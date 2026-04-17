Key Takeaways

Uniblock has secured a new funding round of 5.2 million dollars, bringing its total capital raised to approximately 7.5 million dollars to date. The round brings in global investors including SBI, AllianceDAO, CoinSwitch, Blockchain Founders Fund, Hustle Fund, AAF Management, NGC Ventures, Alchemy, MoonPay and angel backers from firms like Kraken, Uber, and CoinList. Based in Toronto, Uniblock operates a managed Web3 infrastructure layer that connects applications to more than 300 blockchains and 55 data providers via a single API, serving over 3,000 projects and 4,000 developers globally. The 5.2 million dollar injection will be used to expand Uniblock’s intelligent orchestration engine, AI‑native developer tools, and global go‑to‑market partnerships in the rapidly maturing Web3 infrastructure market.

Quick Recap

Uniblock, a Toronto‑based blockchain infrastructure provider, has raised 5.2 million dollars in fresh funding to scale its managed infrastructure layer for Web3 applications. The round, featuring investors across the United States, Japan, India, Singapore and the Solana ecosystem, was highlighted in coverage by The SaaS News and confirmed via Uniblock’s official press communications. The company plans to pour the capital into platform expansion, intelligent routing technology, and AI‑native developer tooling for multi‑chain developers.

Building an AI‑Native Multi‑Chain Backbone

Uniblock’s core product is a managed orchestration layer that lets developers access hundreds of blockchains and thousands of APIs through a single unified interface, handling routing, failover, and data normalization behind the scenes. This newly raised 5.2 million dollars will fund expansion of that infrastructure, enhance its intelligent orchestration engine, and deepen AI‑native developer tools that integrate directly with coding assistants and automated agents.

The investor list underscores strong institutional conviction in the company’s model, bringing together SBI, AllianceDAO, CoinSwitch, Blockchain Founders Fund, Hustle Fund, AAF Management, NGC Ventures, Alchemy, MoonPay and strategic angels from Kraken, Uber, and CoinList, among others. According to recent summaries, Uniblock already connects over 3,000 projects and 4,000 developers to more than 300 chains and 55 data providers via a single API, positioning it as a key abstraction layer for multi‑chain development.

Why This Matters for Web3 Infrastructure?

The funding arrives as Web3 infrastructure moves from experimental to production‑grade, with developers demanding reliability, observability, and AI‑assisted automation rather than raw node access. Platforms like Uniblock that normalize data, provide automated routing and failover, and plug directly into AI coding assistants aim to remove much of the operational complexity that has historically slowed multi‑chain application deployment.

At the same time, competition is rising among Web3 API and infrastructure providers offering similar “single pane of glass” experiences across chains, while regulators in major jurisdictions scrutinize the stability and resilience of underlying blockchain services supporting consumer apps. In that context, Uniblock’s expanded war chest and global investor base could help it win enterprise‑grade deals, especially in regions such as Japan, India, and Singapore where several of its backers already have deep financial and crypto footprints.

Web3 Infrastructure Rivals

Below is a comparison of Uniblock with two similar‑scale Web3 infrastructure peers, Blast API and NodeReal, which also focus on multi‑chain access and developer‑friendly tooling. Specific figures for some categories are indicative, based on public positioning and typical offerings in this segment rather than standardized commercial rate cards.

Feature and capability comparison

Feature/Metric Uniblock Blast API (Competitor A) NodeReal (Competitor B) Context Window Optimized for hundreds of chains and thousands of APIs via a single orchestration layer, tuned for AI agents consuming on‑chain data Focused on API‑level access across multiple chains, suitable for typical dApp query volumes rather than AI‑heavy workloads High‑throughput RPC and data services for major chains, geared toward scalable application backends Pricing per 1M Tokens Usage‑based API pricing; AI‑centric workloads likely priced on request volume and data throughput rather than explicit token units Tiered API plans with free and paid quotas, oriented to per‑request and bandwidth pricing models Enterprise‑oriented pricing with custom SLAs and high‑volume discounts, often negotiated per client Multimodal Support AI‑native tools designed to integrate with coding assistants and automated agents, enabling code, text, and structured data workflows Primarily structured blockchain data APIs, with limited emphasis on AI‑first multimodal integrations Strong on structured and event data pipelines, with emerging AI‑adjacent analytics but not explicitly branded as multimodal Agentic Capabilities Intelligent orchestration engine with auto‑routing, failover, and AI‑driven API consumption that can support autonomous agents building on‑chain logic Automation features focused on reliability and performance, with basic routing but less emphasis on AI‑driven agent workflows Advanced monitoring and scaling for large apps, supporting programmatic control but not marketed as an agent‑native stack

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience covering Web3 infrastructure, this kind of 5.2 million dollar round for a focused orchestration layer is a strong signal that investors now value tooling that sits between raw blockchain data and AI‑driven applications rather than yet another base‑layer chain. I think this is a big deal because Uniblock is explicitly betting on AI‑native developer workflows—coding assistants, autonomous agents, and automated routing—at a time when most serious crypto projects are wrestling with multi‑chain complexity, not single‑chain purity.

While competition from other Web3 API providers will stay intense, my view is that this funding is broadly bullish for the sector: it suggests real, infrastructure‑level demand from thousands of projects and could meaningfully improve reliability and developer experience for teams building the next wave of blockchain‑powered apps.