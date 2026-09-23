Quick Verdict

Uranium Royalty Corp. Q1 Fiscal 2027 Earnings were reported with diluted EPS of $0.10, exceeding reported consensus estimates of $0.05–$0.06, while revenue of $51.68 million missed the cited $156.54 million forecast. The report highlighted strong physical-uranium monetization and the Sweetwater acquisition; shares gained roughly 0.9% in the next trading session.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) is a U.S.-listed royalty and streaming company focused on uranium, with broadened exposure to natural soda ash, land, energy, and industrial-development opportunities following its July 2026 Sweetwater transaction. The company does not primarily operate mines; instead, it seeks commodity-price and project exposure through uranium royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and holdings of physical uranium.

The company’s principal executive office is in Lakewood, Colorado, while its historical corporate roots and prior entity structure are Canadian. UROY was formed as a new Delaware legal parent on May 1, 2026, in connection with the Sweetwater transaction; the prior Uranium Royalty Corp. remains the accounting acquirer for historical financial reporting.

As of September 14, 2026, UROY had 377.2 million common shares outstanding. Its September corporate presentation cited a share price of $4.24, implying a market capitalization of approximately $1.60 billion; third-party market data around the earnings release placed the valuation near $1.63 billion and cited a P/E ratio of 214.0.

The Sweetwater deal materially expanded UROY’s profile beyond uranium: the company says it now controls more than 5.3 million acres of surface and mineral holdings, making it the largest landowner in Wyoming and the second-largest publicly traded U.S. landowner, excluding REITs.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $51.68 million in Q1 fiscal 2027, comprising $50.97 million from uranium inventory sales, $0.68 million of royalty revenue, $20,000 of surface revenue, and $14,000 of annual rental revenue. UROY sold 593,255 pounds of U3_33​O8_88​ during the quarter. The average realized uranium price was approximately $86.00 per pound, modestly above the cited UxC Historical Ux Daily Price average of $85.45 per pound for May 1–July 31, 2026. Cost of uranium sales was $34.08 million, equivalent to roughly $57.40 per pound. Gross profit on reported revenue was about $17.60 million, implying a calculated gross margin of approximately 34.0%. This calculation includes revenue sources beyond uranium sales and costs beyond uranium inventory cost of sales. Operating income reached $16.41 million, compared with $2.25 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $16.25 million, up from $1.03 million a year earlier—an increase of approximately 1,485% based on the reported financial-statement figures. Net income attributable to Uranium Royalty Corp. was $16.25 million Basic and diluted EPS were both $0.10, versus $0.01 in Q1 fiscal 2026. Operating cash flow was $52.97 million, up from $23.41 million a year earlier, principally reflecting income, the inventory reduction, and working-capital movements. Cash was $54.10 million at July 31, 2026, with another $49.55 million of restricted cash; cash plus restricted cash totaled $103.65 million. Current investments in equity securities totaled $10.97 million, while uranium inventory had declined to $0.22 million from $34.33 million at April 30, 2026. The company completed its Sweetwater acquisition on July 27, 2026, adding land, mineral interests, producing soda-ash royalties, and non-controlling interests to the balance sheet. UROY recorded $15.06 million of Sweetwater acquisition-related costs in the quarter. The company had a $40.0 million bridge loan outstanding as of July 31, 2026, due by January 31, 2027.

UROY Price History and Performance

(Source: simplywall.st)

Beat or Miss?

UROY’s EPS result was a clear earnings beat, based on available third-party consensus figures. Revenue, however, was below the cited consensus estimate. Investors should treat revenue comparability cautiously because the quarter includes uranium inventory monetization and the late-July Sweetwater transaction, rather than a conventional recurring operating-sales model.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Diluted EPS $0.10 Beat the cited $0.05 consensus by $0.05, or 100%. Diluted EPS $0.10 Beat an alternate cited estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, or 66.7%. Revenue $51.68 million Missed the cited $156.54 million consensus by $104.86 million, or roughly 67.0%. Uranium inventory sales $50.97 million Represented virtually all quarterly revenue; sales reflect the monetization of 593,255 pounds of physical uranium. Operating income $16.41 million Increased from $2.25 million in Q1 fiscal 2026, aided by higher uranium sales volume and lower storage fees. Formal Q2 guidance N/A No formal revenue, EPS, or production outlook was issued in the earnings release.

