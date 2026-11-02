Quick Verdict

Tower Semiconductor delivered $526.2 million in third-quarter revenue, with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05 and adjusted EPS of $1.15, beating Zacks consensus on adjusted earnings and sales. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance reached $600 million. Shares were reported higher premarket; a reliable, time-stamped percentage move was unavailable at publication time. This report will explore the details of Tower Semiconductor’s Q3 2026 Earnings and their impact on expectations for the upcoming quarters.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. trades on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker TSEM. Founded in 1993 following the acquisition of National Semiconductor’s wafer fabrication facility, the company is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel. It manufactures specialty analog semiconductors for customers serving infrastructure, automotive, industrial, mobile, medical, and aerospace and defense markets.

Its technology portfolio includes silicon photonics, silicon-germanium, radio-frequency CMOS, image sensors, power management, and mixed-signal processes. Tower operates a manufacturing network spanning Israel, the United States, Japan, and Italy, with 200mm and 300mm wafer capabilities. Management identified high-speed connectivity, particularly silicon photonics, as a major growth driver in the latest quarter

The company ended September with approximately $1.47 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits. A verified contemporaneous market capitalization, P/E ratio, dividend yield, and employee count were not established from the reviewed sources; estimates are omitted rather than presented as current facts.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue: $526.161 million, up 33.0% from $395.667 million a year earlier. Net income attributable to Tower: $120.256 million, compared with $53.645 million in Q3 2025, an increase of approximately 124.2%. GAAP earnings per share: $1.06 basic and $1.05 diluted, versus $0.48 and $0.47, respectively, a year earlier Adjusted earnings: Net income of $131.298 million and diluted EPS of $1.15, compared with $62.756 million and $0.55 in Q3 2025. Gross profit and margin: Gross profit reached $178.759 million, implying a gross margin of approximately 34.0%, versus 23.5% a year earlier. Operating profit: $127.135 million, up from $50.580 million, with an operating margin of approximately 24.2%. Operating expenses: Research and development plus marketing, general and administrative expenses totaled $51.624 million, up from $42.465 million. Operating cash flow: Approximately $185.2 million, including $22.8 million of net customer advances. Cash generation excluding those advances was $162.3 million. Capital investment and free cash flow: Net property and equipment investment reached $190.7 million, leaving approximately negative $5.5 million in free cash flow under Tower’s operating-cash-flow-minus-net-investment definition. Cash on hand: Cash and equivalents totaled $250.748 million; short-term deposits added $1.222 billion. These are distinct balance-sheet categories, not all cash equivalents. Silicon photonics: Management targeted a $1.1 billion annualized revenue run rate in Q4 2026. This is a forward-looking run-rate target—not reported Q3 segment revenue or full-year silicon-photonics sales. Fourth-quarter guidance: Revenue of $600 million, plus or minus 5%, establishing a $570 million–$630 million range. The midpoint implies approximately 36% year-over-year and 14% sequential growth. Full-year outlook: Management said Q4 guidance would bring 2026 revenue to approximately $2 billion, with a $2.4 billion annualized exit revenue run rate.

Beat or Miss?

Tower delivered a beat against the Zacks consensus reported by Associated Press: adjusted diluted EPS exceeded expectations by $0.09, while revenue exceeded estimates by approximately $6 million.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Q3 revenue $526.2 million Versus Zacks consensus of $520.2 million: approximately $6.0 million, or 1.2%, above expectations. Adjusted diluted EPS $1.15 Versus Zacks consensus of $1.06: $0.09, or approximately 8.5%, above expectations. GAAP diluted EPS $1.05 A separately verified, like-for-like GAAP consensus was not established. Do not compare this directly with adjusted EPS consensus. Q4 revenue guidance $600 million midpoint Versus approximately $579.7 million consensus cited by Investing.com: $20.3 million, or approximately 3.5%, higher.

Consensus figures differ by provider. Globes cited Q3 revenue expectations of $522 million and an adjusted EPS expectation of $1.07, which also implies a beat. Some coverage labeled $1.05 as adjusted EPS; Tower’s reconciliation identifies $1.05 as GAAP diluted EPS and $1.15 as adjusted diluted EPS. The company’s financial tables provide the basis used here.

What Leadership Is Saying

CEO Russell Ellwanger connected the results with a broader growth acceleration:

“We are entering the strongest growth phase in our history, according to fourth quarter guidance, closing the year at $2 billion annual revenue and a $2.4 billion annualized revenue run rate.”

On capacity expansion and future margins, Ellwanger added:

“Our on-going capacity investments, including the announced Track-1 Japan 300mm buildout, are progressing ahead of schedule, supported by customer contracts which are being extended through 2029, providing great assurance to achieve our 2028 revenue and margins model, and a well-defined path for accretive margins thereafter.”

The reviewed earnings release contains no CFO quotation. The second quotation is therefore explicitly attributed to the CEO rather than inventing a CFO statement. Both comments describe management expectations, not guaranteed outcomes.

Historical Performance

Tower’s year-over-year comparison shows profits expanding much faster than revenue. Operating expenses rose approximately 21.6%, below sales growth of 33.0%, while gross profit increased approximately 92.1%.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue $526.161 million $395.667 million 33.00% Net income attributable to Tower $120.256 million $53.645 million 124.20% Operating expenses $51.624 million $42.465 million 21.60% Operating profit $127.135 million $50.580 million 151.40% Gross profit $178.759 million $93.045 million 92.10% GAAP diluted EPS $1.05 $0.47 123.40%

The principal limitation is cash conversion during expansion: operating cash flow remained substantial, but net capital investment exceeded it. Customer advances also supported reported cash generation, making the distinction between total operating cash flow and cash flow excluding advances important.

Competitor comparison: United Microelectronics Corporation

UMC released its Q3 2026 results on October 28, providing a current foundry-sector comparison. Figures below remain in New Taiwan dollars to avoid introducing exchange-rate distortions into the year-over-year changes.

Category Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (%) Revenue NT$74.239 billion NT$59.127 billion 25.60% Net income attributable to parent shareholders NT$16.434 billion NT$14.982 billion 9.70% Operating expenses NT$7.272 billion NT$6.973 billion 4.30% Operating income NT$18.643 billion NT$11.118 billion 67.70%

Tower’s revenue and operating-profit growth exceeded UMC’s reported rates, although their technology mixes, scale, currencies, and accounting frameworks differ. UMC reported a 34.0% gross margin and 92% capacity utilization, offering additional evidence of stronger foundry demand beyond Tower alone.

GlobalFoundries is another relevant comparison, but its Q3 2026 release was scheduled for November 4—after this article’s November 2 cutoff. Its Q3 guidance should not be substituted for reported results in a historical comparison.

How the Market Reacted?

Contemporaneous coverage reported Tower shares trading higher in premarket activity following the results and above-consensus fourth-quarter guidance. One report cited an approximately 5% increase, but it also contained financial inconsistencies, so that percentage is not treated here as a verified market quote. The reporting available at the November 2, 7:27 p.m. IST cutoff supports a positive initial reaction, not a confirmed regular-session or closing move. The report’s operating message was bullish, while negative quarterly free cash flow and the execution demands of capacity expansion remain important counterweights.

Additional recent coverage and data links are accessible through the citations: Tower’s complete November 2 release and financial tables, the AP/Zacks earnings snapshot, Globes’ expectations analysis, UMC’s October 28 results, and GlobalFoundries’ forthcoming results announcement.