption

Video Marketing Statistics reports that in 2024, video consumption continues to dominate online activity, with the average person spending over 100 minutes daily watching videos.

Mobile devices account for approximately 70% of all video views. Short-form content is gaining traction, with 55% of viewers preferring videos under 5 minutes.

85% of internet users use video streaming services, and YouTube remains a key platform, attracting over 2.6 billion monthly users.

Additionally, video content is projected to account for 82% of all internet traffic this year.

33.33% of total online engagement is dedicated to video consumption.

Every week, individuals allocate 18 hours to viewing online videos.

Moreover, 98% of the audience engages with videos that explain products or services.

By Production

A significant 35% of video marketing material is crafted entirely from the ground up.

However, 48% of professionals rely on a blend of pre-designed templates.

Notably, Video Marketing Statistics further elaborate that 81% of marketers emphasize that incorporating music boosts viewer interaction, and 66% utilize voiceovers to enrich their videos.

39% of marketers are responsible for producing videos internally.

Additionally, 38% of these visual assets are developed through smartphone applications.

Companies allocate budgets ranging from USD 100 to USD 1,000 for video creation.

Similarly, 64% of videos are enhanced with captions.

Benefits Of Video Marketing In 2024

Studies reveal that video content drives 72% higher customer engagement compared to traditional media formats. Businesses report an average 54% increase in brand awareness attributed directly to video campaigns.

Furthermore, platforms like YouTube and TikTok have seen a surge in user activity, contributing to a 68% year-over-year growth in video ad spending globally.

A remarkable 88% regard it as an integral component of their online video consumption strategy.

Even more compelling, 30% of marketers regard video marketing as more critical to their overall marketing strategy than their website.

A significant 68% of marketers who have yet to adopt video strategies intend to integrate this medium into their efforts in 2024, signaling a substantial pivot toward dynamic content delivery.

Adopting a robust video marketing strategy has gained significant traction among small businesses, with 55% now leveraging this potent tool.

Approximately 38% of businesses leverage in-house video production teams to craft their video content, ensuring a seamless alignment between their marketing videos, brand identity, and overarching company objectives.

Video Marketing Statistics By Businesses

91% of companies have integrated videos into their marketing strategies.

Around 71% of B2B companies and 66% of B2C companies are leveraging video marketing in their strategies.

Meanwhile, 69% of companies have allocated resources to paid video advertising, while 88% of marketers consider video marketing a cornerstone of their digital strategy.

30% of marketers assert that video marketing now holds a more pivotal role in their overall marketing strategy than their website presence.

Additionally, 36% of marketers identify boosting brand awareness as the primary objective of their video marketing efforts.

Nearly half (48%) of content marketers believe that their organizations must fully capitalize on video marketing’s potential.

Meanwhile, 39% of companies need more time as the primary challenge in executing effective video marketing campaigns.

Video Marketing Statistics also show that among businesses that have yet to adopt video marketing, 15% cite a lack of knowledge on how to begin as their primary deterrent.

On the other side, 68% of these companies express plans to integrate video marketing into their strategies in 2024.

By Online Users

As mentioned in Video Marketing Statistics, internet users are three times more inclined to choose a video tutorial on YouTube over a traditional text-based instruction manual.

Almost 54% of email subscribers demonstrate a preference for emails that incorporate video content.

91% of consumers express a strong preference for increased video marketing content from businesses.

In contrast, 45% of users are particularly interested in experiencing more live video content on social media platforms.

Nearly 87% of business-related videos are predominantly accessed via desktop computers.

The majority, 70% of individuals, are receptive to discovering new offerings from brands via YouTube.

Furthermore, over 55% of shoppers leverage the platform to inform their purchasing choices.

Notably, upwards of 40% of viewers have proceeded to buy items initially encountered on YouTube.

In video Marketing Statistics, around 80% alternate between utilizing online search engines and engaging with video content during their product research process.

Additionally, 82% of consumers have been influenced to acquire a product or service after engaging with a promotional video.

Three out of four Millennials, resulting in 75%, engage in daily video viewing on social media platforms.

Reasons For Not Using Video Marketing

(Reference: wyzowl.com)

Video Marketing Statistics show that Time constraints remain the primary obstacle to adopting video marketing, with one-third of marketers (that is 33%) citing insufficient time as their reason for not utilizing it.

Additionally, 20% of marketers refrain from using video due to its perceived costliness.

While 15% are still determining how to begin.

Furthermore, 12% need clarification on the return on investment associated with video marketing.

10% believe it is unnecessary for their strategic approach.

Conclusion

Video marketing has become an indispensable tool for businesses, offering diverse formats to engage audiences effectively. The growing prevalence of instructional thought leadership and explainer videos highlights the versatility and strategic importance of video content in modern marketing efforts.

As companies continue to innovate and refine their video strategies, the impact of well-crafted video content on customer engagement and brand awareness is poised to grow even further, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of digital marketing.

Shared On:



Sources Thesocialshepherd Statista Vidico Webfx G2 Socialpilot Websiteplanet Buzzflick

FAQ . What is video marketing?



Video marketing is the use of video content to promote products, services, or brands. It involves creating and sharing videos across various platforms to engage audiences, increase brand awareness, and drive sales. Why is video marketing important?



Video marketing is crucial because it captures attention, improves engagement, and enhances communication. Videos are more likely to be shared and remembered and are effective in conveying complex information quickly. What types of videos are commonly used in marketing?



Common types of marketing videos include how-to or instructional videos, explainer videos, product demos, customer testimonials, brand stories, and thought leadership content. Which platforms are best for video marketing?



Popular platforms for video marketing include YouTube, social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, company websites, and email marketing campaigns. How do I measure the success of my video marketing efforts?



Success can be measured by tracking metrics such as views, engagement (likes, comments, shares), conversion rates, click-through rates, and the overall impact on sales and brand awareness. How can I improve my video marketing strategy?



To improve your strategy, focus on understanding your audience, consistently creating relevant and valuable content, leveraging data analytics to optimize performance, and staying updated with video marketing trends.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey