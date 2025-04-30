Pinterest Statistics By Brand Awareness, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Pinterest Statistics: Pinterest is a special kind of website where people share pictures and ideas. It’s like a giant scrapbook where everyone can add their favorite things. Imagine a place filled with pictures of delicious food, beautiful clothes, cool DIY projects, and travel adventures – that’s Pinterest! People use Pinterest to find inspiration. Maybe you want to decorate your room, plan a party, or learn a new hobby.

On Pinterest, you can find lots of pictures and ideas to help you get started. It’s like having a million friends sharing their favorite things with you. Let’s get this inspiration going by understanding the brand’s current performance in the market through these Pinterest Statistics.

Worldwide, Pinterest users spend around 1 hour and 45 minutes on the platforms from Android devices every month.

85% of Pinterest's active users said that they had purchased something from a brand's pin.

Pinterest Statistics show that most user searches are unbranded. This means that when searching for a specific brand, users choose to search for a product randomly.

As of 2024, 85% of the users in the USA are aware of Pinterest. However, it is only popular among 36% of the users. Furthermore, the usage rate is around 30%, while 26% are active and regular users.

As of April 2024, the above-mentioned social platforms are the top 15 most popular social networks worldwide, with the highest number of monthly active users. Pinterest is one of them, with 498 million active users per month.

In 2023, the brand generated 3.27 billion in revenue, which is expected to reach 5.13 billion by 2027.

Pinterest's revenue is projected to grow to $3.1 billion US dollars in 2024, reflecting a 10.7% increase compared to 2023.

Pinterest's user demographics show a significant female dominance, with 70% of the users being women in both 2023 and 2024.

of the users being women in both 2023 and 2024. Most of the platform’s users reside in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Finland. Overall, Pinterest is popular among European countries.

As of 2023, YouTube sent 38.28% of the traffic to Pinterest.com. WhatsApp and Facebook contributed less than 10% each, while Twitter and Instagram represented less than 5% each.

General Pinterest Statistics

85% of the active users on Pinterest said that they had purchased something from a pin posted by a brand.

78% of the users say that Pinterest changes their moods to be positive every time they use it.

Furthermore, around 85% of the audience utilizes the platform to start a new project.

On average, users save 1.5 billion pins and more than 10 billion boards every week.

Pinterest Statistics show that most of the time, user searches are unbranded. This means that when searching for a specific brand, they choose to search a product randomly.

Pinterest shoppers are likely to spend 2x more compared to other platforms.

An average user is likely to open the Pinterest app 48 times every month.

Furthermore, 27.3% of users are likely to open the app daily.

Worldwide, Pinterest users spend around 1 hour and 45 minutes on the platforms from Android devices every month.

80% of the audience on the platform say that Pinterest helps them discover new brands.

Pinterest Statistics By Gender

(Reference: statista.com)

Pinterest Statistics by demographics show that most users are female, contributing 69.4%, and male users represent 22.6%.

Pinterest Brand Awareness Among US Users

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2024, 85% of the users in the USA are aware of Pinterest. However, it is only popular among 36% of the users. Furthermore, Pinterest Statistics show that the usage rate is around 30%, while 26% are active and regular users.

Most Relevant Social Networks For The Cost Of Living Crisis In The US In 2023

(Reference: statista.com)

The cost of living significantly increased in the previous year and reached a 40-year record high. People with active social media accounts refer to solutions on such platforms. The Pinterest Statistics show that Pinterest has been voted as one of the best social media networks for finding a solution to the cost of living crisis in the USA.

Most Used Social Media Networks 2024 By Number Of Users

(Reference: statista.com)

As of April 2024, the above-mentioned social platforms are the top 15 most popular social networks worldwide, with the highest number of monthly active users. Pinterest is one of them, with 498 million active users per month.

Digital Advertising Revenue For Major Internet Companies

(Reference: statista.com)

Pinterest Statistics 2023 shows that, in the mentioned year, the brand generated 3.27 billion in revenue, which is expected to reach 5.13 billion by 2027. Other top companies with the highest revenue generation among the biggest internet companies are Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

Leading Countries With The Highest Number Of Pinterest Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Pinterest has the largest audience based in the United States, contributing 89.9 million users as of April 2024. Brazil and Mexico follow the top countries with 38.93 million and 24.68 million audiences, respectively. In addition, the majority of the countries with the highest number of audiences are European countries.

Pinterest Penetration In Selected Countries And Territories

Pinterest Statistics 2024 identified that most of the platform’s users reside in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Finland. Overall, Pinterest is popular among European countries

Country % of population Netherlands 41.3 Luxembourg 37.8 Finland 31.2 US Virgin Islands 30.9 United States 30.7 Malta 30.6 Cyprus 30.2 Chile 29.7 France 29.5 Canada 29.4 Guam 29.2 Belgium 29.2 Puerto Rico 27.6 Portugal 27.6 Argentina 27.6 Denmark 27 Sweden 26.5 Austria 26.3 Germany 25.8 Switzerland 24.8

(Source: Statista.com)

Most Well-Known Social Networks In The USA

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Pinterest was one of the leading social media networks among YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other popular platforms, with 82% of brand awareness in the USA. Every listed social network is the largest platform in the world, with millions of active users per day.

Pinterest.com Website Traffic By Country

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the last six months of 2024, the United States of America contributed the largest traffic to Pinterest’s website. Pinterest Statistics show that the majority of users use desktop devices.

In addition, India, Brazil, the Russian Federation, and Indonesia were listed among the top countries with the highest traffic, each with the majority of desktop traffic.

Furthermore, around 54 million and 40 million desktop and mobile devices represented the total traffic on Pinterest.com, respectively.