What Leadership Is Saying

The company’s September 14 release included an extended statement from Chief Executive Officer Scott Melbye. It did not include a separate attributable CFO quotation; therefore, a CFO quote should not be fabricated for publication.

“The successful completion of the Sweetwater transaction marked a defining milestone for the Company, transforming us into the largest American publicly traded non-precious metal royalty and streaming platform with a strong long-term cash flow profile and one of the largest strategic land positions in the United States.” — Scott Melbye, Chief Executive Officer

“By monetizing physical uranium at a realized price above the market average, we funded the Sweetwater acquisition while delivering record net income of $16.3 million, and our uranium royalty counterparties, including Cameco at McArthur River and Cigar Lake, have largely maintained production guidance, reinforcing the stability and visibility of our core portfolio.” — Scott Melbye, Chief Executive Officer

Historical Performance

Category Q1 Fiscal 2027 Q1 Fiscal 2026 Change (%) Revenue $51.68 million $24.28 million 112.80% Net income $16.25 million $1.03 million 1485.50% Operating income $16.41 million $2.25 million 630.00% Cost of uranium inventory sales $34.08 million $20.37 million 67.30% Selling, general and administrative expense $0.96 million $1.33 million −27.6% Operating cash flow $52.97 million $23.41 million 126.20% Diluted EPS $0.10 $0.01 900.00%

The revenue increase primarily reflects greater physical-uranium sales: UROY sold 593,255 pounds of U 3 _3 3​O 8 _8 8​ in Q1 fiscal 2027. The increase in net income also reflected a $12.78 million gain on subscription-receipts liabilities and an $8.09 million net foreign-exchange gain, partly offset by $15.06 million of Sweetwater acquisition costs. Accordingly, the headline profit expansion should not be read as solely recurring operating growth.

Peer Context

A literal “Q1 current versus Q1 prior-year” comparison for competitors cannot be prepared on a like-for-like basis from UROY’s release because the comparable reporting periods, currencies, business models, and financial disclosures of uranium miners differ substantially from UROY’s royalty-and-physical-inventory model. UROY’s own release does, however, provide useful operating benchmarks from major counterparties.

Category Current Disclosed Metric Prior-Year Comparator Change/Analysis Cameco — Cigar Lake 2026 production guidance: 17.5–18.0 million lbs Not stated in UROY release Guidance maintained despite temporary disruptions; not a reported revenue/net-income comparison. Cameco — McArthur River/Key Lake 2026 production guidance: 14.0–16.5 million lbs Not stated in UROY release Guidance maintained; supports UROY’s view of portfolio stability. Paladin — Langer Heinrich FY2026 production: 4.82 million lbs FY2026 guidance: 4.5–4.8 million lbs Output exceeded the top end of guidance by approximately 0.02 million lbs, or 0.4%. UROY — physical uranium sales 593,255 lbs sold in Q1 FY2027 Reported historical sales revenue: $24.25 million in Q1 FY2026 Direct reported revenue increased by 112.8%; UROY is a royalty/inventory company rather than a mine operator.

For article integrity, label this table “Portfolio Counterparty Operating Context” rather than “Competitor Historical Performance” unless full, same-period financial statements for each peer are separately sourced.

How the Market Reacted?

The earnings release itself did not specify an intraday, closing, or after-hours stock-price reaction. Market data cited by StockTitan showed that UROY closed 0.94% higher on September 15, the first trading day after the announcement, while a separate market-data report cited a roughly 0.9% gain around the period.

The overall earnings message was cautiously bullish: physical uranium monetization produced strong quarterly cash flow and funded part of the Sweetwater acquisition, while the acquisition added soda-ash and land-linked optionality. The counterweight is material: the SEC filing includes a going-concern disclosure, noting a $40 million bridge-loan maturity in January 2027 and management’s conclusion that its plans did not alleviate substantial doubt about continuing as a going concern within one year of the financial statements’ issuance.