Leading Traffic Referrers To Pinterest.com

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, YouTube sent 38.28% of the traffic to Pinterest.com. WhatsApp and Facebook contributed less than 10% each, while Twitter and Instagram represented less than 5% each.

Why Pinterest Is One Of The Most Used Social Media Platforms In 2024?

Pinterest is a social media platform where users can discover, save, and share ideas and inspiration through images and videos known as “pins.” Users create themed boards to organize their pins, which can cover a wide range of topics, including home decor, fashion, recipes, and more. Pinterest operates on an advertising-based business model, generating revenue through promoted pins and other ad services.

Financial Comparison Of 2023 And 2024 For Pinterest

In 2023, Pinterest reported revenue of approximately $2.8 billion US dollars, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The platform’s net income for 2023 was $150 million US dollars, showing a significant recovery from a net loss of $128 million US dollars in 2022.

For 2024, Pinterest’s revenue is projected to grow to $3.1 billion US dollars, reflecting a 10.7% increase compared to 2023. The company’s net income is expected to improve further, reaching $220 million US dollars, representing a 46.7% increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to an increase in advertising spending and improvements in the platform’s ad targeting capabilities.

Pinterest’s Consumer Behavior Insights

Pinterest has seen a steady growth in its user base, with monthly active users (MAUs) reaching 450 million in 2023, a 4.7% increase from 430 million in 2022. This number is expected to rise to 480 million in 2024, indicating a 6.7% growth. The platform’s users are predominantly female, accounting for 70% of the user base, and they tend to be highly engaged, with an average session duration of 14.2 minutes in 2023.

In terms of consumer behavior, Pinterest users primarily use the platform for inspiration and planning. In 2023, 85% of users reported using Pinterest to plan new projects, and 60% stated that they discovered new products through the platform. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with 87% of users planning projects and 62% discovering new products.

Pinterest’s advertising performance has also shown positive trends. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in 2023 was $6.22 US dollars, up from $5.80 US dollars in 2022, representing a 7.2% increase. For 2024, ARPU is expected to grow to $6.75 US dollars, an 8.5% increase from the previous year. This increase in ARPU is driven by improvements in ad targeting and the introduction of new ad formats.

Additionally, Pinterest has seen a rise in shopping-related activities on the platform. In 2023, 45% of users reported making a purchase based on a PIN, and this number is projected to increase to 50% in 2024. This indicates a growing trend of users using Pinterest as a shopping tool, which is likely to attract more advertisers and drive revenue growth.

Overall, Pinterest’s financial performance and user engagement metrics indicate a positive outlook for the platform in 2024. The company’s ability to leverage its user base for targeted advertising and shopping activities will be the key driver of its revenue growth and profitability.

Pinterest Market Overview

#1. Region and Country-wise Analysis

In 2023, Pinterest’s user base was predominantly from North America and Europe. North America accounted for 38% of the total monthly active users (MAUs), translating to approximately 171 million users. Europe contributed 32%, equating to about 144 million users. The remaining 30% were from other regions, including Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and other parts of the world, summing up to around 135 million users.

These figures are expected to shift slightly in 2024. North America is projected to maintain steady growth, reaching 180 million users (37.5% of total MAUs). Europe is expected to have 150 million users (31.25%), while the rest of the world is anticipated to grow to 150 million users (31.25%).

#2. User Demographics

Pinterest’s user demographics show a significant female dominance, with 70% of the users being women in both 2023 and 2024. The majority of users fall within the 25-44 age group, accounting for 60% of the total user base. This age group is expected to remain stable in 2024, still making up around 60% of users.

#3. Income Level and Education Level

Pinterest users generally fall within the middle to upper-middle-income brackets. In 2023, approximately 55% of users had an annual household income above $75,000 US dollars. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with 57% of users having similar income levels.

A significant portion of Pinterest users are well-educated. Pinterest Statistics 2023 shows that 70% of users had at least a college degree, with 35% holding a graduate degree. This is expected to remain consistent in 2024, with 72% having a college degree and 36% holding a graduate degree.

#4. Shopping on Pinterest Trends

Shopping on Pinterest has become a significant trend, driven by the platform’s visual nature and discovery capabilities. In 2023, 45% of Pinterest users reported making a purchase based on a pin. Pinterest Statistics report that this percentage is expected to rise to 50% in 2024.

The platform’s introduction of new shopping features has played a crucial role in this trend. In 2023, Pinterest launched several new tools, including a shopping tab on search, product tagging in pins, and an enhanced visual search function. These features have made it easier for users to find and buy products directly from the platform.

Pinterest’s shopping-related revenue also saw substantial growth. In 2023, the company generated $1.4 billion US dollars from shopping ads, accounting for 50% of its total advertising revenue. This figure is expected to grow to $1.7 billion US dollars in 2024, making up 55% of the total advertising revenue.

Conclusion

Overall, Pinterest’s market overview reveals a strong and engaged user base with significant growth potential in regions outside North America and Europe, as identified by Pinterest Statistics. The platform’s ability to attract a well-educated, high-income demographic positions it well for continued revenue growth, particularly through shopping-related activities.

With new features enhancing the shopping experience, Pinterest is set to capitalize on the increasing trend of social commerce, driving both user engagement and revenue in the coming years.

FAQ . What is Pinterest?



Pinterest is a visual discovery platform which allows users to find ideas related to anything they are interested in. What is the market cap of Pinterest?



As of 2024, the market cap of Pinterest is 28.20 billion USD. How many users are active on Pinterest monthly?



More than 500 million users are active monthly on the platform.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

